Dennis Prager Peddles Complete Nonsense About 'Google Censorship' In The WSJ
from the this-is-bullshit dept
Another day, another major publication peddling complete and utter bullshit about big internet platforms. The latest is Dennis Prager, whose Wall Street Journal op-ed, Don't Let Google Get Away With Censorship (possibly paywalled) is so utterly full of wrong that it should maybe be a canonical example of how to bloviate wrongness. The entire premise is bullshit, with most of it focusing on the made up claim that YouTube is somehow censoring Prager's videos because of his "conservative" viewpoints. We've debunked Prager's arguments in great detail before, but apparently we need to do so again.
As a quick summary: a very small percentage (less than 12%) of Prager's videos are put into "restricted" mode. This does not demonetize them. It only means that the very small percentage of people who have opted-in to set up YouTube to not return videos that are inappropriate for children (which is less than 1.5% of YouTube's users) don't see that small percentage of YouTube videos in their search results. This includes videos with titles like: "Born to Hate Jews" and "Are 1 in 5 Women Raped at College?" which "includes an animated depiction of a nearly naked man lunging at a group of women." You might recognize why people at YouTube thought this might not be appropriate for children. But Prager insists that it's evidence of an anti-conservative bias.
Also, as we pointed out, many YouTube channels that come from sources that most would consider to be much more "liberal" find a much higher percentage of their videos put into the same restricted mode. This includes Stephen Colbert (13%), The Huffington Post (14%), The History Channel (?!?) (24%), Vox (28%), Sam Seder (36%), Buzzfeed, (40%), Democracy Now (46%), Last Week Tonight (50%), The Daily Show (55%) and The Young Turks at a whopping 71%. To argue that having fewer than 12% of your videos put into this restricted mode is evidence of anti-conservative censorship is pretty ridiculous, but this is Dennis Prager we're talking about, and he's up to the task:
But the issue is much more complex. I was asked to testify before the Senate Judiciary Committee on this matter for two reasons. One is the size of my website, Prager University, which gets a billion views a year, the majority of which come from viewers under 35. The more important reason is that YouTube, which is owned by Google, has at various times placed about 100 of our videos on its restricted list. That means any home, institution or individual using a filter to block pornography and violence cannot see those videos. Nor can any school or library.
Again, this makes the problem sound much bigger than it really is -- and it has nothing to do with anti-conservative bias.
Conservatives who defend Google or merely oppose any government interference argue that Google is a private company, and private companies are free to publish or not publish whatever they want. But Google, YouTube and Facebook choose not to be regarded as “publishers” because publishers are liable for what they publish and can be sued for libel.
This is, again, a total misrepresentation. There is no "choice." Google, YouTube, and Facebook don't get to "choose" if they're regarded as publishers or platforms -- the law says that they are not liable as publishers for third party content (for very good reason). Prager is misrepresenting Section 230 like sites have to make some sort of decision about what to be. But that's simply incorrect.
Congress gave Google and other social media an exemption from such lawsuits in 1996, with the Communications Decency Act. Section 230 of that bill provided these companies with immunity against defamation and some other legal claims. The clear intent of Section 230—the bargain Congress made with the tech companies—was to promote free speech while allowing companies to moderate indecent content without being classified as publishers.
Congress gave all internet websites that protection (not "exemption") from bogus lawsuits, because it recognized that without it, bogus lawsuits (the things that folks like Prager used to be against) would flood the docket, and we'd be much better off if lawsuits were properly targeted at those who violated the laws, rather than the tools and services that they used.
But Google and the others have violated this agreement. They want to operate under a double standard: censoring material that has no indecent content—that is, acting like publishers—while retaining the immunity of nonpublishers. When YouTube puts PragerU’s content on the restricted list, when Twitter bans conservative actor James Woods, they are no longer open forums.
Again, this is literally wrong. Section 230 was designed to encourage sites to create "family friendly" zones -- that is exactly why then Rep. Chris Cox wrote it, in response to the awful Stratton Oakmont v. Prodigy ruling. In that ruling, Prodigy, which heavily moderated its forums to be "family friendly," got held liable for content it did not moderate. Cox wanted to prevent that situation from happening, and thus created Section 230. Based on this history, YouTube's use of restricted mode is literally exactly why Cox passed the law, in order to encourage sites like YouTube to create more "family friendly" areas, so that kids don't end up seeing violent and sexual content, such as those portrayed in Prager's videos. There is no "double standard" here. There is no "violation" of the agreement. There is YouTube doing exactly what the law was intended to do, and a whiny Dennis Prager complaining about it and misrepresenting what has happened to his videos (and misrepresenting the law as well).
