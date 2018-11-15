Donald Trump Suddenly Pretends To Care About... >>
by Karl Bode

Thu, Nov 15th 2018 12:14pm


mark zuckerberg

facebook



Facebook's Use Of Smear Merchants Is The Norm, Not The Exception

from the nobody-wants-to-fix-this dept

So by now most people have probably read the New York Times deep dive into what can only be described as Facebook's deep well of internal dysfunction and self delusion. While there's a lot of interesting bits in the piece, one portion that received some extra, justified hyperventilation was the revelation of Facebook's use of smear merchants. Smear merchants that the Times notes Facebook employed to try and discredit those pointing out that Facebook's privacy practices have generally been hot garbage:

"While Mr. Zuckerberg has conducted a public apology tour in the last year, Ms. Sandberg has overseen an aggressive lobbying campaign to combat Facebook’s critics, shift public anger toward rival companies and ward off damaging regulation. Facebook employed a Republican opposition-research firm to discredit activist protesters, in part by linking them to the liberal financier George Soros. It also tapped its business relationships, lobbying a Jewish civil rights group to cast some criticism of the company as anti-Semitic."

By late 2017, a big part of those efforts involved paying DC-based consultancy Definers Public Affairs to engage in efforts to smear competitors and activist critics alike. In some instances, the Times suggests this involved parroting intentionally dubious stories via Definers' "news" organization, NTK Network:

"On a conservative news site called the NTK Network, dozens of articles blasted Google and Apple for unsavory business practices. One story called Mr. Cook hypocritical for chiding Facebook over privacy, noting that Apple also collects reams of data from users. Another played down the impact of the Russians’ use of Facebook."

Ironic that Facebook was funding disinformation while professing to fight disinformation. Of course, the public reaction was immediate and justifiable. Twitter was stocked with people simply shocked that a major company would hire a PR and policy firm to spread fluff and nonsense. And Facebook was quick to issue a statement downplaying what Definers had been up to, yet acknowledging they'd fired the firm for what they'd apparently have you believe is no solid reason:

"Lastly we wanted to address the issue of Definers, who we ended our contract with last night. The New York Times is wrong to suggest that we ever asked Definers to pay for or write articles on Facebook’s behalf – or to spread misinformation. Our relationship with Definers was well known by the media – not least because they have on several occasions sent out invitations to hundreds of journalists about important press calls on our behalf. Definers did encourage members of the press to look into the funding of “Freedom from Facebook,” an anti-Facebook organization. The intention was to demonstrate that it was not simply a spontaneous grassroots campaign, as it claimed, but supported by a well-known critic of our company."

In a conference call this afternoon, Zuckerberg then tried to claim that neither he nor Sandberg knew anything about Definers being hired, while insisting that Facebook would be taking a much closer look at their DC policy and lobbying partners moving forward. But companies routinely hire firms like Definers knowing full well the kind of tactics they employ, and the idea that neither Zuckerberg nor Sandberg knew anything about the work Definers was doing is generally being seen as either a falsehood or incompetence.

While Facebook's decision to smear critics instead of owning their own obvious dysfunction is clearly idiotic, much of the backlash has operated under the odd belief that Facebook's behavior is some kind of exception, not the norm. Countless companies employ think tanks, consultants, bogus news ops, PR firms, academics, and countless other organizations to spread falsehoods, pollute the public discourse, and smear their critics on a daily basis. It's a massive industry. Just ask the telecom sector.

In the last decade alone broadband providers and firms far worse than Definers have been caught paying minority groups to generate bunk support for bad policy, hijacking consumer identities to support bad policy, creating bogus consumer groups to generate fake support for bad policy, flooding the news wires endlessly with misleading op/eds without disclosing financial conflicts of interest, stocking public meetings with cardboard cutouts (so real people can't attend), or filling news comments sections and social media with bullshit criticism of corporate critics.

