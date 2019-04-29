If Epic Vs Steam Is To Be A PR War, Epic's Boss Just Issued A Brilliant Retaliatory Strike
from the your-move,-steam dept
Things are getting interesting. For the past few months, we've been discussing the emergence of a new player in the digital games distribution business, in which Valve's Steam platform has been dominant for roughly a decade. Epic Games' platform has begun gobbling up new AAA game releases, signing them to 6 month exclusivity deals. Those deals have generally angered the majority of gamers, leading to the kind of review-bombing of already-released titles on Steam that Valve has previously pledged to prevent.
It has appeared for all the world that a new era of game exclusivity has begun in the PC gaming space. This is not a development that gamers like. Nobody wants to find out that a PC game that by nature cannot be hardware exclusive has suddenly become distributor exclusive. But even as the outrage has grown, most have seen this as a business model competition, with Epic trying to ramp up its user numbers by signing these deals, which themselves are signed by offering developers a flat 88% of the revenue generated, whereas Steam only offers anywhere from 70%-80%.
The majority of reports are somewhat slanted to make Epic the bad guy in all of this. After all, it is the one introducing exclusivity into the industry. In that light, this is as much a PR battle as a business battle. And if that's true, then Epic boss Tim Sweeney just fired off one of the great PR counterattacks the gaming industry has ever seen.
Last night, Epic Games boss Tim Sweeney tweeted that his company would end its controversial exclusivity agreements if Steam raised its revenue cut for developers. It’s a strong statement, even if there are reasons to be skeptical of Sweeney’s position.
“If Steam committed to a permanent 88% revenue share for all developers and publishers without major strings attached,” Sweeney wrote, “Epic would hastily organize a retreat from exclusives (while honoring our partner commitments) and consider putting our own games on Steam.”
It's brilliant messaging for a number of reasons. First, it further solidifies Epic's position as the more pro-developer distribution partner. After all, the message here is that Epic isn't only looking out for developers on its platform, but it's trying to better the take for developers on Steam as well. That isn't a message that will be lost on game companies. Second, it's a direct response to the gamer community. It says, "Hey, you love games, we love games, and we all need the people who make them to do well. All we're trying to do is make the gaming industry such that there is more incentive to release more games." That too is a powerful message, even if all of this is a bluff, with Epic assuming Valve is never going to bow to its demands.
And it's worth pointing out one other thing in all of this as well. While many in the gaming industry scream about how too many gamers just want everything for free and that piracy is ruining the industry, this message only works if there is a healthy ecosystem of gamers willing to pay for games. Were piracy to be the death-threat to the industry as we so often hear, these platform wars would be entirely irrelevant.
Again, this could be all a bluff designed to make Epic look good. But if it is, Sweeney is a particularly skilled poker player.
In a followup tweet, Sweeney wrote, “Such a move would be a glorious moment in the history of PC gaming, and would have a sweeping impact on other platforms for generations to come. Then stores could go back to just being nice places to buy stuff, rather than the Game Developer IRS.”
Again, this is fairly brilliant, and it's going to be interesting to see how Valve responds. Your move, Steam.
Filed Under: epic, platforms, pr war, steam, video games
Companies: epic games, valve
Reader Comments
View by: Time | Thread
Buy one bridge, get one free*!
If anyone honestly thinks that Epic will just throw away what is at the moment their only real advantage should Steam call them on their bluff I've got some positively amazing bridges and/or lunar plots of land to sell them.
Get rid of the exclusives and better cut for publishers/developers and Epic is left with a significantly subpar platform on the customer side, and a notably smaller customer-base on the publisher/developer side, putting things right back into the 'Why should I use/sell through Epic again?' stage. Bribing publishers and coercing buyers are basically all they have so far, there's no chance in hell they'd give that up, and while it would be nice to be proven wrong I do not expect to be in the slightest.
I 100% will not buy a game from Epic nor will I install their launcher. If it is game that is great and Epic has it as an exclusive, I will wait. Hell, I don't even like the fact that if I want to get a game, the best/easiest way is through Steam. I am old school, I loved the boxed game/artwork/anticipation of the install from disc/CD.
What if the grocery store on the other side of town bought up all the steak and my close by store didn't sell steak anymore? Well I would drive to the new store and punch the manager in the face and ask him to stop being a dick. But I can't do that with some huge corporate digital bag of asshats that is Epic.
Not agreeing with this. Epic is both a developer and a publisher/hoster of the storefront. To try and use this to force Steam, et al to meet their desired revenue goals feels very backhanded. Like the equivalent of taking not just your toys and going home, but every other toy from everyone else in the vicinity as well.
One thing I think everyone agrees with: Exclusivity will backfire badly. Epic won't get more traffic from exclusives. Instead, Steam / GOG / other platform users will pirate. Techdirt brings this up all the time with movie release windows.
Competition is desperately needed on Steam's monopoly. But this doesn't feel like competition. It feels like blackmail. Epic could give developers/publishers a higher revenue and leave it to them to decide where they'd like to publish. "Epic pays us more, so we're going to publish on Epic only!" Adding the exclusivity clauses is just underhanded.