Richard Hanania, research fellow at the Saltzman Institute of War and Peace Studies at Columbia University, undertook a study of Twitter political bias and concluded: “My results make it difficult to take claims of political neutrality seriously. Of 22 prominent, politically active individuals who are known to have been suspended since 2005 and who expressed a preference in the 2016 U.S. presidential election, 21 supported Donald Trump.”
This is wrong. We thoroughly debunked this study earlier in the year. The "list" of Twitter accounts that Prager seems to think showed proof of anti-conservative bias included literal Nazis (the American Nazi Party was one of the accounts), as well as notorious trolls and hoaxers. And, of course, this also comes soon after this very same WSJ published an article it claimed was from a "conservative" ex-Googler who claimed he was fired for "whistleblowing" on anti-conservative bias, but who actually was engaged in trollish support for white supremacists.
Defenders of Google also argue that some left-wing sites have an even greater percentage of their videos on the restricted list. But this is not an apples-to-apples comparison. When left-wing sites are restricted it is because their videos contain expletives or material truly inappropriate for children, not because they are left-wing. PragerU videos do not contain expletives and are very suitable for children. Our videos are restricted only because they are conservative.
This is Prager's weak attempt to respond to the point that we've raised numerous times before (and did above) about all those other, left-leaning, sites finding even more of their videos in restricted mode. But, note that he doesn't actually respond to that point. He just insists that those other videos were properly put into the restricted mode list, while his videos were not (remember: some of his videos that were restricted, depicted violence and sexual content). And therefore it "must be" because he's a conservative. This is nonsense, and the WSJ should be ashamed for publishing it.
If the four major U.S. airlines announced they would not allow passengers carrying The Wall Street Journal to travel to some American cities, would any conservatives or libertarians defend the airlines’ right, as private companies, to do so?
Yes? I think many conservatives and libertarians would defend that? Just like they would defend PragerU publishing videos that are full of racist, bigoted nonsense. Because he has a right to spew ignorance. And others have the right to (a) respond to it or (b) not to carry it on their own platforms. But here, YouTube isn't even doing that. It's not removing videos. It's not demonetizing them. It's merely putting a very small percentage of videos onto a restricted list because it decides that those videos are inappropriate for children.
Also, Prager notably leaves out that the lawsuit that he filed over this whole thing was tossed out as the judge noted that Prager's argument was a complete non-starter. I guess Prager's next WSJ article will be about how the courts have an anti-conservative bias as well?
Filed Under: anti-conservative bias, bias, censorship, dennis prager, nonsense, section 230
Companies: google, wall street journal, youtube
Reader Comments
View by: Time | Thread
Important to note:
To assholes like Prager, not having the audience to which they believe they are entitled is equal to censorship.
[ link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Important to note:
There is one White-Power advocate here who keeps showing up and crying about how everyone on Reddit keeps downvoting and banning him because he won't stop presetting the "Facts" of white supremacy. He also is highly offended that people won't listen to the Scientifical TRUTH.
[ link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Important to note:
Especially when they have to get them young so as to warp their view of society.
[ link to this | view in chronology ]
As with most things in life these days, there’s a Twitter thread about that.
[ link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Important to note:
Indeed, Google could and should give him a big middle finger. As a private entity they don't owe anything to anyone much less propaganda spreading crooks like him. Google could spitefully single him out for deplatforming and he has zero legal ground to stand on even if the treatment is arbitrary, other than bitch and whine like a moron for public pity points.
[ link to this | view in chronology ]
Captain Ahab has to get his whale, by and large I really enjoy Techdirt content, but Mike, it sounds like these guys are living rent free in your head. We no longer live in a world of absolutes, the truth exists in shades of grey.
[ link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
False claims of censorship on the internet are a technology related issue that falls under the general topic of this website, on top of the fact that Mike can post whatever he damn well pleases on his own site. But it also has advertisements and store merchandise that mean conceptually talking about topics others are interested in could be indirect sources of revenue, so in a way, Prager is paying rent by making his absurd claims that Mike can debunk for our entertainment and ad views.
[ link to this | view in chronology ]
When you are still clinging to your ancient business model & all of the advertising tricks & paywalls didn't pan out... Just try to kill the internet... that will TOTES make people come back to print, & we'll totes forgive you for doing it & believe anything you report now since you pinky swore to stop lying so you could be relevant again.
