Gaming Platform War Update: Epic Games Store Suspends Accounts...For Buying Too Many Games
As we've talked about before, it seems an era of gaming platform wars is upon us. While Valve's Steam platform mostly only had to contend with less-used storefronts like GOG and Origin, a recent front was opened up by the Epic Games Store, which has promised better cuts to publishers to get exclusive games and has attempted to wage a PR battle to make people mad at Steam. It's all quite involved, with opinions varying across the internet as to who the good and bad guys in this story are.
Less complicated is the point of having an Epic Games Store at all. The idea would be -- wait for it -- to sell games. This is something that might not be fully understood by Epic itself, it seems, given that the platform has been busily suspending accounts for the crime of buying too many games.
There’s a big sale on right now at the Epic Games Store, a time when many users—conditioned by Steam’s frequently generous discounts on a huge range of titles—go nuts and buy a ton of stuff real quickly. On Valve’s store that’s enough to get you a pile of shame, but on Epic’s it’ll just get your account blocked from making further purchases.
Those Epic customers going through this right now are not taking it, ah, well.
So I can confirm that me buying a whopping 5 games (ranging from 5 bucks to 50) on the Epic Store flagged my account for possibly fraudalent. Maybe if you guys had a fucking shopping cart jesus christ.
— Patrick Boivin (@AngriestPat) May 16, 2019
Enough users were affected by this that Epic's PR team is aware of it. Apparently the culprit is an overly aggressive fraud-detection system, with Epic's store deciding that nobody would buy that many games that quickly unless they were doing it with stolen payment credentials. Frankly, given that the store is running Steam-style sales, it really should have known better. Steam is famous for these types of sales and its customers are known to gobble up tons of titles when they happen. Five games is, frankly, child's play.
And Epic's response isn't great.
Nick Chester from Epic PR confirmed with Game Revolution that “This was a result of our aggressive fraud rules,” and that “If players run into this issue, they should contact player support so we can investigate.”
Well, yeah, or you could just fix your game store. After all, Steam's works.
Reader Comments
Cart away the savings...
Doesn't help that Epic Store doesn't have a shopping cart. You have to purchase each game separately, one... at... a... time.
It gets better
Not only do they not have a shopping cart, the 'roadmap' they had for features that should have been in from the start had they intended to honestly compete with Steam put the shopping cart in the 6+ month range.
They're throwing money around left and right to bribe developers and coerce customers, but they can't be bothered with something as simple as 'the ability to buy multiple things at a time' for half a year after opening the store.
“If players run into this issue, they should contact player support so we can investigate.”
Notice the wording.
We still need to investigate, because you are a criminal until we decide otherwise.
We ran a sale & OMG people buy things on sale.
Rather than get a chargeback & then nuke your account from orbit, we've decided to be as hostile as possible to you.
You do not matter, the almighty dollar matters, and if you give us to many dollars WE WILL PUNISH YOU!
Perhaps the proper response is to contact player support & ask what their policy is about refunding entire accounts.
Suspending accounts on imaginary possible violations triggered b/c you were to to good of a customer says everything you need to know about this platform.
They might have exclusives, but if you can't buy it how useful is it?
They've managed to fail at the most basic thing for a gaming platform, selling you stuff.
I guess you could say this shitshow is…epic.
…
…I’ll see myself out.
Yep. While Epic Games the system, customers get Steamed up.
Or maybe "contact player support" is an attempt to gather a mailing list for our favourite TD commenter.
No Shopping Cart??
I went to the site and was planning on buying a few games but there is no shopping cart function.
You have to check out separately with each game purchase. Seriously?? Did we loop back to 1995 without me noticing?
