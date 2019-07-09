'Deep Fake' Legislation Is On The Way, Threatening Free Speech Protections
The proliferation of deep fake videos is going to start having an effect on First Amendment protections. Hint: it's not going to make these protections any stronger.
"Deep fake" may be easier to define than "fake news," but that doesn't mean there won't be collateral damage. The issue isn't a new one. Faking reality has been around nearly as long as reality itself. Cheap tools that make this anyone's game is the only thing new. Before we had deep fakes, we had Photoshop and its imitators.
Video used to be the last bulwark of truth. It couldn't be faked easily. But this too has been abused for years. Editing video to make it show what the editor wants it to show is a tactic that has been used for years. Now, however, tools make it possible to put new words in peoples' mouths, as was demonstrated to devastating satirical effect when a video of Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg was tricked out to make it appear as though Zuckerberg was promising to swallow every user's data and privacy.
This is prompting legislators to act. Concerns over the potential of deep fakes to mislead people or, in some cases, destroy the unwitting participant's reputation, are leading to the production of legislation from people not entirely sure what they're dealing with.
Apparently shaken by a deep fake video of former president Barack Obama calling President Trump a "dipshit" and Housing Secretary Ben Carson "brainwashed," a California assemblyperson is pitching anti-deep fake legislation. Ben Christopher of CalMatters has the details:
“I immediately realized, ‘Wow, this is a technology that plays right into the hands of people who are trying to influence our elections like we saw in 2016,’” said Assemblyman Marc Berman, a Democrat whose district includes Silicon Valley.
So Berman, chair of the Assembly’s election committee, has introduced a bill that would make it illegal to “knowingly or recklessly” share “deceptive audio or visual media” of a political candidate within 60 days of an election “with the intent to injure the candidate’s reputation or to deceive a voter into voting for or against the candidate.”
This bill may be narrowly-crafted to target only perceived election interference, but that still isn't enough to ward off possible Constitutional problems. For one, this law would punish anyone "knowingly" sharing something "deceptive." The problem is the word "deceptive." It doesn't just cover deep fakes that put words in candidates' mouths. It would also cover videos edited to show candidates in a bad light by taking comments or statements out of context. This has never been illegal before. Just because tech is allowing people to do scary new things with video processing tools is no reason to start criminalizing common campaign tactics.
Unsurprisingly, this legislative effort is opposed by the ACLU, EFF, and two major California journalism organizations. The news publishers point out this effort will do damage to protected speech while doing almost nothing to ensure election integrity.
[W]hitney Prout, staff attorney with the publishers’ association, called the bill “an ineffective and frankly unconstitutional solution that causes more problems than it solves.” She warned that, if enacted into law, it could discourage social media users from sharing any political content online, lest it be a fake and they be held legally liable. Another possible consequence, she said, is that campaigns plaster every attack ad with a deepfake disclosure to shield themselves from lawsuits, leaving the voting public even more confused.
This issue isn't going to go away though, and it's inevitable laws will be passed to try to curtail the harm caused by deep fakes. At the federal level, the discussion has gotten a bit hyperbolic, with senators calling deep fakes a threat to national security, and when those words are used to justify Congressional action, the American public always comes out on the losing end.
Anti-FOX News Legistlation
This is going to destroy FOX news. Do the means justify the ends?
Re: Anti-FOX News Legistlation
Project Veritas will not be happy - lol
Re: Anti-FOX News Legistlation
Sheesh. You've already fallen for the fiction that Fox is actually opposition, when it's always been just a trap giving a little hope with "cultural" items while subtly planting the few points They actually care about.
Oh, and Rush Limbaugh and Hannity are paid saboteurs too, corporatists, globalists, against taxing The Rich, for NAFTA, war-mongers and ardent Zionists, just more "neo-conservatives" to subvert the genuine.
Wise up.
Re: Re: Anti-FOX News Legistlation
Just a warning to others, Globalist is a dog whistle for 'rich jew'
Which is why George Soros is commonly called a globalist but other similar rich people who do the same or worse as Soros are not called a Globalist because they are new Jewish.
everything to do with 'FAKE' anything only concerns those who are trying to hide what the truth is about what they are up to and that, in general, is NOT ordinary people! it's the fuckers who have wealth, power and fame and they dont want anyone questioning what they do, with whom, when, how or where! they just expect to get away with whatever it is! if it were the ordinary people, however, there would be shit hitting fan in every direction just so these same assholes could find out who was saying-doing whatever!!
Re:
alright dude, I understand your feelings... but you gotta go to a park or something and chill out looking at some trees. Failing that you may need some meds to manage
Re: Re:
a shot of tequila works
How about legislation that prevents elected and appointed government officials from lying to the public?
It's illegal for citizens to make false statements to Congress, yet Congress is free to make false statements to the public. Talk about a double standard...
Re:
Apparently it is only illegal for some, while others get a free pass.
