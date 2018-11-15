Facebook's Use Of Smear Merchants Is The Norm, Not The Exception
So by now most people have probably read the New York Times deep dive into what can only be described as Facebook's deep well of internal dysfunction and self delusion. While there's a lot of interesting bits in the piece, one portion that received some extra, justified hyperventilation was the revelation of Facebook's use of smear merchants. Smear merchants that the Times notes Facebook employed to try and discredit those pointing out that Facebook's privacy practices have generally been hot garbage:
"While Mr. Zuckerberg has conducted a public apology tour in the last year, Ms. Sandberg has overseen an aggressive lobbying campaign to combat Facebook’s critics, shift public anger toward rival companies and ward off damaging regulation. Facebook employed a Republican opposition-research firm to discredit activist protesters, in part by linking them to the liberal financier George Soros. It also tapped its business relationships, lobbying a Jewish civil rights group to cast some criticism of the company as anti-Semitic."
By late 2017, a big part of those efforts involved paying DC-based consultancy Definers Public Affairs to engage in efforts to smear competitors and activist critics alike. In some instances, the Times suggests this involved parroting intentionally dubious stories via Definers' "news" organization, NTK Network:
"On a conservative news site called the NTK Network, dozens of articles blasted Google and Apple for unsavory business practices. One story called Mr. Cook hypocritical for chiding Facebook over privacy, noting that Apple also collects reams of data from users. Another played down the impact of the Russians’ use of Facebook."
Ironic that Facebook was funding disinformation while professing to fight disinformation. Of course, the public reaction was immediate and justifiable. Twitter was stocked with people simply shocked that a major company would hire a PR and policy firm to spread fluff and nonsense. And Facebook was quick to issue a statement downplaying what Definers had been up to, yet acknowledging they'd fired the firm for what they'd apparently have you believe is no solid reason:
"Lastly we wanted to address the issue of Definers, who we ended our contract with last night. The New York Times is wrong to suggest that we ever asked Definers to pay for or write articles on Facebook’s behalf – or to spread misinformation. Our relationship with Definers was well known by the media – not least because they have on several occasions sent out invitations to hundreds of journalists about important press calls on our behalf. Definers did encourage members of the press to look into the funding of “Freedom from Facebook,” an anti-Facebook organization. The intention was to demonstrate that it was not simply a spontaneous grassroots campaign, as it claimed, but supported by a well-known critic of our company."
In a conference call this afternoon, Zuckerberg then tried to claim that neither he nor Sandberg knew anything about Definers being hired, while insisting that Facebook would be taking a much closer look at their DC policy and lobbying partners moving forward. But companies routinely hire firms like Definers knowing full well the kind of tactics they employ, and the idea that neither Zuckerberg nor Sandberg knew anything about the work Definers was doing is generally being seen as either a falsehood or incompetence.
While Facebook's decision to smear critics instead of owning their own obvious dysfunction is clearly idiotic, much of the backlash has operated under the odd belief that Facebook's behavior is some kind of exception, not the norm. Countless companies employ think tanks, consultants, bogus news ops, PR firms, academics, and countless other organizations to spread falsehoods, pollute the public discourse, and smear their critics on a daily basis. It's a massive industry. Just ask the telecom sector.
In the last decade alone broadband providers and firms far worse than Definers have been caught paying minority groups to generate bunk support for bad policy, hijacking consumer identities to support bad policy, creating bogus consumer groups to generate fake support for bad policy, flooding the news wires endlessly with misleading op/eds without disclosing financial conflicts of interest, stocking public meetings with cardboard cutouts (so real people can't attend), or filling news comments sections and social media with bullshit criticism of corporate critics.
This is the world we've built, and nobody wants to do anything about it. In none of the above instances did anyone face the slightest consequences for their actions. And this is just telecom. The same tactics occur in countless sectors. Third party policy and lobbying houses routinely help corporations stuff public proceedings with entirely bogus public support. Reporters are still trying to determine which of a dozen PR lobbying and policy shops helped the broadband industry steal the identities of real (and in some instances dead people) to generate bogus support for killing net neutrality.
These kind of shady business operations are absolutely everywhere and used by countless major companies ranging from AT&T to your local power utility. As (relatively) new entries on the American lobbying scene, Silicon Valley companies have often insisted they're above such behavior, something this week's report pretty clearly disproves. And while it's great everybody's upset about Facebook and Definers' clearly disingenuous tactics, this is a problem we've let infect the marrow of American business culture--in large part because we refuse to actually do anything about it.
You'll routinely see no efforts at serious lobbying and policy reform, no real punishment for involved offenders, and (as Facebook made abundantly clear) zero real unforced interest in addressing disinformation. The best we routinely get is a few bouts of short-lived hyperventilation and some hand-wringing in the press, followed by some collective amnesia as bigger, worse scandals increasingly gobble up our already-strained attention spans.
Reader Comments
The First Word
And what do you suggest we do? As long as we cling to the notion that corporate entities have the same First Amendment rights to free speech that real people do--an idea Techdirt is consistently outspoken in its support for--they will continue to abuse it as license to do more stupid crap like this.
What's next?
Sounds like Zuckerberg is training for political office.
Re: What's next?
I am sure that was a social experiment!
Re: What's next?
As I've said before on here, the long-standing political pattern in America, dating back all the way to the Clinton administration, (longer than a significant percentage of today's voting-age population have been able to vote, or in some cases even longer than they've been alive, making it the only pattern they've ever known,) is to respond to the poor job each successive President has done in leading this nation by throwing him out and picking someone of the other party, who ends up being even worse.
