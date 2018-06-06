Cops Perform Guns-Drawn Raid Of Chelsea Manning's Home Because Someone Reported Her Suicidal Tweets
from the ARE-YOU-OK-IN-THERE-CITIZEN-[bullets-flying] dept
We've discussed the divide between police and the policed, but perhaps none is more pronounced than law enforcement's handling of those with mental health issues. Dozens of times a year, someone in need of intervention or caretaking is killed by police officers who have responded to relatives, friends, or family calling for help.
911 is a dumb pipe. It will route the info to all, but it's usually police who end up acting as first responders, even when the crisis is health-related. Any combativeness is viewed as a threat, rather than a rational response to loud, violent stimuli. If the person needing help has a criminal record (and many people with mental health issues do), the "threat" is perceived before officers even make contact. In rare cases, these "wellness checks" end peacefully and with a resolution in line with the terminology used by law enforcement.
In most cases, an arrest is involved. In many cases, the "wellness check" ends in someone's death. Nearly 250 people suffering mental health crises were killed by officers in 2017. The story here is unique in that it didn't end in death, a violent arrest, or something else not even roughly aligned with the idea of community caretaking. But that's possibly due to the fact no one was home.
Shortly after Chelsea Manning posted what appeared to be two suicidal tweets on May 27, police broke into her home with their weapons drawn as if conducting a raid, in what is known as a “wellness” or “welfare check” on a person experiencing a mental health crisis. Manning, a former Army intelligence analyst turned whistleblower and U.S. Senate candidate, was not at home, but video obtained by The Intercept shows officers pointing their guns as they searched her empty apartment.
The footage, captured by a security camera, shows an officer with the Montgomery County Police Department in Bethesda, Maryland, knocking on Manning’s door. When no one responds, the officer pops the lock, and three officers enter the home with their guns drawn, while a fourth points a Taser.
Granted, some people use firearms to end their lives, but guns drawn appears to be the default response in welfare checks. Officers are operating with limited information, but that should indicate a need for both caution and de-escalation tactics, rather than responding to a third-hand account of suicidal tweets with something that could pass for a rather low-key drug bust.
The responding agency -- the Montgomery County Police -- appears to know this isn't the proper response. Its first reaction when reached for comment was to accuse The Intercept of posting a possibly-unauthentic video. Police Captain Paul Starks also questioned The Intercept's facts, asking how it knew "no one was home."
Then he defended the guns-first approach to community caretaking.
“They don’t know what kind of circumstances they are entering when they enter a home,” Starks said, increasingly flustered. “The fact that a weapon is drawn doesn’t mean that they are going to shoot it.”
Perhaps not. But it makes it far more likely that they will use weapons, sometimes inadvertently. Unless you're intending to kill something or someone, the guns should remain holstered. That's just common sense, especially when multiple officers are exploring an unfamiliar space with limited information. It's not just the person being "helped" who might end up shot. It's other officers responding to the same call possibly startling another responder already on edge with a gun drawn.
Being a police officer in America is an astoundingly safe (in terms of risk of death, if not secure, lifelong employment) career choice. And yet, officers respond to many welfare checks as though the person in need of physical or psychiatric health is determined to Bonnie and Clyde their way through the attempted intervention. Cops are rarely killed in the line of duty -- even less so by firearms -- but the mentality is that every member of the general public is just dying to escalate a car stop or frisk into Murder One charges with a law enforcement sentencing enhancement tacked onto it.
The militarization of police has turned community servants into combatants despite the level of violent crime dropping precipitously over the last three decades. As public violence continues to decline, police keep amping up their response to "threats" only they can see, feel, or hear. The only sure way to make it through a wellness check alive is to be like Chelsea Manning -- nowhere near the address reported by people who thought they were doing the right thing.
Reader Comments
Subscribe: RSS
View by: Time | Thread
And an unconstitutional search, to boot!
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: And an unconstitutional search, to boot!
They were called on a possibly suicidal person. That person didn't answer their door. They HAD TO CHECK. Now, in the US, many homeowners own firearms and respond to intruders badly. So entering an American home isn't the same as entering a home in London.
They had no idea what to expect. I've got no issues with what happened here.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
'Counter-productive' comes to mind.
As you yourself noted, they were called in for what they believed was a suicidal person. Called in to prevent someone from killing themself. Assuming that someone in that state is both armed and willing to use whatever weapon they have on someone breaking into their house, what does it accomplish to show up to try to stop someone from killing themselves by killing them first?
If their standard response to someone who might try to kill themself is to be ready and willing to kill them first then they should stay at home and let someone competent handle it, because they're sure as hell not making the situation any better.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: 'Counter-productive' comes to mind.
Standard police logic. It's why convicts awaiting execution are routinely put on "suicide watch" (as Manning was for months -- which is actually a cruel punishment that's not classified as a punishment at all) That's why if you hold a gun to your head with a cop there you can expect the cop to shoot you before you have a chance to shoot yourself. Only THE STATE has the right to take a life. No one else ever does, even their own life -- and police are essentially authorized to use lethal force to prevent suicide from happening.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: 'Counter-productive' comes to mind.
The article says she tried to commit suicide twice while in solitary confinement—and the second time, she was in solitary confinement as a result of the first attempt. They don't say it outright but I infer the solitary confinement motivated these attempts.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: And an unconstitutional search, to boot!
If you're normally one to attack the police, how are you still alive to post this?
