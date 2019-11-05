Shocker: ISPs Cut Back 2020 Investment Despite Tax Breaks, Death Of Net Neutrality

Why it's almost as if you can't take telecom giants (and their lawyers, consultants, and political allies) seriously.

If you recall, the broadband industry and the Trump FCC repeatedly proclaimed that modest consumer protections like net neutrality had dramatically stifled telecom sector investment, and were we to ease regulatory oversight of giants like AT&T and Verizon, it would result in a wave of new sector investment the likes of which we'd never seen before. Ignore the fact that data routinely disproved this claim; this "net neutrality stifled investment" claim was made almost daily by the telecom sector and the wide variety of mouthpieces paid (one way or another) to support them.

Funny thing about that. Despite just having received billions in tax breaks and regulatory favors, AT&T, Comcast, and Charter are all slated to lower their CAPEX and network investment significantly in 2020. Many of these reductions come despite the slow but steady deployment of 5G:

"Comcast and Charter missed 3Q expectations for capex and guided 2019 lower than previously planned," wrote the analysts at Nomura's Instinet in a recent note to investors. "We have lowered our combined 2019 capex forecast for Comcast and Charter from $14.6 billion to $14.2 billion." And AT&T...surprised Wall Street analysts with a significantly lower-than-expected capex for 2020. The operator said it expects to spend around $20 billion on capex next year, which is way down from the $23 billion it expects to spend this year and the $22 billion that most Wall Street analysts had expected AT&T to spend in 2020."

Fewer jobs and lower investment was not the end result the telecom sector claimed. It's not what the endless parade of think tankers, academics, consultants, and other hired mouthpieces claimed. And it's certainly not what Ajit Pai promised when he recently told Congress net neutrality had a disastrous impact on sector investment.

Granted this is a game AT&T has been running on the American public for decades now. The company will proclaim that immense broadband deployment and employment gains can be made if the government just lobotomizes itself and does whatever AT&T is demanding at the moment (lower tax rate, fewer regulations, new regulations AT&T supports, merger approval, etc.). When the government inevitably follows through, AT&T's promises then mysteriously disappear. And like Lucy and Charlie Brown football, nobody in the US seems interested in learning from the experience.

