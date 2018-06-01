This Week In Techdirt History: May 27th - June... >>
<< Judge OKs Class Action Status For Illinoisans...
 tdicon 

Journalism

by Tim Cushing

Fri, Jun 1st 2018 7:39pm


Filed Under:
arrests, egypt, journalism, social media, wael abbas

Companies:
facebook, twitter, youtube



Egyptian Gov't Arrests Journalist Who Exposed Brutality; Will Use Social Media Suspensions As Evidence Against Him

from the moderated-right-into-a-prison-sentence dept

As in any country, the limits of free speech are determined by the ruling party. While we have a Constitution that (mostly) holds our representatives at bay, many countries only pay lip service to rights they have previously declared inviolable. Egypt's government has long suppressed dissent and strangled communications. It deployed an internet kill switch in 2011, cutting off access to millions of Egyptians. A regime change followed and the former president was fined for nuking the country's internet access.

Despite this power shift, nothing much changed. The current government cares no more for dissent and criticism than the previous one. Egyptian journalist Wael Abbas, who exposed police brutality and government torture, has provided his fellow residents an invaluable service: an unfiltered, ground-level view of government atrocities. His work even resulted in the rare conviction of Cairo police officers.

But he's fought censorship at home -- as well as abroad -- every step of the way. YouTube, Facebook, and Twitter have all suspended his accounts, supposedly for policy violations. Most of these were reversed after US activists intervened on his behalf, but his accounts are always just another perceived violation away from being shut down permanently.

And that's just on the US side. Egypt's government has tried to silence him on the homefront, convicting him in 2010 for "providing telecommunications service to the public without permission of the authorities." That was under the previous regime -- the one that deployed an internet kill switch to disrupt the communications of its many critics and opponents.

The new regime, as noted above, is no better. As Jillian York reports for the EFF, Abbas has been detained by Egyptian police, apparently for the crime of exposing government misdeeds.

Abbas was taken at dawn on May 23 by police to an undisclosed location, according to news reports which quote his lawyer, Gamal Eid. The Arabic Network for Human Rights Information (ANHRI) reported that Abbas was not shown a warrant or given a reason for his arrest. He appeared in front of state security yesterday and was questioned and ordered by prosecutors to be held for fifteen days. According to the Association for Freedom of Thought and Expression (AFTE), Abbas was charged with “involvement in a terrorist group”, “spreading false news” and “misuse of social networks.”

The details of the charges really don't matter. Much like "resisting arrest," the charges are catch-all crimes meant to show the charged the importance of kowtowing to public displays of power. Unfortunately, the prosecution -- if it evens needs the help -- will be using actions taken by US social media companies as evidence against Abbas.

It seems clear that the messaging around Abbas' detention is that his arrest was connected to his posts on Facebook and Twitter, and that the prosecution and media are using his suspension by these services as part of the evidence for his guilt.

This is more than merely unfortunate. US social media platforms have played a part in anti-government uprisings around the world. In some cases, platforms have exercised caution when dealing with accounts caught in the middle of government violence, taking extra steps to protect the humans behind pseudonymous accounts. But Abbas has received none of these protections and his documentation of government brutality has resulted in multiple suspensions. The self-proclaimed guardians of worldwide free speech are providing evidence to government censors with their sometimes careless moderation efforts. When you treat certain content as offensive and treat it with blanket moderation policies, you strip the "offensive" content of its context. In cases like this, blanket moderation could mean the difference between freedom and a lengthy prison sentence. If social media platforms want to continue to operate in countries where governments are openly oppressive, they need to do a much better job protecting those who expose government abuse.

20 Comments | Leave a Comment

If you liked this post, you may also be interested in...

Reader Comments

Subscribe: RSS

View by: Time | Thread


  • icon
    Anonymous Anonymous Coward (profile), 1 Jun 2018 @ 6:35pm

    You call that EVIDENCE? LOL

    So social media accounts were taken down with the 'policy violation' equivalent of a DMCA (accusation with any corroboration) and THAT is evidence in a court case? Yes I understand that the court is in Egypt and they don't have the same kind of protections that other countries do. Never the less, their 'evidence' should still pass some level of a laugh test, even if the sense of humor is somewhat stilted.

