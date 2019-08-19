Latest 'Google Whistleblower' To Prove Anti-Conservative Bias Doesn't Prove Anything And Appears To Be Bigoted Conspiracy Theorist
from the pick-your-heroes-carefully dept
So, we had just pointed out that the "fired ex-Googler whistleblower" whom everyone was pointing to last week as "proof" of "anti-conservative bias" at Google, didn't look so good when you got to see the details (which included statements that certainly read to be pretty supportive of white nationalists, rather than support for, say, the free market and lower taxes). You'd think that peddlers continuing to push this theory with the next person would take more time in the vetting process. But... of course, if it's Project Veritas we're talking about, it appears the only vetting they like to do is "can we spin this the way we want so that idiot suckers will buy it?" And that's what's happened.
The usual folks in our own comments who insist there's anti-conservative bias at Google have been yelling at me for the past few days, claiming that I'm "ignoring" this proof because I just can't take it or something. Or... more accurately, because it's total garbage. First, let's talk about the "whistleblower." If you thought the last guy was bad, well, get a load of Zach Vorhies:
What O’Keefe’s video leaves out, though, is that his much-hyped insider is not as credible as he claims. On social media, Vorhies is an avid promoter of anti-Semitic accusations that banks, the media, and the United States government are controlled by “Zionists.” He’s also pushed conspiracy theories like QAnon, Pizzagate, and the discredited claim that vaccines cause autism.
Seems credible, no?
Okay, okay, but maybe these "950 documents!" really prove something. Well, rest assured, they did not. As Matthew Feeney from the noted leftist bastion (that's sarcasm for the slow ones), the Cato Institute pointed out, there's "a whole lot of nothing" in the documents. One folder is labeled "Censorship" and all it has are screenshots of emails without any context. It shows someone sending an email to Google CEO Sundar Pichai arguing that Breitbart shouldn't get to use AdSense, but that's it. One random employee -- out of 100,000 or so employees sending an email to the CEO? And there's no evidence that AdSense has barred Breitbart (trust me, we'd have heard about it).
One of the leaked documents also isn't new and is completely misrepresented. Project Veritas had already posted it back in June and totally misrepresented it then. They claim it shows "election interference" regarding Ireland's election in which abortion rights were up for referendum. Project Veritas -- because they have to misrepresent basically everything -- claimed it proved that YouTube was trying to influence the election by suppressing searches on phrases like "abortion is murdering." What they leave out in all the hype and bluster, is that the document also contains many, many phrases on the other side of the debate, including "repeal the 8th," "pro choice," "woman's right to choose" and more. In other words, the document is not YouTube putting its finger on the scales, but, just as the company explained at the time, an attempt to have the top results on YouTube be focused on more authoritative neutral content providers, rather than those pushing one side or the other. That's... kinda reasonable? And also the very thing that "conservatives" keep demanding of the company -- to be "neutral."
Indeed, so much of these documents seem to be evidence of Google trying to figure out how to deal with liars, trolls, and propagandists peddling nonsense. And PV turns that into "proof" of anti-conservative bias. Sorry, dudes. Unless you're admitting that "conservative" only means liars, trolls and propagandists peddling nonsense...
Amusingly, among the documents, which were released the very same day a laughably bad complaint was filed against YouTube for discriminating against LGBTQ+ folks, was a document about how YouTube was trying to improve its machine learning algorithms to better handle such content.
Most news sources are not covering this -- not because they're avoiding it, but because it's bullshit. Of the few that have, as the Next Web notes, there's nothing particularly damning anywhere. Well, unless you're going to take documents totally out of context.
For example, among those that PV is hyping up is a "news black list for Google Now." Google Now was a service that Google used to have for Android but has since gotten rid of. It was partly a news app that would try to surface stories. Notably, a bunch of the top links are to Google's own URLs, but hey, you don't hear Project Veritas mention that. Then, as you go down the list, most of the first batch are to torrenting and other sites that Hollywood would likely label "pirate" sites. It's odd/weird that TorrentFreak (a news site, not a torrent site) is on the list, but that happens. The White Supremacist site Daily Stormer is also on the list.
