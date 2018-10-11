Cool Cool Cool Oversight Office Says It's... >>
(Mis)Uses of Technology

by Karl Bode

Thu, Oct 11th 2018 6:43am


Filed Under:
fcc, robocalls, scams, state attorneys general



34 State AGs Demand The FCC Do More To End Annoying Robocalls

from the sorry-I-was-eating-dinner dept

Despite endless government initiatives and countless promises from the telecom sector, our national robocall hell continues. Robocalls from telemarketers continue to be the subject the FCC receives the most complaints about, and recent data from the Robocall Index indicates that the problem is only getting worse. Consumers continue to be hammered by mortgage interest rate scams, credit card scams, student loan scams, business loan scams, and IRS scams. In September, the group found that 4.4 billion robocalls were placed to consumers at a rate of 147 million per day. The trend is not particularly subtle:

The trend continues skyward despite the fact that the FCC passed new rules in 2015 expanding the ability of telecommunication companies to block robocalls and spam messages at the request of customers. And in 2016, the agency created a "robocalling strike force" tasked with crafting solutions for the problem. Additional rules dropped in 2017 taking aim at robocall spoofing.

So why is this still a problem? For one thing, cheap, internet-routed calling and spoofing options have outpaced both legal and technical solutions, leaving regulators and lawmakers in a perpetual race to catch up from behind. Flimsy security standards embedded in most caller ID systems also make spoofing phone numbers relatively trivial. Enforcement is also inconsistent (in part because smaller robocallers are often much easier to defeat in court than major companies), and years of apathy, blame shifting, and tap dancing by major carriers like AT&T certainly didn't help.

To that end, 34 State attorneys general signed a formal request this week urging the FCC to do more to thwart the problem. Comments made to the FCC make it clear that the FCC's 2017 spoofing rules didn't go far enough, so the AGs are requesting that the FCC create additional, more tailored rules to tackle things like "neighbor spoofing":

"One specific method which has evolved recently is a form of illegal spoofing called ‘neighbor spoofing.’ A neighbor-spoofed call will commonly appear on a consumer’s caller ID with the same area code and local exchange as the consumer to increase the likelihood he/she will answer the call. In addition, consumers have recently reported receiving calls where their own phone numbers appeared on their caller ID. A consumer who answered one such call reported the caller attempted to trick her by saying he was with the phone company and required personal information to verify the account, claiming it had been hacked. Scams like this cannot be tolerated."

The AGs also encouraged the FCC to bring some additional pressure on carriers to speed up the deployment of STIR (Secure Telephone Identity Revisited) and SHAKEN (Secure Handling of Asserted information using toKENs), protocol frameworks that should make it notably easier to authenticate legitimate calls and identify illegally spoofed calls. Hopefully the FCC can take a brief break from ignoring the public and kissing up to widely despised telecom monopolies to consider the request.

Reader Comments

  • icon
    That Anonymous Coward (profile), 11 Oct 2018 @ 6:50am

    Now if they'd expand the rules to cover political calls.
    They think people really love them, so if they are beloved make them opt in.
    Then maybe do something about the 'charity' & 'survey' calls which are thinly veiled come-ons to separate you from your money with a sales pitch for something unrelated.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • icon
      Gary (profile), 11 Oct 2018 @ 6:59am

      Re: Henhouse

      _Now if they'd expand the rules to cover political calls._

      A case of the wolves guarding the henhouse, eh?
      No one on the Hill is going to make a change that keeps them from calling their voter base.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

      • identicon
        Anonymous Coward, 11 Oct 2018 @ 7:16am

        Re: Re: Henhouse

        They call everyone not just those who have sort of opted in by becoming a party member. Then there are the door to door people who do not take no for an answer. Just close the door in their face while smiling.

        reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • icon
      Toom1275 (profile), 11 Oct 2018 @ 8:17am

      Re:

      Now if they'd expand the rules to cover political calls.

      The RNC claimed that it had a "first amendment right" to choke up people's voicemail boxes with rignless political spam.

      https://arstechnica.com/tech-policy/2017/05/republicans-claim-1st-amendment-right-to-send-you- robo-voicemails/

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

      • identicon
        Anonymous Coward, 11 Oct 2018 @ 8:52am

        Re: Re:

        According to that article, they claimed everyone had the right to send voicemail spam. Which is at least fair—if the RNC can tell you how to vote, why not, say, Russians with American investments?

        reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

        • identicon
          Christenson, 11 Oct 2018 @ 9:15am

          Re: Re: Re:

          *This* is the fundamental conundrum....

          Given this logical extension of Citizen's united, and the fact that borders really don't seem to exist on the internet, just what is "election interference" from a foreign country, and how does it differ from "advertising" by a company or campaign or "organic speech" from individuals.....

          We really haven't worked out the consequences of "everyone to everyone" communications yet....

          I think, on principle, that we need to begin by recognizing that the constitution applies to all actions of the US government, worldwide.

          reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

        • identicon
          Anonymous Coward, 11 Oct 2018 @ 9:16am

          Re: Re: Re:

          The RNC should publish their phone number so that others can join in the fun.

          reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

          • identicon
            Christenson, 11 Oct 2018 @ 9:36am

            Re: Re: Re: Re:

            What??? Let *everyone* actually call the RNC?? /s

            That would be much too peer-to-peer, too egalitarian. But its probably part of the solution.

            Zero-marginal cost (to send) messages are a form of displaced cost, just like pollution. It costs you much more to *filter* out to the ones you want to pay attention to.

            Same for this post, actually...several people will have to read it (at a cost) to determine whether it is just worthless garbage, but my cost to send is zero.

