Senator Lindsey Graham To Host Special 'But Think Of The Children Online!' Moral Panic Hearing
Senator Lindsey Graham is not exactly the most tech savvy of politicians -- and he demonstrates this is the most predictable of ways: falling for bogus tropes about the internet, while always (always) kowtowing to the surveillance state. He's not sure that bloggers should be protected by the 1st Amendment, and he thinks that the law requires internet platforms to be neutral (it does not). Of course, one thing he likes about the internet is the fact that it allows the intelligence community to sweep up all your data.
But his latest is that next week he'll be hosting a hearing with the most ridiculous of moral panic titles around: "Protecting Innocence in a Digital World." There's no more information about what the panel is officially about or who will be speaking, but from the name alone you can assume it's going to be full on moral panics about the evils of the internet and how "something must be done" to "protect the children." Of course, given his earlier comments on why Section 230 of the CDA is no good, there's a decent likelihood that this, too, will be attacked during the hearing -- even though CDA 230 was literally written to enable platforms to create "family friendly" spaces -- and amending it would likely take away those incentives.
Similarly, this is coming at the same exact time that his colleague, Senator Josh Hawley, is demanding that companies stop moderating altogether, because he's upset by the myth that internet companies are silencing conservatives (reality: they're just saying they don't want to host trolls and Nazis and sometimes they make mistakes because when you're dealing with that much content mistakes will be made).
So I'm a bit confused as to how Senator Graham and the Judiciary Committee expect internet platforms to magically stop "bad stuff" online at the same time that another Senator is demanding that they stop moderating altogether.
I am a computer programmer.
I spend my days creating complex written formulae which, when invoked, cause changes in reality. These formulae are developed in an arcane language, ordered according to strange and arbitrary rules that reflect deeper realities of an unseen world, a system which most ordinary mortals freely admit is beyond their comprehension. The language itself was created by several of the greatest masters of my craft, to provide a way to give definition to the powers of the unseen world and tame the chaotic and dangerous effects that can all too easily arise from manipulating them.
Is it truly that surprising that people see what I do as sorcery?
Is it real or is it Clairol, only the hairdresser knows for sure
Maybe the Academy Awards should focus on politicians rather than movies. Or, maybe not. While there is a lot of acting going on in politics, it may or may not be better acting.
Re: Is it real or is it Clairol, only the hairdresser knows for
And the award for best tragic comedy goes to....
The Apprentice 2: White House Boogaloo!!
Re: Is it real or is it Clairol, only the hairdresser knows for
I thought politics was where drop-out actors ended up.
" Any sufficiently advanced technology is indistinguishable from magic." -Arthur C. Clarke
It is unfortunate, not to mention disturbing, the number of people for whom the common computer still rates as "sufficiently advanced."
Re:
and depressing
Re:
Re: Re:
Funny, I'm also a computer program, and I see my computer as my lovable dog. He's loyal to a fault, doing exactly what I tell him, be it sit, roll over, or attack the neighbors. He's loyal, but REALLY stupid. I gotta communicate with him in really simple terms - "run, spot, run" level of language. Nothing mystical going on here...
Re: Re: Re:
From my Digi-Comp I to my Threadripper - they were always seen as magic by the muggles.
Re: Re:
That's more or less the premise of Charles Stross's Laundry Files series: "magic is a branch of applied mathematics."
Re: Re:
Now you've done it. Watch out for Graham and his ilk. Shouldn't be too hard to spot them though. They'll be the ones with the pitchforks and torches.
Not to mention he worships Trump like crazy.
Bad bad man.
dudes with girl names always have a hidden agenda
sleepawaycamp
thecryinggame
Re:
Wut?
Re:
So what's your hidden agenda, Pat?
So show us how it's done, genius (and no, not the Apple kind)!
So the part of me that really dislikes politicans is saying "You want to hold a meeting about 'preserving innocence on the internet'? I think someone should look a little closer into what this guy does in his leasure time.. especially his Internet activites. "
uneducated people like him, especially when in positions like he is, are so dangerous it's unbelievable. all we can hope for is that, come election, the people remember the crap he and others like him put out, the damage they do and dont re-elect him!
How exactly is innocence protected in the non-digital world? There doesn't seem to be a shortage of kids voluntarily looking at porn, having sex, smoking, doing drugs, committing crimes, etc. If we're doing such a wonderful job in the physical world of "protecting innocence," what makes anyone think we can do better in the digital world?
Re:
Actually, violence, drugs (including smoking), and sexual activity are all down significantly among teens over the last decade or so. We do seem to be a pretty good job at creating a "shortage" of kids engaging in such dangerous behaviors.
Re: Re:
Do you know what the downturn is attributable to?
Where I was trying to go in the last post was that the government can't "protect innocence" as it is - kids who want to do something unsavory will find a way. As for the kids who don't want to do something unsavory, if the issue is preventing objectionable material from getting to their unspoiled eyes and ears, that gets done by parents actually being parental and is already being done in the digital world by those parents.
Anything's easy when you don't have to do it
So I'm a bit confused as to how Senator Graham and the Judiciary Committee expect internet platforms to magically stop "bad stuff" online at the same time that another Senator is demanding that they stop moderating altogether.
Oh that's easy: 'Nerd harder.'
Do you raise children??
To be ADULT or a child??
Many groups and religions base this on age, and certain conditions.. AT A POINT in life you have to be considered an ADULT. when?
Who is supposed to explain things TO THEM?? WHAT are they to Explain??
Its worse then looking for a Civics class or Sex Ed., that tells us ANYTHING???
There is an old idea. Dont like whats on TV, CHANGE THE CHANNEL. Dont want your kids watching Porn, then HIDE your tapes/disc's...
do you want to PROGRAM your kids...Thats easy..Want the Gov./corps/ others doing it?? THEN DONT TEACH THEM BETTER...
Politics
So I'm guessing TechDirt supports Democrats.
Re: Politics
Pretty sure they don't support any one particular party.
(flagging for off topic)