    In a regime as authoritarian as Egypt's, one would think they could come up with something better. I mean, actual straight forward lies would be better.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • icon
      Bergman (profile), 1 Jun 2018 @ 9:38pm

      Re: You call that EVIDENCE? LOL

      When no one dares laugh, all evidence will pass every laugh test.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • identicon
      Anonymous Coward, 2 Jun 2018 @ 6:12am

      Re: You call that EVIDENCE? LOL

      and that is what the usa has to look forward to as a result of the current shift in political landscape. It is interesting to note that a majority of the usa population does not agree with most of what their representatives are doing to them and the world. If this continues the shit will hit the fan at some point, perhaps this is what they want.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • icon
    Uriel-238 (profile), 1 Jun 2018 @ 7:44pm

    I think we can move beyond the illusion.

    While we have a Constitution that (has ceased to) hold our representatives at bay

    Fixed.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • This comment has been flagged by the community. Click here to show it
    identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 1 Jun 2018 @ 7:48pm

    Techdirt continues ignore Israel shot 60 DEAD wounds over 1000.

    Among them, journalists and children.

    Your double standard of never mentioning Israel's human rights violations has been more evident than this last month, Techdirt.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • icon
      Anonymous Anonymous Coward (profile), 1 Jun 2018 @ 7:55pm

      Re: Techdirt continues ignore Israel shot 60 DEAD wounds over 1000.

      The double standard is you thinking your posts make any sense to anyone else.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

      • icon
        sumgai (profile), 2 Jun 2018 @ 8:00am

        Re: Re: Techdirt continues ignore Israel shot 60 DEAD wounds over 1000.

        Whle I can't read the OP (the "Click Here" isn't actually a link), I can guess from the above response what happened. It would appear that we now have a 'bullhorn-important' messenger in our midst.

        Listen friend.... Calling out Techdirt for not reporting political news that's 'technology-deficient' is like telling PETA that Kelloggs is being cruel to Tony the Tiger, and hoping to sell tickets to the ensuing hilarity. It doesn't play well in Peoria, I'm here to tell ya.

        reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • icon
      Stephen T. Stone (profile), 1 Jun 2018 @ 7:58pm

      Re:

      Your comment is irrelevant to the article at hand and you know that the entire topic is not in the Techdirt wheelhouse. You may take your attempts to inflame people into a needless argument based on a tragic event back to 4chan—where both you and your bullshit belong.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • identicon
      Anonymous Coward, 1 Jun 2018 @ 9:52pm

      Re: Techdirt continues ignore Israel shot 60 DEAD wounds over 1000.

      Which Trump's government supports, but we all know what happens when anyone questions the Cheeto's wisdom - you get your panties in a twist so hard it snaps your prosthetic dick clean off.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • identicon
      Anonymous Coward, 1 Jun 2018 @ 10:00pm

      Re: Techdirt continues ignore Israel shot 60 DEAD wounds over 1000.

      Your mention of the ongoing Israeli atrocities is completely irrelevant considering that this story is about a journalist who was arrested for reporting news. And no, it was not about Tommy Robinson, the British Youtube "journalist" whose arrest and imprisonment this past week was slapped with a media blackout order from the Crown Court.

      Though perhaps Techdirt could have published something cheeky like this:

      http://www.breitbart.com/london/2018/05/26/redacted-arrested-for-redacted-outside-redacted-leed s-crown-court-issues-media-ban/

      But that raises another question: Does Techdirt obey media blackout orders?

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

      • icon
        That One Guy (profile), 1 Jun 2018 @ 11:30pm

        8-Ball says... 'not likely'

        But that raises another question: Does Techdirt obey media blackout orders?

        Any such order from a non-US court would probably result in a nice article that could be boiled down to, 'Yeah, no'. An order from a US court I've no doubt would be fought, though it might result in articles drawing attention to the fact that someone is trying to silence them.

        I'm not aware of anyone going that far, though history would seem to suggest that it would not work out very well for whoever tried it.

        reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 2 Jun 2018 @ 7:24am

    ' YouTube, Facebook, and Twitter'

    let's face it, these 3 and others are as gutless and corrupt as the rest, always doing as governments tell them to do with no thought or care for whether what has been posted is true and correct or not. their main concern is money, and the loss of some if they go along with reporting of the truth!!

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Pixelation, 2 Jun 2018 @ 9:15am

    Don't need a reason

    The Egyptian government, like other governments, would find another reason to jail him if there weren't any social media suspensions in his past. As nice as it would be if he hadn't been suspended, I highly doubt it would matter at all.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • identicon
      Anonymous Coward, 2 Jun 2018 @ 11:48am

      Re: Don't need a reason

      Exactly. It is a kangaroo court where evidence is going to be one-sided and heavily edited to skew everything in their favor. The Kim Dotcom trial was much the same. His following of the laws were used against him when they made up a conspiracy to commit crimes crime and pretended it was legal and binding. They even got the government of NZ to go along with it. The current administration was not part of the plan though and it is falling apart without support from the White House.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • icon
    stderric (profile), 2 Jun 2018 @ 10:04am

    Abbas was charged with “involvement in a terrorist group”, “spreading false news” and “misuse of social networks.”

