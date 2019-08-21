WSJ Rightly Attacks Senator Josh Hawley's 'Nannyish' Laws Regarding The Internet
Just days after publishing yet more anti-internet nonsense, the Wall Street Journal, at least, allowed Andy Kessler to publish an excellent opinion piece calling our Senator Josh Hawley's ridiculous "big government" approach to regulating internet companies.
Mr. Hawley’s new bill has all the worst instincts of the regulatory state—a disappointing achievement coming from a Republican. It would remove the autoplay feature from YouTube, end infinite scrolling on Twitter and Facebook feeds, limit scrolling time to three-minute sessions, set default limits on the use of platforms to 30 minutes a day, and outlaw Snapchat streaks (rewards for consecutive days of contact with friends) and most “gamification” (badges, rewards) for any online service. These diktats are the opposite of market freedom.
The bill’s final kicker is a proposed triennial Federal Trade Commission report to Congress describing how internet companies “interfere with free choices of individuals” by “exploiting human psychology and brain physiology.” In other words, Mr. Hawley wants to restrict freedom because it interferes with free choice. Or something like that. Cut to a video of Orwell rolling over in his grave (though it won’t autoplay). OK, to be fair, Skopos Labs gives the bill a measly 3% chance of being enacted. But that doesn’t make it any less . . . cuckoo.
Kessler's piece also calls out Hawley's laughable claim that there is no innovation at all in social media.
This antitech inclination hasn’t always defined Mr. Hawley’s persona. As attorney general he said, “American workers and American entrepreneurs can compete with anybody, anywhere if our government will stop making America a cost-prohibitive place to do business.” Hear, hear. When he won his Senate seat last year he ran mostly as a conventional conservative.
But even then he already had his enemies marked. His first Senate speech lamented the “cold and judgmental world of social media,” and things kind of went downhill from there.
Hawley, of course, has been grandstanding a lot lately about how the "cosmopolitan elite" are the problem. He conveniently leaves out the fact that he attended Stanford and Yale Law School, clerked for the Supreme Court, worked at a massive "cosmopolitan" law firm (based in DC and London), Hogan Lovells, and then became Attorney General for Missouri before becoming Senator. Hawley is about as "cosmopolitan" a Senator as you can find. But apparently, in grandstanding to what he seems to believe is a very, very gullible base, he wants to convince them that he's standing up to the "elites" and that the only innovation that matters is innovation that comes from "the Heartland" or some such nonsense. As Kessler notes, cynically, Hawley's act is all for show:
Whether that worry is real or not doesn’t matter; condemning tech is a form of pretend populism. Mr. Hawley is taking an Elizabeth Warren-esque “I have a plan for that” approach, which is more about grabbing headlines than actually passing laws.
Yet the claim that big tech companies don’t deliver innovation is false. We can stream TV shows on subways, enjoy same-day package delivery, have a lady in our phones help us to avoid traffic, sort photos automatically by date, location and faces, and get instant answers to any question in our kitchens from something that looks like a hockey puck. Yeah, but what have you done for me lately?
Kessler notes that Hawley's plans would completely destroy innovation online.
Mr. Hawley’s style of heavy-handed regulation is what killed Detroit, distracted phone companies, inflated health-care costs, and wrecked education. Don’t let it kneecap the internet. It won’t be long before the senator announces, “If you like your social media, you can keep your social media.”
Given the willingness of the WSJ to publish anti-internet nonsense of late, it's nice to see Kessler able to get at least something sensible through.
Filed Under: andy kessler, big government, ftc, josh hawley, regulations, republicans
Reader Comments
Between the WSJ and the NYT we've almost hit peak old man yelling at the cloud.
Yes, Hawley, another cosmopolitan playing the rubes back home.
Rather like Paul Ryan, who just could not wait to get back to good old Wisconsin after 'retiring' from his government job after a lifetime of living on a government paycheck, who has just lately moved his family to a new house near Washington DC. It must be so terrible for the Ryan's being away from the good people in the heartland and now living among the very terrible cosmopolitans on the east coast, so near to the awful, dark machinery of the freedom-sucking federal government so that Paul can line his pockets with cash doing the hard and noble work of influence peddling to all of his dear friends.
Stop "Politician said something for attention" Stories....
I get that Hawley is dangerous the same way Trump is dangerous. But keeping his name in the news because 'some dumb person said something dumb' is the same reason we now have President Trump.... They do these stupid outbursts for attention and we are all too eager to give it to them.
Re: Stop "Politician said something for attention" Stories....
I disagree. Lest you forget, these senators have been given the power to create legislation that can and will affect every American citizen, most of whom, not living in Missouri, never even voted for him.
So I am very much for pointing out each and every time an idiot congress person makes an idiotic statement as it brings that much more attention to the fact that we have idiots running our government and they should be voted out.
Re: Stop "Politician said something for attention" Stories....
I think perhaps you've missed the distinction between reporting on what a person running for office says and reporting on what a person holding office says.
From reading Hawley's nonsense, it is difficult to ascertain if it was written by a politician or a monkey. Of course, after a short review of our politicians, I am no longer sure there is much of a difference.
Re:
It sure the hell seems that way, that a monkey could do these peoples' jobs in the house and congress.. just hit a button, red one or blue one or none at all, just thankful someone else said it first!
It seems america is competing with the eu and the uk to pass laws which will
reduce free speech ,pass laws which make no sense and encourage
social media companys to over block content at a the time when they are experimenting with how to moderate content or posts by users .
They should be free to block content which may be illegal or racist or
insulting to minoritys or people of various races or religions
and to ban users who are bad actors .
or to simply block content which they deem to be disturbing racist
or obscene .
Can't wait to see what Mike has to say about this...
https://www.politico.com/story/2019/08/20/facebook-audit-conservative-bias-amid-criticism-1469287
Re: Can't wait to see what Mike has to say about this...
Here, let me help you:
Submit a Story
Re: Can't wait to see what Mike has to say about this...
Here is some more help for you, from the second paragraph:
Everybody read or watch Noam Chomsky's "Requiem for the American Dream" if you really want to fill your head with the facts of this corporate takeover of American government and power destroying the American Dream. Please.
the whole idea is remove market freedom, at least for the general public! when is it going to dawn on people that this presidency is concerned with ensuring that as many businesses as possible make as much money as possible in as short a time as possible and does so for as long as possible, all the while, removing as much freedom and privacy as possible from ordinary people and giving as many excuses as possible to law enforcement to arrest as many as possible as well for doing nothing except what the Constitution is supposed to protect!! and dont forget, the DoJ is doing as much as it can, as quick as possible to throw the Constitution under as many buses as possible, as quick as possible!