But the part that has PV and its idiot sycophants up in arms are other Trump-fluffing, nonsense peddling sites that they like. Except, what they miss is that these are sites that have high user block rates. In other words, when those sites did show in Google Now, users were quick to block them. Because they're nonsense, propaganda peddling sites that anyone with more than a few hundred brain cells knows are bullshit. So this isn't Google blocking them. It's a huge number of Google users.
In other words, this is a huge self-own. Rather than demonstrating bias from Google, it's showing that the public is not interested in this nonsense.
PV also plays up the following screenshot, which it describes as: "Another newly published document titled “Fringe ranking/classifer: Defining channel quality” lists an example ranking of various news sites, including CNN and FOX News."
No context is provided for that weird screenshot. But even taking it at face value, it, uh, does not suggest anything regarding anti-conservative bias. It shows that this is a "work in progress" and they're trying to figure out way to deal with "fringe" sites that aren't quality. Isn't that a good thing? And note that the top publication in that list is the Wall Street Journal -- which, last I checked, is considered pretty damn conservative. Also, pretty far down the list -- below Breitbart and RT America -- are Huffington Post and the Young Turks, two sites generally considered pretty left leaning.
So... if anything you might read into this that it's showing anti-liberal bias? I mean, that is if you actually took one out of context screenshot that appears to just be an internal presentation of a "work in progress" rather than any evidence of any actual thing.
In short, this is a giant nothingburger that doesn't show any actual evidence of anti-conservative bias. But it does show a real desire by fringe peddlers of idiotic nonsense to keep peddling misleading nonsense, pushed by folks who are not exactly credible. Someone in our comments once joked that Project Veritas only made sense if you took the first word to be a verb instead of a noun -- and even then I think they fail. They don't project anything truthful at all. It's a chop shop propaganda house that's not even good at that.
A year ago, Zach Graves, a conservative who works for a conservative policy organization, wrote a post for us saying that Conservatives need to stop crying wolf on tech bias. It appears that almost no one is listening.
Filed Under: anti-conservative bias, bias, james o'keefe, project veritas, propaganda, zach vorhies
Companies: google
Reader Comments
Subscribe: RSS
View by: Time | Thread
If your primary source for a claim is Project Veritas, it's a good sign that your claim is bullshit. The National Enquirer has a better track record.
I wouldn't believe James O'Keefe if he told me it was sunny and hot outside. And I live in Phoenix.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
If James O'Keefe told me the sky was blue, I would go to a doctor to see what was wrong with my eyes.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re:
I know you're joking, but remember: they aren't lies; they're bullshit. You can't trust anything the bullshit artists say to be true or to be false.
Distrust, but don't be thrown off if the broken clock occasionally reports the right time. It doesn't mean the quality has improved, or that there's something wrong with your view of reality, it just means that they can't even bother to put in the effort to be consistently wrong.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re:
And the most effective bullshit is seeded with truths. That's why Project Veritas gets video of people actually saying things. They just have to twist it by changing the context, omitting that they prompted the person to speak hypothetically rather than confess to something, or editing out anything that contradicts the argument they want to make.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
“The National Enquirer has a better track record.”
The sad thing is this isn’t hyperbole. Hell, at this point you can turn on any random old episode of The Simpson’s and find it more relevant to today’s reality.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re:
It certainly isn't. The Enquirer is trash but it occasionally breaks an important story, like John Edwards's extramarital affair.
People with a scoop and no scruples who want to make a buck go to the Enquirer. The only people who go to Project Veritas are people trying to push the same misleading political narrative that O'Keefe excels at.
Looks like those clowns in Congress did it again. What a bunch of clowns.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
I think you could have just gone with "the nutty conspiracy" for
Having read through the article, you could have saved us some time, and labeling it as "the nutty conspiracy." Sure, it's not as technically accurate but it's got just as much zing.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: I think you could have just gone with "the nutty conspiracy"
He could have - but considering how some of the regulars have been screaming that this report "proves" something it is important to break it down and show just what it does and doesn't contain.
