Cops Are Telling Paramedics To Inject Arrestees With Ketamine. Worse, EMS Crews Are Actually Doing It.
Something strange and disturbing is going on in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Cops have been instructing paramedics to use certain drugs to subdue arrestees, which is about as advisable as allowing paramedics to instruct officers on use of force. Cops don't know what's best for arrestees in terms of medical care. The fact that paramedics have been following their instructions is the most disturbing fact of all. As the Star Tribune reports, cops telling EMS personnel what to do has put people's lives in jeopardy.
Minneapolis police officers have repeatedly requested over the past three years that Hennepin County medical responders sedate people using the powerful tranquilizer ketamine, at times over the protests of those being drugged, and in some cases when no apparent crime was committed, a city report shows.
On multiple occasions, in the presence of police, Hennepin Healthcare EMS workers injected suspects of crimes and others who already appeared to be restrained, according to the report, and the ketamine caused heart or breathing failure, requiring them to be medically revived. Several people given ketamine had to be intubated.
The paramedics are fully complicit in this horror show. They're overriding their own knowledge and medical training with catastrophic results. This atrocious behavior was exposed by a report from the Office for Police Conduct Review. The report showed ketamine injections increased from three in 2012 to 62 in 2017. It wasn't until this report was delivered to police that anyone decided to do anything about it. The Minneapolis Police Commander has now forbidden officers from instructing EMS crews to sedate a subject.
Ketamine is a dangerous drug. The police know this. They classify it as a "date rape" drug, capable of putting people into deep sedation and altering their memories. Healthcare providers know this, too, which is why they're often hesitant to use it as a sedative if the subject has preexisting breathing problems. Ketamine can kill under these circumstances. When used as a first response in the sedation of detainees, medical histories aren't available and the outcome can be death.
Allowing police to "prescribe" sedatives is a horrible idea. The report shows Minneapolis cops nuked arrestees with a powerful sedative just because. In many of the cases examined, there appeared to be no reason to escalate to a dangerous sedative.
To evaluate how the sedative was being used, the Office of Police Conduct Review investigators looked for mentions of the word in police reports, and then reviewed body camera footage from those cases.
“Multiple videos showed individuals requiring intubation after being injected with ketamine, and [police] reports indicate that multiple individuals stopped breathing and/or their hearts stopped beating after being injected with ketamine,” the report said.
The police encounters that led to EMS using ketamine ranged from cases of obstruction of justice to jaywalking, according to the report. One man was dosed with ketamine while strapped to a stretcher and wearing a spit hood.
Unbelievably, the story gets worse. Those dosed with ketamine at the suggestion of police officers suffered rude awakenings at Minneapolis hospitals. Hennepin Healthcare went ahead and enrolled detainees in its ketamine study without their consent. Supposedly consent isn't actually required by law, which makes a sort of cosmic sense when you're studying the effects of a date rape drug. "Enrollees" could opt out afterward, but that offers little comfort when you've been sedated so heavily you need a machine to breathe for you.
This study exacerbated Hennepin Healthcare's ketamine problem. Ramping up dosings at the request of cops had already increased the number of life-threatening reactions to the drug. This incentive allowed this to carried over to day-to-day work, resulting in EMS personnel using ketamine whenever possible, even without verbal shoves from under-educated cops.
Body camera footage from one case showed a woman, after being Maced by police, asking for an asthma pump, the draft report said.
Instead, a paramedic gave her an injection of ketamine.
“If she was having an asthma attack, giving ketamine actually helps patients and we’re doing a study for agitation anyway so I had to give her ketamine,” the unnamed paramedic told a police officer, according to the report.
After receiving ketamine, the woman’s breathing stopped, and medical staff resuscitated her, according to the report.
Of course, there's an explanation for all of this. It comes courtesy of Hennepin Healthcare's top official. And it sounds like something written by police officers, rather than an expert in the medical field.
Dr. William Heegaard, chief medical officer for Hennepin Healthcare, said ketamine can be a lifesaving tool when paramedics encounter people showing signs of “excited delirium,” a condition when severe agitation can lead to death.
