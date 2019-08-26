Another Bad PR Sign: Indie Developer Shuns Epic Store, Saying 'My Word Means Something'
We were just discussing how there are some cracks starting to show in the PR war that Epic decided to kick off when it initiated the PC gaming platform war against Steam. Part of the problem Epic has is that, despite its attempt to frame its exclusivity deals as some attempt to heal a broken PC gaming industry, the public very clearly isn't buying it. It's gotten bad enough that publishers that buy into Epic's exclusive deals are proactively messaging publicly to the gaming masses that they would prefer not to be the target of widespread harassment.
That, honestly, is bad enough to warrant concern by the industry as a whole. But when indie developers begin coming out publicly to refuse an Epic Store agreement, and frame that decision as a moral choice, the problem has only deepened. Wlad Marhulets is the solo developer behind Darq, a horror game released recently. He got an email from Epic seeking to sell the game on the Epic Store. Marhulets read the email and its request for an exclusivity deal, then he took a look at all the backlash other publishers have faced for entering into that agreement, and decided that he would be breaking his word to the public by entering into such a deal.
After asking whether Epic Games’ offer necessitated exclusivity, and hearing that it did, Marhulets turned down the deal before even discussing money. Darq had been on Steam since November, 2018, and is also for sale on GOG. The horror adventure game was within the top 50 most wishlisted games on the platform before launch. “I felt going for an exclusivity deal would show that my word means nothing (as I just had promised the game would launch on Steam),” wrote Marhulets on Reddit. The positive response from fans was huge.
To be clear, you can think that what Epic is doing is truly good for the industry while also acknowledging that stories like this show pretty clearly that Epic appears to be losing the PR war it decided to wage. Again, the public is not on the side of exclusivity in exchange for higher splits for publishers. It would honestly likely be much different if Epic offered its splits without the exclusivity. In that case, the messaging would be: "You can buy it on Steam and screw the gamemaker, or buy it on our platform and benefit them. Your choice." In that case, the moral case is much more clear than when Epic attempts to limit consumer choice the way they have.
This is shown to be all the more the case when looking at how fans have reacted to Marhulets' messaging.
Darq’s Steam comments are dominated by grateful messages from fans and some derision for Epic. “I purchased a copy of DARQ to support this fine developer’s ethical business practices. Thank you for keeping your promises and taking a stand against store exclusivity. The world needs more folks like yourselves,” wrote one. “Support devs who keep their promises and stand up against evil. It also happens to be a great game so.. what are you waiting for?” said another.
If Epic wants to be as idealistic as it claims, it can have its profit splits and cool it with the exclusivity. The way this is going, it is starting to feel clear that this isn't a war Epic is going to win long term anyway.
Filed Under: app stores, darq, epic store, exclusives, video games, wlad marhulets
Companies: epic
You're missing part of it. Epic won't host non-exclusive indy ga
The epic store isn't about helping devs out, it's about growing epic market share via exclusives. The bs about helping devs is just a cover for their anti competitive actions.
Fact, if don't sign the exclusive then you can't be on the epic store. Several devs have been blocked from the epic store for not agreeing to exclusives.
The Darq developer understands that building trust, and goodwill will keep people coming back. The number of people black listing devs for exclusivity is only driving people to piracy.
Re: You're missing part of it. Epic won't host non-exclusive ind
This is made completely clear in Darq's case - where the developer asked if he could sell on Epic non-exclusively. Despite Epic being able to do this - there's no possible technical reason why it would be impossible and they're letting Cyberpunk do it - Epic says 'no'.
'We care about indie devs... so long as we control them.' -Epic
Fact, if don't sign the exclusive then you can't be on the epic store. Several devs have been blocked from the epic store for not agreeing to exclusives.
It's actually worse than that as that rule only applies to indie devs, with AAA games able to sell on Epic even if they don't go exclusive.
For all the claims about how they just want a multi-store market in order to benefit the developers and customers devs Epic is mighty quick to slam the door on the very devs who could most benefit from being able to sell on a wider range, a door they are happy to hold wide open for larger companies that were already guaranteed success, showing their true colors quite nicely.
Minor Correction
Should be 'he wouldn't be breaking' I guess.
It still isn't 'clear'. The publisher chooses to publish where they think it will work for them. Its not 'moral' or 'immoral' for me to choose where I purchase something based on how much a supplier further up the chain gets.