    Egypt, man... what a primitive backwater. I mean, how uncivilized do you have to be to arrest someone using trumped-up terrorism charges because he 'reported fake news on the internet'?

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    GEMont, 2 Jun 2018 @ 10:38am

    A more likely outcome...

    "...could mean the difference between freedom and a lengthy prison sentence."

    That's assuming he is not found in 12 days, hanging from his belt in his cell.
    Nothing stifles undesired speech as well as a good old-fashioned faked suicide, since there is no way to prove he was murdered, and the action eliminates the possibility of martyrdom as a bonus.
    Pretty much standard operational procedure for Assholes In Power.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • icon
    Coyne Tibbets (profile), 2 Jun 2018 @ 11:10am

    The problem with mandated moderation

    This case perfectly exemplifies the problems with mandated moderation.

    Companies rarely get into moderation on their own, because moderation is expensive. Instead we have our governments insisting that companies must moderate content, creating laws with a furrowed brow concern that we were warned would be the father of so many bad measures.

    First comes moderation, then comes censorship, then comes the use of the censorship as justification for stronger penalties.

    Censorship is always a weapon of those who are in power, and it is always used as a weapon against the downtrodden. It does not matter whether the censorship is overt or comes through the back door in the form of mandated moderation.

    Enthusiasts of FOSTA/SESTA, and enemies of CDA 230, could learn a thing or two from this case if they were paying attention.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 2 Jun 2018 @ 3:23pm

    I wanted to go to Egypt to see the Pyramids.

    But i'm afraid the government would either have me beaten or killed for not being muslim or being a foreigner.

    They've essentially DESTROYED tourism by making people fear for their lives

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 2 Jun 2018 @ 8:54pm

    Still Nothing on Tommy Robinson

    Tommy Robinson
    In jail a week already in the UK
    and still no mention of it ??
    You guys must either love Islamic Grooming groups Or are
    scared shitless of gay Muslims who are pedophiles .

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • identicon
      Anonymous Coward, 2 Jun 2018 @ 9:34pm

      Re: Still Trolling

      Hey Out of the Blue - still waiting for you to post the links to Your awesome news site with all the relevant news that TD doesn't post.
      Still waiting.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]


Add Your Comment

Have a Techdirt Account? Sign in now. Want one? Register here
Get Techdirt’s Daily Email
Use markdown for basic formatting. HTML is no longer supported.
  Save me a cookie
This Week In Techdirt History: May 27th - June... >>
<< Judge OKs Class Action Status For Illinoisans...
 tdicon 
Follow Techdirt
Special Affiliate Offer
Anonymous number for texting and calling from Hushed. $25 lifetime membership, use code TECHDIRT25
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads
Advertisement
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads
Essential Reading
Techdirt Deals
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads
Techdirt Insider Chat
Advertisement
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads
Recent Stories

Saturday

12:00 This Week In Techdirt History: May 27th - June 2nd (0)

Friday

19:39 Egyptian Gov't Arrests Journalist Who Exposed Brutality; Will Use Social Media Suspensions As Evidence Against Him (20)
15:30 Judge OKs Class Action Status For Illinoisans Claiming Facebook Violated State Privacy Law (7)
13:33 11th Circuit Says No Reasonable Suspicion Needed For Invasive Device Searches At The Border (27)
11:59 TSA Has Been Compiling A Shitlist Of Travelers It Just Doesn't Like (33)
10:41 S Is For Streisand: Sesame Street Decides To Offer Free Promotion To R-Rated Muppet Satire By Filing Trademark Claim (26)
10:36 Daily Deal: NetSpot Pro for Windows (0)
09:46 FOSTA Supporters Come Out Swinging Against Critics (30)
06:43 FCC Wants Ebay, Amazon To Crack Down On Kodi-Based Pirate TV Boxes (55)
03:42 Six More J20 Protest Prosecutions Dismissed As Gov't Admits To Hiding Exculpatory Evidence From Defendants (36)
More arrow
Advertisement
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads

Close

Email This

This feature is only available to registered users. Register or sign in to use it.