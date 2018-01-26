Daily Deal: Paww WaveSound 3 Noise-Cancelling... >>
by Tim Cushing

Fri, Jan 26th 2018 9:32am


Filed Under:
backdoors, chris wray, encryption, fbi, going dark, responsible encryption, ron wyden



FBI Director Chris Wray Says Secure Encryption Backdoors Are Possible; Sen. Ron Wyden Asks Him To Produce Receipts

from the not-so-great-when-you're-on-the-receiving-end-of-a-bludgeoning-interrogation dept

I cannot wait to see FBI Director Christopher Wray try to escape the petard-hoisting Sen. Ron Wyden has planned for him. Wray has spent most of his time as director complaining about device encryption. He continually points at the climbing number of locked phones the FBI can't crack. This number signifies nothing, not without more data, but it's illustrative of Wray's blunt force approach to encryption.

I'm sure Wray views himself as a man carefully picking his way through the encryption minefield. But there's nothing subtle about his approach. He has called encryption a threat to public safety. His lead phone forensics person has called Apple "evil" for offering it to its users. He has claimed the move to default encryption is motivated by profit. And if that's not the motivation, then it's probably just anti-FBI malice. Meanwhile, he claims the FBI has nothing but the purest intentions when it calls for encryption backdoors, even while Wray does everything he can to avoid using that term.

He claims the solution is out there -- a perfect, seamless blend of secure encryption and easy law enforcement access. The solution, he claims, is most likely deliberately being withheld by the "smart people." These tech companies that have made billionaires of their founders are filled with the best nerds, but they're just not applying themselves. Wray asserts -- without evidence -- that secure encryption backdoors are not only possible, but probable.

Senator Ron Wyden has had enough. He's calling out Director Wray on his bullshit. Publicly. His letter [PDF] demands Wray hand over information on his encryption backdoor plans. Specifically, Wyden wants Wray to name names. [via Kate Conger at Gizmodo]

Your stated position parrots the same debunked arguments espoused by your predecessors, all of whom ignored the widespread and vocal consensus of cryptographers. For years, these experts have repeatedly stated that what you are asking for is not, in fact, possible. Building secure software is extremely difficult, and vulnerabilities are often introduced inadvertently in the design process. Eliminating these vulnerabilities is a mammoth task, and experts are unified in their opinion that introducing deliberate vulnerabilities would likely create catastrophic unintended consequences that could debilitate software functionality and security entirely.

I would like to learn more about how you arrived at and justify this ill-informed policy proposal. Please provide me with a list of the cryptographers with whom you've personally discussed this topic since our July 2017 meeting and specifically identify those experts who advised you that companies can feasibly design government access features into their products without weakening cybersecurity. Please provide this information by February 23, 2018.

Remember how FBI directors (Wray, Jim Comey) claimed they just wanted to have "an adult conversation" with tech experts and cryptographers? My guess is they've never even tried. Wray hasn't held the post for long, but he's been beating Comey's weathered anti-encryption drum as long as he's held the title. And in all this time, I doubt he has talked to anyone in the tech industry directly about his encryption backdoor theory. Even if he has, he certainly hasn't found anyone who agrees such a thing can be done without weakening device security. Wray will have no answers for Wyden. We can only hope being publicly embarrassed by Senator Wyden will force him to rethink his position.

49 Comments | Leave a Comment

Reader Comments

The First Word

Are you willing to conduct all of your personal banking with this backdoor encryption system, Mr Wray?

When it comes to literally putting your money where your mouth is, I would like to see any person who is proposing a backdoor encryption model move all of their personal banking, stocks, bonds, loans, retirement accounts... really all financial data over to using that encryption. Given all the bad actors out there, do they really trust all of their money with this system? I think we all know the answer...
—Dave Cortright

  • icon
    Stephen T. Stone (profile), 26 Jan 2018 @ 9:40am

    Wait, someone on Capitol Hill recognizes reality?

    He is so not getting re-elected.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • This comment has been flagged by the community. Click here to show it
    identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 26 Jan 2018 @ 9:44am

    So you're saying the whole public / private key thing is wrong.

    Seems "cryptographers" are of two opinions, both wrong. I'd avoid everything NSA advises, just because the method is known if not the keys.

    Use any custom method instead.

    "petard-hoisting" -- What is it with mangling this standard phrase this week?

    It's "hoist with your own petard", meaning blown up by your own bomb. There is NO "bomb-hoisting" even possible if you understand the notion!

    Then there's "weathered anti-encryption drum"! Where DO you come up with these concatenations of ordinary words? They're unique and practically INHUMAN, and I mean that this minion MAY be "AI".

