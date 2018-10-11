34 State AGs Demand The FCC Do More To End Annoying Robocalls
Despite endless government initiatives and countless promises from the telecom sector, our national robocall hell continues. Robocalls from telemarketers continue to be the subject the FCC receives the most complaints about, and recent data from the Robocall Index indicates that the problem is only getting worse. Consumers continue to be hammered by mortgage interest rate scams, credit card scams, student loan scams, business loan scams, and IRS scams. In September, the group found that 4.4 billion robocalls were placed to consumers at a rate of 147 million per day. The trend is not particularly subtle:
The trend continues skyward despite the fact that the FCC passed new rules in 2015 expanding the ability of telecommunication companies to block robocalls and spam messages at the request of customers. And in 2016, the agency created a "robocalling strike force" tasked with crafting solutions for the problem. Additional rules dropped in 2017 taking aim at robocall spoofing.
So why is this still a problem? For one thing, cheap, internet-routed calling and spoofing options have outpaced both legal and technical solutions, leaving regulators and lawmakers in a perpetual race to catch up from behind. Flimsy security standards embedded in most caller ID systems also make spoofing phone numbers relatively trivial. Enforcement is also inconsistent (in part because smaller robocallers are often much easier to defeat in court than major companies), and years of apathy, blame shifting, and tap dancing by major carriers like AT&T certainly didn't help.
To that end, 34 State attorneys general signed a formal request this week urging the FCC to do more to thwart the problem. Comments made to the FCC make it clear that the FCC's 2017 spoofing rules didn't go far enough, so the AGs are requesting that the FCC create additional, more tailored rules to tackle things like "neighbor spoofing":
"One specific method which has evolved recently is a form of illegal spoofing called ‘neighbor spoofing.’ A neighbor-spoofed call will commonly appear on a consumer’s caller ID with the same area code and local exchange as the consumer to increase the likelihood he/she will answer the call. In addition, consumers have recently reported receiving calls where their own phone numbers appeared on their caller ID. A consumer who answered one such call reported the caller attempted to trick her by saying he was with the phone company and required personal information to verify the account, claiming it had been hacked. Scams like this cannot be tolerated."
The AGs also encouraged the FCC to bring some additional pressure on carriers to speed up the deployment of STIR (Secure Telephone Identity Revisited) and SHAKEN (Secure Handling of Asserted information using toKENs), protocol frameworks that should make it notably easier to authenticate legitimate calls and identify illegally spoofed calls. Hopefully the FCC can take a brief break from ignoring the public and kissing up to widely despised telecom monopolies to consider the request.
They think people really love them, so if they are beloved make them opt in.
Then maybe do something about the 'charity' & 'survey' calls which are thinly veiled come-ons to separate you from your money with a sales pitch for something unrelated.
Re: Henhouse
A case of the wolves guarding the henhouse, eh?
No one on the Hill is going to make a change that keeps them from calling their voter base.
Re: Re: Henhouse
Re:
The RNC claimed that it had a "first amendment right" to choke up people's voicemail boxes with rignless political spam.
https://arstechnica.com/tech-policy/2017/05/republicans-claim-1st-amendment-right-to-send-you- robo-voicemails/
Re: Re:
According to that article, they claimed everyone had the right to send voicemail spam. Which is at least fair—if the RNC can tell you how to vote, why not, say, Russians with American investments?
Re: Re: Re:
Given this logical extension of Citizen's united, and the fact that borders really don't seem to exist on the internet, just what is "election interference" from a foreign country, and how does it differ from "advertising" by a company or campaign or "organic speech" from individuals.....
We really haven't worked out the consequences of "everyone to everyone" communications yet....
I think, on principle, that we need to begin by recognizing that the constitution applies to all actions of the US government, worldwide.
Re: Re: Re: Re:
Re: Re: Re:
Re: Re: Re: Re:
That would be much too peer-to-peer, too egalitarian. But its probably part of the solution.
Zero-marginal cost (to send) messages are a form of displaced cost, just like pollution. It costs you much more to *filter* out to the ones you want to pay attention to.
Same for this post, actually...several people will have to read it (at a cost) to determine whether it is just worthless garbage, but my cost to send is zero.
My actual profession is a logician...and it is a conundrum because I have worked myself into a corner with the unintended consequences!
Re:
- Fees to block spam calls
- "Free" spam call blocking app (Note: all data used on the phone is logged and used for advertising purposes)
Re:
The Moderation Problem in another guise...
Automated messages are "basically free" (zero marginal cost to send), just like spam e-mails, so of course there's a lot of them, very small response rates pay nicely.
And public service (for example, positively identifying the source of a call, and taking real action when caller ID data is faked) costs money, so no, the big telecoms aren't interested.
Now, if you are alert, you will notice that this is a call to make anonymous calling impossible, and, like Techdirt, I think that has quite a bit of value for whistleblowers and generally enabling the first amendment. I don't know how to resolve the dilemma.
Re: The Moderation Problem in another guise...
There isnt a hope in hell of Pai doing anything because the telecoms companies are getting backhanders for not stopping these calls and so is Pai. His whole aim is to do whatever he can to ensure the phone services and internet services for yhe public are as useless as they can be while ensuring the providers glean as much profit as possible. This is why he was given the job, not to make sure the public got good deals and protection from rip offs and scams?
Have fun with them
For some reason they always hang up on me.
Re: Have fun with them
lol - some of them are complete idiots.
Re: Have fun with them
When can we nerd harder?
Re: When can we nerd harder?
Re:
My favorite is the broken english IRS call complete with background that makes it sound like a Grand Central train station pay phone. Then they threaten to have you arrested, lol - do not respond as they will then swat you.
I don't get it. Either those numbers are far lower than the real number of robocalls (I get 6 or 7 every week consistently) or they have a means of identifying robocalls. If the latter, why don't they simply use that means to prevent them?
Re:
They are quite pathetic, most just leave a no message message.