When you're fighting a losing battle against negative press, the worst thing you can do is name a condition that originated with the pseudoscience of 19th century insane asylums and was revived by the manufacturer of Tasers to help law enforcement agencies bullshit their way through court cases involving citizens tased to death by cops.
In the past, Taser has hosted seminars and sent out pamphlets on excited delirium to police and medical examiners’ groups across the country; sued medical examiners who listed their stun guns as a cause of death; and even gave law enforcement agencies a ready-made statement for when someone dies after police shock them with a stun gun: “We regret the unfortunate loss of life. There are many cases where excited delirium caused by various mental disorders or medical conditions, that may or may not include drug use, can lead to a fatal conclusion.”
Heegaard's hospital and staff engage in highly-questionable behavior and he's trying to pin it on a condition most of the medical community doesn't recognize as an actual syndrome. This whole debacle shows just how far cops have strayed from the "serve and protect" ideal. This is all about making things as easy as possible for officers accompanying detainees to medical care facilities. They want them knocked out, even if it raises the risk of killing them.
It also shows how easy it is for abusive behavior to spread when it's originating from law enforcement officers. Paramedics know better. They know they're the first line of defense against further injury or trauma. And they're willing to throw that all away just because a cop tells them to dope up compliant detainees.
On top of everything, there's the skewed incentives of Hennepin Healthcare, which has found a way to gather subjects for studies by sedating them so heavily they can't possibly object to anything. There should be a whole lot of people in both fields filing for unemployment. But that isn't how thing work when cops are involved. New policies will be put in place and everyone who fucked citizens with unneeded ketamine injections will just go back to work with a mental note in place reminding them to be a bit more careful when abusing the public's trust.
Re:
'Fortunately', this is only about cops instructing paramedics to use tranquillisers on innocent victims when it's unnecessary and/or harmful to do so.
Re: No, kid: I'm sure that police wanted easy safe solution.
They aren't ordering in article I read (in other words, that's just a Typical Techdirt lie), but perhaps suggesting is too much.
We need to provide police with the simple quick sedative face sprays as used in the movie "Idiocracy".
Anyhoo, kid: you keep forcing choice between even evil but predictable police and drug-crazed animals which need physical restraint, and you "liberals" will continue to lose support from the majority. Your lies won't drive anyone reasonable to an extreme, only make the choice clear.
And now the breaking BIG NEWS:
DOTCOM LOST APPEAL! -- Next MORE UNLIKELY with NZ Supremes!
Which of course is already going because he has 175 stolen MILLIONS with which to obstruct justice.
HA, HA! Your thieving "hero" is going to be JAILED, kids!
Re: Re:
That's all we need to know about you. Someone potentially going to an initial trial for possibly depriving corporations of some income is bigger news than cops having people injected with potentially deadly and life altering drugs to make their jobs easier.
Do you actually understand how psychotic you are?
"Your thieving "hero" is going to be JAILED, kids!"
If he's subjected to a fair trial and due process, is found guilty according the the law and is given a reasonable punishment as a result, nobody here has ever had a problem with that. It's the horrific, immoral and potentially illegal methods used that are the issue, not the crime he was accused (not convicted) of doing.
The problem is, and always has been, the removal of rights and due process at the behest of a foreign country with punishment before trial. Why do you dislike civilisation so much?
Re: Re: Re:
Re: Re:
They are people. Not animals, not sub-human filth—people.
By the way, the choice is not between “cops and criminals”, as you would see it, but between finding a way to subdue non-violent people without potentially killing them and…well, subduing them by forcing upon them a drug that could potentially kill them. If police officers cannot subdue someone without forcing what is commonly known as a date rape drug into that someone’s body, those officers need a new career.
Your lack of sympathy for people who have had their lives irrevocably altered by a drug does not surprise me, though. Your history of never criticizing police in any circumstance leads me to believe you would defend a police officer regardless of any charge or complaint brought against them. Perhaps you should look for a job with a police union, if’n you want to let officers maim and kill without oversight.
Disagree.
Sorry, disagree. As far as I know, there is no way to file for unemployment while jailed for reckless endangerment and willful and premeditated physical injury. I'm fine with them filing for unemploment once they have served appropriate time for their crimes.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Disagree.