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • identicon
      Anonymous Coward, 26 Jan 2018 @ 9:50am

      Re: So you're saying the whole public / private key thing is wrong.

      I'm sorry English is so difficult for you. It's a strange language.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • identicon
      Pixelation, 26 Jan 2018 @ 9:56am

      Re: So you're saying the whole public / private key thing is wrong.

      " 'petard-hoisting' -- What is it with mangling this standard phrase this week?"

      Perhaps he should have said, petard-hoisted?

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • identicon
      Machin Shin, 26 Jan 2018 @ 10:32am

      Re: So you're saying the whole public / private key thing is wrong.

      Have you done much reading on encryption? If so I doubt you would be suggesting "Use any custom method instead." I will freely admit I am no expert, but as someone fascinated by math who has taken some time to understand the basics of encryption... trying to make your own encryption will fail horribly verses any real attacker.

      Encryption relies on scrambling data so it appears to be random even if it isn't. All it takes is a very slight mistake for it all to come apart. The enigma machine was cracked because of someone sending a message that was one letter repeated over and over. Once someone finds a pattern your encryption falls.

      Building a solid encryption system is well beyond the skill level of most people.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • icon
      orbitalinsertion (profile), 26 Jan 2018 @ 11:09am

      Re: So you're saying the whole public / private key thing is wrong.

      _There is NO "bomb-hoisting" even possible if you understand the notion!_

      Wuh? Bomba nu explody? Modern warfare is a lie!

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • identicon
      Anonymous Coward, 26 Jan 2018 @ 11:34am

      Re: So you're saying the whole public / private key thing is wrong.

      Nobody's saying PKI is wrong. However, it's irrelevant to this topic: you cannot have PKI where the private key is publicly held, which is what the FBI appears to be proposing.

      For an illustration of how this falls apart, look at the FAA's public/private key solution for suitcase locks.

      Someone took a picture that just happened to include the keys handed out to appropriate personnel, and suddenly that key wasn't so private. And ALL locks made for the program were suddenly useless.

      And yes: in the FAA illustration, "rolling your own" is likely better, although it will result in your own lock being destroyed by the TSA eventually.

      In the case of cryptography, rolling your own has ALWAYS resulted in something that didn't work. Real cryptography is done in public, with industry feedback. Even the smartest cryptographer is going to miss something, because the subject is insanely complex.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

      • icon
        Uriel-238 (profile), 26 Jan 2018 @ 12:48pm

        Rolling your own encryption

        These days, rolling your own means taking one of the several well-tested sans-backdoor encryption schemes available and using one of them. Contrast the 1990s in which security through obscurity was still regarded as a valid encryption tactic. And it was in vogue for mathematics freshmen to try their hand at amateur crypto.

        We've gotten really good at both cryptanalysis and guessing human-created passwords, and this has been established by the late aughts. So it's commonly known (at least should be within the tech sector) that it is dangerous to attempt to construct an encryption scheme without a lot of study, practice and rigorous testing. And if passwords are easy to guess or stowed while lightly encrypted themselves, they're going to be discovered.

        (Curiously, it's less well known that cracking TPMs is expensive but doable and has been since 2011. Generally, something that is expensive to crack is regarded as acceptable. Regarding the San Bernadino Shooter iPhone affair, either the FBI lied about having cracked it, or the consulting firm broke the unit's TPM with a tunnelling electron microscope.)

        And granted, programming is a messy, buggy process, but that puts the vulnerability of roll-your-own encryption not in the encryption algo but its implementation.

        reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

        • icon
          Richard (profile), 26 Jan 2018 @ 1:49pm

          Re: Rolling your own encryption

          Contrast the 1990s in which security through obscurity was still regarded as a valid encryption tactic.

          That's not how I remember the 90's. I think you need to go back a lot further to get to the point where anyone competent thought that. I was looking at ASIC implementations of RSA in 1983.

          reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

          • identicon
            Anonymous Coward, 26 Jan 2018 @ 2:58pm

            Re: Re: Rolling your own encryption

            Agreed; there were a group of us working with Phil Z in the 90s to find secure implementations of accepted crypto routines.

            The problem with "rolling your own" isn't limited to rolling your own key crypto: the problem extends to rolling your own implementation of known-secure crypto. All it takes is for your random seed to not be so random, or your inputs to be subject to a replay or timing attack, and it doesn't matter which crypto lib was used. This stuff needs many eyes from end to end to ensure that the implementation doesn't have a fatal flaw.

            Adding the complexity of third party keys into the mix basically makes the "acceptable security" part of it impossible. If one person doesn't control the keys, they don't control the security.