Even a nutter could have proof. This one doesn't however.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: I think you could have just gone with "the nutty conspiracy"
The nutty conspiracy isn’t the document leak, it’s the way their fans have been reacting to it.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
I'm currently in an ongoing debate with a friend about social media "acting like publishers" and "anti-conservative bias". PV came up and to make sure I could properly address his points I watched the latest video interview with Zach. I almost puked at the end of it. Absolutely nothing in the video was in any way credible.
They even had the blacklist file up on the screen and there was a programmer comment right at the top saying it was for Google Now, plus all the Google and leftist sites were plainly visible. That still didn't stop Zach from saying this was a blacklist for all of Google Search and James to completely go along with it.
I mean, they just disproved their entire premise on their own by displaying that file. And they just ignore it. That's not good fact-checked, verified journalism.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
For added fun, the guy also claimed that he was sure Google was going to assassinate him for stealing these documents. He even went so far as to put the cache of documents in a "deadman's switch" type of deal.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
"The documents speak for themselves." ~ Tech Bias claimant by the name of Warguy
It appears that they do, in fact, speak for themselves. And what they are saying is "no bias here."
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Conservative = Fox News
The corporate party.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
I'm wondering how Google's own words can be biased
Because you can read Google's unethical nonsense in their own documents, in their own words. They even have a section in there about how they get journalists to carry water for them.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: I'm wondering how Zof can lie so frequently
As stated in the article and as is plain to see for anyone who actually read the documents, they state nothing of the sort.
As I mentioned in a post above, the "blacklist" of websites is for Google Now (not Search) and contains some of Google's own sites as well as liberal ones. Yet it was still held up as evidence of "search bias" when it blatantly had nothing to do with it. The other documents in the cache are much the same.
So, the real question is, why are you lying? Or if you truly believe what you are saying, how come you reject plain facts that disprove your conspiracy theories?
Also, didn't you say you were leaving TD months ago? That's an awful long goodbye.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: I'm wondering how Google's own words can be biased
If you have found this evidence in the document list when Mike has not, I suggest you point to it. Which document? Have a link? A screenshot? Anything beyond the claim?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: I'm wondering how Google's own words can be biased
"They even have a section in there about how they get journalists to carry water for them."
As if Google is the only corp that expects preferential treatment from the government, are you daft?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: I'm wondering how Google's own words can be biased
I feel so, so bad for you Zof.
Bigly bad. You and your conservative brothers are just never going to catch a break despite 2 years of a republican congress, executive branch, and adding 2 justices to the SCOTUS.
It just seems like every single person you elect to office is so impotent when it comes to things like locking Hillary up, getting Mexico to send up that check for the wall, repealing that awful Obamacare for a new, improved, bigly, bestly thingly ever Trumpcare, or breaking up Google.
Hell, a Trump DOJ can't even keep a pedophile alive long enough to put those damn Clintons in jail, and liberate those children being held in that pizza parlor basement!
When are you going to ditch this bunch of dimwitted incompetent losers? How many times do they need to tell you what they're going to do, not do it, complain about it not being done, and having you come on here complaining about it not being done despite having elected people to get it done?
Seems like you should suggest stopping payment on the Republican congress until they, you know, actually do something, amirite? Because that's why you elected them, isn't it?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: I'm wondering how Google's own words can be biased
lol, you crack me up. but yeah, you're mostly right.
Trump was a democrat, who went republican to get elected. His previous runs for the DNC nomination failed and already guessed what would happen if he tried again, look at what happened to Bernie. NeverTrumpers on the republican side working with a former democrat just means Congressional gridlock. Can't lock Hillary up because there are favors owed everywhere thanks to payouts from the CF from UraniumOne which benefited Comey, Mueller, Rosenstein, Lynch, et al. Brennan and Clapper are even covering for Obama, until Clapper throws him under the bus for the FISA thing. Mexico is paying tariffs (for the wall), China is paying tariffs (for the farmers), walls being built by Army corps thanks to padded Pentagon budget, ACA repeal failed thanks to McCains last minute change of heart. As for the kids in the basement? they were on the island, Comet pizza was the red herring, just because Alefante knew Podesta well, doesn't mean it all took place there. Epstein? well, he's a played card, but more unsealed indictments coming thanks to Chandler and Mack spilling the beans. Very funny insight/spin you have though, keep it up : )
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re:
This seemingly contradicts the entire rest of your comment.
