 
<< Unlimited Data Customers Report Fewer Network...
 tdicon 

Copyright

by Timothy Geigner

Fri, Sep 15th 2017 1:29pm


Filed Under:
copyright, ripping, streaming

Companies:
bpi, youtube



Music Industry Is Painting A Target On YouTube Ripping Sites, Despite Their Many Non-Infringing Uses

from the targeting-tools-instead-of-infringement dept

Concentrated attacks on technology tools that can sometimes, but not always, be used for nefarious purposes have quite a long history, from Google and Wikipedia, to suing online sites like Craigslist over how users use the service. Even torrent technology itself, having become a four-letter-word that the content industry has managed to tether to copyright infringement, is nothing more than a tool with plenty of legitimate uses.

Well, it appears that the latest target in the music industry's crosshairs are sites that rip YouTube videos into MP3 format.

Last week the major record labels managed to take out YouTube-MP3, the largest ripping site of all. Still, there are many like it that continue business as usual. For many music industry insiders, who see streamripping as one of the largest piracy threats, this is a constant source of frustration.

In the UK, music industry group BPI worked hard to tackle the issue proactively. Last year the organization already signed an agreement with YouTube-MP3 to block UK traffic. This limited the availability of the site locally, but the group believes that YouTube itself should take responsibility as well.

The crux of the plan, according to industry insiders, appears to be to get YouTube involved to block these sites from ripping its content into audio format. Between complaining that YouTube hasn't threatened enough legal action of its own and some rather silly complaints revolving around Google "steering" traffic to ripping sites via autocomplete on Google searches of all things, something of a full court press appears to be on. And, in one sense, it's understandable. Music groups that allow their music to be on YouTube look for the advertising revenue that comes along with it. One imagines that running a video through these ripping sites doesn't trigger that same ad revenue, otherwise nobody would be complaining.

But here's the thing: there are a ton of legitimate uses outside of the music business to use these sites. I use them all the time. I primarily use them for videos that are essentially speech-based content so I can listen to them on the go. History lectures, public debates, reviews: they're all on YouTube, they're all perfectly listenable in audio format, and none of the makers of that content are shouting about YouTube MP3 rips.

So what we're left with again is the content industries attacking a tool with legitimate uses simply because some percentage of the public uses it in a way they don't like.

19 Comments | Leave a Comment

If you liked this post, you may also be interested in...

Reader Comments

Subscribe: RSS

View by: Time | Thread


  • icon
    Ninja (profile), 15 Sep 2017 @ 1:29pm

    Not to mention you can download the stream and rip the audio yourself with countless software out there. Smells like Don MAFIAA de la Mancha going after the next windmill just to justify their earnings.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • icon
    jupiterkansas (profile), 15 Sep 2017 @ 1:40pm

    Funny how the music industry won't release an mp3 of a song for free, but are happy to offer a music video with the mp3 embedded for free.

    Funny how the music video itself has no value, but the audio inside it is precious.

    What is it that makes the video worth giving away but not the music?

    Frankly, I've ripped songs from youtube vids before, but usually just for music I can't buy otherwise. If they won't offer it for sale, why not give it away for free?

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • icon
    NeghVar (profile), 15 Sep 2017 @ 1:46pm

    Valid

    I see this as a valid tactic by the RIAA because a service outside one's home is being used to rip the audio from the stream. If the RIAA began targeting applications which people install on their system, then the RIAA would be violating the Home Audio Recording Act because the stream comes from outside the home. Like a radio or TV broadcast. A program on the user's home PC is used to capture the audio stream. Like a VCR or cassette recorder.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 15 Sep 2017 @ 1:47pm

    So what we're left with again is the content industries attacking a tool with legitimate uses simply because some percentage of the public uses it in a way they don't like.

    Or they are using collateral damage to attack the self publishers, who are offering them real competition.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • identicon
      Anonymous Coward, 15 Sep 2017 @ 2:05pm

      Re:

      Call it what it really is... Laziness. Just like with the shotgun DMCAs that they send. They look for the shortest path between two points and throw aside all care about any other uses then stomp and yell "Pirating Music!!!"... Then many get in line behind them.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

      • identicon
        Anonymous Coward, 15 Sep 2017 @ 2:20pm

        Re: Re:

        and throw aside all care about any other uses.

        When you business model is based on gaining control over the creative efforts of others, anything that allows creators to escape your control is something to be destroyed. Besides which their business model is based on creating an artificial scarcity of music on the market, and self publishers keep on proving that there is no scarcity of creative output.

        reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Lawrence D’Oliveiro, 15 Sep 2017 @ 2:03pm

    Do you think ...

    ... youtube-dl will ever be taken down?

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 15 Sep 2017 @ 2:27pm

    One imagines that running a video through these ripping sites doesn't trigger that same ad revenue, otherwise nobody would be complaining.

    Out of control greed dictates they will always complain no matter what, because it gets criminal laws created.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • icon
    jameshogg (profile), 15 Sep 2017 @ 2:47pm

    What is it that makes people think they're entitled to stop others pressing CTRL-C and CTRL-V within their own homes? These people do not understand the concept of boundaries, privacy, property rights, anything.

