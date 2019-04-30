Announcing: The Public Domain Song Anthology
 

Deputies Destroy House, Lives To Recover $50 Of Marijuana And A Single, Unbottled Pill

Tue, Apr 30th 2019

Another life -- two of them actually -- has been destroyed by a law enforcement smash-and-grab operation. Acting on information residing solely in the nostrils of a single law enforcement officer, Alabama deputies destroyed a house and took possession of everything of value in it. C.J. Ciaramella has more details at Reason.

On January 31, 2018, a Randolph County sheriff’s deputy showed up at the home of Greg and Teresa Almond in Woodland, Alabama, to serve Greg court papers in a civil matter.

Greg, 50, wasn’t home, but his wife Teresa told the deputy he would be back before long. About two hours later, after Greg had returned home, he heard loud knocking on the door. He remembers shouting “hang on” and walking toward the door when it suddenly flew open. The next thing he knew he was on the floor—ears ringing, dazed, wondering if he’d just been shot.

Several deputies from the Randolph County Sheriff’s Department had kicked in his front door and thrown a flashbang grenade at his feet. The officers handcuffed and detained the couple at gunpoint, then started searching their house. The deputy from earlier had reportedly smelled marijuana, and so a county drug task force was descending on the Almonds’ home, looking for illegal drugs.

The total haul in contraband from the drug raid was less than $50-worth of marijuana. In addition, an officer claimed he found a loose pill containing a controlled substance. It was a pill with a controlled substance, but it was a stretch to call it "loose." Here's the details on that part from the Almond's lawsuit [PDF]:

Inside the Almond residence were two safes that housed an extensive collection of over 80 guns, some of which are antiques; approximately $8,000.00 cash; jewelry; and other personal items, including prescription medications. The Almonds were directed to open the safes. Inside the safes, the members of the drug task force claim to have found ONE LUNESTA PILL outside of the bottle in which it had been prescribed. Lunesta is a non-narcotic class IV controlled substance prescribed to aid sleep.

Using that one pill, the department charged the couple with felony drug possession, on top of the misdemeanor marijuana charge. These charges were taken to a grand jury which proceeded to do what grand juries do best: return indictments.

These drug charges -- for one pill outside of a bottle and $50 of marijuana apparently actually possessed by their adult son -- were the first criminal charges Greg or Theresa had ever faced, coming 30 years of marriage and a few grandchildren after anyone would have expected. The charges have been reduced to misdemeanors but this raid and arrest isn't the end of the story.

Everything that was in the safes disappeared into the Department's hands. So did a bunch of other stuff around the house, along with the cash Greg Almond had in his wallet. The warrant inventory contains far less then the Almonds claim the deputies took. The full list includes the firearms from the safes, $8,000 in cash, wedding rings, medications, antique guitars, a coin collection… pretty much anything the officers felt might have resale value.

As a result of this unexpected loss and the public accusations of drug dealing, the Almonds lost their business, their house, and any hope of earning a living going forward. All that's left is the lawsuit. It's loaded with Constitutional violations and other harms inflicted on the innocent couple by the Sheriff's Department, but it's a long shot considering the wealth of defenses available to government employees. As for the property taken, that's an even longer shot, considering how quickly agencies liquidate property and how low the burden of proof needed to keep this property is in forfeiture cases.

It's unlikely anything the government offers -- if it's held culpable for any of this -- will undo the damage it did in this raid that uncovered a small amount of marijuana and a single pill. The raid that treated a couple in their 50s like youthful cartel members destroyed a house and two lives -- and all of it came as the result of a single deputy claiming he smelled marijuana when he tried to serve civil papers earlier in the day. It only took two hours for the Sheriff's Department to mobilize a small army armed with guns and explosives to extinguish the threat of a burning plant, based on a tip no one could ever possibly corroborate.

Reader Comments

  • icon
    That One Guy (profile), 30 Apr 2019 @ 6:30pm

    No really, the drug users are the crooks...

    Let's see, $50 worth of a plant that is legal in several state, plus a single pill from a legal prescription, versus theft of thousands worth of money and property, the loss of a business, house and livelihood...

