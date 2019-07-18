Latest Huawei 'Smoking Gun' Still Doesn't Prove Global Blackball Effort's Primary Justification
from the ill-communication dept
We've noted a few times now how the protectionist assault against Huawei hasn't been supported by much in the way of public evidence. As in, despite widespread allegations that Huawei helps China spy on Americans wholesale, nobody has actually been able to provide any hard public evidence proving that claim. That's a bit of a problem when you're talking about a global blackballing effort. Especially when previous investigations as long as 18 months couldn't find evidence of said spying, and many US companies have a history of ginning up security fears simply because they don't want to compete with cheaper Chinese kit.
That said, a new report (you can find the full thing here) dug through the CVs of many Huawei executives and employees, and found that a small number of "key mid-level technical personnel employed by Huawei have strong backgrounds in work closely associated with intelligence gathering and military activities." This full Twitter thread by the study's author is also worth a read:
So it is finally here: reveal day. I am proud to announce I have written a paper with help from a variety of people that comes from a massive leaked database of Chinese CV's that shows just how close Huawei and Chinese state security services are. 1/n https://t.co/Knyo4OCz5B
— Huawei HR Director Balding (@BaldingsWorld) July 5, 2019
Yes, Huawei's claims that it had absolutely no meaningful ties to state intelligence services has always likely been bullshit. And many of the connections between the military and intel services and these employees are fairly obvious. Some employees went so far as clearly indicating that they worked for the government and Huawei simultaneously. 11 employees attended a Chinese a military academy that also researches “information warfare," though the report doesn't indicate if they actually participated in said research.
That said, the paper isn't the smoking gun it's being covered as on some fronts. The paper clearly notes that while some employees may have flitted between government and intel services and Huawei, actually connecting them to any hostile actions or spying in the US or UK wasn't possible. Like here in the paper, for example:
Third, in addition to titular and experiential activity that ties Jingguo to state security activities, it is possible to tie work from his CV to reported cases of Huawei information gathering. It is not possible to directly tie his routers or his code to the specific products in question, but based upon the timeline, work described, and geographic responsibility, there is a clear match with work described on Huawei activity in Italy and network security with code being injected that would allow Huawei to access the network and traffic.
So, yes, some folks in the Chinese military and intelligence services have also worked at Huawei. And many likely used those experiences to help the company craft surveillance technologies likely used in China. Given intelligence agencies around the world routinely cultivate, implant, or recruit folks in industry, this kind of cross germination really isn't all that surprising.
That said, these kinds of connections aren't that uncommon in the US or UK, either. AT&T, for example, is effectively bone grafted to the NSA at this juncture. AT&T's ties to the NSA are so total, you'd be fairly hard-pressed to point out where AT&T ends and the NSA begins, especially if you've spent any time reading about the allegations by whistleblowers like Mark Klein, or AT&T and the NSA's often shady surveillance buildings peppered across the country. AT&T's employees are embedded with the US government. The relationship is so uniform, AT&T employees frequently act as intel analysts.
Would we be cool then with, say, overseas companies banning AT&T from global markets given obviously close ties to US intelligence? While there's little doubt that China engages in some horrific behaviors when it comes to censorship, surveillance, torture, and worse, the narrative du jour continues to be that when the US or UK does this sort of stuff (like that time the NSA hacked into Huawei to backdoor gear) a patriotic press deems it "good." But when the Chinese do it, it requires massive wholesale blackballing efforts and endless pearl clutching. On this front, the press often lets patriotism muddy the waters.
And again, the Huawei blackballing effort (which some smaller companies say will actually hurt them) is based largely on the claim that Huawei routinely spies on Americans specifically, something there's still no clear evidence of. The question also needs to be asked: If you don't trust Huawei, who is OK to trust? Do we trust Cisco, whose hardware has been intercepted by the NSA in transit to aid US surveillance efforts? Do we trust AT&T? Do we trust anybody? Are these standards applied evenly across companies and countries? Is this concern being extended to the Chinese gear in the internet of broken things, your router, or smart fridge? If Chinese gear is in everything, why stop with just Huawei?
