Music Industry Is Painting A Target On YouTube Ripping Sites, Despite Their Many Non-Infringing Uses
from the targeting-tools-instead-of-infringement dept
Concentrated attacks on technology tools that can sometimes, but not always, be used for nefarious purposes have quite a long history, from Google and Wikipedia, to suing online sites like Craigslist over how users use the service. Even torrent technology itself, having become a four-letter-word that the content industry has managed to tether to copyright infringement, is nothing more than a tool with plenty of legitimate uses.
Well, it appears that the latest target in the music industry's crosshairs are sites that rip YouTube videos into MP3 format.
Last week the major record labels managed to take out YouTube-MP3, the largest ripping site of all. Still, there are many like it that continue business as usual. For many music industry insiders, who see streamripping as one of the largest piracy threats, this is a constant source of frustration.
In the UK, music industry group BPI worked hard to tackle the issue proactively. Last year the organization already signed an agreement with YouTube-MP3 to block UK traffic. This limited the availability of the site locally, but the group believes that YouTube itself should take responsibility as well.
The crux of the plan, according to industry insiders, appears to be to get YouTube involved to block these sites from ripping its content into audio format. Between complaining that YouTube hasn't threatened enough legal action of its own and some rather silly complaints revolving around Google "steering" traffic to ripping sites via autocomplete on Google searches of all things, something of a full court press appears to be on. And, in one sense, it's understandable. Music groups that allow their music to be on YouTube look for the advertising revenue that comes along with it. One imagines that running a video through these ripping sites doesn't trigger that same ad revenue, otherwise nobody would be complaining.
But here's the thing: there are a ton of legitimate uses outside of the music business to use these sites. I use them all the time. I primarily use them for videos that are essentially speech-based content so I can listen to them on the go. History lectures, public debates, reviews: they're all on YouTube, they're all perfectly listenable in audio format, and none of the makers of that content are shouting about YouTube MP3 rips.
So what we're left with again is the content industries attacking a tool with legitimate uses simply because some percentage of the public uses it in a way they don't like.
Reader Comments
Subscribe: RSS
View by: Time | Thread
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Funny how the music video itself has no value, but the audio inside it is precious.
What is it that makes the video worth giving away but not the music?
Frankly, I've ripped songs from youtube vids before, but usually just for music I can't buy otherwise. If they won't offer it for sale, why not give it away for free?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Valid
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Or they are using collateral damage to attack the self publishers, who are offering them real competition.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re:
When you business model is based on gaining control over the creative efforts of others, anything that allows creators to escape your control is something to be destroyed. Besides which their business model is based on creating an artificial scarcity of music on the market, and self publishers keep on proving that there is no scarcity of creative output.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Do you think ...
... youtube-dl will ever be taken down?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Out of control greed dictates they will always complain no matter what, because it gets criminal laws created.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
"Behold our new policy: the digital-analogue rights management pen hybrid! Now programmed to burn to a crisp its own ink supply upon detecting the writing of infringing poems, even if they're only a toe over the line of fair use! All of our newly government regulated pens connect to a server - yes, only ONE server! - with incredible UDP technology to download all hash signatures of any literature ever written or ever will be written! 100% legal and only $700 each! (A high-speed non-encrypted deep-packet inspection ISP is required, any server costs for the literature hash signatures is passed onto the consumer as agreed upon purchase). Warranties do not cover accidental infringement, deliberate hacking of pens or self-inflicted injury."
Take THAT, big-tech cyber-utopians! You see what YOU brought about, here!?"
Remember, the only thing stopping these scenarios is basic common sense and thankfully massive impracticalities. They would *if they could*.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Other ways
Like downloading the whole mp4 file from Youtube and then using some other program to extract just the wanted audio portion.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Simple solutions for simple minds
It is, after all, my computer and it is under my control.
The simple solution; if you do not want content to be copied, do not post it on YouTube (or anywhere on the internet).
See how that works for your profits.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Simple solutions for simple minds
They tried that, from 1998 to 2002.
Worked out great, as I recall.
(do I even need the /s?)
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Simple solutions for simple minds
Unless and until the corporation that owns your Operating System decides to toe the Hollywood line, and build code into the OS that takes that control away.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Read as: We want Google to give us money to make up for all of the money we imagine we are losing, despite having really good years.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Isnt those rippingsites illegal already?
1) when users posted the youtube video, youtube only got permission to display it in their web page, but not anywhere else.
2) ripping sites move the content outside of the youtube's system => thus the user has not given permission to youtube to do that operation
I.e. the audio ripping sites would be illegal even if we just read youtube's terms-of-service?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Isnt those rippingsites illegal already?
Some YouTube videos are published under Creative Commons licenses. In those cases, the uploader has explicitly granted permission to copy the files.
Should an entire site, that has legal applications, be taken down just because it also has illegal applications? That's the question we're asking here.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Plenty of things have not illegal uses, but we still outlaw or regulate them. It's the nature of the game.
For what it's worth, it's the same (insanely lame) argument that guns nuts use to justify having an AK=47 slung over their shoulders while they shopping in the local supermarket.
Congrats, you are on the same side as those wingnuts.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
I'm trying to see your point, but the Fallacy/Fallacies is/are too hard to ignore.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Add Your Comment