 
<< AT&T Defeats DOJ In Merger Fight, Opening The...
 tdicon 

Legal Issues

by Tim Cushing

Tue, Jun 12th 2018 7:31pm


Filed Under:
congress, encryption, fbi, going dark



Legislators Reintroduce Pro-Encryption Bills After FBI Destroys Its Own 'Going Dark' Narrative

from the [mugato-voice]-irons-so-hot-right-now dept

The FBI may have overplayed its hand in the encryption game, but that doesn't mean someone further down the legislative food chain won't suffer from a sudden burst of enthusiasm for destroying encryption in the wake of a local tragedy. The same DC legislators looking to prevent federal legislation mandating encryption backdoors is taking the fight to the state level. Or, rather, looking to disqualify legislative contestants before they even enter the ring.

A bipartisan group of lawmakers is renewing a push for legislation to block states from mandating that technology companies build “backdoors” into devices they produce in order to allow law enforcement access to them.

The measure is designed to preempt state and local governments from moving forward with their own laws governing encryption before the federal government acts on the issue.

The bill would prevent backdoor mandates, as well as encryption-subverting technical assistance demands or encryption bans.

A State or political subdivision of a State may not—

(1) mandate or request that a manufacturer, developer, seller, or provider of covered products or services—

(A) design or alter the security functions in its product or service to allow the surveillance of any user of such product or service, or to allow the physical search of such product, by any agency or instrumentality of a State, a political subdivision of a State, or the United States; or

(B) have the ability to decrypt or otherwise render intelligible information that is encrypted or otherwise rendered unintelligible using its product or service; or

(2) prohibit the manufacture, sale or lease, offering for sale or lease, or provision to the general public of a covered product or service because such product or service uses encryption or a similar security function.

This bill was originally introduced in 2016, back when the FBI was just getting its anti-encryption electioneering underway, but this time around appears to have a larger list of bipartisan sponsors.

Since then, things have changed considerably. The FBI's claimed number of locked devices swelled dramatically, from a little under 800 to nearly 8,000 in less than two years. Its "going dark" rhetoric increased pace along with the increase in number of inaccessible phones.

But the biggest change in the last couple of years -- a time period during which this legislation hasn't moved forward -- is the FBI's self-own. Forced to account for its growing number of locked devices given the multiple options available to crack the phones or obtain evidence located in the cloud, the agency finally decided to take a look at all the phones it had amassed. And it found it didn't have nearly as many as it had claimed. The 8,000 phones turned out to be somewhere between 1,000-2,000 (likely around 1,200 devices). The FBI blamed it on faulty software and has begun issuing corrections to the many, many public statements it published about the "going dark" problem.

Given the FBI's disastrous discovery, the time would seem to be perfect to push forward with pro-encryption legislation. A new bill is on the way -- likely a carbon copy the 2016 proposal. It should pair nicely with another bill introduced in May, which would prevent federal agencies or courts from demanding companies create backdoors or otherwise weaken their encryption. The only exception would be for mandates or court orders stemming from CALEA, which would limit assistance demands to the interception of communications (with wiretap warrants), not the contents of locked devices.

If both move forward, phone users will be protected on both ends from both levels of government. No backdoors, and no demands phone manufacturers kick down the front door so law enforcement can carry out their search warrants.

4 Comments | Leave a Comment

If you liked this post, you may also be interested in...

Reader Comments

Subscribe: RSS

View by: Time | Thread


  • icon
    That One Guy (profile), 12 Jun 2018 @ 1:41pm

    The Agency Who Cried 'Going Dark!'

    I think my favorite part is picturing the hair-pulling these bills have got to be resulting in in the FBI and DOJ offices, as they come to understand just how badly they screwed up by lying so much.

    To spend years trying to undermine public safety and security, only to have their own actions result in a pair of bills that will help protect both... oh that's got to sting.

    Here's hoping both bills make it through intact and nicely shut down further attempts to undermine public security, at least for a few years before they try again.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • icon
    Anonymous Anonymous Coward (profile), 12 Jun 2018 @ 2:54pm

    Constitutional Laws

    Hmm, just as the 4th Amendment mandates. What is it about the Constitution that often causes Congress to omit consideration? I am glad to see them consider it on this occasion.

    Or just maybe they are concerned about what might be found out if the FBI is allowed to meander in any cellphone they like.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 12 Jun 2018 @ 7:53pm

    That sound you hear is MyNameHere gnashing his teeth in righteous fury, while out_of_the_blue placates his fellow authoritarian by kneeling between his legs.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • icon
      Rapnel (profile), 12 Jun 2018 @ 8:32pm

      Re:

      What? Mr. Plastic Passion and the one rubbing one out to the lyrics of the Cockatoo Twins? The indomitable authoritarian furry fury twins? The feedback feeders, wit without charm, words without reasons? I don't hear anything... the sound must be censored.

      Now if we can get some mandates for XYZ to protect and THEN conquer we might get closer to a more sincere and sane society and you know, do actual patriot shit. .. .chya.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]


Add Your Comment

Have a Techdirt Account? Sign in now. Want one? Register here
Get Techdirt’s Daily Email
Use markdown for basic formatting. HTML is no longer supported.
  Save me a cookie
 
<< AT&T Defeats DOJ In Merger Fight, Opening The...
 tdicon 
Follow Techdirt
Insider Shop - Show Your Support!

Advertisement
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads
Essential Reading
Techdirt Deals
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads
Techdirt Insider Chat
Advertisement
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads
Recent Stories

Tuesday

19:31 Legislators Reintroduce Pro-Encryption Bills After FBI Destroys Its Own 'Going Dark' Narrative (4)
15:09 AT&T Defeats DOJ In Merger Fight, Opening The Door To Some Major Competitive Headaches (11)
13:30 Techdirt Podcast Episode 170: Are E-Scooters A Problem? (0)
12:03 High School Student's Speech About Campus Sexual Assault Gets Widespread Attention After School Cuts Her Mic (43)
10:42 Popular Spanish Soccer Mobile App Has Been Turning Users Into Piracy-Spotters Via Mobile Devices (15)
10:37 Daily Deal: The Complete 2018 CompTIA Certification Training Bundle (0)
09:29 Ending The Memes: EU Copyright Directive Is No Laughing Matter (43)
06:38 Oddly The Trump FCC Doesn't Much Want To Talk About Why It Made Up A DDOS Attack (27)
03:41 EU Explores Making GDPR Apply To EU Government Bodies... But With Much Lower Fines (16)

Monday

20:12 Australian Cops Say Their Unreliable Drug Dogs Will Decide Who Gets To Attend Music Festivals (22)
More arrow
Advertisement
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads

Close

Email This

This feature is only available to registered users. Register or sign in to use it.