FBI Hoovered Up Two Years Of A Journalists' Phone And Email Records To Hunt Down A Leaker
The New York Times reports the FBI has crossed a line it's generally hesitant to cross. An investigation into classified info leaks by a Senate Intelligence Committee aide involved the seizure of two year's worth of a New York Times reporter's phone and email records.
The former aide, James A. Wolfe, 57, was charged with lying repeatedly to investigators about his contacts with three reporters. According to the authorities, Mr. Wolfe made false statements to the F.B.I. about providing two of them with sensitive information related to the committee’s work. He denied to investigators that he ever gave classified material to journalists, the indictment said.
Mr. Wolfe’s case led to the first known instance of the Justice Department going after a reporter’s data under President Trump. The seizure was disclosed in a letter to the Times reporter, Ali Watkins, who had been in a three-year relationship with Mr. Wolfe. The seizure suggested that prosecutors under the Trump administration will continue the aggressive tactics employed under President Barack Obama.
The war on unofficial transparency continues -- this time ensnaring a reporter. The indictment [PDF] shows Wolfe was in regular contact with four unnamed reporters and the classified info leaked apparently related to the investigation of Carter Page. (The indictment refers only to MALE-1.).
Despite all the dots connected by the Justice Dept. after hoovering up email and phone records of four reporters, none of the charges brought against Wolfe involved mishandling classified info. All three charges listed are for lying to the FBI, not exposing secret info. While the info obtained may have been necessary to prove Wolfe lied to investigators, it does seem like a serious breach first amendment boundaries for nothing but vanilla "lied to the feds" charges. Those charges are mostly there for the government to punish people when it thinks it can't nail down more serious charges.
And it is a breach of expected norms, if not a reliable indicator of how many civil liberties the government is willing to doormat to hunt down leakers and whistleblowers.
Under Justice Department regulations, investigators must clear additional hurdles before they can seek business records that could reveal a reporter’s confidential sources, such as phone and email records. In particular, the rules require the government to have “made all reasonable attempts to obtain the information from alternative, non-media sources” before investigators may target a reporter’s information.
In addition, the rules generally require the Justice Department to notify reporters first to allow them to negotiate over the scope of their demand for information and potentially challenge it in court. The rules permit the attorney general to make an exception to that practice if he “determines that, for compelling reasons, such negotiations would pose a clear and substantial threat to the integrity of the investigation, risk grave harm to national security, or present an imminent risk of death or serious bodily harm.”
It's not clear all these steps were followed. But there are a whole lot of exceptions available to the FBI to bypass these steps meant to protect the First Amendment. No one seems to have been notified beforehand, and it was far more than call/email metadata that was obtained. The indictment cites the content of encrypted messages -- suggesting yet another area where the FBI's "going dark" rhetoric is overblown.
After the story was published, WOLFE congratulated REPORTER #3, using Signal, stating "Good job!" and "I'm glad you got the scoop." REPORTER #3 wrote back, using Signal,"Thank you. [MALE-l] isn't pleased, but wouldn't deny that the subpoena was served."
Going after reporters' records may become standard operating procedure. The Obama Administration prosecuted more leakers and whistleblowers than all previous presidents combined. This administration appears ready to dwarf Obama's numbers.
Attorney General Jeff Sessions said last year that the Justice Department was pursuing about three times as many leak investigations as were open at the end of the Obama administration.
If the DOJ isn't going to give the First Amendment a wide berth, it's not going to be much friendlier to the rest of them -- like the Fourth. Aggressive pursuit of leakers -- and the attendant collection of reporters' communications/data -- will continue. The DOJ may have guidelines meant to limit investigators from obtaining journalists' records, but they're not much practical use when they can be waived to preserve the "integrity of the investigation."
Doesn't it all depend upon Where's The Harm,?
Along with Who's in Office?
If the information 'leaked' is merely an embarrassment to the government, no matter which level or agency, then there should be no harm to said leaker, and maybe even a reward. If the information leaked is actually about current, legitimate, relevant (all three are necessary) operations, then maybe some investigation might be appropriate. But the point of that investigation is to protect an ongoing operation, not to 'get' someone.
