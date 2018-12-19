Daily Deal: CHOETECH Air Vent Fast Wireless... >>
Copyright

by Tim Cushing

Wed, Dec 19th 2018 9:38am


Filed Under:
censorship, copyright, criticism, dmca, eroktic, free speech, reviews

Companies:
battlestate



Game Developer Admits It Filed Bogus Copyright Claims, But Says It Had No Other Way To Silence A Critic

from the can't-wait-for-Copyright-Shitposter-2 dept

If you can't stand the heat, whip out the DMCA notices, I guess. Earlier this week, in response to criticism, a game developer hit a YouTuber with dozens of bogus DMCA claims. "Eroktic," who has posted several videos of him playing Battlestate Games' multiplayer shooter "Escape from Tarkov," was on the receiving end of nearly 50 claims.

Rather than pretend this is about copyright by claiming it didn't give Eroktic permission to use footage of its game, the Russian developer has been surprisingly open about its abuse of the DMCA system. Comments given to Polygon's Charlie Hall show Battlestate is well aware it's misusing YouTube's copyright claim process, but says that's the only way it can protect its good name.

“We know what this instrument is designed for,” said a representative, referring to the DMCA claim system. “We had to use this tool in order to stop the wave of misinformation. What’s important to be noted is that we didn’t ban this person in-game. We still allow him to play and to stream [on Twitch] because he never cheated, he never broke the rules of the game, and he never broke the rules of the license agreement on the game. But in his videos he spread a lie, and we had to act fast and stop this.”

The "lies" referred to here are statements made by Eroktic referring to an alleged data leak that exposed user info and passwords. Battlestate claims this never happened, but rather than just address this with a denial, it decided to carpet bomb Eroktic's YouTube account with bogus DMCA claims. Even if someone could construe this to be a justifiable way to deal with alleged misinformation, that doesn't explain why Battlestate filed claims on 44 Eroktic videos containing zero discussion of the data leak.

And it's about far more than a discussion of a supposed data leak. Further comments made by Battlestate say it didn't like the "tone" of Eroktic's videos and promised it would issue more bogus copyright claims if videos containing its game contained "negative hype." Transparency like this is stunningly refreshing, even though that's swiftly overwhelmed by the rank odor of horseshit.

Hopefully, YouTube will penalize Battlestate for abusing the claim process. Battlestate's own statements make it clear the claims it issued weren't valid. That should be enough to remove any strikes handed out by YouTube and return Eroktic to good standing. But that all assumes someone at YouTube is paying attention to what's happening. Given that challenges are at the mercy of a mostly-automated system with zero human operators standing by to take YouTubers' calls, a restoration/smackdown is far from guaranteed.

So, it's another "anomaly" we can file with the hundreds of similar anomalies this site has covered over the years. Give someone an automated tool to target and remove content and it will be abused. The only thing anomalous about this abuse is the perpetrator stating up front that it knows it's abusing the system. This should warn plenty of people away from the developer and its offerings. No one wants to give money to a company that has abused a legal process to shut down criticism.

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 19 Dec 2018 @ 9:54am

    This comment has been removed due to a DMCA violation filed by Battlestate Games. If you believe this was done in error, that's a shame.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • icon
    Stephen T. Stone (profile), 19 Dec 2018 @ 9:55am

    We had to use this tool in order to stop the wave of misinformation.

    I hereby invoke the most pertinent, and most effective, rebuttal to this statement that is known to mankind:

    “Bullshit.”

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • icon
    Mason Wheeler (profile), 19 Dec 2018 @ 9:59am

    No one wants to give money to a company that has abused a legal process to shut down criticism.

    It's important to note that this is not a legal process. It's an extralegal process, which is the root of the majority of the problems with it.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 19 Dec 2018 @ 10:13am

    Aaaaaand that's why YouTube and its cloudy ilk has no future, only peer-to-peer "nowhere and everywhere" hosted video does. Preferably across many hosts in many unidentifiable (to the host) fragments to avoid liability against those trying to take it down by going after individual peers for as long as possible. And when that doesn't work anymore, we'll come up with something else. In the end it's not their call what may stay up and it never will be.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • icon
      Gary (profile), 19 Dec 2018 @ 10:33am

      Re: No Future

      Earnestly awaiting to see the new censorship free website that predict?

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • icon
      Thad (profile), 19 Dec 2018 @ 10:59am

      Re:

      No future? I'm pretty sure YouTube's going to stick around for awhile.

      Lots of people have posited the need for a decentralized alternative to the current content silos. But we're quite a ways out from such a platform being any kind of a threat to YouTube.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • identicon
      Anonymous Coward, 19 Dec 2018 @ 11:09am

      Re:

      Sorry to tell you: Freenet hasn't worked out all that well. Onion sites sort-of fit your description, but have been found to be traceable by fairly trivial means.