Take it more generally - I buy a box of cereal. Should I gather information on what percentages all the upstream suppliers get so I can choose the supply chain that maximises the revenue split of all upstream suppliers? Or should I just pick the least expensive option that meets my criteria?
Buying from Steam rather than Epic can't be framed as a moral choice. There are simply too many things to consider that lead a publisher to publish a game on a specific platform.
For example; Steam has a huge network, tons of features - for developers and gamers - all that stuff cost money. How much of that 30% split is paying for this development?
Or this - you guys at Techdirt are pretty liberal, bordering (if not outright) socialist. Right now Epic is effectively selling at a loss in an attempt to corner a market. They're selling (in this case eating costs) in order to undercut a competitor and drive them from the market so that they're now dominant.
How does that measure up, ethically, to Steam's 30% cut?
'... And lemme tell you, they are great bridges, the best.'
To be clear, you can think that what Epic is doing is truly good for the industry
... And if you think that I've got some bridges to sell you.
'... while also acknowledging that stories like this show pretty clearly that Epic appears to be losing the PR war it decided to wage.
People don't like being lied to, forced to use a demonstrably inferior platform if they want to play their games, or having choice taken away from them, who knew?
Again, the public is not on the side of exclusivity in exchange for higher splits for publishers.
In addition to what I noted above what the public 'is not on the side of' is things that benefit everyone but them, especially those 'gains' for others means 'losses' for them in the form of less choice and having to use a demonstrably inferior platform if they want to play a certain game when it comes out.
In that case, the messaging would be: "You can buy it on Steam and screw the gamemaker, or buy it on our platform and benefit them. Your choice." In that case, the moral case is much more clear than when Epic attempts to limit consumer choice the way they have.
Just... no. The developers can make their choice of where they want to sell, but the customer is in no way bound by that choice into choosing where they want to buy based upon what will benefit anyone but them. They are already supporting the developer by buying the game, it is in no way 'immoral' or 'screwing the gamemaker' for the buyer to make their choice based upon their priorities rather than on what will give the developer a bigger cut.
Re: '... And lemme tell you, they are great bridges, the best.'
Do you like indie games? Do you want to be able to keep playing games made by the developers you enjoy? If so, supporting them by purchasing their games on whatever platform supports them best IS in your interest. The developers being railroaded into Epic's exclusives are small team or single developer studios. If you can't look past a single purchase and recognize that supporting a developer supports your ability to play more of their games that's just short-sighted.
'Lose a finger, or lose the arm'
Do you like indie games? Do you want to be able to keep playing games made by the developers you enjoy? If so, supporting them by purchasing their games on whatever platform supports them best IS in your interest.
Not if doing so supports and encourages practices that I or someone else would rather see killed off before they become standard practice. Having a particular dev crash and burn, even if their past game(s) were good, is vastly preferable to seeing a toxic practice or action spread and become normalized because people continued to throw money at a dev/company employing it rather than making clear their displeasure by spending their money elsewhere.
The equation's also more complex then simply 'do the devs get a bigger cut from an individual sale', in that a platform with a smaller cut may offset that in other features that result in more sales overall. If a game gives a 25% higher cut on platform A, but twice as many people are likely to buy a game if it's on platform B because of features it has and/or who's running it, then that bigger cut will still leave them behind.
If you can't look past a single purchase and recognize that supporting a developer supports your ability to play more of their games that's just short-sighted.
Nah, that's not falling into the 'the game is all the matters' mindset that some people fall prey to, where it doesn't matter what the developer or publisher does or how they act so long as the next game comes out as planned. That mindset is the reason the likes of EA are still around, because too many people only care about the games and ignore anything beyond them.
Ignoring long-term consequences to the industry in general and instead focusing on 'supporting the developers, no matter the platform', no matter what that support encourages, that is the real short-sighted view.
The other thing not mentioned is that in this case Epic waited until the developer released a trailer announcing the Steam release date (which was in about a weeks time) before they contacted the dev offering an exclusive deal.
At this point it seems that Epic are riling people up on purpose, and it's not like this game came out of nowhere it's been in the list of top wishlisted steam games for better part of a year (It's rather ironic that Epic keep using the public steam wishlist to find indie games to pinch when they refuse to include a wishlist on their own store).