    Oh yeah, the thugs in blue are really protecting and serving the public there, engaging in behavior that would make the mafia look downright tame and sane in comparison. Actions like this just further the idea I've had kicking around for a number of years that the police are the worst gang operating in the US, because at least when someone without a badge robs you they don't get to hide behind laws that have been perverted to protect them at all costs, upheld by gutless and/or corrupt judges and prosecutors, with at least a slight chance that they'll be punished and the victim will get something more than a legal bill from the proceedings.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • icon
    Anonymous Anonymous Coward (profile), 30 Apr 2019 @ 6:49pm

    Wouldn't it be loverly

    If the Almonds had inventories, pictures, registration numbers of all the things taken by these thieves with badges, then their lawsuit could demand the return of the actual original property along with a few million dollars for the loss of income, past, present, and future, and a few million more for the pain, suffering and embarrassment caused by these out of control agents of the law, and win. The sad part is that it will be the tax payers that bear the brunt of a lawsuit win, rather than the officers and departments they represent.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 30 Apr 2019 @ 8:11pm

    That cop ain’t gonna suck itself you know

    Hey Bamboo. You got some work to do bro.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 30 Apr 2019 @ 8:15pm

    GuYs, It'S jUsT a FeW bAd ApPleS!

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Pixelation, 30 Apr 2019 @ 8:48pm

    This is why you should video the contents of your home, carefully, and have a copy where it won't be seized in a raid. You never know.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • icon
      ECA (profile), 30 Apr 2019 @ 9:33pm

      Re:

      you could also demand a Representative of the COURT come by, as you WILL NOT open the safes without your rights..
      Go ahead and Carry those 2000 pound safes away, but until a judge is around to WATCh over everything...I aint opening them..

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • icon
      PaulT (profile), 1 May 2019 @ 12:58am

      Re:

      "This is why you should video the contents of your home, carefully, and have a copy where it won't be seized in a raid"

      I prefer living in a country where the local police aren't roided up bullies with a bunch of toys they're itching to use. Thanks for the advice though.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • icon
    Stephen T. Stone (profile), 30 Apr 2019 @ 8:58pm

    A. C. A. B.

    ’nuff said.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • icon
    stderric (profile), 30 Apr 2019 @ 9:33pm

    The police may have assaulted a couple, stolen their belongings, and destroyed their business, but at least we can rest safe knowing that we live in a stable society free of the corrupting influence of drugs.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 30 Apr 2019 @ 10:38pm

    Or, it might all be bullshit

    Or it might all be bullshit in a bullshit lawsuit with bullshit claims by gun obsessed criminals that are lying about their property to try to rip off the police force.

    It’s a little hard to know.

    But as a normal American, I think the police are probably more credible.

    IMHO

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • identicon
      Anonymous Coward, 30 Apr 2019 @ 10:44pm

      Re: Or, it might all be bullshit

      But as a normal American, I think the police are probably more credible.

      Wondered how long it would be before somebody showed up on their knees.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

      • identicon
        Anonymous Coward, 30 Apr 2019 @ 11:55pm

        Re: Re: Or, it might all be bullshit

        Or with a healthy sense of skepticism

        reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

        • icon
          That One Guy (profile), 1 May 2019 @ 1:05am

          'It might be different than what the source article says but I don't know, however since accepting it as accurate would make the police look bad I'm just going to assume that it's completely wrong and the victims were actually hardened criminals' is not 'skepticism', if anything that's a display of heavy bias in a willingness to ignore anything that might challenge it on nothing more than the fact that accepting it would challenge that bias.

          (Hell, I flagged it as Funny myself given it reeks of poe)

          reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

      • identicon
        Anonymous Coward, 1 May 2019 @ 1:33am

        Re: That’s not egg on your face

        Did bamboo log out to avoid even more embarrassment or is this a new cop-gobbler eager for a taste of the bois in blue?

        reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • icon
      PaulT (profile), 1 May 2019 @ 12:59am

      Re: Or, it might all be bullshit

      "But as a normal American, I think the police are probably more credible"

      You spelt "brownshirt" wrong.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • identicon
      Anonymous Coward, 1 May 2019 @ 1:56am

      Just curious....

      ....so, does all that boot polish act as some kinda lubricant for the main event? Or does it work the other way around?

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • icon
    testcore (profile), 30 Apr 2019 @ 11:40pm

    Stop with the passive voice

    Tim, you're a writer with some seriously interesting viewpoints that are worth reading; why do you hide those behind the passive voice?

    The passive voice is fucking hard to read.

    Just... please stop using it. Learn what the active voice is and use it. In the meantime, I'm going to have to skip your pieces because, well, your writing sucks. It's not worth wading through your word soup to find the point.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • identicon
      Anonymous Coward, 1 May 2019 @ 1:24am

      Re: Stop with the passive voice

      Seconded.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • icon
      PaulT (profile), 1 May 2019 @ 1:42am

      Re: Stop with the passive voice

      "I'm going to have to skip your pieces because"

      ...you've learned to be an adult and exercise choice for yourself rather than demand other people conform to your wishes all the time?

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • identicon
      Anonymous Coward, 1 May 2019 @ 1:44am

      Re: Stop with the passive voice

      I don't think this is much passive voice? But w/e you are entitled to your opinion on the article's readability. I found the article easy enough to read.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]


