Guy Pushing Hawley's 'Viewpoint Neutrality' Concept In The Media Used To Write For White Supremacist Site
from the the-must-host-nazi-content-law? dept
Senator Josh Hawley's law to wipe out CDA 230 protections for internet platforms unless they apply to the FTC for a special certificate, which they can only get if they show 'clear and convincing evidence" that their moderation practices are "politically neutral," is dumb in many, many ways. But one of the most ridiculous parts is that it literally requires internet platforms to give extra weight to Nazis, and to punish any site that does not give the Nazis a platform. NetChoice made this point with its statement on the bill:
Sen. Hawley’s “Ending Support for Internet Censorship Act,” would force online platforms to host politically extreme content that most of us would prefer to avoid online, such as views and videos produced by the KKK.
The bill itself does this by saying that you could not receive such a certification (to get Section 230 protections) if you had a policy that would:
"... negatively affect a political party, political candidate, or political viewpoint."
That, of course, would include things like the American Nazi party. Or politicians espousing blatantly racist positions. Some have suggested that this was done on purpose by Hawley, though I'd hoped to give him the benefit of the doubt.
Still, in a bit of inauspicious timing, just about the time that Hawley was releasing his bill, Buzzfeed published an article about a former Republican operative with close ties to a bunch of white nationalists, who has been publishing anti-tech opinion pieces in the Wall Street Journal and Forbes. One of those WSJ opinion pieces? It was entitled Keep Twitter Accountable Without Censorship with the subhed: "Social-media companies should lose their liability exemption if their rules aren’t viewpoint-neutral." Sound familiar?
The co-author of that WSJ piece is Mark Epstein. As Buzzfeed notes:
But Epstein, who worked for the conservative commentator Pat Buchanan, was a key figure in nativist and white nationalist political circles from the mid-2000s to the early 2010s. In 2006, he founded the now-defunct Robert A. Taft Club alongside [noted white nationalist Richard] Spencer and Kevin DeAnna, another leading white nationalist. Invited speakers to that club included influential white supremacist Jared Taylor and the journalist John Derbyshire, who would eventually be fired from the National Review in 2012 for a racist column.
Epstein also helped run Youth for Western Civilization, a far-right student group, founded by DeAnna and Taylor, whose members included white separatist and neo-Nazi Matthew Heimbach. From 2004 to 2009, Epstein, under his full name, wrote for VDare, where his posts came with provocative headlines like “[Howard] Dean Is Right - GOP Is "The White Party." So?”; “It Depends On What Your Definition Of "Jim Crow" Is”; and “White Refugees And Culture.”
Epstein, for what it's worth, denies being a white nationalist or even having white nationalist beliefs, though you can read what he wrote and make up your own mind about his positions.
So, yeah, it's not the greatest look for Hawley's bill that the intellectual underpinnings supporting it come from someone at least closely associated with white nationalists, even as he denies being one, and one of the main impacts of the bill would be effectively forcing social media platforms to host Nazi content. And, yes, as some will point out, Nazis have free speech rights too. But no private platform has any obligation to host their deranged ideology and propaganda.
I am shocked, shocked I say!
A vocal supporter of a bill that would force platforms to host the speech of repulsive and deplorable people turns out to be a repulsive and deplorable person, and has and likely continues to associate with similarly disgusting individuals?
Who could have ever seen that coming, other than, you know, anyone?
That’s creepy
hmmm maybe the US government should host a social media platform.
Call it garbagedump.com (if that's unclaimed... it it's not free I'm sure we can think of something).
It doesn't need to have any moderation, all posts older than a year should be deleted (to conserve resources... it would be tax payer backed).
Maybe we could even get big tech (facebook, twitter, and I guess google... though can they be considered to be in social media... is YouTube social media? is G+ dead yet?) to contribute a little. They seem to be wising up to the synergise that opensource can provide. I would not be supprise if they could see a small advantage from helping garbagedump.com act as a credible foil, I mean compitition, to them.
I think that should solve a lot of whining (lol. assuming that the whining was people sincerly complaining, and not just whining becuase they don't understand, or are too stupid, or that their slaves are not doing their bidding fast enough).
Re:
A platform like that would be absolutely overrun by spammers, trolls, and vile individuals within a month(if not a week), guaranteed.
On the other hand it would nicely showcase that as bad as moderation on the current platforms can be they are still leagues better than a platform that had to be 'neutral' would be.
That’s funny, thinking it’d take a week. I guarantee it’d be done within a day. Hell, with enough prep time and foreknowledge, it could probably be done within hours. Never underestimate the skills of an asshole who knows how to use a computer.
Re:
A week was a very generous estimate, true, as I've no doubt that the announcement of a platform that had to host all legal content since it was run by the government would be seen as a challenge to trolls and disgusting people everywhere, who would flock to it in droves.
Re: Re: Garbagedump.com
A week?
Hey, this site would be PROTECTED from trolls and disgusting people by Denuvo.
Re: Re:
Could you just keep politics ,religion, sexual gender and racism out of comments?
Nope.
You have links to religious supremacists called Zionists.
It's the very basis of your identity.
Besides that, you are a paid shill for Silicon Valley capitalist and globalists.
https://copia.is/wp-content/uploads/2015/06/sponsors.png
Here's a small sample of the Nazi-like Israeli "lebensraum" that you voluntarily associate with:
Israel minister: `I intend to Judaise the Galilee'
https://www.middleeastmonitor.com/20190621-israeli-minister-i-intend-to-judaise-the-galilee/
Do you disavow that, or other actions by Jews/Israel, including the recent murders of hundreds / maiming of thousand of Palestinians protesting trapped behind a literal apartheid wall?
Or are "Jews" immune to all criticism?
Fuck off, you arrogant anti-Semite.
Like I said, websites outside the United States would not be subject to this.
While DailyMottion is subject to GPDR and Article 13, because the company and servers are in Paris, they are not subject to any American laws.
American laws do not apply to DailyMotion. DailyMotion only has to comply with French and EU laws.
If that bill goes through, I could see DailyMotion getting a lot more traffic, as they do not have comply with this law, beause all their servers and offices are in Paris.
…wait, did I ghostwrite this article in my sleep or something?
Ans a big fan of this bill would be...
... the North American Man/Boy Love Association.
I'd love to see the Senator's reaction to this.
Re: Ans a big fan of this bill would be...
North American Marlon Brando Look-Alikes
