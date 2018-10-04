Can We Make Congress Less Dumb About Technology?
Earlier this week, a bunch of organizations -- including Techdirt's own sister organization, the Copia Institute -- announced the launch of a new project, called Future Congress. It's a coalition of organizations, some of whom rarely agree on anything with some of the other members. It is made up of organizations with a variety of political viewpoints and policy ideas. But, this coalition does agree one one thing: we need to stop Congress from being so damn clueless about technology.
For many years, we've talked about the unfortunate decision by a Newt Gingrich-led Congress back in the mid-90s to dismantle the Office of Technology Assessment (or OTA). This was the organization that was a non-partisan, careful think tank focused on providing useful technology briefings to anyone in Congress who needed it. And yet, just as technology was becoming central to our every day lives, Congress defunded it (technically, the office still exists on the books, but it has no funding and no staff). Over the years there have been many calls to bring OTA back, and every so often someone in Congress floats a bill... which always gets shot down (the latest was just a few months ago).
The goal of the Future Congress coalition is to try to convince Congress to fix this -- for its own good. For many, many, many years now, we've highlighted how every time there's a hearing related to issues regarding technology, nearly all of our elected officials come off looking totally clueless to a degree that is outright embarrassing. They could easily fix this -- in a way that will both stop making them look clueless in front of the world and likely lead to better policy outcomes. Hopefully, they realize this.
I will note that last month there were some baby steps towards this, with Congress putting some language into an appropriations bill that fund a study of reviving the OTA while also moving to let the GAO take on some of the work that OTA used to do. It's unclear if this will actually survive or do very much, and Congress should be willing to step up and do much more. Hopefully, this Future Congress coalition will help make it clear to Congress why it should stop being so ignorant on technology -- especially when it has the means to better educate itself.
Superfluous Wording
From the two people digging the hole, five filling it in dept.
I doubt it! Especially when their paymasters (hard and soft money providers) have an agenda and regulating technology to benefit them (we aren't even on the list) is high on the list.
Dumb or?
"Can We Make Congress Less Dumb About Technology?"
As someone in IT I'm quite sure our leaders are technologically inept. I've dealt with too many people in positions like that, and they are willfully, arrogantly hostile to having their computer explained to them. (Don't tell me what to do, just make it work!)
On top of this, our representatives are paid - and paid well - by special interests to make "dumb" decisions that are written by lobbyists. It's their top priority.
So calling them "Dumb" is off the mark, IMHO.
Come on, Mike, even you have to know about Betteridge's law of headlines.
[All these responses answering the rhetorical.]
Do not go gentle into that good night...
Do we realy want to
...you know, it might be helpful if there were comments on this article that weren't just variations on "lolno".
Re: Ha! "Thad" The Ant Slayer is taking shots at other fanboys.
Not until you properly use "dumb" and "stupid".
Slanging in a trite colloquial mistake while implying lack of ability in others is ridiculous. If you expect to be taken seriously on an important matter, then you must at least use words with precision, if not be a precisian. -- Anyone who has to look up that word, isn't. -- On other hand, the PhD papers I've waded through use multiplicity of syllables as a toy to rib all the other academics and/or tool to hide the paucity of thought from those simple folk whom they sneer at. -- That's even before they make up "math" that has no referent in reality. -- Anyhoo, just say what you mean, and mean what you say.
As Alfred E Einstein said: "Ein Geseillschaft macht kurz der werte. TRES kurz. Mit dem choppenhalfer."
Whatever party school your parents paid for clearly had already degenerated about my high school level if let your lousy grammar pass. You reflect badly on all your teachers.
Oh, and by the way, the topic here is only vehicle to advertise your practically moribund "sister organization", the one which is "supported" by your Uncle Google and other Silicon Valley corporations to put out propaganda. -- Heh, heh! "sister organization"! Good one! That's actually just YOU, Masnick! -- Another key point to convincing writing is to NOT aggrandize particularly with FALSE euphemisms. Sheesh.
Can we get a Congress that is less dumb...
Only if we get candidates worth voting for. In my area lately the only worthy choice has been "None of the above" but that choice does not appear on my ballot.
