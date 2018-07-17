If You Value The Reputation Of Your Restaurant, Maybe You Should Stop Serving Cops
Cops lie. This is a fact. As a business owner, it is in your best interest to oust known liars from your premises, if only for liability reasons. Sure, this will result in backlash from cop supporters, but so will the alternative.
Cops have placed themselves on a plateau of humanity far above their fellow citizens. Any perceived slight becomes a reason to drape themselves in an appropriated American flag and decry the masses for failing to show them the respect they feel they have no duty to earn.
There have been several reports of low-wage fast food employees saying and/or doing mean things to cops in their restaurants. Sometimes, these things have actually happened. What officers fail to understand is that most employees of restaurants have zero respect for a majority of their customers. Add a blue uniform and an air of sanctimoniousness, and cops can easily fly up the ranks of the disrespected.
But cops don't help their own case by lying about things that happened. And even if they're not outright lies, they're severe miscontruals of the actual events. In April of 2016, an officer claimed he was drugged by a Subway employee who supposedly spiked his soda as he went through the drive-thru. Drug tests of the drink and the cop cleared Subway and its employee of any wrongdoing. It also netted the accused teen -- who was arrested and charged -- a $50,000 payout from the city of Layton, Utah.
Roughly a year after that, a Raleigh (NC) police union's Facebook post -- accusing a local restaurant of serenading officers with N.W.A.'s "Fuck tha Police" -- went viral. A review of the restaurant's CCTV footage showed this never happened. An employee apparently mouthed the words at an officer from 25 feet away. That employee quit when the investigation began. The backlash only halted when the police department itself stepped up to say the union's post was full of shit.
Raleigh Police Department Chief Cassandra Deck-Brown [...] released a statement Wednesday concurring with the owner, David Harris, and his attorney Mark O’Mara.
[...]
On Wednesday, Deck-Brown said two officers saw one employee make eye contact with them and mouth the words “F--- the Police.”
“There was no singing. There were no other employees involved,” Deck-Brown said. “Because of the subtle nature of this act, it was not witnessed by anyone else in the store.”
After looking at video, Harris and O’Mara and others could find no evidence that employees were singing at the police or even speaking with them during the nearly half-hour they were in the restaurant.
The restaurant suffered severe reputational damage. Meanwhile, the police union refused to apologize for the lies it had posted to Facebook. The restaurant may have been cleared by the Chief of Police, but the union representing the lying cops who had fabricated a story about a cop-hating restaurant downplayed its own involvement in this debacle, stating only that not "all" of the info in its original post had been "accurate."
Now, there's this: a police officer who's apparently never consumed any spices and/or a burger grilled on a grill raised social media hell because he thought some cop-hating fast food worker screwed with his food.
A police officer's complaint that a fast food burger he ordered came sprinkled with dirt created a flame-broiled Facebook sensation Wednesday before an investigation found that a seasoning mix was the likely culprit.
Fort Myers police Officer Tim McCormick posted on Facebook about a meal he was recently served at the Burger King on Cleveland Avenue at Winkler Avenue. He said that the burger looked like it had dirt on it but didn't notice it until he was down to the last bite. He then tossed the sandwich.
18,000 Facebook shares later, Officer McCormick has deleted his post. But he has yet to offer his apology for being unable to identify substances present on almost all Burger King burgers.
Given the damage officers can do when they act before all the facts are in, why would any restaurant want their business? When officers are fabricating stories and misidentifying rare substances like, um... black pepper, why would any business owner want to serve such supremely risky customers?
Sure, not every cop is going to lodge a bullshit complaint because he didn't like how a restaurant employee eyeballed him during service, but why roll the dice? Officers and their unions can do an incredible amount of damage to small businesses in a short period of time. When the facts do come out, they simply delete posts and walk away from wreckage they've left behind without so much as an apology. And if they do find themselves on the receiving end of a lawsuit for their actions, it's the taxpayers left footing the bill -- a group of unwilling lenders that includes the same small business owners victimized by the officers' lies and exaggerations.
Play it safe, restaurant owners. Invite officers to start making their own meals at home where the only parties likely to receive collateral damage for food and service-based complaints will be officers' spouses and children. It just makes financial sense.
Two types of cops...There are two types of cops...
Bad cops...
...and those who allow them to continue being bad cops.
Ehud
P.S. The FBI interviewed me one morning because, among other things, I'd posted this comment on TechDirt previously. Yeah. That happened.
Only one problem with this suggestion....
