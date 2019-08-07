NY Times Joins Lots Of Other Media Sites In Totally And Completely Misrepresenting Section 230
So, about a week ago, the NY Times properly mocked politicians for totally misrepresenting Section 230 of the Communications Decency Act. This week it needs to mock itself. Reporter Daisuke Wakabayashi wrote a piece provocatively titled (at least as it was originally published) Why Hate Speech On The Internet Is A Never Ending-Problem, with a subhead saying: "Because this law shields it." And in case you believed it might be talking about some other law, between the head and the subhead it showed part of the text of Section 230 (technically, it showed Section (c)(1)).
If you want to see how badly the NY Times botched this, just check out the current headline on the piece. It's pretty different. Now it says: "Legal Shield for Websites Rattles Under Onslaught of Hate Speech." Even that's... not great. Also, the NY Times added the following whopper of a correction notice:
An earlier version of this article incorrectly described the law that protects hate speech on the internet. The First Amendment, not Section 230 of the Communications Decency Act, protects it.
Yeah. So that's kind of a big deal. The original version blamed Section 230 -- a bill currently under attack from both sides of the aisle -- for somehow being the root cause of hate speech online, saying it's what "protected" it. And now the article admits in the fine print that, oh, whoops, actually it's that old 1st Amendment that protects it. Kind of a big difference, and one that completely undermines the entire point and thrust of the original article. That's a pretty massive fuck up
Of course, it's not entirely clear who is to blame here. Editors, not reporters, tend to write the headlines, so it's very likely that the incorrect headline came from the editorial team at the NY Times, and not Wakabayashi himself. After all, the article itself suggested that he had done some research on the matter, including speaking to Section 230 expert Jeff Kosseff, who spends much of his time these days debunking myths about 230. It also notes the actual history of Section 230, and how it was designed in order to encourage content moderation, not block it. Of course, you would not get that from that original headline, which suggested something very, very different.
Law professor and the UN's expert on free speech, David Kaye, wrote an excellent piece in response to the NY Times piece detailing not just the problems with that original headline, but some other important points regarding the idea that Section 230 is somehow responsible for hate speech:
But that headline… Does hate speech persist online because Section 230 of the Communications Decency Act “shields it”? I’m sorry, Times readers; if you were looking for an easy fix to online hate, this isn’t it.
From there he goes on to list four important questions anyone looking to regulate "hate speech" online needs to answer. You can read his entire piece for explanations of each question, but I'll just list them out there:
- First, what is “hate speech”?
- Second, who should regulate it? Who decides?
- Third, should there be a global standard and global enforcement?
- Fourth, and finally, what to do about Trump and other public officials who trade in hateful content?
And, given that Kaye's final question is what to do about Trump and other public officials, a related "5th" question might be why would you want a government led by someone like Trump, who has shown a propensity to ratchet up tensions and hate, deciding what counts as hate speech? Because he (and his supporters) certainly would argue that nothing he says should count as hate speech. To them it's either everyone else "misinterpreting" him, or it's a joke. Or, I guess, sometimes they'll just lie and claim "fake news."
But there's a bigger point here. Taking away Section 230 certainly doesn't do anything to stop hate speech online. Making platforms liable for content could very likely increase that kind of speech online for a variety of reasons. First of all, as noted, at least in the US, it's protected by the 1st Amendment. And some of the proposals to modify Section 230 are premised on the idea that platforms need to leave up all speech that is protected under the 1st Amendment. That would certainly lead to much more of the kind of speech that the NY Times is apparently concerned about.
Other proposals try to put some sort of "knowledge" standard on the speech. And, in such cases, you go back to a standard where platforms are encouraged to just look the other way and deliberately blind themselves to avoid having any kind of "knowledge." It's hard to see how that makes any sense at all.
The whole point of Section 230 -- which the NY Times of all papers should understand -- is that it created an important balance to try to enable the most "good" speech possible, while limiting the most "bad" speech. And it did so in a very clever way -- by letting the various internet platforms decide how best to meet that balance, rather than by dictating what is and what is not "good" and "bad" speech. Different platforms can and do create their own standards. That has been incredibly valuable not just for free speech online, and not just for innovation on the internet, but also in allowing for widespread experimentation with platform moderation.
It's too bad that rather than educate its readership about all of that, the NY Times decided to jump on the misleading (and simply incorrect) bandwagon claiming that 230 is somehow to "blame" for bad stuff online.
Why are you surprised by this? Anytime there's a media sensational story involving mass shootings, the first two scapegoats are immediately pulled out: video games and anything else to avoid the fact Americans are fucking idiots when it comes to guns.