This is the world we've built, and nobody wants to do anything about it. In none of the above instances did anyone face the slightest consequences for their actions. And this is just telecom. The same tactics occur in countless sectors. Third party policy and lobbying houses routinely help corporations stuff public proceedings with entirely bogus public support. Reporters are still trying to determine which of a dozen PR lobbying and policy shops helped the broadband industry steal the identities of real (and in some instances dead people) to generate bogus support for killing net neutrality.

These kind of shady business operations are absolutely everywhere and used by countless major companies ranging from AT&T to your local power utility. As (relatively) new entries on the American lobbying scene, Silicon Valley companies have often insisted they're above such behavior, something this week's report pretty clearly disproves. And while it's great everybody's upset about Facebook and Definers' clearly disingenuous tactics, this is a problem we've let infect the marrow of American business culture--in large part because we refuse to actually do anything about it.

You'll routinely see no efforts at serious lobbying and policy reform, no real punishment for involved offenders, and (as Facebook made abundantly clear) zero real unforced interest in addressing disinformation. The best we routinely get is a few bouts of short-lived hyperventilation and some hand-wringing in the press, followed by some collective amnesia as bigger, worse scandals increasingly gobble up our already-strained attention spans.

29 Comments

Reader Comments

The First Word

  • identicon
    David, 15 Nov 2018 @ 12:27pm

    What's next?

    Ironic that Facebook was funding disinformation while professing to fight disinformation.

    Sounds like Zuckerberg is training for political office.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • identicon
      Anonymous Coward, 15 Nov 2018 @ 12:30pm

      Re: What's next?

      Hopefully not training for office.. GEEEZ!

      I am sure that was a social experiment!

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • icon
      Mason Wheeler (profile), 15 Nov 2018 @ 1:57pm

      Re: What's next?

      As I've said before on here, the long-standing political pattern in America, dating back all the way to the Clinton administration, (longer than a significant percentage of today's voting-age population have been able to vote, or in some cases even longer than they've been alive, making it the only pattern they've ever known,) is to respond to the poor job each successive President has done in leading this nation by throwing him out and picking someone of the other party, who ends up being even worse.

      We got Clinton as a backlash against Bush Sr., then Bush Jr. as a backlash against Clinton. Bush Jr. was such a screwup that we threw him out and elected Obama, who did such an inept job that we threw him out and elected Trump. That's the clear pattern: we elect Presidents based not on who they are, but on who they aren't: we pick whoever manages to portray themselves best as "the antithesis of the current President." And each one is even worse than the last.

      Next in line is a Democrat who turns out to be worse than Trump. Mark Zuckerberg would fit the pattern perfectly.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

      • icon
        Thad (profile), 15 Nov 2018 @ 2:16pm

        Re: Re: What's next?

        Uh, we didn't vote Clinton, W, or Obama out of office, Mason. All three of them were two-term presidents. They were "thrown out" by term limits, not voters.

        reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

        • icon
          Mason Wheeler (profile), 15 Nov 2018 @ 3:26pm

          Re: Re: Re: What's next?

          Sure, but we "threw out" *what they stood for* by choosing the candidate who best portrayed himself as diametrically opposed to what they stood for, every single time.

          reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

          • icon
            Thad (profile), 15 Nov 2018 @ 4:01pm

            Re: Re: Re: Re: What's next?

            Well, first of all, both Bush (in 2000) and Trump lost the popular vote. Saying that "we chose" them ignores that they were in fact chosen by a minority of voters.

            Secondly, both Clinton and Obama had high approval ratings when they term-limited out. I think Clinton would have beaten Bush and Obama would have beaten Trump in those hypothetical matchups.

            There's an excellent argument to be made that Bush's unpopularity hurt McCain. There's not nearly as good an argument to be made that B Clinton's unpopularity hurt Gore or Obama's hurt H Clinton, seeing as neither B Clinton nor Obama were actually unpopular.

            reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

      • identicon
        Anonymous Coward, 15 Nov 2018 @ 3:07pm

        Re: Re: What's next?