Also: facts and citations please, otherwise all you got is hot air coming out your ears.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: I'm wondering how Google's own words can be biased
Wow, that was great! Marked as funny :)
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Re: I'm wondering how Google's own words can be bias
That really was a fresh piss-take on how conspiracy tards actually think. You may have both my funny and my flag bro.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: I'm wondering how Google's own words can be biased
Contemplate this tidbit:-
It says that most people do not want to hear your point of view.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: I'm wondering how Google's own words can be biased
As I noted about the DNC email dump, documents here are presented often without context, with you filling in that context. Or as noted in the article, ignoring and/or misrepresenting the context present in the evidence.
Google's own words can be super biased when you put words in their mouth.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: I'm wondering how Google's own words can be biased
The fun fact is, many people have, and they still don’t see the parallel universe you’re jacked into. Maybe the problem isn’t the journalists?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
How does it feel to be more full of shit than someone with a severe case of constipation?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
In addition to the constipation, he must be following Bolsonaro's climate change advice.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: I'm wondering how Google's own words can be biased
Why do we even bother replying to Zof. He comes in here, drops a steaming stinking pile of bull shit then leaves. He never debates nor does he provide any links to back up his assertions.
If we quit replying to his already debunked 100 times comments, he will quit commenting here and spewing his shit all over for us to clean up after.
I suggest that we all just click the "Flag this comment as abusive/trolling/spam." every time we see his comments and quit replying as I am sure each and every reply is just feeding his delusions and conspiracy theories.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: I'm wondering how Google's own words can be biased
...and in so doing, echo what Google is doing with YouTube moderation.
This isn't liberal bias, it's anti-BS bias. Works the same way when someone comes in repeatedly spewing unsubstantiated claims about any liberal-based conspiracy fodder as well.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: I'm wondering how zofs own words can be biased
Looked like someone dropped a double deuce up in here.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Reminds me of the DMC email dump from the 2016 election. People would point to single emails, clearly responses to other emails or events, lacking any context of the conversation, and would show that those emails 'prove' some conspiracy, but would fill that context in themselves, rather than point to the context necessary for this email to be proof of anything.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
I sure, as a lefty, this sounds just fine, as a conservative, subjectively, I see bias everywhere. This is text book ad hominem on your part, must be anti-semitic, no, pedophile then, no, Nazi then.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
"He’s also pushed conspiracy theories like QAnon, Pizzagate, and the discredited claim that vaccines cause autism. "
uh, yeah. That gives him credibility to me.
QAnon, yeah, he's right about 75% of time. The other 25% when he's wrong, looks like he's intentionally throwing off the black hats to make them show themselves. Pretty darn clear to me, that he's connected closely to Trump.
Pizzagate. yeah, Jeffrey Epstein pretty much proved to me that Alefante and Podesta were creepers. They're all connected and the Miami Herald pretty much exposed Epstein as a child trafficker in 2008. They all know each other.
Vaccines cause autism. You're referring to William Thompsom of CDC withholding the data that supported African American kids exposed to the MMR vaccine had a +30% chance of getting autism? That discredit? Or was it about him apologizing to the Wakefield, the guy that found the connection between gut bacteria and brain issues from a MMR vaxx? They've since confirmed that Wakefield's original findings.
So yeah, I'd say the whistleblower is on point if he's following those 3 points.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
qwoieoiyerqweioyr
qweu90ioewyt9oiuer
lkwqjrehwweypqrwt
pwjekarhpwqeuewq
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
I’d tell you to go back to 8chan where you belong, but…
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
“When 8chan sends its people, they’re not sending their best. They’re sending people that have lots of problems, and they’re bringing those problems with us. They’re bringing conspiracy theories. They’re bringing anti-vaxers. They’re kiddie pornographers. And none, I assume, are good people. Actually never mind. They are sending their best.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
Gonna need some sauce:
QAnon, yeah, he's right about 75% of time.
