YouTube Begins Blocking Stream-Ripping Sites
from the carpet-bomb dept
As we've discussed previously, the past several years have seen the major music industry players paint an entirely new anti-piracy target on the backs of stream-ripping sites. These sites, which allow users to plug in the address for a YouTube video and get an audio rip outputted, are quite often used to generate audio files of copyrighted materials. This, however, is most certainly not their only use. In fact, there are many legitimate uses for these sites. I, myself, often use them to convert publicly available lectures and educational material put out by everything from universities to technology manufacturers so that I can listen to them while on the go. In this way, the music industry is once again taking a tool that can be but is not always used for copyright infringement and attempting to carpet bomb them all to hell.
And now they appear to have found an ally in YouTube, which recently and rather silently began blocking access to the sites from known stream-ripping websites.
Several operators of YouTube-to-MP3 rippers have confirmed that the streaming service is actively blocking requests from their sites.
“All my servers are blocked with error ‘HTTP Error 429: Too Many Requests’,” the operator of Dlnowsoft.com informs TorrentFreak. As a result, the stream-ripping site currently displays a “service temporarily unavailable, we will come back soon” error message.
The site in question is not alone. Mp3-youtube.download, another stream-ripper, is facing a similar issue. According to its operator, something changed yesterday evening and users now see a ‘this URL does not exist’ error message when they try to convert a YouTube clip. The massively popular Onlinevideoconverter.com, which is among the top 200 most-visited sites on the Internet, appears to be affected as well.
On the one hand, this isn't the most surprising development in human history. Like any service provider, there is a certain amount of instinct in wanting to retain control over one's product. Stream-ripping sites route around the control YouTube would otherwise have.
That being said, it's an odd move for a company that used to tout a mantra of "Don't be evil." After all, it wouldn't take a lot of work or thought to argue convincingly that removing the ability for people to hear educational materials on the go, such as I do, is some level of bad, if not evil. On top of that, how about any artist or content creator who might actually enjoy the fact that their material can be made audibly available in this manner? Certainly the number of people that fit such a category is not zero. Google's new policy surely is harming them, is it not?
All of this is made even more strange in that Google didn't give any heads up about this new policy, isn't talking about it now, and has to know that it isn't going to work long-term.
None of the site operators we heard from was warned by YouTube in advance. We also reached out to the video streaming service for a comment and further details, but at the time of writing, we have yet to hear back.
While YouTube’s efforts, intentional or not, are effective, they will likely trigger a cat-and-mouse game. The operator of a popular stream-ripper, who prefers to remain anonymous, managed to get around the blockade by deploying several proxy servers.
I've seen this movie before and I know how it ends. And for what? To block sites that are sometimes used by users to infringe, but not always, and to appease a music industry that is never, ever, ever going to be on YouTube's side? Come on.
Filed Under: blocking, copyright, stream ripping
Companies: youtube
Reader Comments
Subscribe: RSS
View by: Time | Thread
'Okay, but they might not stab me with THAT knife...'
And for what? To block sites that are sometimes used by users to infringe, but not always, and to appease a music industry that is never, ever, ever going to be on YouTube's side? Come on.
That is probably both the most confusing and frustrating part of actions like this. Anyone who has been paying even the slightest bit of attention, and especially a company that has constantly been harangued and harassed as enabling infringement, should absolutely know by now that nothing will ever be enough for the maximalists, and giving an inch will merely result in the demand for a mile.
In the short term is may seem cheaper to make 'concessions', but when you factor in the fact that no amount of concessions will ever be enough and they will always have to keep scrambling to meet increasingly insane demands it's almost certainly cheaper to put their foot down and point out that they've already gone above and beyond and if the ones issuing the demands want more they can do it themselves with the tools they already have.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: 'Okay, but they might not stab me with THAT knife...'
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
As Long As youtube-dl Still Works ...
... that is what I use anyway. Does batch downloads, offers a choice of quality settings, supports hundreds of different video sites (not just YouTube), gets rapidly updated for site changes ... what more could you want?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Some stream ripping sites still work.
There is also the old standby of plugging a tape recorder into the back of your computer and recording onto cassette tapes
In the days when cars had cassette players and legal music had DRM, that is how I used to do it have my music in the car. Just plug in my tape recorder and record onto cassette tapes.
That did not violate the DMCA because I was doing it for my own personal in car listening and was not doing it for any kind of financial gain.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
Cassette tapes? Really? There are a thousand Chrome/Firefox plugins to download YouTube audio and/or video, and if that fails (and it never will), Audacity will record any sound on your computer for free.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
That's not how the DMCA works.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Yeah.. so.. there is plenty of browser extensions and software you can run locally that’s also free that does this.
