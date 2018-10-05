Fake Comments Are Plaguing Government Agencies And Nobody Much Seems To Care
from the disinformation-nation dept
You might recall that when the FCC repealed net neutrality, the agency's open comment period (the only opportunity the public had to voice their concerns) was plagued with all manner of bogus comments and identity fraud. From bots that lifted the identities of dead people to create fake enthusiasm, to the hijacking of legitimate identities (like Senators Jeff Merkley and Pat Toomey, or my own) to forge bogus support, it was a pretty major problem the FCC utterly refused to do anything about. A year later and we're still trying to find the culprit (though who benefitted should be pretty obvious).
And while the fake net neutrality comments got the lion's share of public and media attention, the reality is this is a problem that's been plaguing government proceedings for years. For example, recent reports highlighted how the NFL was only recently busted sending fake fan comments to the FCC as early as 2014 as the league tried to fight FCC efforts to eliminate the so-called "black out rule," which requires that broadcasters black out certain game broadcasts if real-world attendance doesn't meet the league's liking. It didn't work, but nobody really seemed to much care about tracking down those responsible:
"The letters began “I write as a football fan” and requested that the rule remain because, without it, premium television channels could start charging higher fees to broadcast games. The WSJ identified and interviewed fans whose names were used in the letters and were angry to be used as spokespeople for a cause they didn’t believe in."
Sounds familiar. The same problem was recently found to have plagued a proceeding at the Labor Department, where numerous people who either don't exist or don't recall ever sending messages breathlessly opposed agency efforts to prevent conflicts of interest in retirement advice. The same problem plagued the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau when it proposed a rule trying to rein in some of the nastier habits of the payday lending industry. Nobody appears to have shown much interest in getting to the bottom of that gamesmanship of those instances, either.
And last week, information obtained via FOIA request found that the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency, the primary bank regulator for nationally chartered banks, was inundated with bogus support for a 2015 merger between OneWest Bank and CIT Bank. A fraud the regulatory agency was aware of and likely involved one of the companies involved, but resulted in no meaningful inquiries:
"The documents reviewed by The Intercept show that the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency, the main bank regulator for nationally chartered banks, knew about the fake comments at the time, before it approved the merger. But the OCC appears to have done no meaningful investigation of the matter, and even cited public support for the merger when approving it."
The problem's become a bit of an epidemic, but despite the fact that this kind of behavior pollutes the public discourse and undermines the democratic process, not much (read: mostly nothing) is being done about it. Given our obsession (perhaps justly) with Russian disinformation efforts, you'd think there'd be a little more concern that the only opportunity the public is often given to provide feedback on major policy decisions or mergers, are often corrupted by widespread efforts to generate industrialized, artificial enthusiasm.
While things like astroturf and bogus support for bad policy have been a mainstay for years, these fake comments are increasingly growing in scale, as offenders now utilize hackers who'll heavily lean on compromised databases as we saw in the net neutrality repeal. But much like we saw with the FCC, there's little to no willpower at most government agencies to actually track down the culprits and hold those who obviously benefit from the fraudulent behavior accountable. As a result, the already marginalized will of the public has been further reduced to a faint echo, drowned out by a chorus of farmed artificiality.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Fake or Free Speech?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Fake or Free Speech?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Why Comments ?
Such regulators have no obligation to formally incorporate public comments into their decision process. Regulators are supposed to be independent and objective, free from political pressures and whims of public opinion. Regulators are already supposed to be the experts in their field -- do commercial airline pilots poll their passengers to get opinions on the best way to fly the aircraft?
This whole concept of public commenting is illogical, aside from the big, demonstrated problems of getting accurate measures of public opinions.
Of course, regulators are typically politicized and seek political cover for their decisions. The commenting process is merely a token facade to pacify the general public -- the actual effectiveness of that process are unimportant to the regulators.
But this entire
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Fake Comments are routine on Techdirt.
Ah, "Gary"! YOU are to stage of see / blame "Blue" for all!
Whew. What a nerd rage mania for ad hom attacks you kids get when can't adequately answer ON-TOPIC. Just out of the blue and in advance of any comment, you ATTACK -- misrepresenting position -- and especially to revile "common law" so a de facto royalist of some degree.
On other hand, I'm pleased that you point me up as most influential commenter here, the source of rage. I'm only an ordinary person who'd pass without notice on less rabid sites, so it's flattering.
But you've fully OUTED yourself as Techdirt fanboy, Probably always were, if not actual astro-turfing.
Let's look at your stats, "Gary", and see if that charge can be supported:
When at 154 comments, you were averaging 40 a year since 24 Aug 2015. Now at 322, you've more than doubled that rate to 105! -- In fact, an average is highly misleading: "you" made THREE comments in 2015, FIVE in 2016, THREE up to June of 2017 for an "average" of only FIVE per year first two years! So that you've made over 300 in the last 15 months is ODD, just like MOST "accounts" at Techdirt!
