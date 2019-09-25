Jerks 'Reporting' Women Who Swipe Left On Them In Tinder, Once Again Highlighting How Content Moderation Gets Abused
We keep trying to highlight (over and over and over again) how content moderation at scale is impossible to do well for a variety of reasons -- and one big one is the fact that assholes and trolls will game whatever system you put in place -- often in truly absurd ways. The latest example of this is that guys who are pissed off about women who reject them after meeting through Tinder are "reporting" the women in the app, trying to get their accounts shut down.
I had been banned from Tinder. It turns out, though, I’m far from the only woman to have been kicked off the app for no other reason than I rejected the wrong guy. Indeed, without the need for any apparent proof of wrongdoing, a new breed of scorned men have stumbled upon a particularly passive-aggressive way to say, “If I can’t have her, no one can” — tapping the report button.
Case in point: Last year, 33-year-old Amy declined to go out with a man she’d been messaging with when he started insulting her. The insults, of course, only intensified from there — with him telling her she was shaped like Slimer from Ghostbusters and that her fertility was declining. Stunned, she put her phone away. After taking a moment, she went to block him, but when she opened Tinder, her account had been banned.
Of course, as some of the article highlights, Tinder itself seems woefully (ridiculously) unprepared to deal with even the most basic instances of this kind of abuse. Tinder apparently bans accounts based on a single report and the company states that it does "not offer an appeals process at this time." The article highlights a bunch of tweets from women who all seem to have gone through a similar experience. They met a dude on Twitter, date doesn't go well, she says she'd rather not go on another date... the guy flips out, acts like an asshole, and minutes later, she's banned from the app.
The author of the article, who herself was banned from Tinder right after such an experience, found a guy who admitted to doing this.
I did, though, find one man — 26-year-old Brian — who admitted to reporting women who were unresponsive to his messages. “I’ve done this,” he confides. “It’s a huge waste of time for girls to match with you and then not reply. Like what’s the point?”
He then goes on to spout a bunch of misogynistic nonsense, apparently believing that women do this on purpose to be mean to men like him, which apparently is what he needs to convince himself that getting their accounts shut down okay.
Of course, what's left out of this discussion is a bit of the flipside. You can kind of understand why Tinder is so aggressive in banning people, because if people actually are violating its rules, the consequences could be a lot more serious, especially given that the entire point of the app is to get people to meet up in real life. If they mess that up, there will be all sorts of bad press about how Tinder failed to take down an account or something. Hell, as we've detailed, Grindr effectively got sued over this exact scenario and the plaintiff in that case recently asked the Supreme Court to hear his appeal.
That's not to say the companies can't do a better job -- they can. Having an appeals process seems like a no-brainer. But an appeals process can be gamed as well. And this is the point that we keep trying to make: it's literally impossible to do content moderation well at this kind of scale. There will always be problems and judgment calls people disagree with -- and outright abuse. In both directions. People abusing the system to take down content they don't like, and others abusing the system to keep up content or profiles that probably should be taken down. It's easy for someone to say "oh, they shouldn't do that," but no one has yet come up with a system that always gets it right and stops any such abuse. Because it's literally impossible.
Oh dear, r/NiceGuys and r/NiceGirls found their way onto TechDirt.
I’d bet on a not-zero number of those trollish guys self-identifying as incels.
Re:
So anywhere between 1 and infinity?
Well, not so much infinity, but I’m fairly certain there are dozens of them out there.
Dozens!
Re:
True, true. Reddit’s a goldmine of these idiotic Tinder instances. Just like I mentioned on my first comment on this post:
I don’t mean to brag, no offense, but I watch a lot of MiniLadd videos on YouTube so I can tell how many different types of idiots are out there.
Take the Area 51 Raid for example. A single person posts an event for Area 51 as a joke yet millions joined in thinking they were gonna clap some alien cheeks. However only a small fraction of them showed up and one of them Naruto-Run’d behind a news reporter.
People just have their quirks and junks, and nowadays anything will stimulate their senses. (Not Sponsored)
Re:
Yes,my thoughts also after reading this:
"guys who are pissed off about women who reject them"
Some simply can not accept and move on, they get tangled up in their own ego and seek revenge. The logic behind it is incomprehensible to most but is known to head shrinks.
Re: Re:
Well, put a classified out as a female describing your particular hobbies and interests.
Get 100 replies of the generic "I am of height, weight, age, have hair. I like music and friends. I can go out or stay at home." kind, partly with pictures of genitals attached and to a good degree not matching interests or other specifications.
You don't need the Internet to stop believing in humanity while trying to find a date.
"at this kind of scale" -- So get rid of THAT "kind of scale"!
That problem solved, let's move on to the fact that YOU don't "do moderation well" at your TINY scale.
There are not so many comments here that you cannot read and decide on whether ALL are within common law and common decency.
But you don't. Instead you're a PARTISAN pretending to be objective.
