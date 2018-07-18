Netflix CEO Proclaims The Death Of Net Neutrality Is No Big Deal
We've noted repeatedly that while Silicon Valley giants like Facebook and Google are portrayed as net neutrality supporters, that hasn't been true for many years now. Google stopped giving a damn about the idea back in 2010 or so when it started eyeing the broadband (Google Fiber) and wireless (Android, Project Fi) markets. Similarly, Facebook has never really been much of a genuine supporter, and has actively undermined the concept of net neutrality overseas in developing nations. Once they became powerful and wealthy enough, they stopped seriously worrying about the threat posed by broadband monopolies.
For a while there, Netflix jumped in to supplant Google as a major net neutrality supporter, frequently highlighting how usage caps can be used anti-competitively or how ISPs were abusing interconnection points and their broadband monopolies to drive up prices for competitors.
But as Netflix has grown more powerful, its advocacy for net neutrality has waned proportionally. The company has repeatedly made it clear that now that it's large and successful, it no longer really has to worry about being bullied by ISPs like Comcast, since it can now afford to pay the abitrary troll tolls they're keen on erecting around the internet:
"It’s not narrowly important to us because we’re big enough to get the deals we want,” Hastings said. It was a candid admission: no matter what the FCC decides to do with Title II, Netflix isn’t worried about its ability to survive. Hastings says that Netflix is “weighing in against” changing the current rules, but that “it’s not our primary battle at this point” and “we don’t have a special vulnerability to it."
That's arguably myopic, and it's unlikely the next Netflix is quite so confident. Because Netflix is wealthy and powerful enough to fend off anti-competitive efforts by AT&T, Verizon and Comcast, doesn't mean the death of the rules won't be problematic for thousands of small businesses, startups and entrepreneurs who'll be operating on a decidedly-tilted playing field.
Netflix doubled down on its myopia this week during the company's conference call with analysts and the media, when CEO Reed Hastings tried to insist that the death of net neutrality rules here in the States was no big deal. Why? Apparently, "consumer expectations" will somehow magically keep telecom giants on their best behavior:
"Around the world net neutrality has won as a consumer expectation," Hastings said Monday during a video discussion of Netflix's second-quarter financial performance. "Broadly around the world consumers have the expectation and ISPs are delivering it," he added, referring to Internet service providers.
"The net neutrality advocates have won the day in terms of those expectations," he said.
That's not how any of this works.
Consumers can have all the "expectations" they want in terms of a healthy, open internet. But expectations mean nothing in the face of limited broadband competition and napping or compromised regulators, since there will soon be no penalty for behaving anti-competitively. ISPs right now are on their best behavior because they're worried about adding fuel to the looming lawsuits against the FCC. But should ISPs win in court, we'll quickly get a crash course on how little "expectations" will matter in the face of unchecked monopoly power.
Yes... and broadly around the world, net neutrality isn't that much of an issue that's being discussed as a result of that delivery.
It's in the US, where ISPs are broadly NOT delivering that this seem to be a major issue. Hopefully, people can understand this before the tactics of the same corporations responsible for the problems in the US start infecting ISPs elsewhere.
Your new precious, Netflix lost another $2 billion in quarter.
By my quick addition, that means has $22 billion of debt.
Clearly, streaming of legally obtained content isn't practical. Netflix would have burned out by now in any prior environment where shareholders actually worry about profit.
Anyhoo, why shouldn't the corporations that most heavily clog teh internets be paying at least in proportion to that traffic, instead of flat rate which is effectively subsidized by your Aunt Tilly who only checks email? -- That'd be NEUTRALITY. What you advocate is hidden subsidy.
Re: Your new precious, Netflix lost another $2 billion in quarter.
Citation?
"By my quick addition, that means has $22 billion of debt.
Context? Almost all major corporations have lots of debt, even those you shill for. A big scary number is meaningless, unless the context shows they are worse off than competitors.
"Clearly, streaming of legally obtained content isn't practical."
Which is interesting for you to say, given how you keep whining that people make so much money from illegally streaming it. If the difference between profit and failure is the purchase of the legal licences, it's your heroes who would appear to be the problem.
"Anyhoo, why shouldn't the corporations that most heavily clog teh internets be paying at least in proportion to that traffic"
They do. So do their customers. Why do people like you keep trying to demand a third payment.
"That'd be NEUTRALITY"
How the hell can we be this far into the discussion and some be able to even to pretend to be this ignorant about its subject?
This article backs up the $2 billion loss in the last year, not quarter. But it implies that they only have over $3 billion in debt.
The article you linked to also points out an important distinction - "debt" isn't necessarily bad. They have stated that they're using the additional money to invest directly in Netflix Originals, which they expect to get a good return, but not in the short term. I fail to see the problem with that.
From what I can see, all that's happened is that Netflix has recently reported that in the last quarter subscriber growth has been soft compared to expectations (though they have still taken on millions of new customers), and that's caused shares to dip because some investors think that meteoric growth is infinitely sustainable. For those of us the real would, that company seems to be doing fine..
However, because of the debt intake, investor concerns will likely remain, as its unclear whether Netflix can maintain a positive cash flow. But if they remain firm that positive cash flows are not the goal, they should whether through.
I bet there's a 9 in 10 chance that you're just a troll bot made by some wealthy corporation/etc. advocating against net neutrality.
