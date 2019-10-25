Google And Facebook Didn't Kill Newspapers: The Internet Did
There is an infamous chart in media circles. It shows newspaper advertising revenue steadily rising until about the year 2000. A few years later, it drops off a cliff. Superimposed on this chart is the exponential growth of Google and Facebook:
Source: Thomas Baekdal
The obvious implication, at least to those who work in journalism, is that Google and Facebook killed their industry. That’s certainly the conclusion Matt Stoller comes to in a recent op-ed for the New York Times:
The collapse of journalism and democracy in the face of the internet is not inevitable. To save democracy and the free press, we must eliminate Google and Facebook’s control over the information commons. That means decentralizing these markets and splitting information utilities from one another so that search, mapping, YouTube and other Google subsidiaries are separate companies, and Instagram, WhatsApp and Facebook once again compete.
First, it’s important to note that newspaper advertising revenue peaked a few years before the rise of Google (and many years before Facebook). That’s one hint a broader phenomenon is at work. But more generally, Stoller frames the history of advertising and journalism in a fundamentally incorrect way. He argues as if the ad-based business model for local journalism was the natural state of the world — upended only by Facebook’s and Google’s so-called "monopolies." In reality, print newspapers had a monopoly on local information distribution due to the prevailing technologies of their time. These regional monopolies were slowly eroded by the introduction, first, of radio and then television (see Lorain Journal Co. v. United States). But, ultimately, newspapers were disrupted by the internet.
Source: Matthew Ball
So, why did newspapers have a local monopoly in the first place? Mostly due to the high fixed costs (e.g., printing presses, warehouses, reporters, delivery trucks) and low marginal costs (i.e., paper and ink) of newspaper production and distribution. Therefore, it was very easy for newspapers to dominate the local market with one bundled product, which included everything from political news and opinion to sports and classifieds. The monopoly profits were used to fund, among other things, investigative journalism (which would lose money as a standalone business but provides value and prestige as part of a bundle).
The internet blew this arrangement to pieces. No longer was owning printing presses and delivery trucks sufficient to charge advertisers and readers whatever you wanted. The newspaper was unbundled by many internet companies, large and small. The infographic below shows how different digital services peeled off a piece of the newspaper value proposition:
Source: Haseeb Qureshi
For example, Craigslist, eBay and other free or low-cost digital classified ad services out-competed print classified ads:
Source: Business Insider
Google and Facebook entered the ad market with more efficient self-service platforms for advertisers and quickly gained market share. Stoller attributes their success not to superior efficiency but to anti-competitive acquisitions:
Enabled by a loose merger policy, there was a roll-up of the internet space. From 2004 to 2014, Google spent at least $23 billion buying 145 companies, including the advertising giant DoubleClick. And since 2004, Facebook has spent a similar amount buying 66 companies, including key acquisitions allowing it to attain dominance in mobile social networking. None of these acquisitions were blocked as anti-competitive.
What this merger analysis omits, however, is that the vast majority of these were vertical mergers, meaning the acquired company wasn’t a direct competitor with the acquirer. In other words, Google is not dominant in search today because it engaged in killer acquisitions of rival search engines. Of the 66 Facebook acquisitions, only Instagram is a plausible case of horizontal integration between social media companies (and, even then, Facebook invested heavily post-acquisition).
But Stoller also exaggerates the extent of their market power, calling them “global monopolies sitting astride public discourse.” In 2018, the global ad market was about $540 billion. Google’s revenue from advertising was $116 billion; Facebook’s was $55 billion. That’s a combined 32 percent market share. Not quite a monopoly (or duopoly, technically).
Source: Benedict Evans
And if you expand the market definition to include both advertising and marketing, as Benedict Evans shows in the chart below, then Google and Facebook’s share gets cut in half.
Source: Benedict Evans
Stoller concludes by saying, “Advertising revenue should once again flow to journalism and art.” But even if we break up all the big tech companies, your local newspaper will not magically have a profitable ad business again. The money currently flowing to consolidated Facebook would go to the newly independent Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp (or other digital services if you curtail advertising on social media). Internet platforms are simply more efficient at matching advertisers with customers than are traditional newspapers.
If we want to “fix” journalism, it will require a new path forward (i.e., innovative business models). We've tried radical protectionism before: In 1970, Nixon signed the Newspaper Preservation Act, which gave newspapers a special carve-out from the antitrust laws. According to the NYT (in 1999!), it had no effect on the end result:
But in the world of 1999, does the loss of a newspaper matter as much as it did in 1970, when the scores of cable channels and hundreds of Web sites did not exist?
The new media landscape and the growing competition for advertising dollars, make it harder for a weak newspaper to survive, and make its survival less urgent, Mr. Lacy believes. ''I'm not sure I'd call the Newspaper Preservation Act a failure,'' he said. ''Just a nonsuccess. People back then did not realize that this would not make a difference in the long run.''
It’s possible policymakers could construct another special protection for journalism. But it would entail massive state control of media that no one would be satisfied with. Resurrecting the regional monopolies once enjoyed by local newspapers is both undesirable and unrealistic.
Filed Under: ads, business models, competition, democracy, internet platforms, journalism, matt stoller, trust
Companies: facebook, google
Logic of greed
The consolidation of Internet companies is bad, but it is okay to ignore the consolidation of media properties? The so-called local television stations now span huge geographic areas which enables them to spit out nothing but the horrific/scary stories which are more likely to happen in their enormous geographic boundaries. Now that the Atlanta market encompasses most of Northern Georgia it is easy to fill the evening news with the worst of humanity.
The same thing is happening, albeit at a lesser pace, to the print media. There are only a few viable print options now that many have either merged or collapsed. What has followed is a similar result, and the reduced competition and greater need for larger margins means less investigative and less interesting news. There are fewer reasons to consume any of the local media options.