About what? Be specific. Need citations.
Pizzagate. yeah, Jeffrey Epstein pretty much proved to me that Alefante and Podesta were creepers. They're all connected and the Miami Herald pretty much exposed Epstein as a child trafficker in 2008. They all know each other.
How about you connect the dots for us? Be specific. With citations.
Vaccines cause autism. You're referring to William Thompsom of CDC withholding the data that supported African American kids exposed to the MMR vaccine had a +30% chance of getting autism? That discredit? Or was it about him apologizing to the Wakefield, the guy that found the connection between gut bacteria and brain issues from a MMR vaxx? They've since confirmed that Wakefield's original findings.
By now you should know what I'm about son. Gonna need some citations on this. Gonna need some hard links.
You got the sauce? Or is this pasta gonna stay dry?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re:
They've since confirmed that Wakefield's original findings.
They have since confirmed that Wakefields original findings were 100% fabricated and he has been discredited and de-licensed due to Fraud.
http://healthland.time.com/2010/05/24/doctor-behind-vaccine-autism-link-loses-license/
https: //www.bmj.com/content/342/bmj.c7452
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
QAnon: Routinely proven to be false by easily verifiable facts and data. NONE of what he's stated to date has been right as far as I'm aware.
Pizzagate: This was a theory that Hillary Clinton was running a child sex ring out of the basement of a pizza parlor. This was 100% debunked once it was found that it was impossible for the pizza parlor to have had a basement to begin with.
Vaccines: Vaccines don't cause autism. Multiple studies have proven this without a shadow of doubt. Wakefield was publicly discredited and his medical license stripped when it was discovered that his entire study of vaccines and autism was either outright falsified or was conducted improperly so as to give the results he wanted. Nothing has been withheld, and studies since Wakefield have continued to disprove his assertions. The man is a fraud and a liar.
You are factually wrong on every account. None of which changes the fact that these documents clearly show NO evidence of bias, and instead show that PV is continually willing to be incompetent and not bother doing the most basic fact checking if they think they have something they can spin to fit their narrative. It comes back to bite them in the butt every time.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
QAnon = Qless
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
So something that you may find interesting if you are on the autism bandwagon. Cuba has the highest rate of vaccinations but extremely low rate of autism. 99.7% of the population has the MMR but their rate of autism is 298 times lower than the US. That alone should make it clear that it isn't vaccines. Currently the one major difference between the US and Cuba is that doctors prescribe acetaminophen for fever in the US and metamizole in Cuba.
It is only a hypothesis at the moment but here is a link. So potentially the blame can more be placed on Tylenol than vaccines.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
“uh, yeah. That gives him credibility to me.”
Good to know I can safely ignore the rest of what you said. Saves time.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
He’s also pushed conspiracy theories like QAnon
Given 4chan's history of trolling simple-minded rubes, do you guys ever think that QAnon (and specifically, the chimps who wear the "We are Q" shirts are being trolled into saying they're the "Q" in LGBTQ? I mean it's kind of an oxymoron - a something-other-than-straight conservative (well, other than priests, and that wide-stance guy) right? How funny would it be for them to freely wear something that broadcasts "I'm not straight!"
I've always wondered this, and when I see the stupid shit they post/say, and those nifty little shirts, I've got to wonder if they're all just being laughed at for the gullible dumbfucks they are.
That you find QAnon credible is funny as hell! Again, marked as funny because you're just hilarious!
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
All the strange....Stuff.
An old trick used in the past was to Bury the subject.
How many ways to do this..
Over post it, complain, bitch, Rattle along and all everyone hears is the SAME CRAP.
Everyone turns away and wont look at the subject anymore...
Along the way, it gets passed. As no one was paying attention.
Or.