Ketamine is widely used as a quick, safe and effective way to sedate those in the throes of a mental health crisis or chemical intoxication where the patient is a danger to themselves or others. These are medical emergencies. These are patients and not criminal suspects.
The danger is sudden cardiac arrest due to continued and uncontrollable strenuous physical activity. There are well documented instances where people have died in such circumstances due to metabolic acidosis and the various maladies associated with that condition. Mortality is thought to be between 10-16%. It has now been shown, by medical studies, that death can be averted by prompt chemical sedation.
It is common to sedate those already restrained due to their continued struggles even when escape is hopeless. In fact it is a really good indication that sedation is needed.
The need for sedation of some patients, whether in the hospital or in the field is not controversial. In the pre-hospital setting the choices historically have been Haldol, Versed or a combination of the two. The addition of Ketamine over the past few years has given medical personnel an option that is quicker acting, shorter in duration of effect, and fewer serious side effects.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Anonymous Coward
I'm happy to answer any questions the readers may have concerning the use of sedation in the pre-hospital setting.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Anonymous Coward
Re: Re: Anonymous Coward
Uh huh. Tell us more brah. Dramatics much? Being agitated because you are dealing with a dickhead cop(s) is in no way:
"in the throes of a mental health crisis"
"The need for sedation of some patients, whether in the hospital or in the field is not controversial."
Duke you make a bunch of general descriptions in an appeal-to-authority that has no bearing on the fact that police shouldn't be ordering paramedics to give people dangerous drugs. Period. Police are in no position to make that call. Unless is it needed in the course of your triage assessment, injecting someone with a unnecessary drug is the equivalent of poisoning them.
"It is common to sedate those already restrained due to their continued struggles even when escape is hopeless."
Where? Where is that common? On the street? By Police? Mental health facilities?
Re: Re: Re: Anonymous Coward
http://gatheringofeagles.us/eaglesnest/sedation.html
Re: Re: Re: Re:
Being agitated because you are dealing with dickhead cops is in no way "a mental health crisis".
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re:
There may well be a mental health crisis involved, but I don't think that's the correct solution, and there would presumably have been many preventative steps.
Re:
Re:
Re:
Re: Re:
The most important worry concerns feckless journalists too lazy to do and digging and writing on subjects they know nothing about.
Re: Re: Re:
The most important worry concerns feckless journalists too lazy to do and digging and writing on subjects they know nothing about.
Not police instructing EMS how to do their jobs?
Re: Re: Re: Re:
You shouldn't believe everything you read in the paper.
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re:
How do you know, with the absolute unwavering certainty of God, that your assertion is a fact?
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re:
Minneapolis Police Chief Medaria Arradondo would not comment on the specifics of the draft, but credited it for changing his department’s approach to interacting with EMS workers.
“We have that in place now,” Arradondo said. “That policy really defines and clarifies that we do not want our officers providing recommendations or suggestions to EMS personnel.”
Yeah, so the report was a bunch of shit, but there was also a procedure change to address said bunch of shit?
Re: Re: Re:
Re:
Actually!
> After receiving ketamine, the woman’s breathing stopped, and medical staff resuscitated her, according to the report.
I suppose that's one way to end an asthma attack...
short memory?
https://www.techdirt.com/articles/20180624/08291040101/judge-says-parents-can-continue-with-law suit-against-police-officer-who-helped-kill-their-son.shtml
Ketamine can be a good thing when used properly. The main problem of course is that, just like police use of tasers, drugs will be used as a routine measure rather than --as the public will be assured-- in those very rare instances that would otherwise have warranted a much more extreme, if not deadly, police response.
Re: short memory?
"...arestee who kill himself..."
That's certainly one interpretation of "tased repeatedly while unrestrained in the back seat of their cruiser."
The judge, on this action (emphasis added):
Noting that Graham had been arrested only for the minor offense of public intoxication and was not attacking any of the officers while handcuffed in the back of the police cruiser, she wrote, “A jury could reasonably find that tasing Graham in the crotch for eight seconds could not have been reasonably calculated to protect any officer from harm.”
Plus, you know, threatening his life. I would expect to thrash about in that case.
