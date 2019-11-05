Shocker: ISPs Cut Back 2020 Investment Despite Tax Breaks, Death Of Net Neutrality
Why it's almost as if you can't take telecom giants (and their lawyers, consultants, and political allies) seriously.
If you recall, the broadband industry and the Trump FCC repeatedly proclaimed that modest consumer protections like net neutrality had dramatically stifled telecom sector investment, and were we to ease regulatory oversight of giants like AT&T and Verizon, it would result in a wave of new sector investment the likes of which we'd never seen before. Ignore the fact that data routinely disproved this claim; this "net neutrality stifled investment" claim was made almost daily by the telecom sector and the wide variety of mouthpieces paid (one way or another) to support them.
Funny thing about that. Despite just having received billions in tax breaks and regulatory favors, AT&T, Comcast, and Charter are all slated to lower their CAPEX and network investment significantly in 2020. Many of these reductions come despite the slow but steady deployment of 5G:
"Comcast and Charter missed 3Q expectations for capex and guided 2019 lower than previously planned," wrote the analysts at Nomura's Instinet in a recent note to investors. "We have lowered our combined 2019 capex forecast for Comcast and Charter from $14.6 billion to $14.2 billion."
And AT&T...surprised Wall Street analysts with a significantly lower-than-expected capex for 2020. The operator said it expects to spend around $20 billion on capex next year, which is way down from the $23 billion it expects to spend this year and the $22 billion that most Wall Street analysts had expected AT&T to spend in 2020."
Fewer jobs and lower investment was not the end result the telecom sector claimed. It's not what the endless parade of think tankers, academics, consultants, and other hired mouthpieces claimed. And it's certainly not what Ajit Pai promised when he recently told Congress net neutrality had a disastrous impact on sector investment.
Granted this is a game AT&T has been running on the American public for decades now. The company will proclaim that immense broadband deployment and employment gains can be made if the government just lobotomizes itself and does whatever AT&T is demanding at the moment (lower tax rate, fewer regulations, new regulations AT&T supports, merger approval, etc.). When the government inevitably follows through, AT&T's promises then mysteriously disappear. And like Lucy and Charlie Brown football, nobody in the US seems interested in learning from the experience.
Filed Under: broadband, capex, investment
Companies: at&t, comcast, verizon
*gasp*
I'm shocked! Shocked!
…
…sorry, there was some static electricity I needed to take care of. As I was saying, this was entirely predictable and anyone who couldn't see Ajit Pai as something other than a full-throated tool of the telecom monopolies is blind, corrupt, or both.
[shocked Pikachu face]
Re:
[monocle pop]
Hard to spend money on investment and improvements when you've spent it all on lobbying for less regulation and oversight.
Starlink
These same ISPs are going to be shocked when the first high-speed low latency internet becomes available from satellites. When they lose more than ten percent of their subscribers per month, maybe then they will look at all of their mistakes.
Re: Starlink
I thought the same thing years ago when cable tv was first being deployed.
I thought, wow man ... can not wait till the satellite tv folks get up and running - oh yeah baby!
There will be competition when that happens for sure!
Re: Starlink
The board will look at their wallets and see that they are well stuffed with bonuses. Why care about customers, employees and investors?
You mean Richard Bennett lied? That's an M. Night Shyamalan twist right there...
Re:
No, the shocking twist would be that he actually told the truth...
Well
If we take a page from Pai's book, this means that net neutrality was good for investment and he was totally wrong.
Just shows the greed and short-sightedness of the telecom execs. If they wanted to seal the deal of the whole "Net Neutrality reduced our CAPEX" line, they should have intentionally upped their expenditures this year. Then they could run around and proclaim "see! NN is gone and we're increasing CAPEX! We told you this was a good thing!"
But no. Business won't change much for the next couple of years while the lawsuits work through the system, and then the bills will start going up while the service doesn't change or gets worse.
Re:
They don't have to prove anything, false or otherwise. What they actually do, the facts, don't matter. It's not about reality. It's only about how much it costs to buy off politicians and nothing more. The facts aren't even an inconvenience any more.
i bet everyone is completely gobsmacked by this news! everyone, that is, except the idiots who agreed the tax breaks and to back the demolishing of Net Neutrality! and yes, that's the same friggin' idiots in government positions who have done whatever they could to aid whatever industries would give them 'campaign contributions' in return! as usual, the only losers are the public with even more pathetic services, even less options and even higher prices! why in hell dont these politicians get voted out, replaced by some who are at least marginally less corrupt? baffling, totally baffling!!
Re:
Because most people vote for the party that they and their family have always supported, and of those who think before they vote, most have been convinced that to vote for other than a major party is to waste their vote. That is tribalism and vote for the lessor of two evils keeps the two party system and their corrupted politicians in power.
Re:
The "marginally less corrupt" politicians are so few and far between that they'll never overcome the voting onslaught of the corrupt ones. There just aren't enough at least semi-honest politicians to tip the scales. It's very doom-and-gloomy but we're pretty much fucked for life now. There's no coming back from this without draining the entire swamp, every last one of them, and starting over.
Not a good analogy
That never quite fit. It's more like every time Charlie Brown misses the football because of Lucy, she makes a million dollars while Charlie Brown goes to the hospital, and the taxpayers foot his bill, and yet we are not allowed to do anything about Lucy.
Re: Not a good analogy
"nobody"
There has to be at least one person .....
I doubt NN had anything to do with it. Well before the NN vote, back when Google was still doing major fiber rollouts, both AT&T and Cox were heavily advertising their new Gig speed services in OKC. The moment Google said OKC was off their list, the roll outs stopped. The "coming in days" signs vanished almost overnight in my neighborhood. Cox did slowly roll out gig service over cable but I think that was more a side effect of improving the TV service infrastructure. Months before I moved, AT&T finally came through and finished deploying fiber and speeds went from 6mbs via copper DSL to 50mbs over fiber. But again, I think that was more motivated by AT&T wanting to rip out the copper network then really wanting to improve ISP speeds.
Re:
NN never had anything to do with it. It was pointed out many times that while the telecom companies were crying about how NN reduced CAPEX, CAPEX was actually going up. There's even the AT&T (I think it was them) earnings call where the CEO flat-out stated NN didn't affect operations.
It's always been about increasing profits and reducing competition.
Some odd reason.
its a strange thing in the USA.
When things happen and Fines have to be given esp to LARGE companies..
Its a FIXED/limited amount.
When something bad happens inside a corp that affects the regular Citizens/consumers..its a minor Slap to fine them, it dont even affect their Stock prices or Scare many away from Investing.
More people Listen to the Mouth piece and what they say and do, then to any corruption involved.
We dont even demand that the Owners and Managers Control their own companies.
There is a Corp License, called LLC.. and it was for Smaller companies to protect them. but for Some odd reason, the larger corps have gotten hold of this. Its that the Corp is responsible, NOT the people managing it.. you cant Sue the people. They can take every penny out of the corp and run, and not be held responsible.
I really wonder how other nations Control the corps.. I dont know if the EU does any better, as Many of our corps are Marching across the world. AND we still dont tax them what they are worth. I dont think the other nations get much either. As the corps would just march off and not do business in them.
Might as well be Communism with the corps in charge..Shadowrun here we come(book series)
