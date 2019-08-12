Ex-Googler Recently Held Up As A 'Whistleblower' And 'Proof' Of Anti-Conservative Bias At Google, Actually Supported Richard Spencer, Racist Skinheads
from the maybe-slow-down-in-picking-your-heros dept
When we recently wrote about the myth of anti-conservative bias at the various internet platforms, we got a lot of angry responses from people who insist (very loudly, often with lots of insults and anger, but rarely with any facts or data) that we're full of shit. We'd be open to believing it if there was any actual support for these claims. But none is ever forthcoming. Indeed, amusingly, some people pointed out that a recent WSJ article about an alleged fired "conservative" engineer at Google, described as a "whistleblower," was more "proof" that the company has it in for conservatives. Tucker Carlson even had the engineer, Kevin Cernekee, on his show last week to continue to feed the narrative.
And, of course, other Fox News characters, such as Lou Dobbs, played up Cernekee's claims as well, which even got President Trump to retweet Dobb's segment about Cernekee as "proof" that Google is trying to influence the 2020 election.
However, as we've pointed out concerning most of the "conservatives" who have had content removed or been banned from social media platforms (as is true in similar situations with liberals and other non-conservatives) there is almost always more to the story -- and that "more" is often that these people are not banned or fired or otherwise held back because of their general political views, but because of something much worse. And, in the case of Cernekee, people finally realized that maybe it wasn't that he was a conservative, but that he wanted to fundraise in support of one of the US's most well known white supremacists, Richard Spencer.
“[A] well known conservative activist was sucker punched on camera in DC while giving an interview,” Cernekee wrote on the Free Speech listserv in January 2017, referring to Richard Spencer, probably the most famous white nationalist in America.
Two days later, he posted to the same listserv to suggest that members of the free speech listserv at Google should raise money for a bounty to find Spencer’s assailant. The bounty was offered on WeSearchr, a site founded by Charles Johnson.
To be fair to Tucker Carlson, who had Cernekee on his show and played up his claims, it was also his Daily Caller that exposed Cernekee's actual internal postings.
But, yeah, the guy who Trump is holding up as proof that there's anti-conservative bias at Google is maybe not the best messenger if you're trying to convince the world that "conservatism" is not the same thing as "white nationalism." Oh, and it gets worse. The Daily Caller article shows that, despite Cernekee claiming in the WSJ that he was a "mainstream Republican" who "disagrees" with white supremacy, within an internal Google listserve, Cernekee suggested that racist skinheads consider rebranding:
The term “skinhead” has a lot of unfortunate baggage and allows members to be painted as aggressors even in cases where the opposite is true. Why not rename themselves to something normie-compatible like “The Helpful Neighborhood Bald Guys” or “The Open Society Institute” instead of trying to change the near-universal negative perception of their old label (which is futile)? This would make it much easier to form alliances with other supporters of liberty and civil rights. The only thing I could figure is that they value having an edgy badass image over mainstream acceptance.
Meanwhile, another "conservative" engineer who was also fired from Google, Mike Wacker, has written a barnstormer of a blog post detailing the fairly typical trollish behavior by Cernekee. It's pretty damning:
I will say, though, that there is more to Kevin than his troubling posts. Another aspect of Kevin is his willingness to play dirty: his willingness to act manipulatively, tell half-truths, and sometimes outright lie. (For whatever influence he had, he certainly did not achieve it by winning over the hearts and minds of Google’s conservative employees in a free and fair exchange of ideas.) Both aspects of Kevin — his questionable viewpoints and his questionable tactics — are necessary to understand his story.
As one example of his questionable tactics, in a discussion about Richard Spencer, one Google employee wrote, “I don’t think that assaulting someone is justified, but why on earth would we want to *help* him?” In his response to that person, Kevin deleted that sentence, and then he wrote, “Interesting argument, so are you saying it is OK to sucker punch somebody because you disagree with their politics?” Kevin claimed in an op-ed that he is “merely opposing Antifa violence,” when in reality one of his postings fabricated a claim that his coworker supported Antifa violence.
There's a lot more in there demonstrating rather trollish tactics (some of which will be familiar to people who read the comments here -- because they're used by lots of trolls on the internet).
Google, as a company, almost certainly employs a lot more people who identify as liberal than who identify as conservative (as I've noted in the past, I don't count myself among either group -- though plenty of others have lumped me into both at times, usually whenever they disagree with me and feel the need to align me with those they disagree with). But if you're going to claim that there's "proof" of anti-conservative bias at these companies, it probably helps to show up with actual proof, not the trollish behavior of a guy who has talked about fundraising on a platform that once tried to raise funds for The Daily Stormer, and to have done so in support of an infamous white supremacist, and who appears to have engaged in trollish tactics.