      So I'd say unfortunately, YouTube has a longer-term future than most Internet technologies, because many millions of people use it, and it works. There are of course victims of its policies, but not enough to create public outcry. People just turn to another channel, and new creators step in to take the place of the fallen.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 19 Dec 2018 @ 10:19am

    Isn't this situation exactly what a defamation lawsuit is for?

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • identicon
      Anonymous Coward, 19 Dec 2018 @ 10:30am

      Re:

      That costs a lot more money than generating a few thousand DMCA notices.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

      • identicon
        IANAL - defamation, 19 Dec 2018 @ 12:10pm

        Re: Re:

        1) IANAL
        2) Battlestate can sue for defamation but I think Battlestate would lose. Pointing out vulnerabilities in your database is not defamation. Also breaking their EULA/TOSS is not defamation.

        Now computer fraud laws, maybe... those have a lot of elasticity to them.

        reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 19 Dec 2018 @ 10:50am

    and the DMCA will NEVER,EVER BE ABUSED (except when it suits) and the government will sit and do fuck all anyway when it is!!

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • icon
    That Anonymous Coward (profile), 19 Dec 2018 @ 10:56am

    Penalty of Perjury!!!!!!!

    Which apparently means not a fscking thing.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Jordan Chandler, 19 Dec 2018 @ 11:14am

    retribution

    What stops the assaulted party from filing a bunch of the same things on the developer?

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    spikerman87, 19 Dec 2018 @ 11:24am

    Hopefully, YouTube will penalize Battlestate for abusing the claim process.

    Since when do they do that? I'd love to see an example since I've seen other people claim 200 videos in one day or 3,000 videos in a week and they didn't get penalized at all.

    Not saying they shouldn't. They absolutely should. Their ability to take down should be removed for good if they try to take down anything above 3 videos falsely.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • icon
    Bergman (profile), 19 Dec 2018 @ 11:36am

    DMCA 512(f)

    It's almost impossible to prove a 512(f) claim normally, but the company is practically bragging about filing not just one false claim here, but dozens.

    If ever there was a 512(f) case that was open and shut, this would be it!

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • icon
    crade (profile), 19 Dec 2018 @ 11:58am

    "We had to use this tool in order to stop the wave of misinformation. "

    Kinda sounds like "wrongful or criminal deception intended to result in financial or personal gain." to me

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    GJ Guepe, 19 Dec 2018 @ 12:10pm

    100's of anomalies among 100's of MILLIONS copyrighted products.

    Yep, you're right that this is an anomaly! But you as typical get excited and admit that your entire basis to attack DMCA is one-in-a-million anomalies! Sheesh. And you've been doing it for TWO DECADES without effect. YEESH. Techdirt is an anomaly among web-sites with extreme fringe views and not enough sense to try new tactics.

    the Russian developer has been surprisingly open

    Exactly. Openly stated as inapt tool but for desirable purpose as honest people do. So it's not "abuse" as you term it. Probably not wise legally and definitely not practice to be urged, but honest, and that evidently enrages the re-writer, hence the sub-title and challenges.

    Know what, kids? The next and EVERY anomaly you re-write from now on will also be an anomaly! Almost no implication for DMCA. You cannot succeed with anomalies.

    If want to effectively attack DMCA you should -- have fostered a forum in which persons aren't attacked for own honest opinion: THEN you might have gotten the ferment of ideas that used to be advertised and bragged about on Techdirt's Press page (until I hooted it down). But instead all you have is anomalies and ad hom.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • icon
      James Burkhardt (profile), 19 Dec 2018 @ 12:54pm

      Re: 100's of anomalies among 100's of MILLIONS copyrighted produ

      Utilizing a copyright law, claiming copyright infringement, to silence a critic and destroy his YouTube channel (They sent 3 takedowns rather than 1 in a calculated attempt to get his channel deleted) over supposed defamation is abuse of Copyright law. It is illegal to claim copyright infringement over material you have no copyrights in. And not only do most of these videos host no content from Battlestate (and none of the defamitory videos do), Most of them also fail to discuss the supposed defamation. If this is a Defamation claim, the DMCA is not a legal remedy. Just because the tool might have vaild uses, it does not mean that invalid uses aren't abuse. But you can't say that, can you? Because you have repeatedly stated that it doesn't matter if a tech has valid uses, if it has illegal uses, it must be banned (like torrents). So you can't admit that abusing the DMCA takedown is abuse, an illegal use of the takedown provision, because someone might realize you are a hypocrite.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

      • identicon
        Anonymous Coward, 19 Dec 2018 @ 1:10pm

        Re: More drivel from a resident troll

        Openly stated as inapt tool but for desirable purpose as honest people do. So it's not "abuse" as you term it.

        So when we openly state that we use the flagging system (inapt tool) here on TD to silence your tripe (desirable purpose) it's not abuse, right? Just so we're clear.

        reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • icon
      James Burkhardt (profile), 19 Dec 2018 @ 12:59pm

      Re: 100's of anomalies among 100's of MILLIONS copyrighted produ

      This just in - Torrenting products covered by copyright not illegal because other torrents are legal to share!

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]