Re:
That's one of those things that sounds great but would be pretty difficult to implement in real life. Convictions related to lying -- perjury, defamation, etc. -- are often very difficult to get. In many cases, they require proving intent. Making a false statement is not necessarily the same thing as lying; if a politician says something that's incorrect, how do you prove that they knew it was incorrect and deliberately misstated it? What's the threshold for proving a statement is intended as a literal fact and not rhetorical hyperbole?
Re: Re:
The FBI, and the prosecutors to whom they refer "Lying to the FBI" charges, seem to disagree with you. It'd be nice if you were right, but in practice, these charges only require showing that the statement was not consistent with reality and a token claim that a sufficiently uninformed agent plausibly could have been misled by the statement in a way that, were they misled, would have adversely impacted official business. It doesn't require showing intent, and usually doesn't even require showing that the agent was actually misled by the statement.
How about legislation against making up new 'scary sounding' adjectives to drum up support for legislation?
Fake News = Propaganda
Deep Fakes = Satire or Impersonation
We either have existing laws to deal with these things and/or they are protected as free speech.
Re:
Making up new words is one of the things that is "protected as free speech..."
Rapidly approaching one of the worse dystopian futures. Extreme self serving governments supporting extreme self serving mega corps with technology that obscures the truth even further.
Hell people were fooled to believe easily dispelled lies even though there was plenty of evidence to the contrary just because they like the person telling the lie.
Now we gotta deal with technology that quickly getting to the point that even the most intelligent and learned citizens can't easily figure them out... and it doesn't help that the government and corporations have been trying to make consumers dumber and dumber pulling funding from schools soft skill departments so critical thinking takes the back seat to just filling out bubbles in a scan-tron correctly to pre-selected answers to uncreative questions.
Let me guess .... they will attempt to outlaw something without defining it.
As always, it will be selective enforcement. Just like the way the slowed-down "drunk" Nancy Pelosi video caused a leftist outrage, prompting Youtube to delete the video and all copies while ignoring the many slowed-down Trump videos. And since this bill is in California, it shouldn't be too hard to figure out on which side of the political spectrum the legal hammer will fall the hardest.
But then what about all the photoshopped magazine covers, from Donald Trump, to make him look evil or [even more] clownish, to most every over-40 female celebrity to make them look decades younger. It's all fake, and has been for many decades, yet no one ever seems to get called out for it.
I've always felt that this fell firmly into the "not ok" camp. I don't know if I'd go so far as to call for it being made illegal, but I also don't think that blowing the act off as "common campaign tactics" is the right way to go.
Re:
It's a good reason to vote against a candidate, if they're caught doing that.
Re: Re:
The problem is that it's usually not the candidate that's doing it, probably for that exact reason. It's some PAC getting its money from who-knows-where: "Paid for by so-and-so. Not affiliated with any presidential candidate."
Could it be classified as defamation? There's definitely an intent to harm reputation. The words used were actually spoken. It's just the lack of context changes their meaning.
Yet you SWOON for VENEER FAKES like "Trump-Russia collusion"!
There was / is not a grain of truth to that, yet Techdirt ran it for months until my hooting convinced Masnick to drop it.
That was only Deep State / media / masnicks making allegations and expecting to create a milieu in which could over-turn the election. Period.
Bet there are still some here who believe the story fully -- without being to state a single crime!
And meanwhile, you deliberately overlook the actual crimes of Comey, Strzok and other gov't officials in going ahead knowing was a fabrication.
Why did / do you believe that without basis, Techdirt? Why do you now, after two years of investigation turned up ZERO, NOT want the Deep State criminals prosecuted for attempting to over-turn an election? ... Answer is obvious.
You may be a little skeptical of videos in future, yet you're not going to look into the past and consider whether you've been fooled by other "narratives", like the alleged WMD in Iraq, because that WOULD definitely undermine everything you believe. You can't handle reality.
Pot, kettle, black.
Anyone have good ideas??
" scary new things with video processing tools is no reason to start criminalizing common campaign tactics.
Unsurprisingly, this legislative effort is opposed by the ACLU, EFF, and two major California journalism organizations. The news publishers point out this effort will do damage to protected speech while doing almost nothing to ensure election integrity. "
Lets see..
Easy part..
FAKE news. If it is OPINIONATED...then its NOT NEWS. this is not the weather and you are guessing 10% of the time...
Then comes TV/Internet.
SIGN your Garbage.
"This video is sponsored by ???" Is a great thing. then we know who to blame or chase for being Stupid.
No sub/hidden groups that Disappear After the fact.
And I dont care who it is, event he Russians can have an opinion, but they have to SIGN the advert/comment/discourse...
Dont mind opinions, and even 1/2 facts, where both sides must prove Right/wrong, to get the truth...as with Trumps taxes.. They have to Prove one side or the other...
And Nothing should be Done to a lyer/Lier.. Just STAND them up to be seen and ridiculed.. And those responsible for Backing it..