I honestly don't get why people who buy games are so upset by Epic. So what if a game is exclusive to Epic or Steam or any other PC platform? There is no monetary cost to using another platform. Sure, it is annoying to have to have these and Origin and Uplay and Battle.net, but that's just a fact of 2019 digital distribution, whether or not games are exclusive. I shared, nay, wallowed in the outrage when Battlefield 3 required Origin to launch, but guess what? I got over it, and now I just enjoy the games regardless of platform.
In the end, I do not see this as being bad for consumers. I am not naive enough to think the savings will be reflected in the sales prices, or that EA or Activision will reinvest the savings into game development, but that possibility does exist for smaller and indie developers/publishers.
On a tangent, GOG Galaxy is optional, but I find myself using it anyway because it is easy to see all my GOG games in one place, and download or uninstall from there. And you can always use Playnite as a universal launcher. You still have to install those other launchers, but at least you can see all your games in one place.
Re:
It's not just another launcher. The epic launcher is widely considered to be spyware
Re: Re:
It's also very lacking on features, with things like shopping carts not coming for several months, and is also considered very consumer unfriendly by allowing the publisher to decide if they want to allow comments on their products or not.
Re:
Exclusives are not competition. Storefronts should compete on features, not on exclusive content.
GOG competes with Steam just fine even without exclusives.
BTW, if devs want to sell only on limited storefronts, that's fine. It's the platform pushing for it that is outright hostile to customers.
The only thing this is going to accomplish is an uptick in piracy. So if that's the goal, good work, Epic!
Re:
There is only one 'pc platform'. This action is deliberately restricting access to on distribution channel.
Imagine a new store comes in and buys up all the egg selling contracts. It is now the only store in town that sells eggs. Sure, it didn't raise the price of eggs and it pays more for them - so it makes less profit on the eggs it sells - but there is only one store in the whole town that sells eggs.
There isn't a monetary cost but there is a resource and time cost. Its another program to run in the background if you want to keep apps up to date, its another email and password to keep track of, its another program with potential security vulnerabilities. Stuff like that. Its not 'free' of cost.
And I really don't appreciate someone taking a dump on my lunch and telling me that I'm now better off.
I'll give you a hint: Less choice is seldom customer friendly
I honestly don't get why people who buy games are so upset by Epic
'Hey, you know that game you were looking forward to playing? One that was advertised as being for sale on the platform you've already got an account on, a platform that has lots of features you quite enjoy? Yeah, it's no longer on there, and in fact won't be on there for half a year, and if you still want to play it when everyone else is you're going to have to get it through another platform that is substantially worse than the one you currently use, which is missing a whole bunch of features that you just take for granted like a freakin shopping cart, because the second platform bribed the publisher to lock down their game as an exclusive for six months.'
Competing on features would be good for buyers, where you could choose where you want to buy from/what platform to use based upon which had features best fit to your wants and/or needs, but 'competing' by creating artificial scarcity and forcing people to either get what they want from a platform they otherwise wouldn't bother with or go without(or, you know, yarr!), especially when that process involves yanking games that were slated for their preferred platform and locking them into another one, is anything but buyer friendly.
Accurate description of steam right there. You want some games, well, only one distributor, like em' or not. The end result was it's either install steam or go piracy to play X. The end result was epic...is it's either install epic or go piracy to play Y.
By distributor I mean the mechanism by which you receive the game, not the key resellers.
Re:
That's ridiculous.
If something is only available on Steam its either because physical distributors refuse to carry it. Steam makes available tons of games that otherwise would never have seen the light of day.
And there's been GoG and Desura, all the major publishers have their own distribution channel - they refuse to use Steam, not Steam locking them down - that's not counting stores like Stardock.
Alternate take: Epic storefront bleeding money. Seeks way to save face while staunching the wound
It is a smart move. Epic knows that Steam incurs substantially higher operating costs by nature of the additional features that they offer to gamers and developers and probably already operates at reasonably tight margins.
Epic also knows that if Steam did match their developer share and Epic followed through with the promise to end paying for exclusives then they would absolutely hemorrhage non-Fortnite users back to Steam.
If Steam did take them up on the offer then their play would basically be to wait Epic out. Wait out Epic's Fortnite warchest in the hopes that Epic doesn't create a platform with real feature parity that can be sustainable. Once Epic's no longer a viable competitor then they're in the unenviable position of having to return the developer share to its current level. On the other hand, Epic can just... not follow through with their promise to end exclusives.
Last night, Epic Games boss Tim Sweeney tweeted that his company would end its controversial exclusivity agreements if Steam raised its revenue cut for developers
Uhm, no. Sorry. Backend percentages are between the publisher and the distribution channel. We, as consumers, simply don't care. If this is a great PR counterattack, its only among the publishers that this PR is landing.
Publishers, not developers. AAA publishers specifically. Like EA. Because Epic could care less about whether or not the indie or even the AA developers sell through his store.
Instead, all he's doing is taking the pressure off the Epic store development team - they have no competition right now, Sweeney's bought it all out.
He really hasn't.
"Hey, you have a better platform and many, many more customers. We have no features and a tiny customer base. Match our price and we'll stop burning the house down!"
Sure, Steam is probably taking too much (it does have a near-monopoly, after all). So how about competing with them on that point instead of deliberately sabotaging the entire market?
Epic could've been a "support the devs" competitor to Steam; they've chosen to be a "screw the players" competitor instead. As a player, I'm not happy with their choice.