There are plenty of folks arguing that you can be concerned about Huawei's potential security issues without engaging in ham-fisted protectionism. Folks argue that there are better, systemic approaches to improving internet security that don't require the sort of herky-jerky, protectionist policy hyperventilation of the Trump administration. But these voices have pretty routinely been drowned out by those driven more by patriotism or profits than any genuine, measured interest in a consistently fact-based approach to better security.
Filed Under: china, evidence, surveillance, telecom equipment
Companies: huawei
Reader Comments
Subscribe: RSS
View by: Time | Thread
Well, why should they have to?
If it were honest competition, I'd totally agree with you. But we're talking about Chinese production, which has a long and well-documented history of creating things at rock-bottom prices by massive corner-cutting, human rights violations, environmental destruction, and industrial espionage. They "compete" by engaging in business practices that are illegal in the USA for a multitude of good reasons.
Why should any US company be forced to compete on an unlevel playing field against a competitor with immoral business practices that, were the company to attempt to duplicate over here, would make them into criminals?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
I think that's where we run into problems here. Chinese underhanded competition uses different techniques than American underhanded competition. American methods are illegal in China, and Chinese methods are illegal in the US.
But I think you're right that the US needs to move to a "we cannot import products that weren't produced in at least loose compliance with our labor code" way of doing things.
This is a significantly different mindset than the current "products flagged up as being created in contravention with our labor code will result in their parent companies being fined" world we live in. Other places see that as bribery and the cost of doing business, not an incentive to change their labor practices.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
Because nothing Huawei is doing is anything different than similar device manufacturers whose devices are made...in China. The questions at the end of the article kinda need to be inserted here. Huawei's ban is based on security fears present in a large number of other devices we accept into our life. And the evidence of security issues is weaker than for US manufacturers. You have introduced the protectionist arguments cloaked in paper-thin safety concerns and those arguments also apply to plenty of devices we let into our home everyday. Half of those devices are made by the same factories to the same spec just with the special insignia stamped on it.
I mean, I don't know why AT&T is in business either, but we aren't banning them from the world stage.
Oh you mean Huawei? Citation needed: Assumes Facts not in evidence. Seriously, that's the whole point of the article series - there is no evidence that Huawei is doing anything worse than AT&T and Verizon.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Would it be fir to summarise the US position, as what we do to other countries is perfectly legal and acceptable, but if any other country does the same as us, it is a threat to democracy etc.?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
I pine it would be.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Elyana Thesa
Ah; but everything CAN be negotiated. It's just not always beneficial to do so.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Worse yet, the so-called "patriots" don't care about security at all. They only care about taking down an "enemy", be it real, imagined or self-crafted.
They use the word "security", interchangeably with others such as "piracy", "terrorism", "communism"... without any regard to their definition, only interested in the impact the word has on the public at large.
Some of these words now have completely twisted meanings, if any at all, left in their radical supporters' minds.
The example in this case, "security".
For us, it's about you protecting your devices and data from being accessed by someone you didn't allow. (Short version, obviously)
For them, it's a lot more about then accessing any system or data they want, whatever the cost... particularly if it's at our expenses... but - funny enough - not at their individual expenses. They have this concept of "sacrifice" that I hate the most as being the peak of hypocrisy: no price is too high to pay, unless they have to pay it themselves.
And in the Huawei case, it's not even that much. It's just an empty word used to justify taking down competition.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
The two other providers of telephone switching equipment...
Are foreign-owned companies, too. A careful examination of their executive rosters by someone with the appropriate (intell) skills would be rather revealing. Ericsson, the primary vendor of switching equipment in the U.S., operator of the Sprint and T-Mobile networks, and operator of two databases critical to telco operations, previously raised some suspicion in the intelligence community (second hand information, but from a knowledgeable source). We could just ban them all, close down the Internet, abandon cell phones, and return to...writing letters or meeting for lunch. While we're at it, we also need to worry about who's putting logic in automobiles, so perhaps we should outlaw those and return to horse-drawn carriages. Political boundaries don't make any sense in a world built on the Internet. It would, of course, make much more sense to actually deal with the security issues directly, e.g., make those networks secure. Not any easy task, as any network engineer will explain, but what's obviously necessary.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Add Your Comment
Add A Reply