I think that bitch in Ohio summed it up nicely: everything except rational recourse to fix the issue.
The Good with the Bad
NY Times decided to jump on the misleading (and simply incorrect) bandwagon claiming that 230 is somehow to "blame" for bad stuff online
Technically 230 is responsible since without it we'd have no user content online good or bad. The problem here is that some people can't accept that it allows any "bad" stuff and have this vivid fantasy that eliminating all speech will someone make things "better." (Certainly the media companies would love to wipe out all user generated content since it competes with their IP monopolies.)
Re: The Good with the Bad
I don't think 230 is so much a panacea. In it's absence something else (a technical solution) would have evolved- perhaps something like syndicated self hosting on distributed/shared p2p resources, with embedded remote social content via something like magnet links....so the aggregation of commentary didn't contain the actual content, but instead had instructions on where to find it. -which anyone could decide for themselves whether/how to follow.
In such a case- we'd all be "our own" hosts, and responsible for "our own" speech, AND what we wanted censored from "ourselves".
Anonymous speech could be handled as it's own category... People could be free to make and share all the tribal lists of undesirables they wanted to exclude in there preferred filter bubbles.
Or free to just deal with the toxic mess that is a small/loud/ugly part of reality; with the comforting knowledge that neither gov, corp, partizan, or religious agendas where controlling their view and ability to engage with alleged commentary.
This would be much more inline with the ideals of the first amendment- and it would avoid consolidation of power... I think it would also somewhat alleviate the pressure of hate speech- a part of which is founded on the concern of being manipulated and controlled through censorship...
Hate speech is a symptom of a much deeper problem- trying to cure it through censorship; is like curing an ingrown toenail with amputation... Effective censorship requires absolute control- something both the gov and mega corps would love to have; and that will almost certainly destroy freedom of speech.
Censorship can be a slippery slope in either direction, why not leave it to the individual to decide?
At least we'd be responsible for "our own" filter bubbles, or lack there of, rather then some proprietary profit-driven black box AI system, or an arbitrary and subjective set of new laws that people would quickly learn to subvert and dog-whistle around, only to have them ratchet up until Whinne the Pooh was banned, like in china.
Re: Re:
No technical solution can provide you legal liability protections from hosting someone else's content. Without it, you could punish an innocent person for the actions of someone else. To suggest otherwise is disingenuous.
As you state, this would require people to run their own hosts/servers. This would mean that all internet connected users would have to run their own server and make sure it was constantly online or the content would disappear. The level of technical knowledge required to do this would exclude the vast majority of internet users. So much so as to make it absolutely worthless. Only people in IT or those with a tech hobby would even attempt it. And even then, they may not have proper ISP service to do it, since broadband coverage sucks and by the TOS, you can't use residential broadband services to host a server.
This makes absolutely zero sense. Since it's all self hosted, there is NO anonymous speech.
This is the current state of affairs with social media platforms.
This is disingenuous. The only important part of that statement is the government. The government is the only one that should be barred from interfering in online speech. Everything else is protected as its own free speech. Currently you are free to do just that. 8chan is still online if you are so inclined to go there.
No it would not since the First Amendment ONLY applies to the government. Corporations, religious groups, individuals, etc... are free to block or allow whatever content they want on the platforms they own/control.
By making the entire system useless.
As far as I know, the only pressure on hate speech is to NOT say it. That hasn't stopped anyone so far who really wanted to say hateful things. Nor would your solution prevent that either. Your assertion (the concern of being manipulated and controlled through censorship breeds hate speech) does not engender more speech (hate or otherwise), it reduces speech over all. You only have to look at countries that severely punish their citizens for saying something that goes against approved speech rules to see massive reductions in their speech.
Agreed.
No one is trying to cure it by cutting these people off of the internet (except maybe politicians but we already know they are delusional). What we are trying to do is make the internet a nice place where people can come and not have to see disgusting and offensive views.
Something that is currently impossible with the internet.
Government? Yes. Mega corps? I think you'd find they don't, at least not generally. In specific areas maybe, but not over the entire internet. That would be a nightmare for them.
Well it's a good thing then that the internet was created as a decentralized network so that no one person or entity can take control of it. This will never come to pass so long as the internet remains decentralized. And changing that is nearly impossible.
Exactly. Which is how it functions currently, including corporations' rights to block or allow whatever content they wish and they have decided to not allow this content. They are run by individuals as well after all and those individuals have the same rights as the rest of us. The First Amendment and censorship only applies to the government. It does not apply to any other individual or entity.
We still are. There is nothing preventing anyone from reading something from a person or site that does not align with their views/beliefs.
