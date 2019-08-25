Funniest/Most Insightful Comments Of The Week At Techdirt

This week, our first place winner on the insightful side is James Burkhardt with a response to a common conspiracy theory about election fraud:

The number, 5,000 voters, is the number of same day voter registrations filed. That much is well documented. However, no evidence has been submitted to prove that all of these registrations were Clinton voters. Given that NC considers out of state College students eligible for voting, thousands of 18 year-olds could have easily moved to NC 2 months earlier and not registered to vote because they did not get a NC ID. Since lots of the "evidence" relates to these people not having NC DL/ID, a lot of the evidence that does exist doesn't actually prove voter fraud, but rather that the republican-instituted voter registration policies are operating as intended. Despite repeated calls and promises of an investigation, there has been no evidence presented that any significant amount of these registrations were fake. No evidence was found or presented of bussing or other widespread voter fraud.

In second place, we've got Thad doing the perennial duty of smacking down a certain terrible source:

If your primary source for a claim is Project Veritas, it's a good sign that your claim is bullshit. The National Enquirer has a better track record. I wouldn't believe James O'Keefe if he told me it was sunny and hot outside. And I live in Phoenix.

For editor's choice on the insightful side, we start out with wshuff proposing a translation of David Boies' hypocrisy about the free press:

What Boies is saying is that it's a travesty some firm other than his own was paid to kill stories.

Next, we've got an anonymous response to the proposal that it would be better to ignore senators like Josh Hawley when they say crazy things:

I disagree. Lest you forget, these senators have been given the power to create legislation that can and will affect every American citizen, most of whom, not living in Missouri, never even voted for him. So I am very much for pointing out each and every time an idiot congress person makes an idiotic statement as it brings that much more attention to the fact that we have idiots running our government and they should be voted out.

Over on the funny side, our first place winner is ryuugami with an excellent response to Ohio State University's attempt to trademark "THE":

What [censored] fuck.

In second place, we've got a little ditty from Stephen T. Stone about Gizmodo's new owners telling reporters they can't use encrypted email:

They can check out any time they like, but their emails can never leave.

For editor's choice on the funny side, we start out with a clever anonymous quip in response to our first place insightful winner:

I dearly hope that your college student theory is true, because then it means that Trump could say: "And I would have won the election too if not for those meddling kids!"

And finally, we've got a response from Beefcake to David Boies which surely nobody could be expected to resist:

Oh well, you know what they say Boies will be Boies.

That's all for this week, folks!