Something in the background, happens. Its like your kid running around the house, and you Tune them out...THEN they do something REALLY stupid.
the idea of Propaganda has been widely spread and learned Very well since WWII. They have learned what works and what happens. How to push the buttons, and Hide what is about to happen.
Its as if we pay attention to what they Point at, and some odd Bill in the background appears and Runs threw the congress. Like all the Anti pollution laws and regs, being removed.(as an excuse for not having enough Work in the nation)
One I would love to find is Where the idea that the Gov. is/was to big, came from. since it WAS the largest employer in the nation, not long ago. and now we are dealing with Food inspections at 8%.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Lack of almost everything
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Lack of almost everything
Wut.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Lack of almost everything
Username checks out.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Lack of almost everything
Beat me to it!
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
"A stay-at-home mother is nothing more than a prostitute on a long-term contract to her husband." This is a logical argument that could easily get banned as "misogynist" because it "offends women," yet it makes a valid political point about feminism.
"Most crime against minorities is committed by others in the same minority group." This makes a valid political point that could easily be construed as "racist."
"Many women who call themselves #metoo victims were well aware that their bosses wanted to sleep with them, and that this was a factor in their having been hired." This makes a valid political point, but could easily be construed as sexist, even though it is easily proven.
Terms like "misogynist" or "racist" are subjective. Justifying censorship by slapping those labels on speech which one finds personally offensive is an example of why ANY censorship is bad.
As for "why should a website be forced to host content with which it disagrees," that makes it a publisher because they are curating content, rather than making their "public space" available to anyone on equal terms, which actually is a basic tenet of "net neutrality."
One could easily ask why a broadband provider should not be allowed to sell its bandwidth for any price the market will bear, rather than letting "power users" get a free ride.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
As for "why should a website be forced to host content with which it disagrees," that makes it a publisher because they are curating content, rather than making their "public space" available to anyone on equal terms, which actually is a basic tenet of "net neutrality."
Incorrect! It's been oft-repeated, but apparently needs to be repeated over and over again - the relevant law (CDA Section 230) makes no distinction between platforms or publishers. The argument that moderation turns organizations into publishers is irrelevant. It doesn't matter. All that matters is "did the platform say the thing, or did someone other than the platform say it?" And if someone other than the platform said it, the platform cannot be held liable for it. That's it.
As for the more specific: ...rather than making their "public space" available to anyone on equal terms, which actually is a basic tenet of "net neutrality."
Also incorrect! Net neutrality is not about the moderation of content, but rather the connection to providers of content. The basic tenet of net neutrality is that connection utilities (Internet Service Providers, the people who let you connect to the internet) should be neutral in the provision of access to the internet. It's about making sure that the provider of your pipeline doesn't charge you more for accessing one site, and less for accessing their site, or shenanigans like that.
Net neutrality is about being neutral to the source of content. It doesn't get into the weeds of moderating content based on it being objectionable.
One could easily ask why a broadband provider should not be allowed to sell its bandwidth for any price the market will bear, rather than letting "power users" get a free ride.
One could, but it would be irrelevant to a perceived anti-conservative bias. Please try to stay on topic.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
"A stay-at-home mother..." could easily get "marred" as misogynist because it is: you've absolutely ignored everything else, as clearly stated with "nothing more than", chump. Because you've literally stated that being a mom and a whore is the same thing.
Is that clear enough for your smoothbrain, or am I gonna have to start hallucinating a smart person? I better hallucinate you wrote a hidden post, that would be more productive to the conversation.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
It gets labeled as misogynist because it is. The statement has the underlying (and faulty) assumption that the only thing the stay-at-home mother is contributing to the relationship is sex.
According to the Bureau of Justice Statistics, during 2012-2015, most crime in general is committed by others in the same ethnic group (white-on-white, black-on-black, etc.). So limiting the statement to imply that it's only minorities that do this would make it, you guessed it, racist.
Are you claiming that these women somehow took advantage of the hiring manager's sexual interest to get the job? In that case, [citation really needed], but even if they did, it still doesn't justify sexual harassment. And then if your claim also includes the implication that men don't take advantage of their attractiveness to get hired... Yep, sexist.