1. Allow police patronage and maybe get victimized by officers' lies and exaggerations.
or
2. Don't allow police patronage and definitely get victimized by officers' exaggerations.
Re: Only one problem with this suggestion....
Pay the police sergeant weekly cash in brown paper bag — with the understanding that the rest of the cops will stay away the rest of the week.
That works in most big cities.
Re: Re: Only one problem with this suggestion....
... at least on TV...
Re: Re: Re: Only one problem with this suggestion....
The scriptwriters wouldn't make it into a Hollywood stereotype — if the folks watching at home didn't all understand it.
Personal Comment
The other night, my family and I were eating at a hamburger place-type family restaurant. Four cops came in to get their dinner. I was shocked to realize that I suddenly felt LESS safe, not more.
Restaurants aren't the only reputations cops have ruined.
SoundsLikePropaganda
This article smacks of personal vendetta.
You don't like cops, fine.
Painting a broad brush of every cop as this article intimates is reckless and shows disregard for all the good cops out there doing their jobs everyday.
Let's take this narrative and apply it to others, say TechDirt and it's entire staff for this article conflating the actions of a few to all police, everywhere...
Re: SoundsLikePropaganda
Re: SoundsLikePropaganda
Had a cop follow my car when my friends and I took the wrong road and ended up the wrong neighborhood. When I asked for directions, I got "You can take your pretty car to get your drugs somewhere else". They then proceeded to follow me to the edge of town.
On the Canadian border, I was asked what was in my trunk. When I said "nothing", the officer asked me to pop my trunk. When he saw nothing, he responded "get the fuck out of here".
At a crowded airport, my mom once asked a TSA agent if things are normally like this. He replied "nope, sometimes it gets busy".
You'll also notice the link toward the bottom of the article (dealing with domestic violence in homes with cops) has concrete statistics.
How many anomalies is too many for a copsucker?
Re: SoundsLikePropaganda
Cops enforce laws against consensual acts such as prostitution and drug use. By definition, there are no 'good cops' - only those where their usefulness is not overshadowed by the amount of harm they do.
All cops will lock you in a cage at the whim of a politically powerful minority - and they'll kill you if you try to prevent it. Then they'll lie and cheat in order to justify their actions if necessary.
Two types of cops...
Bad cops...
...and those who allow them to continue being bad cops.
Ehud
P.S. The FBI interviewed me one morning because, among other things, I'd posted this comment on TechDirt previously. Yeah. That happened.
Re: Two types of cops...
Re: Re: Two types of cops...
Why are you complaining? Are you a communist? Or worse, a freetard?
Re: Re: Re: Two types of cops...
Faulty comparison
There's a pretty significant difference between 'I think this comment nailed it and want to make sure that people see it' and 'Here's some 'donation' money, if you want more in the future it would be 'nice' if you passed laws friendly to us.'
One of those draws some extra attention to a comment that would have been and is visible anyway, the other does quite a bit more than that.
First word
Still, it doesn't really matter, does it -- someone posts first on every comment thread, and eventually someone posts last.
> ...allows people to influence the direction of debate...
Primacy vs recency. I guess you're the "Squirrel!" type. Some people read more than just one thing before forming opinions or opining themselves.
E
Call for restaurant owners to weigh in
This is not an ill-founded paranoia. An incredibly high percentage of restaurant workers have been in jail/prison. Like prison rape, spitting on customer food is not a made up thing. It happens and it's not something to joke about.
Every senior cop I did a resume for had stories. It's a reality in their world. Not maybe in smaller towns but in big cities, yes cops do inspect their food when they eat in a new place. And, as most restaurant owners would tell you, uniformed cops either eat at their place frequently or never.
Would love feedback from others who've seen otherwise because I can only speak about two metro areas and this is a big country.
Re: Call for restaurant owners to weigh in
In short, you're at the wrong site for reasoned discourse, least of all about police. Here it takes three examples and condemn millions of persons. -- Techdirt was never the site you believed it was.
Re: Re: Call for restaurant owners to weigh in
Re: Call for restaurant owners to weigh in
Rules, laws, principles and such don't just apply to people you either like or dislike. They are supposed to apply to everyone. This is an idea that was once labeled "liberal".
Seems to be a bit out of fashion these days.
Re: Re: Call for restaurant owners to weigh in
Re: Re: Call for restaurant owners to weigh in
You have no idea what I believed, what I believe now, nor anything about me or any other visitor, reader, or sponsor of TechDirt.
> In short, you're at the wrong site...
No, Sir, you're at the wrong site for making false claims. Perhaps you should go back to your podium in Helsinki.
> You may not have noticed...