[ link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
While the WSJ is primarily a print publication, I don't see Dennis Prager's financial interest in getting people to quit using the Internet and go back to newspapers.
[ link to this | view in chronology ]
And YT ignores own policies....
Prager also seems to spend a large amount of money on advertising on other YouTube videos, if the ads I am constantly seeing are any indication. And I've noticed that a number of those ads violate YouTube's acceptable content policies, but there's nothing you can do about that on paid content. There's no way to flag or block the ads the way you can with a channel. There's no way to report them, there's no contact information for YT, there's nothing you can do. Pay a couple bucks and YouTube will apparently let you spew as much hate and promote as much violence as you want, targeted at the exact audiences you want to target. You can't post objectionable videos, because advertisers might not want to be associated with that, but the advertisers can post all the objectionable content they want and force any channel they choose to be associated with them.
...which is one of many reasons why I'm ditching YT for Floatplane, LBRY, and Nebula.
[ link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: And YT ignores own policies....
Ublock Origin keeps all YouTube adverts at bay.
[ link to this | view in chronology ]
...Both the exact article torn to shreds in this article, and the dude referenced, were brought up in comments in earlier articles.
To my own requests, no less.
How amusing to find their status as being entirely inadequate to proving conservative bias as the most recent article.
[ link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
I fully expect every article I post on this subject to get torn apart by those who are absolutely positive that there is no bias in social media. Those with an open mind, however, may benefit from understanding the other side of the argument so they can decide for themselves.
[ link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re:
I fully expect every article posted on this subject to be willfully denied by those unable to see that what they so desperately want to be real, isn't. Those with an open mind, however, may benefit from understanding that the other side of the argument doesn't have an argument to make.
[ link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re:
Thanks. I flagged your post as humorous.
[ link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Re:
Please provide the following:
Evidence of anti-conservative bias in moderation efforts by the sites in question.
Specific definitions of which views are being banned. "Conservative" is too brad and malleable to be meaningful on its own.
Evidence that the same moderation efforts are not also applied to non-conservative viewpoints (remember to define conservative viewpoints in the prior step).
In doing this, remember that there are over 300 million users on Twitter alone. Please ensure to present enough examples that it doesn't come out to rounding error when compared to overall moderation efforts.
I look forward to your response.
[ link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re:
An argument is a connected series of statements intended to establish a proposition. It isn't just contradiction.
[ link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re:
Look, if I argue with you, I must take up a contrary position!
[ link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Re:
Yes, but it isn't just saying "no it isn't".
[ link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re:
Yes it is!
[ link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re:
No it isn't!
[ link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re:
Wabbit season!
[ link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re:
Duck season!
[ link to this | view in chronology ]
Then offer the “other side of the argument” that isn’t mere conjecture. Point out the facts that prove anti-conservative bias — i.e., how conservatives are being banned only for expressing “conservative views”, what those “conservative views” are, and how said views don’t violate the TOS but get conservatives in trouble anyway. If you can’t do that, fuck off with your for-its-own-sake contrarianism.
[ link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re:
I fully expect every article I post on this subject to get torn apart by those who have evidence and credible citations to back up that evidence.
Fixed that for ya bro.
[ link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re:
"those who are absolutely positive that there is no bias in social media"
Who claims that? I have read posts here that say there is bias in everything and that websites are free to be as biased as they please because that is the way it is with private enterprise. I do not recall anyone protesting with claims of no bias whatsoever.
If you are not pleased with your experience on one particular website, why not go elsewhere to get your fix? Certainly there are websites that line up with your opinions - yes? What is it that you do not like about those websites that espouse your pov? Is it a compulsion to argue?
[ link to this | view in chronology ]
The existence of a contrary opinion does not an argument make. Nor do contradicting statements necessarily deserve equal merit.
I can claim as loud as I like that I have been silenced for being too conservative, but that doesn't mean my claim should be given equal consideration with that of the librarians who asked me to please stop yelling in the kid's section.
[ link to this | view in chronology ]
The problem is that those who want to believe alkthis horse shit because it is beneficial to whatever ridiculous agenda they have. However, when the truth is published because it's couner productive to the cause they are championing, not only is it denied, its ridiculed. The truth is always harder to accept than a load of crap, especially when the load of crap is what is wanted
[ link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
I'm not sure I understand your post. "That Horseshit" is getting too deep.