            My actual profession is a logician...and it is a conundrum because I have worked myself into a corner with the unintended consequences!

            reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 11 Oct 2018 @ 6:59am

    I'd be happy just to end the calls I run over to answer at work where they just hang up without saying a word.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 11 Oct 2018 @ 7:03am

    The FCC was supported by bots. They're not going to do anything about them.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Pixelation, 11 Oct 2018 @ 7:09am

    I no longer answer calls from my area code unless I recognize the number. Most are fake/scam calls. If Pai doesn't do something about this, I hope he gets an incurable case of crotch rot.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • identicon
      Anonymous Coward, 11 Oct 2018 @ 9:50am

      Re:

      I do something very similar. I kept my out of state number when I moved. Now, if I get a call from a "local number" I know not to answer it, but if I get a local call from where I presently live, it's far more likely to be legit, especially if I am expecting a call. Otherwise I just don't answer numbers I don't recognize. Businesses sometimes come up as restricted though, and they won't get an answer either (they can leave VM and I'll get back to them if necessary).

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 11 Oct 2018 @ 7:15am

    Why fix the problem when telcos can massively profit from it? think of the added fee opportunities!

    - Fees to block spam calls
    - "Free" spam call blocking app (Note: all data used on the phone is logged and used for advertising purposes)

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • identicon
      Anonymous Coward, 11 Oct 2018 @ 7:18am

      Re:

      Yup, telcos will not stop something that generates income. Telcos do not care about the minions just like the politicians do not care.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 11 Oct 2018 @ 7:18am

    THE FBI SAYS YOUR FAMILY IS GOING TO BE BRUTALLY MURDERED...unless you claim this free cruise you've won! *foghorn*

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Christenson, 11 Oct 2018 @ 7:26am

    The Moderation Problem in another guise...

    Robocalling is really a surface symptom of a deeper issue:

    Automated messages are "basically free" (zero marginal cost to send), just like spam e-mails, so of course there's a lot of them, very small response rates pay nicely.

    And public service (for example, positively identifying the source of a call, and taking real action when caller ID data is faked) costs money, so no, the big telecoms aren't interested.

    Now, if you are alert, you will notice that this is a call to make anonymous calling impossible, and, like Techdirt, I think that has quite a bit of value for whistleblowers and generally enabling the first amendment. I don't know how to resolve the dilemma.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • identicon
      Anonymous Coward, 11 Oct 2018 @ 9:21am

      Re: The Moderation Problem in another guise...

      You could always resort to the old cutting letters out of the news paper and pasting them on a sheet to send in the snail mail.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 11 Oct 2018 @ 7:44am

    Hopefully the FCC can take a brief break from ignoring the public and kissing up to widely despised telecom monopolies to consider the request.

    There isnt a hope in hell of Pai doing anything because the telecoms companies are getting backhanders for not stopping these calls and so is Pai. His whole aim is to do whatever he can to ensure the phone services and internet services for yhe public are as useless as they can be while ensuring the providers glean as much profit as possible. This is why he was given the job, not to make sure the public got good deals and protection from rip offs and scams?

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    DOlz, 11 Oct 2018 @ 7:48am

    Have fun with them

    I admit I have fun with the ones calling from "Microsoft" about suspicious internet activity on my Windows (I use a Mac) computer. Sometimes I play the tech illiterate old man; computer is that what I watch Matlock on? Other times I demand to know when they installed spyware on my computer. My favorite is trying to get them to tell me if they’re from Microsoft exactly which operating system I’m using and hardware details.

    For some reason they always hang up on me.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • identicon
      Anonymous Coward, 11 Oct 2018 @ 9:23am

      Re: Have fun with them

      How much of their precious time have you wasted?

      lol - some of them are complete idiots.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • identicon
      astroboi, 11 Oct 2018 @ 9:35am

      Re: Have fun with them

      I like to ask the Indian guys if they are Dalits. One of 'em actually said 'Yes' so I suggested he stick to toilet cleaning. Rude? Cruel? Well so is trying to rip people off with scams.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • icon
    hij (profile), 11 Oct 2018 @ 7:54am

    When can we nerd harder?

    It is interesting that when politicians go up against the harsh reality of the limitations of mathematics and encryption they just assume a technical solution can be found. When it comes to actual technology they just shrug and decide it is hard.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • icon
    ShadowNinja (profile), 11 Oct 2018 @ 7:54am

    The robocall problem is so bad for me that it's to the point where I wonder if it's even worth having a phone with how few legitimate calls I get.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • icon
    Nathan F (profile), 11 Oct 2018 @ 8:23am

    How I deal with robo calls is, when a call from a number I don't recognize comes in I go ahead and pick up. I just remain silent. The automated systems on the other end are waiting for someone to say something so that it knows there is a person on the other end, if it doesn't hear anything after 10 seconds it hangs up. If there is an actual person on the other end after a moment of silence they will say something.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • identicon
      Anonymous Coward, 11 Oct 2018 @ 9:29am

      Re:

      and then there are those callers that are only looking for a live number with a real person to then send their silly crapola to.

      My favorite is the broken english IRS call complete with background that makes it sound like a Grand Central train station pay phone. Then they threaten to have you arrested, lol - do not respond as they will then swat you.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 11 Oct 2018 @ 9:45am

    But... how does that make more money for Verizon?

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 11 Oct 2018 @ 9:45am

    I don't get it. Either those numbers are far lower than the real number of robocalls (I get 6 or 7 every week consistently) or they have a means of identifying robocalls. If the latter, why don't they simply use that means to prevent them?

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]