So here's a challenge to anyone rushing to jump into the comments here and call me names. For every insult you want to throw at me, how about you balance that out with actual evidence? And that is not just an example of someone who identifies as conservative being banned or limited in some way, and not quoting someone out of context, but actual proof of someone being limited for actual conservative views. I'm still waiting to see it.
Filed Under: anti-conservative bias, bias, kevin cernekee, richard spencer, trolling
Companies: google
Well, at least Tucker can now report Wacker's condemnation of Cernekee, and offer a retraction. Oh, wait... he's on an advertiser-mandated furlough...
It must be tough to work in Google HR and know the true grounds for the dismissal, but be unable to defend the company due to privacy laws.
Re:
So what do we need to do to bring this fair and balanced reporting to Gab, Stormfront, 8Chan, InfoWars and Faux News?
Those are conservative sites, and according to the people in power (conservatives), they don’t need to be fair and balanced and neutral. It’s those damn “elitist” leftist sites — and only those sites — that need the law to force them into being “fair”~!
Skinheads
So anyone anti-skinhead is obviously hostile to the KKK, Proud Boys, Neo-Nazi's and all the other Very Fine Trump supporters.
Therefore, proof of bias! Quasi-State!! Respect my anecdotal account!!!
Seriously anyone that keeps repeating this "Liberal Bias" theory needs to re-evaluate their talking points. Like it or not, online services have ToS that often leads to the ban hammer falling on skinheads. (As well as swatting random targets, because automatic filters suck.)
If there were statistics that showed openly conservative users of Twitter are punished at a higher rate than openly liberal users, would that suffice?
There have been experiments where identical resumes are sent out to companies - one with a name probably belonging to a Caucasian person and one with a name probably belonging to an African American. The resume with the black sounding name was less likely to garner any interest.
Would you be unlikely to believe that some companies are racist even when they don't have an explicitly racist policy in their corporate handbook, or are you willing to consider that someone's perceived skin color (or political beliefs) can result in unfair treatment?
Re:
"If there were statistics..."
"would that suffice"
What are all these questions supposed to accomplish?
Did you have a point? A comment?
Re: Re:
Not every ToS or CoC violation is acted on, right? What if a user's perceived political background influenced the decision to hand down some punishement?
That is, say two users posted similar comments that violated the terms. One is named @pretend_liberal and the other is @pretend_conservative. If, over a bunch of cases, the conservative posters were punished more severely than the liberal posters, would that be enough for Mike to concede that yeah, there may be anti-conservative forces in play?
If Mike is looking for somebody being banned for arguing that we would be better off with a balanced budget, that's not going to happen. I would hope he's open to looking at this topic with a little more nuance than that.
Re: Re: Re:
So then you admit that people are not being kicked off for espousing conservative ideals, and instead are banned for being assholes, having nothing to do with their political values.
I’m not Mike, but my answer to your little theoretical query would be “no”. You’d have to present statistics about how many posts were made by each poster, how many of those posts were reported (and by how many people), how often Twitter punished both posters, and how long those punishments lasted. You’d also have to show me what the exact posts were that triggered the punishments, because there is such a thing as a false positive (thanks, reportbombers!). Besides, the posts for which either user (or both users) received a punishment may not be overtly political in nature.
If the whole point of your claim is that conservatives are being punished—or punished more severely—either for expressing “conservative values” or identifying as “conservative”, you must prove that they’re being punished specifically for those reasons alone. So, uh, good luck with all that, then. 👍
(While you’re at it, perhaps you can be the one to tell us what specific values and ideas are explicitly “conservative” and why they’d be more likely to run afoul of Twitter’s TOS.)
Re: Re: Re:
"What if a user's perceived political background ... "
What if an asteroid slammed into dinosaurs on the second Tuesday of the third month in a leap year when the tide is at its highest?
Re: IF your aunt had a dick she’d be your uncle
So what you got is IF. I suppose that’s slightly better than claiming there IS a bid and not being able to show any evidence whatsoever.
Re:
Do you have actual evidence like he asked for or are you having a tough time searching for something that doesn't exist?
Re: Re:
Forgot to add that you have to prove that they are banned for being openly conservative versus someone banned for being a racist that is also openly conservative.