        I think the stench to which you refer goes back a bit further than you allude.

        reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 15 Nov 2018 @ 12:27pm

    Hopefully this will be their demise. Nobody likes garbage except the garbage man. No one likes hot garbage.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • icon
    Mason Wheeler (profile), 15 Nov 2018 @ 12:59pm

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • identicon
      John Smith, 15 Nov 2018 @ 1:16pm

      Re:

      Yet here you on Techdirt itself critizing Techdirt, with your post NOT censored.

      This site's own policy is very smart: let people argue, and let the traffic build every time something is hotly debated.

      Such a policy ensures that the site will never lose relevance, and that the often very lively debates will never become sanitizsed. Big Tech would benefit and profit greatly from adopting a similar posture, even if it means embracing users who speak truth to the powers behind the big tec sites themselves.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

      • icon
        Mason Wheeler (profile), 15 Nov 2018 @ 1:20pm

        Re: Re:

        This is true. It's also not relevant to what I wrote.

        I was asking, in response to the article saying that a big part of the problem is that we have "No lobbying and policy reform, no real punishment, and no real attempts to rein in policy and lobbying driven disinformation"--in other words, no legal policies to stop this kind of bad behavior--what the author believes would be an effective legal policy in a world where they can claim that their bad behavior falls under the near-absolute privilege of the First Amendment.

        reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

        • identicon
          John Smith, 15 Nov 2018 @ 3:29pm

          Re: Re: Re:

          I would say that what I wrote is relevant in that the problem with banning "disinformation" is that those with the power to define "disinformation" would inevitably abuse that power, making the solution worse than the problem, hence my preference for open-speech policies ilke the one on this site, or for a similar policy at companies like Facebook, i.e., where they allow even vicious criticism of themselves on their own platform, monetizing the debate every step of the way.

          The company that comes closest to this is Google, plus they pay 68 percent of the ad money they make to the creators of the content, even that which criticizes Google. GGoogle wouldn't waste time with such a "smear campaign" since it would just let the two sides duke it out while they sell ads. Kind of like an arms dealer not caring who wins a war.

          reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • icon
      Thad (profile), 15 Nov 2018 @ 2:21pm

      Re:

      I fail to see the connection. There are many limits on corporate speech that have been ruled constitutional.

      Laws preventing fraudulent speech such as false advertising or lying to shareholders do not violate the First Amendment. What makes you think that laws restricting corporations from deliberately spreading misinformation about their critics would be any different?

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • icon
      Leigh Beadon (profile), 15 Nov 2018 @ 2:25pm

      Re:

      It is entirely possible to reform the lobbying system, and reduce the undue influence of business and money on politics and regulation, without relying on a restrictive interpretation of the first amendment to do so.

      There are even detailed legislative proposals for how to accomplish this, backed by constitutional lawyers who have vetted them to ensure they don't conflict with the first amendment. For example, read about the American Anti-Corruption Act: https://anticorruptionact.org/

      This is a far superior approach to the half-baked idea of excluding corporate entities from the first amendment - which neither makes sense nor has any conceivable path to becoming a reality.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

      • icon
        Thad (profile), 15 Nov 2018 @ 2:41pm

        Re: Re:

        And even the Citizens United ruling allowed that a law banning anonymous campaign contributions could be constitutional; Congress just never got around to passing one.

        reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

      • icon
        Mason Wheeler (profile), 15 Nov 2018 @ 3:31pm

        Re: Re:

        It is entirely possible to reform the lobbying system, and reduce the undue influence of business and money on politics and regulation, without relying on a restrictive interpretation of the first amendment to do so.

        With the Citizens United ruling, and follow-up cases that double down on it, being a thing, I don't believe that this is true without a constitutional amendment invalidating the concept of corporate personhood.

        There are even detailed legislative proposals for how to accomplish this, backed by constitutional lawyers who have vetted them to ensure they don't conflict with the first amendment. For example, read about the American Anti-Corruption Act: https://anticorruptionact.org/

        I'm quite familiar with it, and the people behind it. It's a great idea, but the reality is it'll never "take" as long as corporate personhood remains a thing. I would absolutely love to be proved wrong on this point, but I haven't seen anything to make me think I will. :(

        reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • identicon
      Christenson, 15 Nov 2018 @ 4:55pm

      Re: What to do?

