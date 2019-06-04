New Study Shows That All This Ad Targeting Doesn't Work That Well
from the well-duh dept
Just a couple months ago, I wrote a post saying that for all the focus on "surveillance capitalism," and the claims that Facebook and Google need to suck up more and more data to better target ads, the secretive reality was that all of this ad this ad targeting doesn't really work, and it's mostly a scam pulled on advertisers to get them to pay higher rates for little actual return. And, now, a new study says that publishers, in particular, are seeing basically no extra revenue from heavily targeted ads, but some of the middlemen ad tech companies are making out like bandits. In other words, a lot of this is snake oil arbitrage. The WSJ has summarized the findings:
But in one of the first empirical studies of the impacts of behaviorally targeted advertising on online publishers’ revenue, researchers at the University of Minnesota, University of California, Irvine, and Carnegie Mellon University suggest publishers only get about 4% more revenue for an ad impression that has a cookie enabled than for one that doesn’t. The study tracked millions of ad transactions at a large U.S. media company over the course of one week.
That modest gain for publishers stands in contrast to the vastly larger sums advertisers are willing to pay for behaviorally targeted ads. A 2009 study by Howard Beales, a professor at George Washington University School of Business and a former director of the Bureau of Consumer Protection at the Federal Trade Commission, found advertisers are willing to pay 2.68 times more for a behaviorally targeted ad than one that wasn’t.
Much of the premium likely is being eaten up by the so-called “ad tech tax,” the middlemen’s fees that eat up 60 cents of every dollar spent on programmatic ads, according to marketing intelligence firm Warc.
As a site that relies on advertising to make money, this is hellishly frustrating. For years we've been pitching non-invasive, non-tracking ad campaigns for Techdirt. Over and over again we tell potential advertisers that people here would be much more open to paying attention to their ads if they promised not to do any tracking at all. And, over and over again companies (even those that initially express interest) decide to throw all their money at the big flashy adtech firms that promise to use "AI" and "machine learning" to better target their ads -- and get little in return for it.
We still hope that sooner or later advertisers realize that they're getting scammed by the ad companies promising miracles in the form of tracking everything, and go back to recognizing that good, old fashioned, brand advertising works well without the need for invasive, intrusive surveillance.
Filed Under: advertising, brand advertising, business models, online ads, targeted advertising
Companies: facebook, google
Reader Comments
Subscribe: RSS
View by: Time | Thread
Facebook and Google need to suck up more and more data. Period.
That's their business model. Also their raison d'etre. Won't change. They were started with and have CIA / NSA backing / protection for the very purpose: are only commercial fronts, giving, as Snowden confirmed "direct access" to NSA.
So what's YOUR point? Other than oblique, non-substantive dig at the globalist mega-corporations to suggest that you're NOT a big advocate of both "surveillance capitalism" and corporate censorship by way of alleged right to totally and arbitrarily control all speech with government-conferred power in Section 230?
Other than trying to build up YOUR credibility by giving that impression, there's nothing here. Didn't take you more than ten minutes to dash off.
This is Techdirt advertising itself as a critic of mega-corporations, and it's false and deceptive.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Facebook and Google need to suck up more and more data. Peri
So, how much do you get paid to shit-post here?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Facebook and Google need to suck up more and more data.
My only reward is to draw out vacuous comments to illustrate your own qualities, "Rocky". (By the way, for any unlikely new readers: I suspect this screen name is yet more falsity, astro-turfing by Timothy Geigner, aka "Dark Helmet", possibly some other minion. This screen name is always just defending the site, never substance.)
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Facebook and Google need to suck up more and more da
Hey Blue Balls - Thanks for posting! How is that "Cabbage Law" working out for you?
Is your super-nice blog doing free speech better than TD yet? No? Aw.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Re: Facebook and Google need to suck up more and mor
Cole's Law is the derivative of Cabbage Law.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Facebook and Google need to suck up more and more data. Peri
Also proves that I'm right in my views that:
A) Advertising doesn't work. Oh, you might learn of NEW gadgets, but most of it is simply trying to switch idiots from one brand of soap to another.
B) It goes on because of entrenched parasites who spend most of their time schmoozing executives and concocting ways to attract attention, at best. But as even Masnick agrees, it's multi-billion dollar fraud.
C) Advertising is also heavily entrenched with what passes for politics: simply trying to switch you from Brand D to Brand R, or the reverse. But the candidates are nearly all approved by The Establishment, no discernible difference on major point. All pro-war, pro-censorship, tax and spend, increase size of gov't, allow unlimited immigration. The experts in political advertising play up trifles and hide the overwhelming similarities.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
If you’re not a fan of websites that make use of Section 230, perhaps you should stop using them.
All of them.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
I swear we thought it would work!
I wonder how many clients that invested in this theory are gonna ask for some significant refunds. I can hear the scrambling now with the middlemen and ad agencies trying to debunk these claims. Of course, the lack of results should be apparent to the ad buyers...that is unless they drank too much Kool-Aid.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
They don't know me very well at all
This targeted ad thing is the reason I use ad blockers. I don't mind ignoring advertising, once in a while I actually see something interesting.
But I just bought a (washing machine, air conditioner, frig, 55" TV, 3d printer). FFS why do I need another one so soon?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: They don't know me very well at all
Yeah, that's the dumbest part of "targeted" advertising - knowing what can lead to repeat buys, and what won't. When I buy a case of ramen soup, I'll probably buy more later. When I buy a brand new 2TB hard drive, I'm not buying another for at least three or four years. But Amazon still spams both at me, hoping I'll not just buy another 2TB drive, but several!
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Well, sure. If those same adtech firms just came out and said "we're going to show people ads for things they've recently searched for anyway and probably already aware of, and maybe even considering purchasing even without your ad" who is going to pay a premium for that?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Add Your Comment
Add A Reply