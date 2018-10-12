 
<< Washington State Laughs At Federal Attack On...
 tdicon 
 
<< Thomas Goolnik Gets Google To Forget Our Story...
 

Free Speech

by Tim Cushing

Fri, Oct 12th 2018 9:46am


Filed Under:
criticism, egypt, fake news, free speech, suppression



Another Critic Of Egypt's Government Gets Hit With 'Fake News' Charges

from the thanks-trump dept

Fake news is a handy term deployed by authoritarians to criticize speech they don't like. Since it's such a malleable term, it's been co-opted by a handful of foreign governments as the basis for new laws. We don't have a fake news law here, fortunately, but it's Trump's frequent use of the term that has given it worldwide traction.

Egypt's "fake news" laws comes bundled with lots of other speech-censoring add-ons. Earlier this year, an Egyptian journalist was charged with "spreading false news" and "misuse of a social media account"[!] for exposing state police brutality. The government's evidence against the journalist included account suspensions by US social media companies quite possibly triggered by takedown requests the government had issued.

Egyptian human rights activist Amal Fathy is the latest victim of the "fake news" law, which was tacked onto a sweeping "cybercrime" bill that gives the Egyptian government more direct control of citizens' access to internet services.

Here's how Fathy fell victim to the new cyberlaws:

Last May, Amal Fathy posted a 12-minute video on Facebook in which she described how she had been sexually harassed while visiting her bank.

She also criticised the government for not doing enough to protect women.

She was arrested two days later, and charged with attempting to harm the Egyptian state and possessing indecent material.

Fathy received a two-year suspended sentence and a $560 fine for criticizing her government. Her actions were described by the government as "spreading fake news." The word "news" apparently also covers opinions, which aligns it with the US President's deployment of the term.

Fathy won't be the last person punished for criticizing the Egyptian government. The law is working just the way it was always supposed to, even if it was pitched to residents as something necessary to counter national security threats.

Egypt's government now has even more power to block internet services and directly oversee any social media accounts with large numbers of followers. Critics of the government aren't threatening the security of the nation, but the government is willing to overlook the letter of the law to pursue its true, dissent-crushing spirit.

Leave a Comment

If you liked this post, you may also be interested in...

Add Your Comment

Have a Techdirt Account? Sign in now. Want one? Register here
Get Techdirt’s Daily Email
Use markdown for basic formatting. HTML is no longer supported.
  Save me a cookie
 
<< Washington State Laughs At Federal Attack On...
 tdicon 
 
<< Thomas Goolnik Gets Google To Forget Our Story...
 
Follow Techdirt
Advertisement
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads
Essential Reading
Techdirt Insider Chat
Advertisement
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads
Recent Stories

Friday

09:46 Another Critic Of Egypt's Government Gets Hit With 'Fake News' Charges (0)

Tuesday

09:10 Thomas Goolnik Gets Google To Forget Our Story About Him Getting Google To Forget Stories About Thomas Goolnik (45)

Friday

10:44 Free Law Project Takes A Stand Against Attempt To Use GDPR To Disappear A Public Court Docket (14)

Thursday

13:28 Spanish Court Moves Forward With Prosecution Of Man Who Offended A Bunch Of Religious Lawyers (67)
More arrow
Advertisement
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads

Close

Email This

This feature is only available to registered users. Register or sign in to use it.