      That "First Word" badge is well deserved.

      To my mind, the situation can be stated as follows: The advertising-supported gatekeepers of yore used to have a code of ethics because they couldn't afford to piss off their advertisers, so we got a few generations of ethical journalists.

      Internet comes along, with roughly the same ethics and values.

      Then it is opened to "the public", and we find out that half of the public doesn't care about ethics or truth, and repeats whatever tin foil hat nonsense that comes along. Mainstream news decides they can't piss off the tinfoil hatters, so they don't write headlines like "Pres Nonsense: Barefoot Caravan 1000 miles away requires border troops now".

      No, I don't want to appoint *anyone* decider of tin-foil hat -ism. Free speech has to be a thing, and separating the wheat from the chaff from the toxic waste is difficult. It is also difficult enough as it is to determine whether a speaker is corporate or not, and if so, which corporation that is.

      I see this latest iteration of bad behavior from Facebook as a sign that Silicon Valley is not immune to the corrupting forces from back east.

      But I think that asking that all corporations *disclose* their speech and their source(s) of income is becoming more and more appropriate, That is, you can say whatever you want, but we have to know that, since you are a corporation, it is you that is saying it. Sunlight is the best known disinfectant.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    John Smith, 15 Nov 2018 @ 1:09pm

    Isn't "smear merchant" some type of tinfoil-hat meme believed only by delusional conspiracy theorists on sites like <inser smear-merchant websites favored by attorneys here]?

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • identicon
      Anonymous Coward, 15 Nov 2018 @ 1:22pm

      Re:

      Not that I am aware of, no. If you believe it to be so, do you have evidence to this effect?

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

      • identicon
        Anonymous Coward, 15 Nov 2018 @ 3:32pm

        Re: Re:

        Fuck no he doesn’t. The one constant about Johnny boy other than his whining, is his near fatal allergy to evidence.

        reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • identicon
      Anonymous Coward, 15 Nov 2018 @ 2:10pm

      Re: post 3 day psych hold

      Was “Smear Merchant” the name of your band, or the name of one of your self help books, or was it the name of the movie production company you owned?

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • icon
    Toom1275 (profile), 15 Nov 2018 @ 1:13pm

    It's like Facebook hiring *Weekly Standard* as a "fact" checker.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 15 Nov 2018 @ 1:18pm

    I see quite a lot of dissonance on this site regarding speech. Mike is calling out chilling effects on a daily basis and advocates that any law forcing policing will have collateral effects he is uncomfortable with. In this instance Karl is advocating against disinformation campaigning.
    While I can see a room for arguing campaigners abusing their free speech rights, it is going to be darn near impossible to stop them. At some point you can only write frustrated articles about a status quo that seems to be somewhat self-inflicted.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • identicon
      Anonymous Coward, 15 Nov 2018 @ 2:08pm

      Re: The biggest of the liars is blue

      WhataboutSoros?

      As if we needed more proof you were a pants on head retarded, racist, right wing nut job.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

      • identicon
        John Smith, 15 Nov 2018 @ 3:24pm

        Re: Re: The biggest of the liars is blue

        I find a good rule for choosing with whom one associates is to rule out people who call others names they would never tolerate others calling them.

        Exactly how this person would react to being called these names is not clear but I'm guessing they wouldn't find it very tolerable.

        It IS possible to disagree with someone without using it as an excuse to verbally abuse. The verbal abuser is revealing something about themselves, much more than offering any insight into their target.

        reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • icon
      Mike Masnick (profile), 15 Nov 2018 @ 2:12pm

      Re: The biggest of the astroturfers

      Was expecting tinfoil hat, red yarn on a bulletin board nuttiness... was not disappointed.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • identicon
      Anonymous Coward, 15 Nov 2018 @ 3:12pm

      Re: The biggest of the astroturfers

      Are you responding to something in the article or comments or simply ranting randomly on various websites?

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]


