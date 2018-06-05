 
(Mis)Uses of Technology

by Tim Cushing

Tue, Jun 5th 2018 7:45pm


Boys In Blew: Australian Cops Caught Faking 258,000 Breathalyzer Tests

from the blowing-on-the-nipple-of-what's-easy dept

Reason number a billion why quotas for law enforcement are a bad idea: they encourage the worst behavior. The Victoria (AUS) Police recently performed an internal investigation into breathalyzer tests deployed 17.7 million times over the last 5-½ years. Prompted by an "anomaly" in the data, investigators uncovered something horrific and ridiculous all at the same time: Victorian cops blow… thousands of times a year.

Victorian police faked more than a quarter of a million roadside breath tests in what appears to be a deliberate ruse to dupe the system.

An internal investigation has found 258,000 alcohol breath tests were falsified over 5½ years, The Age has learned.

If there's an upside (and is there?), it's that it did not result in false arrests. These weren't faked tests used to prosecute people for driving under the influence. These were tests "performed" to meet quotas given to officers by supervisors. Never underestimate the reluctance of many workforce members to, you know, actually perform work.

Police believe officers may have been blowing into the breathalysers themselves, most likely due to laziness and the need to meet targets.

The anomaly first spotted by the Transport Accident Commission was the lack of a credible gap between test results. In most cases, several minutes at the very least would elapse between tests of motorists. Paperwork needs to be filled out, drivers need to be conversed with and/or cited, etc. That gap wasn't present in hundreds of thousands of tests which were performed in batches with no time gap between them. The only explanation? Police snow blow jobs.

[T]he faked tests were occurring one after the other.

This suggests two things: an officer is either placing a finger over the straw entry hole or they were blowing into the straw themselves.

Upside: faked negative tests don't result in false arrests or prosecutions. Downside: everything else. The Victorian Police have proven a quota system doesn't work. The officers have proven they can't be trusted to do their jobs. The latter is at least as significant as the quota issue. If officers are too lazy to hit quotas on breathalyzer tests, what other corners are they cutting while chasing numbers -- whether it's traffic citations or closing investigations?

The investigation does prove at least one thing: officers are abusing the trust placed in them, both by their superiors and the general public. The only factor that appeared to deter test fakery was direct oversight.

It was not a practice found at supervised drug and alcohol bus testing sites.

What will happen to all these lazy officers who abused the trust placed in them? Probably not much of anything. Despite this having been made public, accompanied by statements from police officials confirming the accuracy of the report, government officials further up the ladder -- the oversight -- appears to be withholding judgment until they are "comprehensively briefed." If heads roll, it will hopefully start up top and continue through the rank-and-file.

But heads won't start rolling. The culling will probably target the inanimate objects first. The quota system is effectively dead. It will be the scapegoat sacrificed so lazy cops can keep their jobs. It definitely should go, precisely because it encourages this sort of behavior. But it shouldn't be the only thing on the chopping block as the Victorian police seek to bring an end to this unflattering news cycle. Laziness is ingrained behavior and faking breath tests may prove to be the tip of the iceberg. Everything still underwater potentially contains serious civil liberties violations. The sooner the Victorian Police digs into officers' behavior in all areas of their jobs, the sooner it can began regaining the public's trust.

Reader Comments

  • icon
    Anonymous Anonymous Coward (profile), 5 Jun 2018 @ 6:03pm

    How to screw things up with no benefits

    If I understand this correctly, the officers weren't faking test to put people in jail, they were just faking them to get the quota numbers they needed? No additional income from fines. No reduced numbers of drunk drivers on the road. Just meeting a quota to keep their jobs, and those cops have now proven they don't deserve their jobs...due to a severe lack of integrity.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • identicon
      Anonymous Coward, 5 Jun 2018 @ 7:58pm

      Re: How to screw things up with no benefits

      In the Military, they know to never give a command that you know will not be obeyed. Unreasonable quotas result in workers finding ways around them. For banks and ISPs it means customer service is suffering along with their reputation. If they seem too large to care, they are secretly working with the government and you are now the stupid sheep they sheer at will.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • icon
      That One Guy (profile), 5 Jun 2018 @ 8:12pm

      Re: How to screw things up with no benefits

      Both the cops who faked the tests and the idiots who put forth the quota in the first place need to be fired.

      The first for a demonstrable lack of integrity as you noted, the second for being so stupid as to put forth a quota system and not realize that it would incentivize if not require that sort of action.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Bruce C., 5 Jun 2018 @ 8:18pm

    "The investigation does prove at least one thing: officers are abusing the trust placed in them, both by their superiors and the general public."

    I would argue that a quota system is a demonstrable lack of trust placed in the officers by their superiors.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 5 Jun 2018 @ 8:47pm

    Well to be fair being drunk 258K time in the last 5 yrs

    Would be an improvment, though why you would want to fine yourself for it .. must be some sort of masachism thing

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 5 Jun 2018 @ 9:00pm

    out_of_the_blue's heroes, ladies and gentlemen!

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Wilhelm Arcturus, 5 Jun 2018 @ 9:17pm

    There is no metric that can't be gamed

    In a way I want to applaud these officers, at least they tried to find a way to meet their quotas with inflicting pain on the general public. Of course, if they had started trying to hit their numbers for real they might have stirred up enough complaints to get their command to rethink their policy. Or maybe not. We've seen worse here.

    My whole adult life at every job I have faced the need of management to quantify worker productivity via BS metrics that incentivize the wrong behavior, sometimes comically so. Sometimes you can call it for what it is. In software if your best performers won't play the game you can't afford to fire them, so they just change the metrics every year or two in hopes of finding something that works. It keeps HR looking busy.

    But a police department, with no accountability outside of its own structure? Or at a place like Wells Fargo, where if you don't meet your new account quota they fire you with a black mark that keeps you from getting another job in the industry? Forget about it. People will resort to all sorts of things to keep their jobs.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Pixelation, 5 Jun 2018 @ 9:48pm

    Oh man!

    That blows!

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Richard Bennett, 5 Jun 2018 @ 10:15pm

    This article is nothing but theatrics. The accuracy of the results utterly unimportant because only the ideas in the tests matter. Civilian drivers are unruly plebeians who need an authoritarian boot up their ass as a reminder to keep in line, but obviously you can't have that sort of order and peace on a left-liberal leaning site like Techdirt.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 6 Jun 2018 @ 1:14am

    At least they did not decide to do random stop and blow to meet the quota, so they are better at respecting due cause, unlike the police in the USA.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    David, 6 Jun 2018 @ 2:02am

    I can see how this plays out:

    "Sir, you've been driving in zigzag lines and hardly managed to come to a stop. Have you been drinking anything?"

    "Just 15 beers and two bottles of wine."

    "Please don't come near our breathalizer. If we have to take your personal details, we'll lose so much time that we have no chance meeting our test quota."

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]


