Game Developer Admits It Filed Bogus Copyright Claims, But Says It Had No Other Way To Silence A Critic
If you can't stand the heat, whip out the DMCA notices, I guess. Earlier this week, in response to criticism, a game developer hit a YouTuber with dozens of bogus DMCA claims. "Eroktic," who has posted several videos of him playing Battlestate Games' multiplayer shooter "Escape from Tarkov," was on the receiving end of nearly 50 claims.
Rather than pretend this is about copyright by claiming it didn't give Eroktic permission to use footage of its game, the Russian developer has been surprisingly open about its abuse of the DMCA system. Comments given to Polygon's Charlie Hall show Battlestate is well aware it's misusing YouTube's copyright claim process, but says that's the only way it can protect its good name.
“We know what this instrument is designed for,” said a representative, referring to the DMCA claim system. “We had to use this tool in order to stop the wave of misinformation. What’s important to be noted is that we didn’t ban this person in-game. We still allow him to play and to stream [on Twitch] because he never cheated, he never broke the rules of the game, and he never broke the rules of the license agreement on the game. But in his videos he spread a lie, and we had to act fast and stop this.”
The "lies" referred to here are statements made by Eroktic referring to an alleged data leak that exposed user info and passwords. Battlestate claims this never happened, but rather than just address this with a denial, it decided to carpet bomb Eroktic's YouTube account with bogus DMCA claims. Even if someone could construe this to be a justifiable way to deal with alleged misinformation, that doesn't explain why Battlestate filed claims on 44 Eroktic videos containing zero discussion of the data leak.
And it's about far more than a discussion of a supposed data leak. Further comments made by Battlestate say it didn't like the "tone" of Eroktic's videos and promised it would issue more bogus copyright claims if videos containing its game contained "negative hype." Transparency like this is stunningly refreshing, even though that's swiftly overwhelmed by the rank odor of horseshit.
Hopefully, YouTube will penalize Battlestate for abusing the claim process. Battlestate's own statements make it clear the claims it issued weren't valid. That should be enough to remove any strikes handed out by YouTube and return Eroktic to good standing. But that all assumes someone at YouTube is paying attention to what's happening. Given that challenges are at the mercy of a mostly-automated system with zero human operators standing by to take YouTubers' calls, a restoration/smackdown is far from guaranteed.
So, it's another "anomaly" we can file with the hundreds of similar anomalies this site has covered over the years. Give someone an automated tool to target and remove content and it will be abused. The only thing anomalous about this abuse is the perpetrator stating up front that it knows it's abusing the system. This should warn plenty of people away from the developer and its offerings. No one wants to give money to a company that has abused a legal process to shut down criticism.
This comment has been removed due to a DMCA violation filed by Battlestate Games. If you believe this was done in error, that's a shame.
I hereby invoke the most pertinent, and most effective, rebuttal to this statement that is known to mankind:
“Bullshit.”
It's important to note that this is not a legal process. It's an extralegal process, which is the root of the majority of the problems with it.
Re: No Future
Re:
Lots of people have posited the need for a decentralized alternative to the current content silos. But we're quite a ways out from such a platform being any kind of a threat to YouTube.
Re:
So I'd say unfortunately, YouTube has a longer-term future than most Internet technologies, because many millions of people use it, and it works. There are of course victims of its policies, but not enough to create public outcry. People just turn to another channel, and new creators step in to take the place of the fallen.
Re:
Re: Re:
2) Battlestate can sue for defamation but I think Battlestate would lose. Pointing out vulnerabilities in your database is not defamation. Also breaking their EULA/TOSS is not defamation.
Now computer fraud laws, maybe... those have a lot of elasticity to them.
Which apparently means not a fscking thing.
retribution
Re: retribution
Re: Re: retribution
Re: Re: Re: retribution
Plus imagine what would happen if the assaulted party actually tried that? Like most bullshit the DMCA only flows downhill.
Re: Re: Re: retribution
And also is a terrible firefighting method.
Re: Re: Re: Re: retribution
Re: Re: Re: Re: retribution
Hopefully, YouTube will penalize Battlestate for abusing the claim process.
Since when do they do that? I'd love to see an example since I've seen other people claim 200 videos in one day or 3,000 videos in a week and they didn't get penalized at all.
Not saying they shouldn't. They absolutely should. Their ability to take down should be removed for good if they try to take down anything above 3 videos falsely.
DMCA 512(f)
If ever there was a 512(f) case that was open and shut, this would be it!
Kinda sounds like "wrongful or criminal deception intended to result in financial or personal gain." to me
Re:
Re: Re:
100's of anomalies among 100's of MILLIONS copyrighted products.
Yep, you're right that this is an anomaly! But you as typical get excited and admit that your entire basis to attack DMCA is one-in-a-million anomalies! Sheesh. And you've been doing it for TWO DECADES without effect. YEESH. Techdirt is an anomaly among web-sites with extreme fringe views and not enough sense to try new tactics.
Exactly. Openly stated as inapt tool but for desirable purpose as honest people do. So it's not "abuse" as you term it. Probably not wise legally and definitely not practice to be urged, but honest, and that evidently enrages the re-writer, hence the sub-title and challenges.
Know what, kids? The next and EVERY anomaly you re-write from now on will also be an anomaly! Almost no implication for DMCA. You cannot succeed with anomalies.
If want to effectively attack DMCA you should -- have fostered a forum in which persons aren't attacked for own honest opinion: THEN you might have gotten the ferment of ideas that used to be advertised and bragged about on Techdirt's Press page (until I hooted it down). But instead all you have is anomalies and ad hom.
Re: 100's of anomalies among 100's of MILLIONS copyrighted produ
Re: More drivel from a resident troll
So when we openly state that we use the flagging system (inapt tool) here on TD to silence your tripe (desirable purpose) it's not abuse, right? Just so we're clear.
Re: Re: More drivel from a resident troll
Re: 100's of anomalies among 100's of MILLIONS copyrighted produ
