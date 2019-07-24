FTC's Privacy Settlement With Facebook Gets Pretty Much Everything Backwards; Probably Helps Facebook
from the guys-come-on dept
So, as was leaked a couple of weeks ago, the FTC has now made its $5 billion settlement with Facebook official. There's quite a bit that's interesting in the stipulated order that is worth reading. I'm actually glad to see that this wasn't just about Cambridge Analytica, where I think the "breach" issue was much less concrete. Instead, it does include a bunch of other very real violations by Facebook, including:
- Storing passwords in plaintext
- Using phone numbers that were provided for security (two factor authentication) for advertising (a massively dangerous and stupid practice by Facebook)
- It's questionable use of facial recognition without consent
- Sucking up logins to other services.
Separately, as I discussed two weeks ago, if you're mad at the size of the fine, you're missing the point. This is, by far, the largest fine the FTC has ever issued, and goes way beyond anything that it's done before. The real problem is that this is basically all that the FTC can do. That's the only weapon it has and it's never going to be enough because the FTC isn't really set up to handle modern privacy questions like this -- and that would require a new mandate from Congress. This is in Congress's court.
That said, my bigger concern, as always, is that everyone's obsession over "protecting privacy" is going to mean significantly less competition. I raised this issue last year, soon after everyone freaked out about Cambridge Analytica, noting that I feared what would happen is that Facebook would be driven to lock down everyone's data rather than making it more accessible to third party and competing services.
There are significant and important trade-offs here. For years now I've been talking about the real way to create more competition on the internet, and much of it involves pressuring the big internet companies into opening up. Have them create APIs that allow others to build services on top of their data so that we're not so locked into the giant platforms. Enable more competition at the service level, rather than the data collection level.
But this agreement does the opposite. It is basically giving up and saying that the FTC and regulators now think that Facebook will be the dominant platform for ages, and therefore it needs to better police data and better lock it down. This is not a good solution (except if you're Facebook). As former Facebook CSO Alex Stamos points out in a very thoughtful thread, while this is a slap on the wrist regarding Facebook's problematic privacy practices, it actually helps stop future competition:
The real threat to the tech giants is competition, not regulation, and everybody is missing what really happened today: Facebook paid the FTC $5B for a letter that says "You never again have to create mechanisms that could facilitate competition."
Facebook already has ~2.5B users. It has the world's second largest ad network. It never again needs data from anybody else to make money or third parties to facilitate growth. This order doesn't include the word competition or include any balancing tests. It's fantastic for FB.
"You need to allow for 3rd party clients."
Sorry, mean FTC won't let us.
"Other companies can build on your graph."
Sorry, mean FTC won't let us.
"You need a real data export feature that allows users to move."
Sorry, mean FTC won't let us.
I can't believe Facebook didn't pay more for this. If the FTC offered to "order" Amazon to help consumers save money by offering house branded options in every top category, Bezos would leap across the table with a $10B check and a massive grin. This is a natural consequence of the shallow nature of the "techlash". The US doesn't have a substantive privacy law, and the FTC has to base work on what they consider unfair or misleading practices. If critics don't understand the equities balance, they can't balance equities. This isn't binding on other companies, but it will be interesting to see if they use this as a reason to reduce APIs and favor their own apps. The data stolen and exported to the cloud (GPS, SMS, contacts, mail, calendar) from Android/iOS dwarfs SCL/CA.
This is part of the problem I keep trying to highlight. When your only focus is on punishing big tech companies like Facebook, be careful about how you do so, because there are so many important tradeoffs, that if you don't pay attention to what you're doing, all you really end up doing is locking them in as the dominant platforms.
And that's really what's happening there. Our lack of understanding about privacy or about data and "ownership" will lead people to a very dangerous place, where we make short term decisions -- such as what happened here -- that are focused on "punishing" one particular set of companies for one particular set of actions (many of which were really bad). But the end result is even worse. You've set up the system such that the only logical and reasonable way out of this bad situation is foreclosed.
The best way out of Facebook's dominance is to have it give up total control over the data it collects. But, here, the FTC has done the reverse. It has given Facebook more control over the data it collects in the name of "protecting" privacy. This is backwards. Rather than saying that Facebook shouldn't be the one protecting all that data, the FTC is just saying "protect it better, and don't let any other service be allowed to come in and do anything." And that includes the kinds of competitive services that are necessary to eat away at Facebook's position.