[ link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Deep thoughts
Horseshit is alkaline. Champagne on the counter is denied. And the truth is out there.
[ link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
The truth will set you free.
You can't handle the truth.
Funny thing about the word "truth". Some people think the word defines what they believe to be true, not what the facts point toward.
[ link to this | view in chronology ]
I wish I were as censored and mistreated by Google and the universe as conservatives like Prager U. I'd be thrilled to be given $10 million a year by conservative billionaires to spend my time alternating between peddling misinformation and whinging in the press because I can't peddle misinformation as easily as I'd like.
[ link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
They did not mention this at the high school career day, they told me I should be an accountant. Glad I did not listen to them.
[ link to this | view in chronology ]
Part of the editorial Mike left out...
From the editorial... (for those of you too busy to actually read the damn thing)
"PragerU releases a five-minute video every week. As of this writing, 56 of its 320 videos are on YouTube’s restricted list. They include videos such as “Israel’s Legal Founding” (by Harvard Law professor Alan Dershowitz ); “Why America Invaded Iraq” (by Churchill biographer Andrew Roberts ); “Why Don’t Feminists Fight for Muslim Women?” (by the Somali-American women’s-rights activist Ayaan Hirsi Ali ); “Are the Police Racist?” (by the Manhattan Institute’s Heather Mac Donald ); and “Why Is Modern Art So Bad?” (by artist Robert Florczak )."
[ link to this | view in chronology ]
Yes, and…what’s your point? YouTube is legally allowed to put those videos on Restricted Mode for damn near any reason it wants.
[ link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
Thank you! You make the point exactly.
[ link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re:
What point?
[ link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Part of the editorial Mike left out...
The restricted list is about videos not being appropriate for consumption by children.
I can very much understand that these videos may well not be suitable for consumption by children. The titles alone are not indicative of all content (though, honestly, "Are the Police Racist?" is probably not something a 5 year old should be watching).
These videos are not censored or taken down, nor are they demonetized. They are just restricted from view by children, for those accounts that have decided to activate said controls.
So, what's your point?
[ link to this | view in chronology ]
I assume the point is, as I posited at the top of this comments section, that Prager feels entitled to that audience.
[ link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Part of the editorial Mike left out...
And you left out that Prager U isn't even an accredited university. Really they should be getting hit hard with false advertising.
[ link to this | view in chronology ]
Discredited, on the other hand…
[ link to this | view in chronology ]
Library Filters
"That means any home, institution or individual using a filter to block pornography and violence cannot see those videos. Nor can any school or library."
My librarian bride has worked in six different library systems of different sizes and political mien. In all systems that employed them, filters were defaults as required by the government under CIPA (Child Internet Protection Act) rules in exchange for federal funding. Any individual, adult patron can waive CIPA filters at any time, gaining full access to the unvarnished Interwebz in all of its glorious depravity, e.g., Dennis Prager.
[ link to this | view in chronology ]
Best watch that racebaiting.
Racebaiting is perhaps the worst form of racism, and the worst kind of racist simply because of how disrespectful it is to reduce a very real struggle that ruined many many lives to your talking point. And it's rarely a person of color doing the racebaiting. You'll notice that. There's a rich whiteness to the racebaiter typically.
[ link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Best watch that racebaiting.
The hell does this have to do with this article?
[ link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Best watch that racebaiting.
Perhaps ZOF is using the definition of Racebaiting found @urbandictionary
[ link to this | view in chronology ]
Maybe he should get a different one.
race baiting — verb; always unhyphenated
(derogatory) Dismissal of any criticism of racist policies/racial discrimination as an act that needlessly incites racial tension where none supposedly exists
The use of dogwhistle politics to incite racial tension
race-baiting — adjective; always hyphenated
(derogatory) Descriptor for a person whose criticism of racist policies/racial discrimination needlessly incites racial tension where none supposedly exists
Descriptor for a person who engages in race baiting [See: race baiting, def. 2]
[ link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: you went full hamilton bro
Never go full hamilton.
[ link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Best watch that racebaiting.
You're correct. Prager regularly engages in race baiting. For example:
https://www.facebook.com/watch/?v=2165787260404165
Not sure why you're posting that here though, Zof as the above article has no race baiting at all. I mean, other than your ignorant dog whistling.
[ link to this | view in chronology ]
Prager University, which gets a billion views a year,
Why is he worried about YT then?
(He's not. This is just conservative extremists shifting conservatism, and consequently, the center, ever "rightward".)
[ link to this | view in chronology ]
