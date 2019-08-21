Cracks Showing In Epic Store's PR War As Developers Have To Plead With Public To Not Harass Them
We've been discussing the new PC gaming platform wars that kicked off with Epic releasing their own Epic Store to rival Valve's Steam and attempting to power it with game exclusives built on a more generous split with publishers. There has obviously been a lot to talk about in this new rivalry, from Steam's response, to Epic's flubbing of its store's main purpose, to the effect Epic's exclusivity deals are hampering the use of crowdfunding to get more games made. But one of the most interesting aspects of this whole ordeal is how clearly Epic's leadership has attempted to frame this all as a PR war above all else. Essentially, Epic is combating the public's natural distaste for exclusivity deals by pointing the finger back at Steam, stating that none of this would be an issue and the exclusive deals could go away tomorrow if Steam mirrored Epic's revenue splits. The argument is that what Epic is really after is a better gaming industry that makes more and better games, something that should benefit the very fans now complaining about the company's tactics.
So, how's that PR battle plan working? Not terribly well, judging by some of the peripherals. For instance, when part of the announcement for a game publisher releasing exclusively on Epic includes the company begging gamers not to hurl vitriol at it in response, that's an indication the gaming public hasn't been swayed.
One of the easiest bits of news to miss on Monday’s Gamescom Opening Night Live show was tucked away in an ad for the Epic Games Store. A simple sizzle reel that showcased a number of games exclusive to the controversial digital PC game storefront included an upcoming indie that previously wasn’t in Epic’s roster: Oddworld Soulstorm. Shortly after, Oddworld creator Lorne Lanning posted a message via the Oddworld Twitter account.
A message from Lorne: pic.twitter.com/uAvS53i156
— Oddworld (@OddworldInc) August 19, 2019
If that all reads to you as a thinly veiled attempt to plead with the public not to harass the Oddworld folks over the exclusivity deal, that's because that's exactly what it is. And, as you may have guessed, it didn't work. In fact, not only did the anger at the exclusive Epic Store release come through anyway, Glumberland, the company behind the game, was taken to task for attempting to head off the storm with the above message.
It proved to be a futile effort, as post from Ben Wasser—one of Glumberland’s two members—detailed the deluge of harassment he received for choosing to sell his game in the way that he wished. Among the usual complaints was a new one: Wasser was rude for calling the mob of harassers toxic and entitled, and that the glibness of his initial post was disrespectful.
A couple of things are worth noting here. First, most of the harassment thrown at gamemakers over their business practices is way, way out of hand. It's the kind of toxic overreaction and entitlement that gives gamers everywhere a bad name. Second, there is no real indication as to whether this is a vocal minority or majority, only that it is indeed vocal.
Still, we're at a place in all of this where publishers are proactively sending out these messages to reason with that vocal group and to attempt to head off the shitstorm of backlash over exclusive deals with the Epic Store. Whatever that is, it is most certainly not an indication that Epic is winning the PR war it chose to start.
You’ve got the developers wrong. Way wrong. Glumberland is developing Ooblets, which was the main target of a harassment campaign. Oddworld Inhabitants is publishing and developing Soulstorm, but this all is still a dire state of affairs brought on by a bunch of toxic manchildren. Here’s hoping that, sometime in the future, Gamers™ can grow the fuck up.
Re:
While there are certainly those that are acting like world-class assholes towards game devs, and they really need to knock that off, Ooblets is a practically a master-class on what not to do.
Between their condescending and dismissive announcement and the positively repulsive way they interacted with people in their community they basically walked up, slapped their fans with a filth-encrusted hand, and then arrogantly asked '... and what are you going to do about it you pathetic losers?'
If any dev has earned at least some of the vitriol those who sign with Epic are getting it would be them. While neither they no anyone else deserves the crap like threats and harassment, with how they acted there is nothing surprising at all with why people would be seriously pissed at them.