Because honestly, I prefer the ease of use at Netflix over torrents.
I admit that the studios would kill Netflix off in a hot minute if they could and are doing their level best to restrict the selection while raising what they charge Netflix for licensing.
But still, NetFlix and other streaming services do at least try to keep viewers engaged.
But the amount of 'Loss' a company has generally has little to do with the 'Debt' it is carrying. Incurring debt does not affect Profit or Loss, and the payment of interest on debt should only a small portion of expenses. Similarly, when the business posts a loss it does not directly increase debt (if you have low cash reserves, you may have to take on debt to keep the bills paid, but operating capital is normally not obtained for the specific amount of the loss, rather a larger value to help pay bills for many months)
And in the end, Netflix's debt was primarily obtained to fund content creation, and has nothing to with posted losses.
As This [Statement of Cash Flows](https://amigobulls.com/stocks/NFLX/cash-flow/quarterly) shows, Netflix has has a positive cash flow over the last year, and as of the start of Q2 2018, had $2.6B in cash and equivalents (assets that can be converted to cash with little fuss within a month).
Further investigation of the Financials shows Netflix is not running at a loss, and estimates from April 2017 about negative cash flow, not profit or loss, were incorrect, and positive cash flow reigned in 2017. Moreover, it has been profitable as well.
I don't know, Reed. "Consumer expectations" sure as hell didn't stop Netflix from releasing a ton of dog crap content this year.
Besides, Netflix has surpassed my expectations so far this year, both with quality of service and content, so I really don't know why people like you try to keep attacking them on that front. They have excellent content appearing all the time (not 100% of the time, but then nor do any other service you can name)
Try reading instead of impulse replying, Paul T. But I know you have a lot of light bulbs and LOLs you need to rack up so you can feel good about yourself.
Instead of being an asshole, as is your usual state, how about explaining what I missed? let's leave aside the fact that purely subjective claims are irrelevant here to begin with, how about you just back up what you're pretending to back up?
"I know you have a lot of light bulbs"
Mine are also turned on occasionally, unlike the dim bulbs we have to contend with around here.
You don't know anything about me and I've never directed a comment at you in my life.
Spoken like a true asshole. Must be your usual state.
Yeah, that's the beauty of anonymity, isn't it? Attack people and state false claims, and then claim it was some other AC when called out.
I do notice you still haven't backed up what you originally said, though.
"Local wolf proclaims he doesn't see the ban on killing sheep being lifted as a big deal."
Something that seems to escape the mind once you think you are successful is the concern for your potential customers which can and will turn on you while you are not looking, where is your business without customers?
yeah
'These stupid trees tho.'
Priorities people
When did that happen? Did you lose the options screens in your device to turn these features off, or were you forced to change to a phone with those features with no choice of getting a device without such things to begin with?
"Priorities people"
Exactly. Problems related to NN - pretty much inevitable for people in the US, since their ISPs have a long history of doing so and competition availability is getting lower.
Whatever you're trying to say - not a particular issue at the moment, even if remotely rooted in reality, and every devices with such features has plenty of alternative options that don't.
-remember this when you're presented with the 'opportunity' to sign up for that mark in your right hand or forehead
Is this one of those "I can't disagree with anything said in the article so I'll try and deflect the conversation with silliness" kind of tactics, or do you honestly believe that you have to use one of these technologies?
Re: Re: Re: Re: yeah
Given that, I don't see anyone with any common sense actually mandating biometrics at any point, therefore devices that lack them will remain available for the foreseeable future. Whereas, the damage done by removing NN protections is already evident.
It's good to be paranoid, but some people need to stick to worrying about the real dangers.
A) Is case-by-case, depending on whether the phone communicates that information to a home server that can then be abused - additionally, not all phones require it, so in this particular case, there isn't currently a monopoly of service requiring all people to have the phones that use biometrics for security purposes. You can just not have a phone that does that (like I do)
B) People can, in fact, address more than one issue at a time. There's no reason to focus on phone biometrics to the exclusion of net neutrality, especially when net neutrality and the affiliated consumer advocacy and consumer privacy concerns could wind up affecting something like phone biometrics.
C) See B.
"What about this other issue" is only useful when you can relate the other issue to the current issue. Please try again.
Isn't that the whole point: because the lack of NN hurts other --mostly much smaller-- content providers much more than it hurts Netflix, it gives Netflix a competitive market advantage that outweighs all disadvantages, a "net positive".
We should keep in mind that ISPs are under no legal obligation to permit all traffic. They can block, redirect, or throttle anything they want. People may have forgotten the "blocking war" that was raging in the early 2000s, when many ISPs went out of their way to try to kill off P2P traffic such as Napster and Kazaa, first with port-blocking and later with traffic sniffers. Then Comcast came up with a novel idea, to inject forged reset commands into the data stream to cut the connection between bittorrent users.
The only thing that made ISPs back off from from likewise sabotaging other high-traffic services like Youtube-Google and Netflix was fear of the legal muscle that these wealthy companies could muster. Like it or not, it seems the only thing that keeps wealthy monopolistic (and arguably evil) companies in check is having other wealthy monopolistic, evil companies fight with them.
Re: net-positive
Re: net-positive
Really?
- "Douchebag"
AricTheRed
Yes, i agree that it would be better for everyone if he also added that even though net neutrality wont effect Netflix, it is bad for the internet ecosystem.
