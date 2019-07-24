Stream-Ripping Sites And YouTube Now Engaged In Whac-A-Mole
As we've been talking about for a bit now, there is a new favorite target of the music industry when it comes to anti-piracy efforts: stream-ripping websites. It's important to continue to point out that, despite the plain fact that these sites are quite often used to generate audio-rips of copyrighted music video material, that is most certainly not their only use. Other uses for these sites are non-infringing. But this is the music industry we're talking about, with it's storied history of carpet-bombing technology tools rather than precision bombing actual infringement.
Meanwhile, YouTube more recently decided to conspire with the music industry against these sites by blocking several prominent stream-ripping sites without word or warning. From that original post we wrote:
All of this is made even more strange in that Google didn't give any heads up about this new policy, isn't talking about it now, and has to know that it isn't going to work long-term.
That last bit was an easy prediction to make. I've seen the site-blocking movie before and I know how it ends. In ends in the game of whac-a-mole that almost immediately kicked off in the aftermath of the site-blocks.
And indeed, little over a week after the blocking efforts started, many of the targeted sites are able to rip MP3s from YouTube again.
Mp3-youtube.download almost instantly announced that it was working on a fix and today the site is working just fine. The same is true for Dlnowsoft.com, which was also blocked last week, as well as the massively popular Onlinevideoconverter.com, which is among the top 200 most-visited sites on the Internet.
There is some more in TorrentFreak's post, much of which seems to indicate that either YouTube didn't spend a great deal of time thinking about how it was going to win this inevitable battle or that YouTube wanted to take the most minimal actions it could to tell the music industry it was trying while knowing how this all was eventually going to go. If the latter, it's fairly cynical. If the former...well, it's probably not the former.
The block itself appeared to be a simple IP-range block, easily routed around by the site operators.
“To fix the problem, we simply used other servers that are not in the range of IP-addresses blocked by YouTube,” the operator of the stream-ripping site informed us.
If YouTube is indeed serious about its efforts to take out ‘voliative’ stream-ripping sites, it will likely block the new IP-addresses as well, eventually. This will then trigger a proverbial cat and mouse game, one we know all too well from other pirate site blocking efforts.
Mp3-youtube.download informs us that they indeed took countermeasures, like the other sites that work again.
“I think the YouTube update is stupid because we will always find a solution,” the operator says.
Stupid, perhaps, but not in the way that last quote suggests, I don't think. Instead, it would be better for YouTube, which obviously isn't taking this too seriously, to refuse the music industry's requests to inhibit technology tools that aren't in themselves infringing. YouTube can enforce its own ToS or not, but it shouldn't bother even pretending to want to do battle with site operators on behalf of the music industry.
Wack
Stream Ripping is completely fair use. Of course since record companies don't recognize fair use, they'll sue anyway.
If You Tube wants to play wack-a-mole that is their option. It's shitty but it's their choice.
We The People don't want to stand by while enforce their censorship regimes via copyright. Stream Ripping enables people to re-mix, create and expand culture.
Sharing makes more of something - it isn't theft. Theft is when something is taken away. DRM, Copyright take works away from people and give them to Corporations.
No, it's NOT "on behalf of the music industry", but CONSUMERS.
Content doesn't get made if not profitable. No one gets content, then. Period.
First, re-hash the basics: The Copyright Clause is NOT, as so often alleged here, a "grant" by Congress, nor is it optional: the entire Constitution is a statement by those who wrote it, "We The People", outlining what OUR servants government are to do and what NOT. Congress IS to enforce an "exclusive right" of creators to control copies of their work. It's been adjusted to deal with the increase of value with more gadgets, and now must be adjusted to deal with thieves being able to STEAL more easily.
Youtube is a corporation, a business, that has agreed to serve The Public in order to even exist. It TOO is to protect what creators produce. -- If doesn't then needs broken up, its executives jailed, and let others who will enter the market.
IF Youtube were to let this go, it's potentially Contributory Infringement.
And you are as usual LATE! Here's a more current headline from TF:
Popular Stream-Ripper Voluntarily Disables YouTube Conversion
"Onlinevideoconverter.com, the most-visited stream-ripper site on the Internet," has wisely decided to get out NOW with enough money and before JAILED.
Re: No, it's NOT "on behalf of the music industry", bu
The one part where we agree is that Youtube is probably LYING and "cynical" in its efforts. Attitude doesn't matter in American law, only actions, and it's in the clear so long as serves Public and creators in way it agreed to as condition of existence.
Re: Re: No, it's NOT
The one part where we agree
I'm sorry - I can't seem to see your posts anymore. Were you cheering on Corporate copyrights again?
Re: It’s because deep down you know you’re a liar
Why won’t you answer questions bro?
Show me the law, statute, or “common law” court ruling that says the existence of corporations depends on whether it serves the public.
Re:
Show me the law, statute, or “common law” court ruling that says the existence of corporations depends on whether it serves the public.
Steven - he obviously means that since Copyright only serves Corporate interest, it has no right to exist.
Re: No, it's NOT "on behalf of the music industry", bu
If content doesn't get made if not profitable, where do all your lies come from?
Re:
How's that John Steele copyright fund coming along bro?
Re: No, it's NOT "running away” when you do it
Why you still here bro?
Re: Wack
At some point the ripping site will use the requesting computer as a proxy and its game over for this form of blocking.