Regardless, catch22: this move promotes piracy. I guess as long as it’s not “don’t be evil” Google. Ironic that I can find said 3rd party software using their own search engine.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Part of it may be to force more people to watch ads.
Even one pirate site, primewire, has it set up now where you have to watch movies inside their website instead of being redirected to Openload. By attacking stream ripping that way, primewire can now make people view their pre roll ads, and they have found a way to get past adblockers.
I think Google's intent is the same in blocking steam ripping. They are already planning to break ad blockers for chrome users, so it only makes sense they would block stream rippers to make more people watch ads to get more ad revenue.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
Any seasoned app developer can create a stream ripper in no time. Drop in FFMpeg for audio ripping and you’re done. Extensions can do the same thing in combination with an ad blocker it’s an unstoppable solution.
Chrome blocks uBlock Origin? Edge, FF, etc will be my default browser.
They are fighting a losing battle to stay on the up and up with the mafia (MPAA)
“Look! We are doing something! Leave us alone now”
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
One step forward, two steps back...
YouTube just took a good step forward by changing its policy on manual Content ID claims. Now, they seem to want to screw with its userbase even more by disabling access to streaming sites? Just like Lawrence said above me, I frequently use youtube-dl, so it's not a huge issue for me, but still! Many YouTube to MP3 sites blocks downloading videos that have music in, with less-than-staggering results.
As an experiment a while ago, I took one of my own YouTube videos on attempting to run a problematic Hackintosh kext (which had no music in), changed the category temporarily to music, and tried downloading it from a site known to block downloads of videos containing music. It threw an error saying something to the effect of "Music cannot be downloaded with our tool." So at least one site isn't resulting in the proliferating of people ripping music (or the audio from one of my own videos) from YouTube!
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
DRM
What is it that stops YouTube from rolling out DRM across the board? Netflix gets away with being able to shun DRM refuseniks.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: DRM
You limit your audience. The moment they force DRM is the minute they lose tons of device compatibility.
YouTube needs to run on old browsers, old IoT devices, etc.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: DRM
Netflix as already mentioned considers those users insignificant. Is it not inevitable that the pros of DRM (wiping out much of the ripping issue and pleasing copyright holders) for YouTube will soon outweigh the cons of cutting off a dwindling non DRM-supporting userbase? Or if not cutting off completely, limiting them to lower quality formats.
They're playing around with blocking ripping sites at the moment but the DRM sledgehammer looms.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Good idea: carpet bomb them all to hell.
You're just spewing long-held notion that piracy can't be defeated, when every day it's being done.
A) That was sheerly PR slogan, never serious by their own statement, certainly never actually practiced.
2) As I've told you several times, a "mantra" is a Hindu prayer. Quit mis-appropriating to your own notions, you cultural white-devil. Just because think you're "woke" doesn't mean you are.
IIV) It's not "odd". The CIA was involved in Google's creation more than what's-his-name and Brin. They're just front men, academics; they were not just handed billions and told to go create a company, pick people based on your feelings without investigation, buy whatever space and hardware you think right, but had everything handed to them with management experts in place.
....) Youtube is not and never was Google, and less with both now under "Alphabet". You are simply trivially confounding them.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Good idea: carpet bomb them all to hell.
[There's definitely a length limit on comment body now: hit twice today. Masnick trying to make more comments, I bet.]
Easily noticed by amount of data, OR simpler by going to main site and following through with, er, "netroute" or whatever -- which an "IT" expert such as you (and "Gary" by no coincidence) claim to be should think of before stating it's a problem for real experts. Maybe they've already thought ahead of you and sites, Timmy.
By the way, at Torrent Freak rat now: two Krauts sentenced to JAIL for piracy, one 44 months, other 22 months. Enjoy your illegal ripping while it lasts.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Here's who Youtube actually is:
YOUTUBE software engineer injures 8 in drug-induced Fourth of July rampage...
https://www.usatoday.com/story/news/nation/2019/07/07/youtube-software-engineer-injures-l sd-rampage-police/1669362001/
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Here's who Youtube actually is:
It's always nice when you reveal just how desperate you are.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Digital marketing
Indore Institute of computer education is a digital marketing training institute in Indore.
Digital Marketing is one of the ways to reach a huge amount of people.it is the process of promoting products or services through digital mediums.
The objective of our digital marketing institute is to provide a complete education for our students. Digital marketing course syllabus contains; Search Engine Optimization (SEO), Social Media Optimization (SMO), Social Media Marketing (SMM), Search Engine Marketing (SEM), PPC, Content Marketing, Google Ads, Webmasters, and Google Analytics.For more information you can visit www.iiceducation.in
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Add Your Comment
Add A Reply