I think, however, that many of these investigations are about embarrassment, where the leaked information shows government wrongdoing rather than exposure of classified information that actually should be classified, rather than classified because someone might be embarrassed by the exposure, for whatever reason (be it corruption or ineptitude or cronyism or bribery by lobbyists or shear stupidity, or actual government wronging (looking at you NSA)). I have no problem with classifying information about ongoing, current operations that have actual national security implications, but the whole 'classifying just because' has gotten way, way out of hand. Think about how many CIA operations about trying to 'democratize' other nation states that went terribly, terribly wrong. Not only should these not have been classified, they should never have been attempted.
As to the point of going after media persons to make a case against a 'suspected leaker', it seems wholly inappropriate. The 1st Amendment makes it clear. The journalist is not the leaker, they are the disseminator. The leak came from elsewhere. To violate the 1st Amendment just in order to make a case against a suspected leaker does not comport with the meaning or implications of the 1st Amendment. It sure seems that law enforcement should first need to prove that 1) the information leaked was not only classified, but that it needed to be classified, 2) that the need for classification was not merely to prevent embarrassment or government wrongdoing or corruption or cronyism or other bad thing, but actually put current, needed operations in jeopardy, 3) that the need to prosecute 'someone' is more than just trying to stop leaking, which looked at another way might just be actually patriotic, 4) that going after a journalists records is actually pertinent to the case, which does not mean that it proves the case against the leaker, but that it is actually part of the case, meaning that the journalist was actually participating in espionage, and not just reporting.
As to the lying to Federal Agents, is there any way that one cannot be 'proven' to be lying to them? They ask questions in such ways as to allow a variety of answers, and any of those answers that do not comport with their perception of what the answer should be is deemed lying. One might honestly say where they thought they were on the 25th of a month several months ago and be wrong. That is not a lie, it is an error. But not to these guys.
Re: Doesn't it all depend upon Where's The Harm,?
black bag jobs R us
But there is zero checks or balances in the US anymore, nor oversight at the pefestrian level, and black bag jobs are very real, in use every day across America to stifle dissent, and suppress truth.
The black bag jobs are used BEFORE these cases get this far, and few will talk about them, fearing bigger consequences and. attacks.
That story was in a college newspaper in Minnesota, and the subject of the story,a Somali mannamed Mohammed Warsame, spent six years in solitary confinement(according to official sources)after the story ran. He eventually plead guilty to aiding terrorism, and was said to have left for Canada.
Then, my life became a freeway of bizarre events, and even more bizarre and constant encounters with strange events and even stranger people. Many, most of them affiliated with AIPAC/Israel libbies, but not all of them.
As it turns out, Warsame could well have been an informant, and many/all of the fake terrorism from Somalis in that area happened after that.
I was constantly approached online by informants, online redirections~including hackers leaving a sign in page that redirected to pigo pins and electronics~ and my home security cameras destroyed repeatedly by "mysterious gangs", and my homes broken into, things shuffled around, things stolen, and returned,and worse, for a decade.
It took me ten years to get that story of manufactured terrorism into the MSM, because repukelicans and demorats make sh!tloads of money suppressing real stories.
So~why dontcha just call the cops, then~because it is them doing it, and I refused to collaborate in that schema, or cede ny .privacy rights, and due process right to be left alone.
But America, its reporters, and its activists are being targeted at a military pace, and MSM pundits cannot seem to get past partisan hacking and demagoguery enough to solve the problem, and unite for civil liberty and due process of law.
And all of that because Israel firsters, many of them Mossad, have infiltrated all levels of government, intelligence, and the press; and aided by an army of FBI/DHS rats and informants, and private contractors.
Seymour Hirsch has a lot to say about this too, but its over in the US~because reporters are not loyal, or diligent about the ENTIRE Constitution, and Bill of Rights.
"Ali Watkins, who had been in a three-year relationship"
Leaves out key point of 20-something "reporter" with 50-year-old Security Chief. Romance wasn't her motive. There's no plausible way that young pup got the scoops -- while seasoned reporters did not -- except by providing sex.
So any reasonable take on this story starts with Watkins as very like Mata Hari: a SPY, not intrepid reporter.
That is FACT well supported by those emails, and so those are entirely proper target of investigators.
Since FACT, then this from NYT:
and this by TD minion:
are simply scurrilous lies attempting to cover up for obvious idiot who was useful to The Establishment New York Times.
Of course the FBI isn't admirable either. But the NYT is covering its own operative. Everyone knew that a 20-something reporter wasn't getting inside info by hard work.