Re: Re:
Yeah, no. The Ooblets devs wrote their blog post about Epic exclusivity for their Patrons on Patreon and other community members, who were used to the tongue-in-cheek manner in which they wrote their updates. From what I’ve seen and read, most of the community was fine with their decision. It was only when the Gamers™ caught wind of the blog post, with a lot of help from “consumer advocate” signal boosters like Jim Sterling, that the hate campaign started. The devs were by and large responding to Gamers™ who were probably never interested in the game which joined their Discord server en masse to stir shit up after catching wind of their exclusivity announcement.
In response to the hate mob, Ben Wasser has this to say:
To quote a commenter on the first Kotaku article I linked (and I strongly urge you to read both of the articles that I’ve linked), this is a perfectly reasonable comment from him because I know part of the gaming community acts like that, and I’m not offended by his description because I know he’s not talking about me.
'Open and honest', not a difficult concept to grasp
A simple sizzle reel that showcased a number of games exclusive to the controversial digital PC game storefront included an upcoming indie that previously wasn’t in Epic’s roster: Oddworld Soulstorm. Shortly after, Oddworld creator Lorne Lanning posted a message via the Oddworld Twitter account.
How is it that devs are still being this stupid? Yes they tried to head criticism off at the pass, but that was only after signing the deal with Epic and people found out from someone else.
You want to reduce the amount of people angry at you for selling out to Epic? Stop treating them like idiots and only telling them after the fact. If you really need the extra money to get the game 'right' then talk to your fans before going to Epic, discuss the issue with them and offer them the chance to throw the needed money your way.
The fact that devs keep doing this, only telling people when they absolutely have to means they know that what they're doing is going to piss people off, so they really need to take some time(five gorram minutes should be enough) to think of potential alternatives and/or consider ways to handle it that don't involve after-the-fact 'please don't be mad with us' CYOA.
Whatever that is, it is most certainly not an indication that Epic is winning the PR war it chose to start.
On the contrary, as Jim Sterling pointed out in a recent vid Epic likely loves having devs ripped to pieces by the more toxic members of the gaming community, as it keeps the focus on them and away from the very real and valid reasons people don't want to use the Epic store and/or are angry that yet another game dev has sold out. Not only that but they get to play 'the good guys' by talking about how they totally support the devs that they bought out and what a shame they're being treated so badly by people who don't need to be taken seriously due to how they're acting.
For Epic the more toxic and vitriolic some people are the better, to the point that the scum acting like that might as well be getting a paycheck from the company given how they are basically working for it and playing right into it's hands.
Re: 'Open and honest', not a difficult concept to grasp
Of course, Jim gleefully ignores how he and other “consumer advocates” have helped foster this culture of toxic and childish entitlement over his years of making his “Jimquisition” videos under his petulant persona. Jim, YongYea, TheQuartering, and others constantly play to their audience, telling them that they’re right to be angry at everything big and small.
The only one who was the Goddamn adult in the room was John “TotalBiscuit” Bain. He gave these companies what for, but never descended into the trite vitriol of others. I’m really sad that he’s gone now. If more people who played games and gaming YouTubers and “consumer advocates” had learned from the example that he set, then maybe the gaming community wouldn’t be the toxic shitstain that it is right now.
The gaming community as a whole seems to be getting more and more toxic as time passes.
It's truly awful, and pervasive.
I'm so glad I mostly play single player games, as it's already getting to me, and I know multiplayer is way worse.
Say, speaking of toxic overreaction...
Been some time since I reminded of this comment, made by the very Timothy Geigner, aka "Dark Helmet", now aka "Gary" and "Scary Devil Monastery", a paid writer for Techdirt, totally unprovoked, not part of ongoing, solely to make toxic hate:
"There are white people, and then there are ignorant motherfuckers like you...."
http://www.techdirt.com/articles/20110621/16071614792/misconceptions-free-abound-why-d o-brains-stop-zero.shtml#c1869
When I raised objection, only netted me more hate, was laughed off by "the Techdirt community".
Above you recognize that toxic forums don't improve the rep of "gamers"! Think that might apply generally?
SO, Timmy (and Masnick, minions, and fanboys): You're years older now: ready to admit that you were wrong? Or will you keep going out of your way to make deliberately vile comments that have made Techdirt a crusty tiny cesspit?