By the way, "Gary", since the "out_of_the_blue" screen name hasn't been used since 2014, how is it you're so familiar with "Blue"? (As Timothy Geigner, aka "Dark Helmet" began using.)
One more point: your user name is "darkflite". Huh, similar to "Dark Helmet". Another amazing coincidence.
And I bet your OFF-TOPIC UNPROMPTED AD HOM ATTACK won't be "hidden", more evidence that "you" are an "Insider".
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Fake Trolls are routine
You attack any form of moderation - I'm pointing this out. I'm sorry if you feel this is an attack on your character but it is an attack on your behavior.
You have literally made up your own fantasy version of the US legal system and named it "Common Law" and constantly bring it up. I presume it is shorthand for some sort of alt-right code but you have never explained it (except some ramble about "For the people, see? You fools!)
Glad to know I have gotten your attention. I have been a long time reader at the site, and I've worked in IT for years. Your attacks on all form for content moderation are *laughable* because I've seen what unmoderated posting boards look like.
You have a high standard that you hold Mike to - but hypocritically refuse to adhere to the same standards yourself.
Saying "You live in your parents basement" is an ad hominem attack. Calling you a troll and a hypocrite is just my humble opinion based on your behavior.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Why Comments at all ?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
hold those who obviously benefit from the fraudulent behavior accountable
No. Just... no. That turns the whole thing into a giant game of poker, and it seems pretty clear that the government will be the worst player at the table. If you can't beat them, submit a bunch of fake comments supporting their side and let the government beat them for you. Hold those who actually arranged it accountable, but if you actually believe that the people who benefit are both obvious, and will have arranged it themselves... well, that'll continue to be true right up until it isn't.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
What do you mean Nobody seems to care?
The other beauty of fake comments is that when they don't support a favorite policy, the comments can be pointed out as being fake -- even if they're real. Simply because of the volume of fake comments. Everybody wins. (Except for the public.)
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
If you talk to climate change deniers enough you realize they are afraid of the consequences of climate change so they accept the easy lie to escape the truth.
Religious people are always fearful of some combination nonexistence or pointlessness of life.
The way to really combat people believing in lies is to educate people in recognizing lies. To dig in and find real evidence to base beliefs on and ACCEPT it's OK and natural to be wrong. Don't base your personal identify on whatever random political body exists out there or anything else that isn't strictly PERSONAL. IE, Believe in abortion (or not) but don't believe in a political group that merely claims to support your stance.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
fake comments
So what?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: fake comments
Ha ha ha slanted view much?
Except that they weren't.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: fake comments
How is a statement of fact slanted? What are or are not better is up to the reader.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: fake comments
That depends on what the comment is, what it's about and what value it adds to the discussion. It's valid if it's a sincerely held opinion from the individual posting it but when you get a load of gaslighting and astroturfing to generate pretend support for a policy that is ultimately harmful to the public, that's a problem. And that's the problem with fake comments.
Okay, assume you're generating mass comments to push a proposal that benefits the public. What you're actually doing is pushing a line that you think benefits the public; their voices aren't actually heard, it's just you pretending to be them. Again, this lacks value except as an astro-turfing / gaslighting ploy.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: fake comments
Unless YOU don't like the opinion, as you snark about "Blue" in reply to the "Gary" astro-turfing above. Sheesh.
It's not unusual here to see screen names directly contradict themselves on one page, because goal of fanboys is only cheap ad hom shots.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: fake Trolls!
Or Blue is lying. Which is it?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Re: fake Trolls!
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: fake Trolls!
Although I really wonder who he thinks I'm shilling for. I pretty much just snipe at the extremists that scream for absolute copyright/freedom on both sides.
If that could get me a gig as a paid spokesperson I'd like to sign up!
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: fake comments
Why are you still here Blue?
https://www.techdirt.com/articles/20180922/11374040692/this-week-techdirt-history-september-16 th-22nd.shtml#c164
Oh wait, now I remember, it's because you are a liar.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Many citizens are in the bubble of the Government wouldn't lie to them and they take what we say & want seriously... they are also very high.
It's cheaper than "donations" to buy support for programs that harm citizens & can be engaged against legislators. The media can report on all of faked comments & there is already a cheerleading section ready to claim it is fake news just because the news said it.
The entire system is regularly gamed to the detriment of citizens & there is no will to fix it, b/c they exist only to get reelected not help us.
It's been shown that astroturfing works be it fake groups or companies buying the letterhead of a minority group to send in fake support messages.
Everyone is getting paid, we're getting screwed.
Perhaps we need to be honest that our government has been bought & paid for, that we've let them change the rules so only they win at the end of the day.
Corporations aren't people, Dark money is not good, and we deserve to know why we keep getting the shaft.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Even if there's no one or nothing you want to vote for, there's bound to be something or someone you want to vote against.
Not voting is a futile protest.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