Re:
Such a study would be interesting. The problem is the issue that unlike the resume study, you have to generate radically different social media footprints. The interesting thing about the resume study (both white vs minority or male vs female) is that you can control for the rest of the resume. You only change a name or a head shot. So now you just have to get enough HR people involved from a broad geographical pattern to average the bias of the HR people. Then you can see a statistical pattern emerge.
But you can't apply that methodology directly to existing individuals on social media, because you can't control for wide varieties in presentation of ideas, eloquence, combativeness, ect. So when you perceive bias against an idea, you might actually see bias against the presentation.
Additionally, you can't control for which ideas that bias is presented against. For instance, a common refrain from the right over accusations they were supporting racists by voting Trump in 2016 was that while his racial commentary was horrible, they were in it for the economic and fiscal policy, not because of his racist rhetoric. Similarly, rhetoric around white nationalism, the white supremacy, Neo-Nazi propaganda, and the talk of the great replacement can be used by those with otherwise solid conservative values. No matter how well reasoned your conservatism, the Nazi shit might lead to deplatforming, rather than because of conservative values. Unless you want to claim the nazi shit as being conservative, but I thought the current narrative was that the left were the real Nazis, so....
A study to identify conservative bias in social media would need to identify all content which lead to moderation, as reported by the social media company, and classify presentation and content, show that the content was primarily responsible, and then you could assess the content classification and determine bias****.
*Self reporting by the moderated individual can lead to narrative crafting. social media reporting would hopefully have logs and copies of the moderated content.
**In this step you would have to establish what conservative ideas are, and if the post was indeed primarily an expression of conservative ideas.
***Even if the content is conservative, it might not be the conservative ideas that were at issue, but presentation including language and the way the content is directed at an audience.
****The previous steps are just the bare bones necessary to try to control for presentation and conflation of bad rhetoric with social and fiscal conservatism. A good sociology researcher would probably have more.
Re:
"If there were statistics that showed openly conservative users of Twitter are punished at a higher rate than openly liberal users, would that suffice?"
Only if the reasons why they were "punished" were because of "conservative" viewpoints that break the TOS that "liberal" posters got away with. If the ban is because, say, they crack down on white supremacist hate and only "conservatives" espouse such things, that only proves that more conservatives are white supremacists, not that they're biased against conservatives.
"someone's perceived skin color (or political beliefs)"
If you're equating those two things, you don't understand the issue.
I guess normal anti-fascist stance is called today "anti-convservative bias".
"actual proof of someone being limited for actual conservative views. "
Can't produce what doesn't exist. Hence, the name-calling.
Has anyone ever been kicked off social media for supporting lower taxes, smaller government, looser labour laws, deregulation, privatisation and corporate subsidies? No?
It's not conservatives being kicked off social media for being conservatives, it's bigots being kicked off for being bigots who then turn around and cry out about bias because they enjoy being victims and they're incapable of any sort of introspection. It can't be their fault, it has to be the fault of the people they persecute somehow or some other enemy.
Re:
Well, in words like "anti-conservative bias", "conservative" appears to be used synonymously with "despicable". What I find irritating about this is that employing "anti-conservative" as a pejorative apparently is enough to get the conservatives on board or at least not have them object to this use. Assuming that there actually are any conservatives left, of course.
I mean, just labelling someone as "anti-white" should hardly work for getting the vocal or silent support of every white person: I'd want to think that enough of them would see through that cheap ruse. But with "conservative", this seems to work pretty well.
Well they had to smear the guy
And it's Google. So all of this is suspect. I mean, they changed their story on why they attacked Tulsi Gabbard three times. That's why they are getting sued, and will probably lose.
Didn’t they basically say the same thing, only in three different ways? Also, prove Google “attacked” Tulsi Gabbard.
Re: Well they had to smear the guy
"That's why they are getting sued"
They get sued for a lot of random shit. That doesn't make any of it true, until a court rules otherwise.
Re: Smells like someone just left a a zof in the toilet
Sup liar. Why you still here.
I always liked "So you're saying..." It's such a time-saver when people signpost that they're about to use a strawman argument.
Evidence...
...is highly overrated.
What about James Damore?
What does the author say about the firing of James Damore, or isn't he "conservative" according to the author's definition? I certainly haven't heard of Google firing anyone for saying that we must be inclusive and be sure that every population or belief group is represented according to their numbers in the general population. Google is apparently steeped in this kind of BS. Is this somehow not what the author is talking about?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
The guy who's firing was due to a discriminatory memo he wrote, and whose firing was found to be legal by the NRLB?
Re: Here’s what you sound like bro
What about MY strawman?!
Kinda says a lot about you when you’re conflating this with liberalism and the opposite with conservatism, even if you did so by accident.