We got Clinton as a backlash against Bush Sr., then Bush Jr. as a backlash against Clinton. Bush Jr. was such a screwup that we threw him out and elected Obama, who did such an inept job that we threw him out and elected Trump. That's the clear pattern: we elect Presidents based not on who they are, but on who they aren't: we pick whoever manages to portray themselves best as "the antithesis of the current President." And each one is even worse than the last.
Next in line is a Democrat who turns out to be worse than Trump. Mark Zuckerberg would fit the pattern perfectly.
Re: Re: What's next?
Uh, we didn't vote Clinton, W, or Obama out of office, Mason. All three of them were two-term presidents. They were "thrown out" by term limits, not voters.
Re: Re: Re: What's next?
Re: Re: Re: Re: What's next?
Secondly, both Clinton and Obama had high approval ratings when they term-limited out. I think Clinton would have beaten Bush and Obama would have beaten Trump in those hypothetical matchups.
There's an excellent argument to be made that Bush's unpopularity hurt McCain. There's not nearly as good an argument to be made that B Clinton's unpopularity hurt Gore or Obama's hurt H Clinton, seeing as neither B Clinton nor Obama were actually unpopular.
Re: Re: What's next?
And what do you suggest we do? As long as we cling to the notion that corporate entities have the same First Amendment rights to free speech that real people do--an idea Techdirt is consistently outspoken in its support for--they will continue to abuse it as license to do more stupid crap like this.
Re:
This site's own policy is very smart: let people argue, and let the traffic build every time something is hotly debated.
Such a policy ensures that the site will never lose relevance, and that the often very lively debates will never become sanitizsed. Big Tech would benefit and profit greatly from adopting a similar posture, even if it means embracing users who speak truth to the powers behind the big tec sites themselves.
Re: Re:
This is true. It's also not relevant to what I wrote.
I was asking, in response to the article saying that a big part of the problem is that we have "No lobbying and policy reform, no real punishment, and no real attempts to rein in policy and lobbying driven disinformation"--in other words, no legal policies to stop this kind of bad behavior--what the author believes would be an effective legal policy in a world where they can claim that their bad behavior falls under the near-absolute privilege of the First Amendment.
Re: Re: Re:
The company that comes closest to this is Google, plus they pay 68 percent of the ad money they make to the creators of the content, even that which criticizes Google. GGoogle wouldn't waste time with such a "smear campaign" since it would just let the two sides duke it out while they sell ads. Kind of like an arms dealer not caring who wins a war.
Re:
Laws preventing fraudulent speech such as false advertising or lying to shareholders do not violate the First Amendment. What makes you think that laws restricting corporations from deliberately spreading misinformation about their critics would be any different?
Re:
There are even detailed legislative proposals for how to accomplish this, backed by constitutional lawyers who have vetted them to ensure they don't conflict with the first amendment. For example, read about the American Anti-Corruption Act: https://anticorruptionact.org/
This is a far superior approach to the half-baked idea of excluding corporate entities from the first amendment - which neither makes sense nor has any conceivable path to becoming a reality.
Re: Re:
And even the Citizens United ruling allowed that a law banning anonymous campaign contributions could be constitutional; Congress just never got around to passing one.
Re: Re:
With the Citizens United ruling, and follow-up cases that double down on it, being a thing, I don't believe that this is true without a constitutional amendment invalidating the concept of corporate personhood.
I'm quite familiar with it, and the people behind it. It's a great idea, but the reality is it'll never "take" as long as corporate personhood remains a thing. I would absolutely love to be proved wrong on this point, but I haven't seen anything to make me think I will. :(
Re: What to do?
To my mind, the situation can be stated as follows: The advertising-supported gatekeepers of yore used to have a code of ethics because they couldn't afford to piss off their advertisers, so we got a few generations of ethical journalists.
Internet comes along, with roughly the same ethics and values.
Then it is opened to "the public", and we find out that half of the public doesn't care about ethics or truth, and repeats whatever tin foil hat nonsense that comes along. Mainstream news decides they can't piss off the tinfoil hatters, so they don't write headlines like "Pres Nonsense: Barefoot Caravan 1000 miles away requires border troops now".
No, I don't want to appoint *anyone* decider of tin-foil hat -ism. Free speech has to be a thing, and separating the wheat from the chaff from the toxic waste is difficult. It is also difficult enough as it is to determine whether a speaker is corporate or not, and if so, which corporation that is.
I see this latest iteration of bad behavior from Facebook as a sign that Silicon Valley is not immune to the corrupting forces from back east.
But I think that asking that all corporations *disclose* their speech and their source(s) of income is becoming more and more appropriate, That is, you can say whatever you want, but we have to know that, since you are a corporation, it is you that is saying it. Sunlight is the best known disinfectant.
Re:
Re: Re:
Re: post 3 day psych hold
While I can see a room for arguing campaigners abusing their free speech rights, it is going to be darn near impossible to stop them. At some point you can only write frustrated articles about a status quo that seems to be somewhat self-inflicted.
The biggest of the astroturfers
$150 billion in foundation funds attacking Trump - much more than George Soros
All of that money buys a lot of influence. Reddit, Wikipedia, Buzzfeed, the Daily Show, the New York Times, Sony, and Anonymous are run by one branch of one of these foundations. What are the rest of them buying?
Re: The biggest of the liars is blue
As if we needed more proof you were a pants on head retarded, racist, right wing nut job.
Re: Re: The biggest of the liars is blue
Exactly how this person would react to being called these names is not clear but I'm guessing they wouldn't find it very tolerable.
It IS possible to disagree with someone without using it as an excuse to verbally abuse. The verbal abuser is revealing something about themselves, much more than offering any insight into their target.
Re: Re: Re: The biggest of the liars is blue
Re: The biggest of the astroturfers
Re: The biggest of the astroturfers