And continue to censor the comments of everyone who disagrees?
Because what you're doing is obviously working so well!
Re: Say, speaking of toxic overreaction...
Are you willing to apologize for the over-a-decade worth of trolling you've done on this site? If not, demanding an apology for a single comment is ballsy.
Re:
Toxic overreaction is holding onto a... seven? Eight year old grudge?
Also companies can be legally referred to as "patent trolls" now, blue. And Malibu Media is getting sued by its investors, a win for copyright there!
This week has been a double decker nothingburger for you, hasn't it?
'Let me remind everyone how obsessed I am!'
Oh Blue, of all your mental impairments the need to remind people how obsessed your are with the site by bringing up a now eight year old joke that you are either too stupid to understand despite it being explained to you time and time again, and/or too dishonest to admit that you got wrong, has got to be one of the funnier ones.
Truly, you are the site's number one fan(atic), always good for a guilt-free laugh and stress-testing the site's report function.
Re: Say, speaking of toxic overreaction...
I'm confused, what's incorrect about calling you ignorant?
Re: Say, speaking of toxic Trolling...
now aka "Gary"
Hey Blue Balls - Take your meds and stop shilling for the Nazi's. Let's remind everyone how you keep pushing your bullshit about the Jew Conspiracy and your White Power propaganda.
So what have you done, other than spew toxic hate?
Re: Say, speaking of toxic overreaction...here comes blueballs
Hey bro I’ll apologise the second you stop being an ignorant motherfucker. Until then eat my asshole bro.
I don't get upset about games, but I do disagree with exclusive releases like this. It basically says to fans, "we're not making enough money off of you."
That said, harassing a game company is as mature as spewing vitriol while pretending being concerned about "ethics in game journalism."
That's a big fat no
Epic's plan has nothing to do with getting more funds for devs, it's all about growing for the sake of growing the epic game store. Something here at tech dirt has railed certain companies for doing.
The epic train wreck isn't going away. Especially, when epic slips that they only want exclusives, and a walled garden instead a healthy multi store ecosystem. Epic will deny games unless they get their exclusivity. So cut the bs epic support.
Maybe gamers would give epic more slack if the store had useful features of at least Discord (with its 90/10 split). But no, the egs lacks a shopping cart, security, vr support, Linux support, reviews, forums, community, preloading games, a working dlc system, competent customer service, a working purchase system, a family purchase system, gifting, hosting, dev binaries, etc. And people wonder why valve charges as much as they do. Valve does 1000x more for devs than epic.
Devs making a piss poor choice for selling steam pre-orders, then pulling a bait & switch deserve the flak they get. Toxic actions by devs will earn toxic responses, and increase piracy.
Re: That's a big fat no
The epic train wreck isn't going away. Especially, when epic slips that they only want exclusives, and a walled garden instead a healthy multi store ecosystem. Epic will deny games unless they get their exclusivity. So cut the bs epic support.
That was a pretty damning revelation, yes. Refuse an Epic exclusive offer but still want to sell on their platform anyway? Nope, if they aren't the only source for your game on PC they aren't interested. So much for the empty claims of just wanting a healthy, pro-dev and pro-customer market.
Devs making a piss poor choice for selling steam pre-orders, then pulling a bait & switch deserve the flak they get. Toxic actions by devs will earn toxic responses, and increase piracy.
Yes and no. If devs want to treat their fans like crap then they don't get to play the victim card if the fans return the favor, but that doesn't excuse any and all responses, and some that I've seen go well over the line, and are both counter-productive and uncalled for.
If someone tells you to fuck off by all means feel free to return the favor, but threatening bodily harm or continually harassing them is not a valid, productive or proportional response.
Re: Re: That's a big fat no
I 100% agree with you on the threats. People calling the devs shit heads is something I can get behind.
The oooblets turned into a meme at one point. Epic fans were pointing at it, and calling people rightfully annoyed with the situation "toxic trolls" because epic doesn't support the patreon supporter's local currency(hence the guy was not going to be able to purchase the game.) Epic fans were also sending out threats to people that didn't like the exclusive.