Not as much as you seem to want to believe. All of your examples are very much not subjectively misogynist, racist, or sexist.
And you also don't understand net neutrality. NN refers to infrastructure, not platforms. NN doesn't care who Twitter bans.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
Say what now?
[Citation needed.]
Um, what? What political point is that making exactly? Other than their bosses were douches? And how is stating that "easily proven" fact sexist?
Not really.
You mean moderation.
By the government. Done by a private company on their platform it's called moderation and is explicitly protected by the First Amendment. i.e. I don't have to listen to your lies in my house and kick you out if I feel like it.
No, it's moderation. Curation happens prior to publishing, moderation happens post publishing. Websites do moderation, not curation, in the vast majority of cases.
Uh, they do. Anyone can sign up to use social media on the same terms as everyone else.
No, net neutrality has to do with the infrastructure layers, not the application layer.
What? Nobody is getting a free ride on broadband. Everybody is paying for what they are getting. What are you on about?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
Bro if I didn’t know for a fact how dumb assholes like you are. I would accuse the regulars on here of spoofing this post just so they could shred it like a bored kitten with a roll of toilet paper.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re:
Oh, not for lack of trying. I attempted spoofing Jhon boi a couple times, but between the dreams of hatefucking Masnick and thinking of all women as two-bit prostitutes I decided it wasn't worth it.
You never go full Hamilton, and you sure as hell never go full Herrick.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Oh, I’m gonna have fun with this.
Not…really? I don’t see how a woman staying at home to raise a child is the same thing as a woman selling access to her body for sexual acts.
…legitimately is a misogynistic rant that views a woman who chooses to raise a child as a sex object.
The point is valid, but the reasoning for bringing it up in the first place is racist. It basically says that a given minority (e.g., Black people) can’t complain about interracial crimes committed by the majority (e.g., White-on-Black crime) until they they do something about the intraracial crime. Most crime is intraracial, which means there will always be more Black-on-Black crime than there will be White-on-Black crime — but that doesn’t make the White-on-Black crime any less outrageous when it is something like, say, the murder of Trayvon Martin. The “Black-on-Black crime” argument is a racist deflection and should be regarded as such.
How can you prove that they didn’t feel coerced into trading sex for employment by, say, the fact that employment meant being able to pay the bills? You’re assuming that “many women” willingly went through with such a deal without any coercion on the part of their boss. Hell of an assumption to make there, all things considered.
Nobody here is talking about the government taking away someone’s right to express themselves for being sexist or racist. Private companies have every right not to associate with sexists and racists. That refusal to associate doesn’t equal censorship.
By that logic, the New York Times should be forced to publish content which its editors do not want published within the paper’s pages because those editors curate content for the paper.
Except, no, it isn’t. Network Neutrality is the principle that anyone who connects to the Internet can access the same Internet as everyone else, with the same (general) speed as everyone else, without interference (e.g., data throttling) from their Internet access provider. It doesn’t have anything to do with an interactive web service remaining “neutral” towards the speech its users post.
Because then you get situations where the IAP can pick and choose which sites people will and will not pay more to merely access. If Comcast can charge a fee for accessing Netflix (on top of the fee people pay to watch Netflix) but offer up both access to and membership for its own (inferior) streaming service to Comcast customers free of charge, I fail to see how that benefits anyone but Comcast.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
Only Herrick could start off a criticism of Google with "I'm not allowed to call women hookers anymore"...
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Before jumping in the lake, check for water first
Ah good old confirmation bias. A 'whistleblower' came forward with what they claimed were incriminating documents and the gullible simple took it as a given that they were incriminating because it supported what they already believed, only to yet again be left with nothing.
You'd think by now they'd have learned, 'check your evidence and sources before trumpeting about how they prove you right', but I suppose in their mindset the fact that they were duped yet again will just feed into the conspiracy theory they cherish so strongly as evidence that Google must just be really good at hiding the real evidence.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Add Your Comment
Add A Reply