--
No, they did not HAVE to check. They have no particular duty to protect anyone from crime, even when they have reason to believe the crime is likely. By extension, they have no particular duty to respond to check on a suicidal individual.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: And an unconstitutional search, to boot!
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Re: And an unconstitutional search, to boot!
The family would lose. The Supreme Court has been quite clear that police have to duty to do anything.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: And an unconstitutional search, to boot!
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: And an unconstitutional search, to boot!
No indication of weapons, violence, crimes, assault, screaming, shouting, crying. Not even a loud noise, but weapons HAVE to be drawn because....well.....just in case.
Right?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
This is actually the law as it applies, apparently, to everyone other than LEOs. If your weapon (any weapon) is drawn, you are a threat by definition. If you break into my house AND have weapons drawn my first instinct would be self-preservation no matter who you are. Try and tell me an off-duty officer would react any differently.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
Try and tell me an off-duty officer would react any differently.
This.
There is training and approaches for handling this sort of situation. Entering someone's home with a primed weapon is usually more dangerous than forcing an entry without a primed weapon.
On the other hand, entering a home to respond to a suicide report where there's no response needs to be handled with a lot of finesse, and police have to be prepared for anything.
So I don't really know where I stand here. Would they have behaved differently if there had been someone home? Only they know.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
'You can't kill yourself, that's OUR job!'
“They don’t know what kind of circumstances they are entering when they enter a home,” Starks said, increasingly flustered. “The fact that a weapon is drawn doesn’t mean that they are going to shoot it.”
Someone(several someone's in fact) failed gun safety 101 and needs to be fired and blacklisted. As I understand it right alongside 'Assume every gun is loaded until you have personally checked it', 'Never point a gun at something you're not prepared to shoot' is one of the first rules of handling a gun. If they entered the building guns drawn it was because they were prepared to shoot someone.
If they had no intention of firing, then they had no reason to have the guns out. That they were out makes it abundantly clear that they were prepared to fire.
Responding to a potentially suicidal person with a gun is 'helpful' only to the point that they might die from something else, murder rather than suicide, and if that is their response to a suicidal person I'd say it would be better for everyone that they leave the job to someone less trigger happy with training in talking down someone contemplating suicide, or even just a random stranger, as both of them would be safer for the would-be suicidal person.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Wellness Check
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
legally murdering someone you don't like
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
No.
If the only response you can think of to a possible threat is to be ready to shoot the threat first, you have no business being in a job involving regular contact with other people, and you absolutely have no business interacting with someone in a situation where the person they are threatening is themself.
If that's to be considered an acceptable response to a suicidal person, then it's crystal clear that a worried person should never call the police in an attempt to get assistance for someone they fear will harm themself. Leave the person alone, go yourself, or flag down a random stranger if need be, adding guns to an already volatile mix is just upping the chance that someone is going to die.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: No.
So yes, they're prepared for a lethal situation.
Their training should keep them from using lethal force unnecessarily, yet they still need to be prepared to deploy it.
Your response shows you have no idea what it's like to be in LE, and should probably stfu
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: No.
Yeah, no.
'Being prepared' is making sure that at least one person sent on a call like that has received training dealing with suicidal people and how best to handle them.
'Being prepared' is calling in an ambulance just in case the suicidal person actually tries to off themself and they need medical treatment immediately.
Being prepared is not pulling a gun(or three) 'just in case'.
If they're too cowardly and spineless to deal with a potential threat without the reassurance of a gun then they can quit and find another job. If their response to a suicidal person is 'being prepared' to gun them down then they have no business being anywhere near them.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re:
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
As that incident proved, police have the right to refuse if they feel endangered, rather than being forced to bust in with guns blazing, commando-style.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re:
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re:
Though it's worth noting that the police gave themselves this right to bench themselves, presumably whenever and wherever they see fit --with no input from the people who actually pay their salaries (and who they are supposed to be serving). So a de facto precedent has been established: Cops can say "NO."
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re:
It appears that they treat any interaction with the public as a threatening situation.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
As their job is dangerous
It's actually not that dangerous, as the article above notes by pointing to statistics. Lots of other jobs are more dangerous, and we don't see people advocating those other more dangerous jobs draw weapons at inappropriate times.
they can't be sure someone didn't set up a welfare check to initiate an ambush
This would imply that any time anyone calls the cops the police should show up with guns drawn.
That's insane. I sincerely hope you are not a police officer.
weapons drawn is the only reasonable way police can enter.
This is extraordinarily wrong.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Maybe this is my inner mystery-writer talking...
...but given Manning is a controversial figure on multiple axes, and the outcomes of wellness checks by law enforcement are known to end badly for whoever is at home, it is not unreasonable to regard the 911 call as a low-risk low-success-rate attempt to assassinate a political figure.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Maybe this is my inner mystery-writer talking...
^^ Anonymous Coward, 6 Jun 2018 @ 12:40pm
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Murderous intent every where I look.
Philandro Castile was stopped for traffic violations fifty-two times before being gunned down by police on July 6, 2016 (exactly two years ago!)
I can't imagine someone getting pulled over even twenty times for moving violations without their license getting suspended, if they're that bad a driver.
Someone had it out for Castile.
I don't think it's a far reach to assume at this point that the police are a mortality service in the guise of public law enforcement.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Murderous intent every where I look.
...you may want to check those last two letters again.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Add Your Comment