This doesn't exist in any form today.
Which is why the government should not pass any new laws dictating what social media platforms should or should not allow on their sites. You claim to want zero government interference in online speech, yet in the exact same breath you want the government to force speech restrictions on people online, namely that they can't speak out against speech they don't agree with, or ban it from their site.
This is especially important to remember when the right wing goes on and on about antifascists as terrorists, but say next-to-nothing about White supremacists being the main drivers of domestic terrorism (e.g., the mass casualty shooting in El Paso). If Trump and his goons had their way, anyone who criticizes Trump and his goons would be dealing in “hate speech”, while anyone who says the kind of shit Trump says about Mexicans, Black people, women, etc. would be “exercising their free speech rights”.
Hell, just last night, Tucker Carlson said White supremacy “is a hoax, just like the Russia hoax. It’s a conspiracy theory used to divide the country and keep a hold on power.” Imagine someone like him being allowed to define what “hate speech” means — especially since he already has the ear of the current sitting POTUS and could thus influence what Trump would say in that regard.
Re:
Once again Stone you are suffering from TDS, a sure sign of mental illness and a red flag. Your account should be suspended for such hateful speech. /s
One says it's pink, the other says it's purple
I hate these discussions of what is or isn't hate speech.
Is that hate speech?
Re: One says it's pink, the other says it's purple
Or: what if I think NY is trying to stir up (more) hate for CDA 230?
Re: One says it's pink, the other says it's purple
Really hate speech as a term is far too broad to be useful and invites such overreach and abuses. It would probably be better off if made more like hate crimes and explicit in its name why they are more heinous.
If someone lynches their neighbor over having grass too high they are a vile murderer who should be punished to the fullest extent of the law. If someone lynches someone over their ethnicity they are not only a murderer but also intimidated or attempted to intimidated the entire protected class.
Now hate speech even in that framework may be restricted to already illegal threats due to the doctrines of what makes a threat outright illegal or not.
Have to have something to point at and blame, not many can handle the truth that society has always had an outcast.
The "hate" of today is just a revolution of our evolution
Re:
"The "hate" of today is just a revolution of our evolution"
In what language does this make sense?
The Blame Game
Is there ANY chance at all that CDA 230 will survive now, since The New York Times has directly blamed the El Paso shooting on the law's existence?
Re:
A pretty good one actually. Any law passed repealing/modifying Section 230 is likely to violate the First Amendment and as such would ultimately be struck down by the courts as unconstitutional, thereby reinstating 230 as it stands.
If they just try to simply excise 230 from the law, I think the blowback on that will make the SOPA/PIPA protests look like child's play.
as this seems to be a trend, why not have someone who FULLY UNDERSTANDS section 230, what it can and cant be used for, what can and cant be achieved by using it and under what circumstances? perhaps put a piece yourself into all these papers, Mike? the responses would make great reading as all the idiots tried to throw you and your knowledge of it out the window in order to maintain their totally distorted and downright wrong ideas!
Re:
Not sure if Poe's law or serious.
Re: Re:
Not enough CAPS LOCK to be serious.
Re: Re: Re:
Could go either way.
Re:
Nice idea, but I suspect that an op-ed that basically amounted to 'the people dumping on 230, which includes this newspaper not too long ago, are all grossly ignorant on the subject' probably wouldn't make it through the vetting process.
The Gray Lady has died.
She died a long time ago
The Grey Lady died when she supported the invasion of Iraq and–in an Orwellian fashion–called torture "Enhanced Interrogation".
'Destroy that bridge!' '... that we're standing on?' 'Uh...'
So eager to jump on the 'rag on 230' hype train that they ended up ragging on the very thing that allows them to survive without being sued into the ground any time they post something someone with enough money/power to sue doesn't like.
No really, by all means continue to undercut and attack the first amendment, I'm sure that will go great for you...
Well! I never knew!
And here I was sure that the First Amendment was a part of the constitution, not a law.
Re:
The Constitution is an overarching set of laws so, yes, it is a law. All other laws in the US are subject to the Constitution but by definition the Constitution is still a collection of laws, of which the First Amendment is a part.
In case this was a grammatical comment, note that the commas encapsulate the phrase "not Section 230 of the Communications Decency Act", and hence you can read the sentence thusly: "The First Amendment protects it, not Section 230 of the Communications Decency Act".
If the comma came right after "not Section 230", then it could be read as implying the First Amendment was part of the Communications Decency Act, like so: "The First Amendment of the Communications Decency Act protects it, not Section 230". Since the comma comes after it, that's not how it would be read, though, and would instead be correctly read as referring to the First Amendment of the Constitution.