And then later he ended up on the ground with an officer's foot on his head, and later died in the jail cell.
What was he arrested for? Public intoxication.
Sure. He killed himself. Not "he was killed as a consequence of abusive behavior by law enforcement while in a vulnerable state."
Clearly a suicide.
Clearly sedation would have saved him. Let's inject the dangerously drunk individual with a powerful chemical; that sounds like the best and least dangerous thing to do.
I suppose, when the alternative is the individuals charged with your safe-keeping are going to physically abuse you with their toys for the hell of it, you're better off with the drug that might stop your heart. It'll be less painful to die that way.
Re: Re: short memory?
But you OMIT the prior clearly seen bashing his own head against the hardware, and that Coroner ruled head injury was cause of death, NOT tasing.
It's easy to lie when omit easily facts, isn't it? You just did EXACTLY as accuse the police of.
Re: Re: Re: short memory?
Re: Re: Re: short memory?
"I would expect to thrash about in that case."
So, yes, certainly, complete omission.
So let's handcuff the drunk guy, stuff him into the back seat a cruiser, not keep him from moving about via, say, a seatbelt, tase the shit out of him when he thrashes about (perhaps because he's been shoved into the back of police cruiser and is filtering all of this through a drunken haze), then put our foot on the guy's head after he's repeatedly struck it on hard surfaces (after any failure to prevent him from doing so in a fashion that would not cause additional injury)...
And then somebody on the internet can use his story to say "ketamine would have saved this guy" on an article detailing cases where cops are ordering paramedics to inject ketamine in cases where the injection of the drug has led to medical complications.
Re: Re: Re: Re: short memory?
FIFY
Re: Re: Re: short memory?
Everyone is full of dramatics.
Been in the back of a police car and the plexi window doesn't hurt as much as you think it should. Cant get enough momentum from sitting to the glass. Foot and concrete is more likely in this situation.
Re: short memory?
How lame can one get
charges for unjustified use?
Some Serious Underlying Questions
A. How long does this stuff last? I mean, the date rape drug I seem to recall meant you also couldn't remember what happened. If there are no working body cams to prove what happened, this could potentially be a situation rife with ability to abuse.
B. The connection between the hospital doing this study and the police dept needs to be probed. When did this study start, and was it linked in any way to the more common usage? Was there communication between the entities about it? Is there any way one side gets a benefit due to this (money, renumeration, now with more patients, it helps some study practitioner, so they have more incentive to ask for more, etc)?
I see someone in the comments seems to be defending the use who has some experience, which is interesting to see (And why I love techdirt still having their own comments section). I'd like to hear an opposing medical practitioner viewpoint if there is one though. I just feel like there is still something shady with a study that adds patients prior to consent and the increase in usage though, and it doesn't feel right.
Re: Some Serious Underlying Questions
A. EMS has used sedation in the pre-hospital setting for decades. At my service, we carried Haldol and Versed. They can be administered singly or in combination. The problem was both have negative side effects that can place the patient in danger AND their onset of effect was prolonged given IM. They also had a fairly long duration. Ketamine is a better substitute. It acts quickly IM, has a short duration and has little in the way of side effects, though they can occasionally occur.
B. Hennepin HealthCare is an academic tertiary Level I Adult and Pediatric Trauma Center. It has a nation-wide reputation for its rigorous research. No facility has conducted more research on Ketamine than Hennepin.
Hennepin EMS has carried ketamine for 10 years. We have worked closely with ALL of our first responders concerning its use in the pre-hospital setting. Training has been on-going.
There has been some who have questioned the study's ethics concerning informed consent. I know just enough about that subject to get in trouble. I will say, however, that Hennepin backs its actions and has submitted everything for outside academic review as well as state government review.
They are being forthcoming as far as I know
Re: Re: Some Serious Underlying Questions
Based on what you've said it sounds like ketamine might be a good alternative to other sedation drugs used in the past. I don't think anyone is disputing this.
What is being questioned is if the drug is being used when it isn't necessary to do so, and if administration of the drug is being dictated by the police officers themselves without any oversight or approval from medical professionals.
