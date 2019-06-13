Google Stadia Is About To Show Everyone Why Broadband Usage Caps Are Bullshit
 

Content Moderation Is Impossible: You Can't Expect Moderators To Understand Satire Or Irony

Failures

from the just-doesn't-work-that-way dept

Thu, Jun 13th 2019 7:04pmMike Masnick

The latest in our never ending series of posts on why content moderation at scale is impossible to do well, involves Twitter now claiming that a tweet from the account @TheTweetOfGod somehow violates its policies:

If you're unfamiliar with that particular Twitter account, it is a popular account that pretends to tweet pithy statements from "God" that attempt (often not very well, in my opinion) to be funny in a sort of ironic, satirical way. I've found it to miss a lot more than it hits, but that's only my personal opinion. Apparently, Twitter's content moderation elves had a problem with the tweet above. And it's not hard to see why. Somewhere Twitter has a set of rules that include that it's a violation of its rules to mock certain classes of people -- and that includes making fun of people for their sexual orientation, which violates Twitter's rules on "hateful conduct." And it's not difficult to see how a random content moderation employee would skim a tweet like the one flagged above, not recognize the context, the fact that it's an attempt at satire, and flag it as a problem.

Thankfully, in this case, Twitter did correct it upon appeal, but it's just another reminder that so many things tend to trip up content moderators -- especially when they have to moderate a huge amount of content -- and satire and irony are categories that frequently trip up such systems.

Filed Under: content moderation, god, irony, satire, tweet of god
Companies: twitter

4 Comments | Leave a Comment

If you liked this post, you may also be interested in...

Reader Comments

Subscribe: RSS

View by: Time | Thread


  • icon
    That One Guy (profile), 13 Jun 2019 @ 5:32pm

    Too good to miss

    Of all the times not to include the 'If you can't read/see the tweet it says' bit...

    The 'offending' tweet in question:

    'If gay people are a mistake, they're a mistake I've made hundreds of millions of times, which proves I'm incompetent and shouldn't be relied upon for anything.'

    And it's not difficult to see how a random content moderation employee would skim a tweet like the one flagged above, not recognize the context, the fact that it's an attempt at satire, and flag it as a problem.

    No, it really is hard to see how someone could read that and not realize it was satire/humor. The only way it could have been more obvious is if they opened it with 'THIS IS SATIRE' in bold.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • icon
    Stephen T. Stone (profile), 13 Jun 2019 @ 7:28pm

    Context was a mistake.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 13 Jun 2019 @ 7:33pm

    Moderation = censorship.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 13 Jun 2019 @ 7:44pm

    Of course posts which do all of that to white men are permitted.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]


Add Your Comment

Have a Techdirt Account? Sign in now. Want one? Register here



Subscribe to the Techdirt Daily newsletter




Comment Options:

  • Use markdown. Use plain text.
  • Remember name/email/url (set a cookie)

Close

Add A Reply

Have a Techdirt Account? Sign in now. Want one? Register here



Subscribe to the Techdirt Daily newsletter




Comment Options:

  • Use markdown. Use plain text.
  • Remember name/email/url (set a cookie)

Google Stadia Is About To Show Everyone Why Broadband Usage Caps Are Bullshit
 
Follow Techdirt
Special Affiliate Offer

Advertisement
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads
Essential Reading
Techdirt Deals
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads
Techdirt Insider Chat
Advertisement
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads
Recent Stories

Thursday

19:04 Content Moderation Is Impossible: You Can't Expect Moderators To Understand Satire Or Irony (4)
15:07 Google Stadia Is About To Show Everyone Why Broadband Usage Caps Are Bullshit (11)
12:06 Court Says Section 230 Shields Twitter From Revenge Porn Bro's Stupid Lawsuit (47)
10:39 Radiohead Responds To Extortionate Hacker By Releasing Hacked Recordings For Charity (29)
10:34 Daily Deal: AirDock 3-in-1 Wireless Charging Station (0)
09:39 New Hampshire, ACLU Fighting Back Against DEA's Warrantless Access To Sensitive Medical Records (11)
06:37 FCC Pats Itself On The Back For 'New' Robocall Plan That Isn't New, Has No Real Teeth (19)
03:30 Securing The Nation With Insecure Databases: CBP Vendor Hacked, Exposing Thousands Of License Plate, Car Passenger Photos (11)

Wednesday

20:20 Historical Documentation Of Key Section 230 Cases (63)
15:19 Oversight Says FBI's Facial Recognition System Has Gotten Bigger, But Not Better (7)
More arrow
Advertisement
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads

Close

Email This

This feature is only available to registered users. Register or sign in to use it.