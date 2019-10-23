Ajit Pai Whines About The Numerous State-Level Net Neutrality Laws He Just Helped Create
A common misconception is that the FCC's net neutrality rule just killed net neutrality. In reality, the "Restoring Internet Freedom" order eliminated most of the FCC's authority over broadband providers, shoveling remaining oversight to an FTC that lacks either the attention span or authority to police giants like AT&T and Comcast. The order also attempted to ban states from protecting consumers in the wake of the FCC's apathy to industry issues. This accountability vacuum was, if you're a slow learner, the entire point of the plan.
But a recent court ruling was a mixed outcome for the FCC. While the court supported much of the FCC's repeal (despite the obvious fraud that occurred), it ruled the FCC lacked the authority to block states from protecting consumers. As a result, while federal net neutrality protections are gone, a flood of states are now passing their own laws. And despite creating this problem, Ajit Pai and the broadband industry aren't happy about it, angry that their dream of zero oversight for one of the most broken industries in America wasn't fully achieved.
In a softball interview this week at the WSJ Tech Live conference, Pai took some time to whine about the fact that the broadband industry now has to deal with a multitude of often discordant state laws instead of a singular cohesive rule set. At no point, please notice, does Pai even remotely acknowledge that he himself caused the problem by rushing to dismantle federal rules using bunk data:
"When you're talking about the choice for a venture capitalist or an entrepreneur to set up shop in the United States where they have to get permission from the federal government or from the state of California, San Francisco, or some other jurisdiction, or whether they should set up shop in country B where there's a uniform, well-established set of regulations that are consistent, I worry that the proposition value for country B will become stronger over time."
Again, Pai created this problem. Telecom industry lobbyists, using bogus data and fake people, pushed to repeal hugely popular federal net neutrality rules. Those rules, while portrayed as "draconian" by Pai and industry, were among the most modest in the world (failing to even address things like usage caps and "zero rating"). Pai and the industry he's pandering to created this problem by killing off modest federal rules. Now they're complaining about the fact that there's no cohesive federal framework in place. The same thing occurred with FCC privacy rules. It's dumbfounding.
And again, the FCC's (read: industry's) goal has been to kill all state and federal oversight of telecom. Pai, a former Verizon lawyer who has yet to stand up to industry on a single issue of substance, tries so very hard to dress this up as some kind of sophisticated ethos:
"He argued that "while that federalist system has served us very well" up to this point in our nation's history, it's time for Congress to consider "whether or not we can still maintain a multilayer regulatory system." He said allowing states and local governments to pass their own laws regulating internet services, which inherently cross state lines, creates market uncertainty."
The market uncertainty was created by regulatory capture and pandering to industry. Hugely popular, modest and cohesive federal guidelines were in place. Corruption and blind fealty to industry eliminated them, creating a chaotic state by state approach to market oversight. There's only really one place the blame for the resulting chaos belongs.
Filed Under: ajit pai, fcc, net neutrality, oversight, state laws, state's rights
Birds of a feather
Pai is a tool of and for the Telecoms and when he destroyed those net neutrality rules, the states filled in the gap (or at least the states that haven't been corrupted). If Ajit Pai were remotely honest, he'd acknowledge responsibility in the process, but if anything, he's Trumpian in his buck-passing and lack of self-awareness.
Re: Birds of a feather
"Pai is a tool..."
'Nuff said.
When has market uncertainty ever stood in the way of huge profit margins on internet service provision in the USA?
Pai shoots self in foot, complains about foot being in the way of the bullet. %-/
Oh, it's the oppressive consumer rights regulation and uncertainty that's keeping all the new Vanderbilts from blessing us plebes with their competing information services? I'd thought it was the NATURAL MONOPOLY and regulatory capture of entrenched telcom giants that kept any competition at bay. Local loop unbundling would fix all that, right?
Re:
Local loop unbundling provisions of Title II could serve to fix competition issues by separating the potentially competitive service layer and the naturally uncompetitive infrastructure layer.
However, local loop unbundling took decades to finally pay out with POTS, due to limp regulations regarding licencing use of that infrastructure. I know it did successfully pay out in a number of areas, including in the bay area, which lead to the elimination of metered local service and the eventual end of long distance charges on fixed telephone service. But a watchful eye needs to be held by regulators to ensure punative licencing costs don't strangle broadband local loop unbundling in the cradle.
is that the sound of closing checkbooks i here?
Pai did the exact same thing his former employer did: dismantle one portion of legislation only to see it get stronger with another.
If this trend continues, we won't need Congress to act.
Keep up the good work, "Verizon". Your plan is working perfectly.
For us!
FCC Authority
what ??? -- there are limits on FCC authority over states and consumers?
Never heard that before.
What are those FCC limits and where are they written down?
Re: FCC Authority
The FCC only has authority to regulate under the laws which govern the FCC. So the answer to your question is that the limits are defined by the myriad Telecommunications Acts passed over the years. Under 10th amendment jurisprudence, if the FCC doesn't have congressionally-granted authority to regulate a market, it also doesn't have the authority to preempt state authority.
The Title II debate was about the classification of broadband, and existed because a court decision ruled the FCC could not implement the first set of Net Neutrality rules under Title I.
HOW DARE YOU MAKE ME LIE IN THE BED I MADE!!!!!
That sound you hear is Richard Bennett having an extended stay in Pai's dungeon...
'Stop! You can't do this! Telecoms lobbyists will stop giving me money if the targeted deregulation done purely for their benefit can be undone in the states where people actually live! There's no money to be made making the poor internet services worse in red states!'
Grandpa always told me, "Be careful what you wish for...you might actually get it."