If Matt Stoller wants to make the case that big tech needs to be broken up to help other media markets, he needs to make the case that the other media markets are worth helping. He should also recognize that the consolidation he is whining about in tech has also happened in other media areas. I see little evidence that the other media deserve any governmental help. (They could certainly use less governmental aggression by dangerous politicians complaining about them, but that is another, more important story.)
Split em UP!
The logic is sound. So obviously those monopolists need to be split up.
First off, Newspapers will need to drop the classified sections altogether - that is unlawful bundling of content and advertising.
Then the politics, lifestyle, and sports sections need their own separate companies.
Obviously under this new plan local newspapers will only be allowed to report on local news. Advertising of course will have to be handled by a separate company.
And to prevent undue overburdening, the newspapers will only be allowed to deliver printed papers - no more internet "publishing."
Newspapers aren't the only form of journalism...
Journalism is important, but it being 'in a newspaper' is not. Investigative reporting can be done by radio, television, docuseries, websites, etc.
Facebook and Google Ad Dollars are not all stolen fro Newspapers
The other issue I have with this argument is that Google, Facebook are only making ads ON NEWSPAPER ARTICLES! The amount of money Facebook and Google make has nothing to do with how many newspaper articles people read. It isn't 1:1... or even 1:10,000,000 in terms of revenues that are brought in by the newspapers that are complaining. Google News is not that profitable... it isn't like they are losing a large percentage of their revenue by shutting that one tiny portion of their conglomerate down. Guess what... even if they did... THEY WOULD STILL SELL ADS ON EVERYTHING ELSE.
This is an apples and oranges comparison with a hokey 'but because they are doing good and we aren't, then they are the problem' argument.
Re: Facebook and Google Ad Dollars are not all stolen fro Newspa
Not to mention the massive entitlement on the newspaper's parts. It isn't their money - they have to earn it. And they have failed at doing so.
As the number clearly show, global warming is caused by a lack of pirates: https://imgur.com/gallery/vvhlA
To True
One factor missing is time. I used to be a voracious reader, I would spend $50 or more a week on assorted magazines that piqued my varied interests 20 years ago. Now, I buy maybe one every few months. I used to read at least one book a week, science fiction and sometimes history. I've been working the way through one book for about two months. What changed? The internet. I spend a lot of time reading assorted news and chat sites. I used to read a lot of NYTimes until they went paywall - NYTimes was hard to find locally, the Sunday edition showed up days later. the news online was there immediately. Ditto for so may other topics. Google could point me to information about the Istanbul Metro or the Three Gorges Dam or the Muslim invasion of India and the Taj Mahal, or the current Supreme Court docket. Who has time for print media? This site is a perfect example... it's focussed on a few topics that I am interested in, I check it fairly regularly. Amazon and Google can help me research something I want to buy, or may someday want to buy, or likely will never buy but am curious about.
The one thing I worry about is attention span. By consuming my attention reading single-page items instead of in-depth material, is that affecting how I think in other ways?
Re: To True
Me too! I worry that ....um .....uh ....um .....what were we talking about again?
Re: To True
That may well be a problem in your universe. Welcome to Planet Earth, where Google places ads on all searches EXCEPT NEWS. You'll find much worth reading here: although most of it never graced the pages of any newspaper.
Nespapers, labels and studios all say
The internet has brought in lots of competition that we do not understand, so will the government please legislate it of existence so the we do not have to learn and change our business models, or go the way of ice sellers after the fridge was invented.
“The collapse of journalism and democracy”
So the New York Times fox or tmz go out we are all going to die.
See this is why i can’t take it serious anymore.
Journalism is what
Seems like that should read "for print journalism." Since obviously journalism is not something only done by newspapers, or stodgy Fortune 500 media conglomerate websites. But even by little Wordpress blogs or websites hosted on the 64th floor.
Long ago...far far in the past...
News wasnt so bad, and was only a few pages, then ADVERTS got popular.. Anything for a buck. They dropped the prices for adverts and added more and more and more...
When over 1/2 the page is adverts, because you are CHEAP to add, adverts...is it NEWS anymore??
Newspapers are Local news, unless they Add State news from other cities around them, and national news as Filler, then international news as MORE filler so they can add more adverts.. then comes comics, Obits, classifieds, and all the rest.. have to add more pages for SUNDAY...And raise the price(???) because now we are really advertising..
reality.
1/2 this country dont want/need/care/cant get on or want to get on...the internet..In my opinion.(go look at our congress and guess which ones.)(im probably wrong)
the Smart agencies, have jumped to the net, trying to make a walled garden and Advert at the same time, same reasoning as news papers. But they only need pay for the servers and not 100 paperboys/girls/adults.. and adverts are 3rd party now that can be traced/watched/hacked..
Competition, is happening because MSNBC,MSN, and other news agencies Love to think they are Local.. and where did they get the news..
things have reversed. insted of being local and grabbing National and other news to fill up the paper, its the BIG guys picking up the Local news.. But the old news paper HAD to pay for those resources....Are the big agencies paying for the local news?? I DONT THINK SO..
AS I see Google linking to many sites for news, I can see where they are linking to local news, and the same stories on Major news sites..(if anything special happens) If you want news from an OLD town you lived in.. type News and a Zip code or town name...and get anything you want.
Whats paying for the local news??...ADVERTS..
Local news has certain features that the Big corps dont publish. Like the lawsuits happening locally..Classifieds. When the schools are closing...emergency news.. AND they still publish a Newspaper.. for the locals that DONT HAVE/WANT THE NET..
Or just dont like looking at a $300 display that fits in their hand, and is TO SMALL TO READ..