You even expect praise that you allow my comments here, though you're not liable for them, right? You risk nothing legally. And if you worked it right to make a free-wheeling forum, you'd be rich. -- But you don't. You let your fanboys HARASS and "hide" all dissent, guaranteeing decline in readers. Just stupid!
Now, show ANY of my comments EVER that approach this for vile, stupid, and above all, not part of any ongoing discussion, sheerly an attack:
"There are white people, and then there are ignorant motherfuckers like you...."
http://www.techdirt.com/articles/20110621/16071614792/misconceptions-free-abound-why-d o-brains-stop-zero.shtml#c1869
YOU called that a "joke". That nasty little creep is now a hired minion re-writer here. You may even have PAID that creep to make that remark, as you stated [of Geigner] "He was not making that statement on his own behalf." -- And during that time, you referred to Geigner as Techdirt's "comment enforcer". What does that mean? My conclusion is that you wished Geigner to be so vile as to run dissenters off.
So YOU are NOT AT ALL FIT to decide on moderation, not even to write about it!
You are an extreme example of white-privilege, Born Rich privilege, never-had-to-work privilege, kick-down-kiss-up toady, besides a LIAR that you're for "free speech" when can't handle ANY dissent here.
Unless a comment advocates or facilitates illegal activity, it’s “within common law” (i.e., it’s legal). “Common decency” is a subjective standard, and yours does not apply here. And the fact that you’re still pissed off about an eight-year-old insult to the point of trolling this site on a daily basis makes me think you’re a collected grievance or three away from hunting Mike down like an animal.
Re: "at this kind of scale" -- So get rid of THAT &quo
What was this story about?
Community driven moderation drives troll batty
Behave like an asshat, be treated like one. Have a flag for free.
Re: Scales
ALL are within common law
And what does that mean again? Please cite!
Since you have it all figured out - Show us how YOU moderate, or stop complaining. eh?
Re: You’re tops on the ignorant motherfucker scale
“So YOU are NOT AT ALL FIT to decide on moderation, not even to write about it!”
And yet here you are.
Every day.
All day long.
Bro.
As your piratey-fanboy-trolls show, few people have decency.
Now, you, Masnick, have also called me an asshole and troll for simply stating my opinions here in the plain HTML box you provide for the purpose.
No decent site allows those words. No one but an idiot little kid would accuse anyone, lest it offend and they dig in to return it, say.
You also provide the code and whatever system for hiding comments.
No decent site would have such an opaque system. We just have to rely on your good faith, and we know from your comments that you have none, so it's likely that you cheat where we can't see.
And yet you expect to be taken seriously! Sheesh!
You ARE about 13 mentally.
Re: As your piratey-fanboy-trolls show, few people have decency.
You obviously don't like this site, and equally obviously, nobody here likes you. So seriously, why are you here?
Re: Re: As your piratey-fanboy-trolls show, few people have dece
He is convinced that free speech means that he can choose his audience, and force his words onto that audience, and that anybody who refuse to listen is infringing on his free speech rights.
They say 'jump' and you're all two feet in the air
One look at the comment section shows why they're still here: Because people just can't stop themselves from responding to them, and whether they want attention, the sense of power from being able to make people pay attention to them, or both, they very clearly can not only get it but get it trivially from the TD comment section.
So what if they “cheat”? They’re allowed to moderate their site any way they see fit. You cannot cite, and have never cited, any law, statute, or “common law” court ruling that says Techdirt must be compelled by law to display your comments — or to host them in the first place, for that matter.
Re:
I can't see the comment you're replying to, but something not being illegal is not necessarily a reason to say "so what" to it. If Tinder or Techdirt are "cheating", that may not warrant FBI involvement, but it doesn't mean it's OK or that people should have no right to complain about it.
Blue Balls loves to think that any kind of moderation of “dissenting” (read: his) speech is the same thing as his right to speak freely being denied by the government. And besides, it’s possible to dissent with Techdirt writers and not be an asshole about it.
Re:
If it's trolling unrelated to the article, flag it as trolling and don't respond.
Re: As your piratey-fanboy-trolls show, few people have decency.
"You ARE about 13 mentally"
Said the person who is about 5 mentally.
Troll insults people, proves he has not one shred of decency
How about you list which sites you consider decent so we can verify your assertions (but also find out what your definition of decent is).
Re: As your piratey-fanboy-trolls show, few people have decency.
Based on your comments to this article and nly this article if I was Masnick I would have filters in so that I could permanently ban people like you.
Re: As you Troll
have also called me an asshole and troll
I have never called you an asshole or a troll!
I called that commentator called "Blue Balls" a "Nazi-loving corn-fed racist who lives in his parents basement." But that was obviously a different commentator not you.
Clearly, you are here to show us how a Real site can moderate by linking to your blog. (A blog with no moderation, no censorship, and yet no bad words!)
Re: As your ignorant motherfucker show, few people have decency.