I know a lot of people are mad the fine wasn't larger, but the fine doesn't matter. All that really matters is whether or not competitive services are enabled or not, and this agreement forecloses the best way to actually chip away at Facebook's market position. And that's the real shame.
Filed Under: apis, competition, fines, ftc, openness, privacy, regulations, settlement, sharing
Companies: facebook
Reader Comments
Subscribe: RSS
View by: Time | Thread
Just exactly HOW privacy can be protected WITHOUT "lock down"?
I'll not wait, as can't be done.
You've outdone yourself this time.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Just exactly HOW privacy can be protected WITHOUT "lock down
You don't seem to understand the difference between "lock down" and "protected access". They are not the same thing and both protect privacy equally when done correctly. One just actually allows the user who owns the data to decide what to do with it.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Just exactly HOW privacy can be protected WITHOUT "lock down
Just exactly HOW privacy can be protected WITHOUT "lock down"?
Let the users lock it down, rather than handing it over to a giant data-sucking machine. That means giving the users the control over the data, determining who can access it and for what reasons.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Interesting to see how that interacts with the mean GDPR that says they are required to have a data export feature. At least for Europeans.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
FTC is not consumer based
It is the Trade Commission. It only has two hammers, one is financial, the other is agreements that have little weight over extended periods. So their focus on a big fine is understandable. And wrong.
A federal law regulating exactly what privacy means, and how people own their own data is needed. With the lack of technology abilities in the legislature there is zero chance of that happening. Well, at least zero chance of it happening correctly.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: FTC is not consumer based
FTC is a ponderous, ineffective, counter-productive Federal bureaucracy.
more Federal laws or regulations are not a solution
competition is indeed the solution -- you achieve that by removing the existing barriers to competition
the primary barriers to competition are the massive existing government interventions into these markets
Federal/state/local governments have made a mess of things and will continue to do so if left to their own confusions
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
Might also need to remove the space before the opening tag's "a"
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Iv seen more imagination...
In old games trying to protect themselves, then Much of the internet has remembered..
There are Many many imaginative things you can do to protect data from being seen, found, Hacked into then there are gods in the heavens..
And the only thing in all of this is that Someone gave the data.. not hacked it.
The Biggest problem in all of this is matching the data and the AMOUNTS of data.
Giving away addresses is 1 thing, giving away NAMES is another, Giving ALL OF IT, is giving away a persons identity in this country. this is more data then even the DOT/DMV requires..
Separating it, and spreading the data around, would help, scrambling is around to mis-match it would help, hiding it, and convoluting the data would help...
requiring a Specific program to be run under an alternative program to combine and put things back together, would be wonderful..
But Corps make money with DATA... and its the AMOUNT of data given. FB, being a social platform can create a Massive data base of all we say and do.. what we like and everything.. it could be used in many ways..
The problems are HOW MUCH DATA, HOW MUCH is Given, and who is buying for what purpose..
And I have said before that the old phone system had protections, and NOW thinking you have any is beyond stupid..
And it will force the major corps to do other stupid things, for reasons. All you data has escaped, your data is now free to anyone that can pay for it. Many Credit/debit cards are exposed and all your data being matched up..
so what can a Corp do to PROVE it was you that used your card??
Facial ID and a ChIp in your body..(starting to feel like a lost pet to a rich person) Corps and banks are going to have allot of fun, for the next few years..
Paying off the states to NOT restrict Facial ID, is going to cost them.
I hate being paranoid..
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Backwards...
I think you've got your logic a bit backwards.
Part of what this fine does is discourage harvesting so much data in the first place. That is good. And they should be fined -- massively and repeatedly -- for any data that leaks out, particularly when they didn't necessarily need that data in the first place.
Any data collection and retention is a risk. The way to solve that risk is NOT to allow everyone to spread that data far and wide to anyone who wants it. The way to solve that risk is to make collection and retention of data so expensive that companies won't do it unless absolutely necessary. What we want is for companies to be saying "How can we do this without the data ever leaving the user's device so that we don't end up being liable if that data leaks?"
Also, how the heck are you conflating an end user retrieving their own data with companies sharing massive marketing portfolios of other peoples' information? Are you TRYING to spread misinformation or are you just not thinking?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Add Your Comment
Add A Reply