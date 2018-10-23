 
Tue, Oct 23rd 2018 3:36pm


bans, copyright, hardware, mexico, piracy, streaming

roku



Mexico Reverses Ban On Selling Roku Hardware After Absurd Piracy Ruling

from the closed-platforms dept

So just about a year ago the Mexican court system decided to ban all Roku streaming hardware from being sold in Mexico. The ban was the result of legal action taken by Mexican cable company Cablevision, which accused Roku of facilitating piracy. How? While Roku devices are more locked down than many of the more open home media PC solutions (also the target of endless pearl clutching and hyperventilation by the entertainment industry), users can install certain unofficial, third-party "private" channels that provide access to pirated live streams of cable content.

While Roku went out of its way to try and lock down their hardware, some users paid hackers a few bucks to crack open and modify the devices anyway, letting them access the dubious third-party channels in question. While this obviously wasn't Roku's fault, Cablevision believed Roku should be punished for the behavior of the company's customers, and declared it was doing Mexican consumers a public service:

"Cablevision cannot allow the content that it licenses from domestic and foreign companies to be illegally used,” Cablevision spokeswoman Maria Eugenia Zurita told Reuters via email. “We would also like Roku Inc to better supervise the use of its software so that it’s not used inappropriately."

Roku quickly appealed, and while a federal judge initially overturned the ban, a subsequent ruling restored it, so the ban has been in place for the better part of the year, costing Roku a notable sum. Roku subsequently jumped through all manner of hoops in a bid to please the courts, including building a new internal team specifically dedicated to cracking down on piracy, posting notable warnings to users who decide to install unofficial channels, and renaming the channels from "private" to "non-certified" in a bid to make it even more obvious Roku wasn't sanctioning the behavior of its users.

Fast forward to this week, and the 11th Collegiate Court in Mexico City has ruled to again overturn the ban, opening the door to Mexican consumers being able to, you know, buy whatever hardware they like and use the devices as they see fit.

"The Court reportedly acknowledged Roku’s efforts to keep pirated content away from its platform, an opinion also shared by Cablevision. However, should pirate channels appear on Roku in the future, Cablevision warned that it would take further legal action to have those sources blocked via the Mexican Institute of Industrial Property and other local authorities."

Again, consumers are just using a computer to access content online, and what that content is really shouldn't really be seen as Roku's responsibility. The irony here is that Roku has spent a lot of time kissing up to entrenched cable operators here in the States, helping them scuttle efforts to make traditional cable boxes more open. Of course much like the cable industry, the more locked down Roku makes its products, the more likely consumers are to flock to products that actually let them do what they want, which obviously doesn't necessarily include piracy.

The same hysteria surrounding Roku has been doubly-applied to programs like Kodi, which (in much the same way that Roku is just a computer) is just software that (with the help of plugins) can be used to access copyrighted content... and a laundry list of other things. This nannyish approach to what hardware and software can be used and how is an unproductive and expensive game of Whac-a-Mole, which is why we've pretty consistently argued that embracing openness and innovation tends to be a notably more productive and profitable solution.

Reader Comments

  • icon
    Gary (profile), 23 Oct 2018 @ 5:33pm

    Next Up

    Sales of all computer monitors will be banned because they can be used to watch pirated content. (Will be added to Article 13.)

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • icon
      Anonymous Anonymous Coward (profile), 23 Oct 2018 @ 5:38pm

      Re: Next Up

      I would be more worried about those computer monitors watching what goes on in your bedroom. That is assuming that you have a computer monitor, or TV in your bedroom. Or that you keep your, ahem, behavior in the bedroom. -:)

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • icon
    Anonymous Anonymous Coward (profile), 23 Oct 2018 @ 5:35pm

    Growing pains are painful, but also avoidable

    It's gonna take some time, decades maybe, but eventually the judiciary will have some real concept of tech. Understand the difference between hardware and OS and base installation vs downloadable apps.

    But it will not be universal. There are too many countries that decry tech as evil to make it so. Or they want control more than anything else.

    The bigger problem is when one country tries to impose their rules on everyone else. That cannot fly. But it starts in the judiciaries understanding of tech.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • icon
    Bergman (profile), 23 Oct 2018 @ 5:55pm

    Does Cablevision have an internet department?

    If so, does anyone ever stream illicitly copied content through it? It occurs to me that the precedent that let Cablevision shut down Roku could be used to shut down Cablevision, if Cablevision has any kind of user-controlled content.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • identicon
      Anonymous Coward, 23 Oct 2018 @ 6:12pm

      Re: Does Cablevision have an internet department?

      Cablevision does have Internet capability. They follow the same practices as their US counterparts (I was going to say American, but America compromises North America, Central America, and South America so it is actually wrong to claim the US compromises all of America) and it costs more to have Internet only than to have Cable and Internet. Phone comes in there someplace, but since I don't need their phone service I have not considered it in terms of price comparisons. Cable plus Internet is about $35 per month. I say about as the peso/dollar conversion rate changes a lot. And they have renamed themselves with the really stupid moniker Izzi.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]


Close

Email This

This feature is only available to registered users. Register or sign in to use it.