We all notice lots of things but none of them are the false claims you bring up after the "You may not have noticed..." intro.
> Techdirt has turned entirely anti-police
You forgot the words "misconduct and abuse".
>... pro-drug-addict[sic]
Sorry but nothing in TD is pro-drug-addict[sic].
> anti-American
America is a set of three really big interconnected parts of a continent. Against which of this huge part of the Earth do you thinkg TD is "anti"? lol.
Seriously. Trolls are getting less intelligent by the moment.
E
Prison rape
Rape happens in prison because:
a. Corrections officers look the other way
b. Corrections officers don't properly discipline offenders
c. Prisons populate cells and yards to create conflicts, some of which helps a flourishing gambling industry
d. All this is done by cops
e. All of the above
If you picked "e" then you can see that cops have nothing to fear in restaurants, other than the results of their own actions (or inactions.)
"We shot up those guys last week... I don't know why the minorities hate us..." -- Said no cop ever
E
...unless you're literally trying to exacerbate already tenuous relations? ...and if so, shame on you.
I'm far from an authoritarian... In my youth I was once even on the wrong side of an overzealous officer- and I have the scars to prove it...but this seaming complete lack of respect for law enforcement is long running gripe here if I'm honest. There's bad cops sure- but not all cops are bad, and even bad cops aren't bad all the time- they're human, they make mistakes that scale with their responsibility...On the whole, a vast majority of those mistakes are well intentioned.
Also- what others have said is true; huge criminal element in food service industry.
Re:
IMHO a few sentences to set better context and credit all the decent officers out there, and the important/challenging work they do is in order. It would help combat the impression that TD is 'anti-cop', rather then 'anti-bad-cop-behavior'....
'Person does their damn job in a competent manner' is not noteworthy or deserving of space in an article. If my job is delivering pizzas for example should I be praised for not running over a few pedestrians on the way, or should the assumption be that that is the least that can be expected of me?
If you feel the need to read about how awesome cops are just listen to the statements their unions hand out, as they seem to have nothing but praise.
but this seaming complete lack of respect for law enforcement is long running gripe here if I'm honest.
Respect is earned, not owed, and those individuals and groups mentioned in articles like this do not deserve respect, they deserve condemnation and criticism.
There's bad cops sure- but not all cops are bad, and even bad cops aren't bad all the time- they're human, they make mistakes that scale with their responsibility.
Depends on your definition of bad. 'All' isn't true, I'm sure there are some good cops, but as the saying goes 'a good cop who covers for a bad cop is not a good cop'.
As for the 'they're not bad all the time', as far as excuses go that one falls flat on it's face. Mistakes happen, but abuse of authority is not a 'mistake', and the fact that for example those mentioned in this article aren't constantly abusing their position does not make it any less of a problem when they do. The fact that they often face no repercussions for their actions doesn't exactly help either(well, help anyone but them in the short-term).
On the whole, a vast majority of those mistakes are well intentioned.
And for this, you got my funny vote.
The restaurant suffered severe reputational damage. Meanwhile, the police union refused to apologize for the lies it had posted to Facebook. The restaurant may have been cleared by the Chief of Police, but the union representing the lying cops who had fabricated a story about a cop-hating restaurant downplayed its own involvement in this debacle, stating only that not "all" of the info in its original post had been "accurate."
Tell me, what of that was 'well intentioned' or even a 'mistake'? Two cops lied in an attempt to punish a person/business that had slighted them, and even when showed to have done so their union refused to admit it.
This was not a 'mistake'. Neither was this, this, or this
Re:
On the other hand, people are people and they do stupid things. I have had employees arrested for doing stupid things, but none of them had criminal backgrounds, at least until they did those stupid things.
Re:
This is 'dirt', but where is the 'Tech'?
Do you remember when MTV actually had Music, like, on TeleVision? [Hence- MTV] Or, it had news stories regarding musicians?
Sometime after the first 5-7 years, they began getting more and more into what is now called 'reality' programming.
This story reminds me of MTV in the 1990s- when it had forgotten the music part of their business, and the M became money.
We have a call-out to apply universal disrespect against a class of people due to the developments of two accounts, coupled with a general trend in social attitudes toward that group of people.
Yet, here are two other stories about cops:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qRWoRyZoMLk
Police buy homeless man shoes after his were stolen.
https://patch.com/washington/seattle/big-hearted-washington-cops-buy-shoes-boy-wearing-torn-s ocks
http://www.therogersvillereview.com/rogersville/article_7b2cec70-a688-5021-878d-98a7042f8565.htm l
Police buy homeless man shoes on a hot day.
