 
<< EU Politicians Tell European Commission To...
 tdicon 

Politics

by Mike Masnick

Thu, Jun 14th 2018 1:27pm


Filed Under:
congress, mark takano, office of technology assessment, ota, rush holt, technology, understanding



Once Again Congress Votes Proactively To Keep Itself Ignorant On Technology

from the a-series-of-tubes dept

Four years ago, we wrote about the House voting to keep itself ignorant on technology, and unfortunately, I can now basically just rerun that post again, with a few small tweaks, so here we go:

The Office of Technology Assessment existed in Congress from 1972 until 1995, when it was defunded by the Newt Gingrich-led "Contract with America" team. The purpose was to actually spend time to analyze technology issues and to provide Congress with objective analysis of the impact of technology and the policies that Congress was proposing. Remember how back when there was the big SOPA debate and folks in Congress kept talking about how they weren't nerds and needed to hear from the nerds? Right: the OTA was supposed to be those nerds, but it hasn't existed in nearly two decades -- even though it still exists in law. It just isn't funded.

Rep. Mark Takano (in 2014 it was Rush Holt) thought that maybe we should finally give at least a little bit of money to test bringing back OTA and to help better advise Congress. While some would complain about Congress spending any money, this money was to better inform Congress so it stopped making bad regulations related to technology, which costs a hell of a lot more than the $2.5 million Takano's amendment proposed. Also, without OTA, Congress is much more reliant on very biased lobbyists, rather than a truly independent government organization.

The fact that we're seeing this kind of nonsense in Congress should show why we need it:

A quartet of tech experts arrived at a little-noticed hearing at the U.S. Capitol in May with a message: Quantum computing is a bleeding-edge technology with the potential to speed up drug research, financial transactions and more.

To Rep. Adam Kinzinger, though, their highly technical testimony might as well have been delivered in a foreign language. “I can understand about 50 percent of the things you say,” the Illinois Republican confessed.

But, alas, like so many things in Congress these days, the issue of merely informing themselves has become -- you guessed it --partisan. The amendment failed 195 to 217 on mostly partisan lines (15 Republicans voted for it vs. 211 against, and only 6 Democrats voted against it, while 180 voted for it). If there's any silver lining, that's slightly better than in 2014 when a similar vote failed 164 to 248. So... progress?

Either way, when Congress is ignorant, we all suffer. That so many in Congress are voting to keep themselves and their colleagues ignorant should be seen as a problem.

7 Comments | Leave a Comment

If you liked this post, you may also be interested in...

Reader Comments

Subscribe: RSS

View by: Time | Thread


  • icon
    Gary (profile), 14 Jun 2018 @ 1:20pm

    Conflict of Interest

    Clearly that conflicted with the lobbyists best interests.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • This comment has been flagged by the community. Click here to show it
    identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 14 Jun 2018 @ 1:40pm

    "has become -- you guessed it --partisan"

    Pot meet kettle! TD can always be counted on to be hypocritical while claiming it is not. Tribalism is inherent and destructive as racism and while people have at least discovered that racism should be fought against, they hold no such standards against tribalism.

    The individual is the real minority and no matter what form "group think" takes, be it race, religion, politic, sport team, nation, or geographic location will only result it one attempting to dominate the other in an attempt to reduce them to a non-human label.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • identicon
      Anonymous Coward, 14 Jun 2018 @ 1:58pm

      Re:

      What are you even talking about?

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • icon
      Mike Masnick (profile), 14 Jun 2018 @ 1:58pm

      Re:

      Pot meet kettle!

      Are you accusing us of being partisan? Really?

      TD can always be counted on to be hypocritical while claiming it is not.

      What was hypocritical in what I wrote?

      Tribalism is inherent and destructive as racism and while people have at least discovered that racism should be fought against, they hold no such standards against tribalism.

      What the fuck does this have to do with anything I wrote?

      The individual is the real minority and no matter what form "group think" takes, be it race, religion, politic, sport team, nation, or geographic location will only result it one attempting to dominate the other in an attempt to reduce them to a non-human label.

      What the fuck does this have to do with Congress voting on funding OTA?

      Look, dude, not everything fits into your silly little view of the world. Stop trying to shove things into your naive and simplistic view of the world. It's embarrassing.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • identicon
      Nick-B, 14 Jun 2018 @ 2:06pm

      Partisan?

      It's possible to call out something as partisan (when it doesn't need to be), while not being partisan themselves.

      Sounds like you just wanted to copy/paste your "tribalism = bad!" post to sound smart and superior.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • icon
    That Anonymous Coward (profile), 14 Jun 2018 @ 1:45pm

    We make regular people retire when they get to old to keep up...
    *looks at Congress*
    They still think 8-tracks are a thing...

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]


Add Your Comment

Have a Techdirt Account? Sign in now. Want one? Register here
Get Techdirt’s Daily Email
Use markdown for basic formatting. HTML is no longer supported.
  Save me a cookie
 
<< EU Politicians Tell European Commission To...
 tdicon 
Follow Techdirt
Special Affiliate Offer

Advertisement
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads
Essential Reading
Techdirt Deals
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads
Techdirt Insider Chat
Advertisement
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads
Recent Stories

Thursday

13:27 Once Again Congress Votes Proactively To Keep Itself Ignorant On Technology (7)
12:00 EU Politicians Tell European Commission To Suspend Privacy Shield Data Transfer Framework (3)
10:40 Apple Pulls Plug On Phone-Cracking Tech Vendors, Will Prevent Data Transfer From Locked Phones (21)
10:35 Daily Deal: FRESHeBUDS Pro Magnetic Bluetooth Earbuds (0)
09:29 Canadian Music Industry Pitches 'You Must Be A Pirate' Tax On Smartphones (28)
06:26 Following AT&T's Lead, Comcast Makes A $65 Billion Bid For Fox (20)
03:21 European Citizens: You Stopped ACTA, But The New Copyright Directive Is Much, Much Worse: Speak Up (7)

Wednesday

19:36 South Carolina Drug Warriors Routinely Serving Regular Warrants Like No-Knock Warrants (53)
15:40 'Transparent' FCC Doesn't Want To Reveal Any Details About Ajit Pai's Stupid Reese's Mug (23)
13:35 State Appeals Court Finds Government's Actions In Craigslist Sex Sting 'Outrageous' And 'Repugnant' (11)
More arrow
Advertisement
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads

Close

Email This

This feature is only available to registered users. Register or sign in to use it.