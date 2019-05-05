Funniest/Most Insightful Comments Of The Week At Techdirt
This week, our first place winner on the insightful side is Nathan F with a simple question about the Supreme Court's request for the White House to weigh in on API copyrights:
Why would they ask the Executive Branch (the supposed enforcers of the law) as opposed to the Legislative Branch who actually wrote the law and what their intentions were?
In second place, it's That One Guy suggesting that Epic's offer to ditch exclusive games if Steam raises its developer cut is essentially a bluff:
If anyone honestly thinks that Epic will just throw away what is at the moment their only real advantage should Steam call them on their bluff I've got some positively amazing bridges and/or lunar plots of land to sell them.
Get rid of the exclusives and better cut for publishers/developers and Epic is left with a significantly subpar platform on the customer side, and a notably smaller customer-base on the publisher/developer side, putting things right back into the 'Why should I use/sell through Epic again?' stage. Bribing publishers and coercing buyers are basically all they have so far, there's no chance in hell they'd give that up, and while it would be nice to be proven wrong I do not expect to be in the slightest.
For editor's choice on the insightful side, we start out with Jeremy Lyman responding to the idea that Trump totally condemned the white supremacists at Charlottesville:
"Condemned totally" yeah, except for their method and message, and the "fine people" who were there to promote both. People don't just walk around supporting confederate icons with that many tiki torches by accident.
Next, it's Gary with a simple rebuttal of the assertion that Section 230 has been "unresolved for two decades":
Or you could say that without lying, "Section 230 has been upheld countless times over 20 years."
Over on the funny side, our first place winner is Thad with a response to the claim that Twitter bans "intelligent conservatives":
Makes sense. That would explain why I see so few intelligent conservatives on Twitter.
In second place, it's Anonymous Anonymous Coward with a comment about the man who had to convince a court that his hash brown was not, in fact, a phone:
I sure hope Mr. Stiber learned his lesson. In the future, get the Egg McMuffin, it looks nothing like a cellphone.
For editor's choice on the funny side, we start out with another comment from Gary, this time regarding the saxophonist who is the latest to launch a shaky lawsuit over Fortnite:
This just in: Lisa Simpson is now sueing Leo Pellegrino for stealing her classic sax moves as seen on The Simpsons.
And finally, we've stderric with a summary of the trail of destruction left by deputies in pursuit of $50 worth of marijuana and one pill:
The police may have assaulted a couple, stolen their belongings, and destroyed their business, but at least we can rest safe knowing that we live in a stable society free of the corrupting influence of drugs.
New Player Incoming!
Sarge: I’m gonna need a sweeper.
GMod Idiot Box, much?
No? Nothing?
...
I’ll see myself out.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Its not fair that someone can be accused of being a drug dealer
before the trial ,thereby ruining their reputation .
so they lost their house and their business .
It seems there should some change in the rules
round the police making statements about people who may be innocent.
drug dealers would have more than 50 dollars worth of drugs .
The police could have said we found 50 dollars worth
of drugs in a house on street x.
We will investigate if this person needs to be charged with
any offense or go to court.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
Well, yeah, if you want to be all adult and rational about it. But if you're looking for something to prosecute, where's the fun in that? It's kind of like living in a small off-the-beaten-track town - you don't have cable, so you have to make your own fun. Plus, the way things are now, you get to be all big and powerful and can go around touting your good deeds and spouting off about how you, at least, are "thinking of the children".
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Fortnite vs Rasta Imposta
This lawsuit won't have much a-peel https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pXwgbefv6F8
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
I humbly surrender my Ed's Choice to the AC who had this response to my comment.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
I can’t remember where I saw it, but I read a comment about reparations for decedents of slaves. I thought that was funny. Hilarious actually. The idea that everyone is born being either a victim or victimizer, regardless of their actual actions, and we should structure public policy around that belief, looks absolutely hilarious. It’s tribalism in the Extreme, I think it was Stephen T. Stone said he was black, and wanted to receive reparations. What a poser! What a stupid idea.
If you want to be a victim, Stephen, you go right ahead, no one cares. The rest of us are going to work, and we are going to win. We’re winners, and you are self-selected losers. That’s funny! Why would anyone focus on being a loser? To get free money from everyone else? HAHHAHAHAHA! CHOKE DEE!
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
Yes, Shiva Ayyadurai was such a winner when he got a judge to prove he invented email, and won against Elizabeth Warren.
Oh, wait. That was just in your Melania Trump fanfiction and didn't actually happen. Whoops!
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Please cite the comment in which I said this. I mean, unless you want to lose whatever minor shred of credibility you have left by openly lying about me saying things I have never said.
(And while I do not know enough about the issue of reparations to craft a properly nuanced opinion on the matter, I support the general idea of reparations for the descendants of enslaved peoples.)
We can always ask Shiva Ayyadurai.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
We can always ask Shiva Ayyadurai.
Or Herrick. Right, John Smith?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re:
Herrick. Yes, That would be good.
Are you in favor of tribal hatred, too? Do you think people should be punished on behalf of their ancestors, without regard to what they actually do in their lives? Do you think once group should be forced to give their property (labor) to another, in return for the other group giving property (labor) first? Does it ever end?
What happened to the liberals?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re:
Wait, are you saying that in the future, we might have to pay reparations for reparations, and then again?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