Re: Some Serious Underlying Questions
This should actually answer your question.
http://www.journalmpls.com/news/civic-beat/2018/06/yates-to-lead-ketamine-inquiry/
Unbelievable!
Re: Unbelievable!
For what, specifically?
You're going off Techdirt's LYING slant: they were actually trying to prevent self-harm to individuals. The police are damned whatever do: failed to prevent self-injury, or risk some action that might cause more and give an ambulance-chaser sympathy pretext to sue.
Anyhoo, you kids just go on mindlessly bashing police, and threatening public officials, and because you're so clearly in the wrong in supporting people who need to be restrained in some way, you are going to get MORE police state, with full support of the still reasonable majority. -- And worst for you, it'll be mostly aimed at the right targets, those like you who act like savages, stealing content, high on drugs, complaining about the actually very few rules that allow us all to live in ease.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Unbelievable!
Re: Re: Unbelievable!
Note, they did not draw their batons, or use handcuffs, or try to grab the person, but remained calm and polite, and gave the person time to act on their requests.
From what I have seen, a lot of the reason US police have to use retrain and force is that their very excited, aggressive and threatening behavior feeds any paranoia or delusions that a person is suffering from
Re: Re: Unbelievable!
...and I'm sure you have a link to the breakdown that shows that this was the case in every incident, and not just you claiming someone is lying with no proof?
Of course you do. /s
Also, if your answer to preventing harm to an individual is to dose them with a dangerous drug that potentially stops them breathing, you're either doing it very wrong or lying about your motives.
"And worst for you, it'll be mostly aimed at the right targets"
Said every authoritarian dickhead until the moment they realised someone else thought *they* were the right target.
Re: Re: Unbelievable!
Please cite, with proper references, the proof that anything said in this article is an outright lie.
Cool.... who is funding it?
Who did the ethics review of your plan to drug & then maybe offer them a chance to opt out if they survive?
Under what authority are police officers allowed to issue orders for drugs in MN?
Does your malpractice carrier know that your staff regularly takes patients from stable to needing dramatic life saving measures so you can have a study?
How fast do you think the state board is going to yank your license?
How fast do you think the hospital will be throwing you under the bus to pay the lawsuits?
Was trying to suck off Taser worth the shitstorm you have caused?
People were drugged without consent.
People were harmed by the administration of this drug.
Something something do no harm...
Sure hope the check was big enough because you hopefully ended your time as a doctor.
http://gatheringofeagles.us/eaglesnest/sedation.html
Re:
Everyone who questions the use of pre-hospital sedation should read the opinion of 44 EMS medical directors, national and international.
You seem to misunderstand the criticism. The criticism is the police officers apparently feeling obligated to tell the EMS personnel that are trying to be in line with the opinions of said medical directors, national and international, how to do their jobs. Because if police were capable of making those decisions, then frankly, what the hell do we need EMS for, other than a ride?
The most important worry concerns feckless police officers too lazy to do any digging and instructing trained professionals on subjects they know nothing about. Unless we can say that any of the police officers have read the opinions of the medical directors, both national and international, of course.
Re:
UK paramedics are taught that plenty of drugs can have unwanted dangerous effects depending on a patients medical history / existing condition and so great care should be taken with such drugs ... so they use them very carefully.
Disclosure: I am not a paramedic but several friends are (I do have a degree in pharmacology however, and so very aware that injecting (what is in the UK a drug mainly used as a horse tranquilizer) is not a thing to be done in an a routine manner without full possession of the relevant medical history.
Re: Re:
Well... *legally* mainly use...
Re:
These doctors seem to have a different point of view. Let's take a look at their list of risks:
Are the paramedics checking the medical history of their patients prior to administering Ketamine? That point about acute alcohol intoxication, but they use Ketamine on drunk people? I wonder about your 44 medial directors.
There is also the question of those police officers practicing medicine without a license.
That's the best I could come with after reading this. And they criticize authoritarian regimes.
Re:
They hate the competition.
An IRB approved these studies?
I've actually seen this practice with my brother. When he was in the hospital for something else.
The insurance company called their bluff by paying them $0.00 for the 'study', and the hospital suddenly forgot about the 'follow up' that they said was required for the 'study'.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