My three 'good' accounts don't make all cops good any more than your two 'bad' accounts make them all bad.
And what the heck does ANY of your post have to do with tech? I can see that this is the dirt on a few people, but there is not tech- so why is it on techdirt?
Or, is this site becoming more like MTV?
Re: This is 'dirt', but where is the 'Tech'?
The magic code strikes again.
As has been explained many times at this point, just because it's primarily a tech focused site does not mean that it won't have non-tech related articles(though one could argue that this article does have a tech angle in that without the drug tests and video evidence two of those cases likely would not have ended as they did), as various writers will cover topics of their interest, some of which may be less tech-centric.
The article might have gone a bit hyperbolic in saying that cops en-mass should be turned away, but the idea behind it does seem to have weight, where a cop can do serious damage if they feel slighted and simply walk away without facing any negative repercussions themselves, making them a risky customer base at times.
(Before someone crops up to note that anyone can do that, so why not turn away everyone, yes anyone can make a claim against a business, but not everyone carries the reputation police have with many people which gives anything they say added weight, a union ready and willing to back them to the end and beyond, and very few can simply offload any financial repercussions to someone else should a claim be found to be fraudulent like the police can.)
Can I give you money?
Re:
(such as links to chronologically increasingly anti-cop posts that do not have the type of argument I'm requesting here)
Re:
Seriously cops vs public is as bad as Rep vs Dem...
IMHO, the police should go back to street beats. IE. Hire police officers from the neighborhood to patrol those streets. Hopefully, this will lead to familiarity with both police and the populace, or in the words of Terry Pratchett:
...police officers are regarded as citizens in uniform. They exercise their powers to police their fellow citizens with the implicit consent of those fellow citizens. "Policing by consent" indicates that the legitimacy of policing in the eyes of the public is based upon a general consensus of support that follows from transparency about their powers, their integrity in exercising those powers and their accountability for doing so.
Re: Seriously cops vs public is as bad as Rep vs Dem...
Re: Re: Seriously cops vs public is as bad as Rep vs Dem...
> they are often not paid enough to live in the
> neighborhoods they patrol.
You are thinking in the opposite direction. Most of the influence is probably caused from the neighborhood cops. If you live in a poor neighborhood, and the cops have no regard for your well being, well that's definitely going to influence your regard for the police in general.
Now what you are saying is not exactly inaccurate, since rich neighborhoods have the same issue. Example, The random strip searches in Manhattan because you're not Caucasian. The murder of Eric Garner, that pissed me off, since they had so much video footage...
My point is the police could hire people from poor neighborhoods, train, educate, and actually give a shit. This would help in the long run. First, it would give the police an eyeball into the problems existing. Second, it would provide a job opportunity for those people in the neighborhood, besides being some BS informant. Third after several generations of cops living there, it would be your uncle that's a police officer so that's just life.
After all that, hopefully it's a cop that getting discriminated against in Sac's 5th, and the offending cop will get hell. I know it's very long term, but I honestly don't know a better way since it's was January 1, 1863 for the Emancipation Proclamation.
You Are 100% Wrong
With that being said do you think the actions of a few people should define the treatment of an entire group? This article is simply advocating bigotry based on the actions of a few bad police officers. Are you also advocating bigotry based on the actions of a few members of any other group too?
This better be a joke.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Fix the problem
Recommending any business to ban law enforcement - that is simply bad business all the way around. I welcome any law enforcement officer (in uniform or undercover/plain clothes, weapon or no weapon) end of story. If someone else feels uncomfortable.. maybe THEY should leave.
If someone else feels uncomfortable...
Eventually n0tbyingit either you or friend of yours will have a run in with the law and find themselves on the receiving end of a blue beatdown, or just doing time for what should have been a minor incident. And then you'll get it.
More and more people fall into that category every day. The police are operating outside law or even protocol, and decades of administrations have been accepting it. This one wants the brutality ratcheted up to eleven.
But we take their word for it when they (and their laughably mistaken testing kits) mistake tea leaves for weed, and icing sugar for cocaine.
The fuck?
This raises an obvious concern...
Which is reprisal from the police when a restaurant uninvites officers.
Maybe there's a way to express to law enforcement officers their unwelcome without offending them.
Or the kitchen can just pool spit in their food.
Cops are welcome in my restaurant NationWide
Re: Cops are welcome in my restaurant NationWide
+1
E
Re: Re: Cops are welcome in my restaurant NationWide
Re: Re: Re: Cops are welcome in my restaurant NationWide
What's the point ?
One bad, all bad
WhataboutObama