“And yet you expect to be taken seriously! Sheesh!
You ARE about 13 mentally.”
That’s imax levels of projection bro.
Ridiculously strict
ONE strike and you're out with no appeal? I'm surprised they're still in business. There's no way any real-world app can be that strict in the long run given that a significant number of real people are assholes. All they've done is made it super-easy to be an asshole, so eventually, that's all that'll be left on the app, at which point it will go under. So I guess in the long-term, it's a self-correcting problem. :D
As the article notes, Tinder may have a good reason for that approach. It’s called “we don’t want to be held legally liable for someone getting raped or killed”.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
In which case they are banning the wrong people, as it is potential rapists doing the reporting.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re:
Victim blaming has morphed into victim reporting, what's next .. victim swatting?
Re: Re: Re:
You joke, but one of the Channel Awesome folks participating in the fake attack on Vic Mignogna actually got caught faking a swat event to garner sympathy for nutball kickvic losers.
Hasn’t he been smacked down on, like, every one of his defamation claims?
Re: Re: Re: Re:
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: A Wild Incel Has Appeared!
Re: Ridiculously strict
What is the strike anyway? The article keeps saying people are being reported, even "falsely" reported, without saying what the reports claim. What exactly are people reporting to Tinder?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
I feel terrible for these women experiencing cancel culture.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Forum antagonist, and slandermonkey.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Yeah, ever notice I never reply to your original posts? It's always you following me around like a crazy ex girlfriend?
Yeah. Everybody else notices. And for the record, I'm not interested sweety.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Why are you still here bro?
Also don’t try to insult your betters. You’re not any good at it, sweet cheeks.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Yeah, and they dare to complain about the ghosting, trolling and general bullshit encountered - the nerve I say!
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Well, that's how we found out about it. I'd hardly fault them for complaining about the Cancel Culture they experienced.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Is that another dog whistle?
My hearing is not so good when it comes to political bullshit.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
How are you enjoying flag culture bro?
Maybe it's time to go back to how BBS networks handled the equivalent of reporting someone. These days it's all done in secret. Back when, all complaints about behavior had to be made publicly and all handling of complaints was public. Not in-channel, of course, there was a separate channel whose sole purpose was making and handling complaints. If you wanted to see how the admins handled complaints, you could look at that channel and see how they handled them. The complaint itself, the supporting claims and quotes (the equivalent of screenshots), the response from the accused, questions and responses from the admins, it was all open for inspection. If the admins were biased or unreasonable, it was clearly obvious. If the complainant was being unreasonable or trying to abuse the process, it was clearly obvious. And if the admins banned a complainant for repeated abuse, they could refer directly to his own complaints to back up their decision. If the complainant complained that the admins were being unfair, anybody listening to him could check out the justification and decide for themselves whether the admins were justified or not.
The nice thing was that knowing that everything would be publicly visible made the would-be abusers unlikely to try filing bogus complaints. All they'd do is make themselves look dumb and they knew it, and while they'd still whinge they'd do it off-line where it didn't bother anyboty.
Not having an appeal process and thereby a potential punishment for abusing the system all but ensures that it will be abused. While it would still leave the possibility to game the system if they had an appeal process if there at least was a chance that wrongly reporting someone would result in their accounts being shut down those pathetic individuals who are abusing the process might hesitate just a tad from reporting anyone who isn't amazed by their walking-punchline selves.
Re:
You and the article talk about the reporting being false/wrong. The examples given include stuff like posing with a dead deer. If that picture exists, why's it wrong to report that? Of course Tinder should ignore the report if it's not against the ToS, but the report itself wouldn't be false. How specific is Tinder about what the report process is and isn't meant to be used for?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
The examples given include stuff like posing with a dead deer.
Which is gross, but not really relevant to the article where you have losers reporting people simply for not liking/talking to them. Hell, one of them flat out admitted to abusing the report function that way.
If that picture exists, why's it wrong to report that?
Because unless Tinder has rules against content like that 'I don't like it' is not the proper use of the report function.
Of course Tinder should ignore the report if it's not against the ToS, but the report itself wouldn't be false
If it wasn't an actual violation of the TOS then yes, it would be false, as it would be telling Tinder 'someone broke the rules' when that was not in fact the case.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
The article didn't say people reported that Tinder's rules were broken, nor did it say Tinder has a rule that the "report" function only be used for this purpose. What's the workflow like? Does one have to provide a reason or explanation? Does Tinder make it clear the feature is only to be used for certain purposes?
I see Techdirt's "flag" button says "Flag this comment as abusive/trolling/spam". That's reasonably specific, although "abusive" can be read in an open-ended way, especially these days. For example, some people claim that ceasing all communication without any explanation can be a form of emotional abuse—see "silent treatment" on Wikipedia.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
BTW, there's general disagreement online about whether "downvoting" &c should be used to express mere disagreement. On some sites that's considered perfectly acceptable; others treat it as abuse.