    "Behold our new policy: the digital-analogue rights management pen hybrid! Now programmed to burn to a crisp its own ink supply upon detecting the writing of infringing poems, even if they're only a toe over the line of fair use! All of our newly government regulated pens connect to a server - yes, only ONE server! - with incredible UDP technology to download all hash signatures of any literature ever written or ever will be written! 100% legal and only $700 each! (A high-speed non-encrypted deep-packet inspection ISP is required, any server costs for the literature hash signatures is passed onto the consumer as agreed upon purchase). Warranties do not cover accidental infringement, deliberate hacking of pens or self-inflicted injury."

    Take THAT, big-tech cyber-utopians! You see what YOU brought about, here!?"

    Remember, the only thing stopping these scenarios is basic common sense and thankfully massive impracticalities. They would *if they could*.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • icon
    afn29129 (profile), 15 Sep 2017 @ 2:47pm

    Other ways

    People will always find a way to rout around the blocks.
    Like downloading the whole mp4 file from Youtube and then using some other program to extract just the wanted audio portion.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • icon
    Ed (profile), 15 Sep 2017 @ 3:05pm

    Simple solutions for simple minds

    The Record Labels don't seem to understand that if I can see something on my computer the I can copy it.

    It is, after all, my computer and it is under my control.

    The simple solution; if you do not want content to be copied, do not post it on YouTube (or anywhere on the internet).

    See how that works for your profits.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • identicon
      Thad, 15 Sep 2017 @ 3:10pm

      Re: Simple solutions for simple minds

      The simple solution; if you do not want content to be copied, do not post it on YouTube (or anywhere on the internet).

      They tried that, from 1998 to 2002.

      Worked out great, as I recall.

      (do I even need the /s?)

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • identicon
      tracyanne, 15 Sep 2017 @ 3:37pm

      Re: Simple solutions for simple minds

      quote:: It is, after all, my computer and it is under my control.

      Unless and until the corporation that owns your Operating System decides to toe the Hollywood line, and build code into the OS that takes that control away.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • icon
    That Anonymous Coward (profile), 15 Sep 2017 @ 3:34pm

    "believes that YouTube itself should take responsibility as well"

    Read as: We want Google to give us money to make up for all of the money we imagine we are losing, despite having really good years.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    tp, 15 Sep 2017 @ 4:17pm

    Isnt those rippingsites illegal already?

    Even without any RIAA/MPAA connections, isn't those audio ripping sites illegal already. The theory is as follows:
    1) when users posted the youtube video, youtube only got permission to display it in their web page, but not anywhere else.
    2) ripping sites move the content outside of the youtube's system => thus the user has not given permission to youtube to do that operation

    I.e. the audio ripping sites would be illegal even if we just read youtube's terms-of-service?

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • identicon
      Thad, 15 Sep 2017 @ 4:26pm

      Re: Isnt those rippingsites illegal already?

      Some YouTube videos are published under Creative Commons licenses. In those cases, the uploader has explicitly granted permission to copy the files.

      Should an entire site, that has legal applications, be taken down just because it also has illegal applications? That's the question we're asking here.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • icon
    MyNameHere (profile), 15 Sep 2017 @ 4:22pm

    The "many non-infringing uses" stuff makes me laugh.

    Plenty of things have not illegal uses, but we still outlaw or regulate them. It's the nature of the game.

    For what it's worth, it's the same (insanely lame) argument that guns nuts use to justify having an AK=47 slung over their shoulders while they shopping in the local supermarket.

    Congrats, you are on the same side as those wingnuts.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • identicon
      Anonymous Coward, 15 Sep 2017 @ 4:25pm

      Re:

      Wow, that is one terrible argument.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • identicon
      Anonymous Coward, 15 Sep 2017 @ 5:03pm

      Re:

      Sorry, but the Association Fallacy is rather glaring in that comment. There also may be a Strawman Fallacy in there as well.

      I'm trying to see your point, but the Fallacy/Fallacies is/are too hard to ignore.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]


Add Your Comment

Have a Techdirt Account? Sign in now. Want one? Register here
Get Techdirt’s Daily Email
Use markdown for basic formatting. HTML is no longer supported.
  Save me a cookie
 
<< Unlimited Data Customers Report Fewer Network...
 tdicon 
Follow Techdirt
Techdirt Gear
Shop Now: Copying Is Not Theft
Advertisement
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads
Essential Reading
Techdirt Deals
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads
Techdirt Insider Chat
Advertisement
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads
Recent Stories

Friday

13:29 Music Industry Is Painting A Target On YouTube Ripping Sites, Despite Their Many Non-Infringing Uses (19)
12:05 Unlimited Data Customers Report Fewer Network Problems Than Capped Users (5)
10:44 Moral Muppets At Harvard Cave In To The CIA; Rescind Chelsea Manning's Fellowship (52)
10:39 Daily Deal: uTalk Language Education (0)
09:35 Trump Administration Says It's Classified If They Can Let The NSA Spy On Americans (21)
06:29 FCC's New 'Diversity Chair' Has Long History Of Undermining Minority Consumers At Comcast's Behest (6)
03:23 Netflix Has Narcos Actors Threaten To Shoot The Families Of French People For Pirating The Show (40)

Thursday

19:20 Vermont State Police Rewrite Press Rules To Withhold As Much Information As Possible (13)
14:13 House Passes Amendment Rolling Back Jeff Sessions' Civil Asset Forfeiture Expansion (57)
12:09 ATF Ran Illegal Mixed-Money Slush Fund For Years With Zero Oversight, Auditing, Or Punishment (33)
More arrow
Advertisement
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads

Close

Email This

This feature is only available to registered users. Register or sign in to use it.