            So the only way this could possibly work is if, say, the FBI had a PKI program where they held the master key, but access to that key was role based and time boxed. You could even have multipart keys, where, say, the FBI and the manufacturer both held key parts, and they both had to present their tokens within a specific timeframe to gain access to the master key. This access would then be used alongside the individual's public key to generate a decryption key for the individual product.

            Works fine in napkin theory. However, such a model is rife with holes in security management: not only will those keys need constant rotation to stay secure (due to the known bug in PKI and human fallability), someone still has to manage the servers that manage the private keys. And we've created a single point of failure that every single hacker in the world is going to see as the ultimate target, and this single point HAS to be connected to the Internet.

            TL;DR: Sure there's plenty of bright people out there, but in order for good enough security, the entire process needs many eyes and few inputs. What the FBI wants is few eyes and many inputs, which isn't secure.

            reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • icon
      Uriel-238 (profile), 26 Jan 2018 @ 11:38am

      Petard Hoisting

      I assumed this meant I wasn't the only one who listened to the Idle Thumbs and Important If True podcasts.

      Hoists by one's own petard is a major theme

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    I.T. Guy, 26 Jan 2018 @ 9:55am

    "And in all this time, I doubt he has talked to anyone in the tech industry directly about his encryption backdoor theory."

    He absolutely has, no doubt. He was also advised it's not possible... without making everyone less secure. He (FBI, NSA, ETC) could give 2 shit about the latter and it is acceptable collateral damage as long as they get the backdoor.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • identicon
      ryuugami, 26 Jan 2018 @ 10:15am

      Re:

      Yeah, maybe he has, and they told him it was impossible. But when your basic position is "it's a conspiracy and they're all in on it", every denial just reinforces that position...

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • identicon
      Anonymous Coward, 26 Jan 2018 @ 10:57am

      Re:

      He absolutely has, no doubt. He was also advised it's not possible... without making everyone less secure. He (FBI, NSA, ETC) could give 2 shit about the latter and it is acceptable collateral damage as long as they get the backdoor.

      Actually, you can be absolutely certain that he's found a government contractor - probably small and almost certainly fly-by-night - that specializes in telling government officials what they want to hear, who can absolutely accomplish what's considered to be impossible (by actual experts) as long as there are enough zero's on the check.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 26 Jan 2018 @ 9:58am

    ...this from the guys who lost all those texts...

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    David, 26 Jan 2018 @ 10:08am

    Let me pick one tidbit from the intro:

    [Wray] has claimed the move to default encryption is motivated by profit.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • identicon
      Thad, 26 Jan 2018 @ 11:10am

      Re: Let me pick one tidbit from the intro:

      I mean, it is. Because it is a feature that customers want.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

      • icon
        Jeffrey Nonken (profile), 26 Jan 2018 @ 11:48am

        Re: Re: Let me pick one tidbit from the intro:

        Because we know that making profit is inherently evil.

        That's why we're so proud of being a capitalist economy. Because making profit is evil. Right?

        Right?

        reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 26 Jan 2018 @ 10:10am

    Before the smart phone and Internet, all this evidence he is complaining about was not recorded and available. Have the FBI forgotten how to do real police work so fast that they cannot solve crimes without criminals preserving every little bit of evidence and making it accessible to them?

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • icon
    DannyB (profile), 26 Jan 2018 @ 10:15am

    There are TWO choices

    Pick one choice:

    1. Securely encrypted devices. Hackers can't get into them. But neither can the government.

    2. Insecure devices. The government can get into them. But so can hackers.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    David, 26 Jan 2018 @ 10:18am

    Let me pick one tidbit from the intro:

    [Wray] has claimed the move to default encryption is motivated by profit.

    If the offer of encryption is enough of an added value for enough customers to make their phone choice (and it's not like the price spread is all that large) profitable, it seems like enough customers care for their privacy that should be protected from government intrusion by the Fourth Amendment (but isn't really anymore) that it counts.

    So how about some representatives offering to work on making the Fourth Amendment heeded? There is a market for it, you know. It's just that the market is getting bled dry because of partisan politicsmaking and either of the two ingrained parties being a lousy choice for heeding any of the amendments coined against government overreach because either are too accustomed to getting their turn in the seat of power occasionally.

    A person must not be running more than twice for president. How about a party being only permitted to rule not more than 5 times at all? Now that would upset the party system continuity that rides roughshod over democracy.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • icon
    Roger Strong (profile), 26 Jan 2018 @ 10:35am

    To: FBI Director Christopher Wray

    From: Senator Ron Wyden

    Re: Backdoors without weakening security

    When you wish upon a star

    Makes no difference who you are

    Anything your heart desires

    Will come to you

    If your heart is in your dream

    No request is too extreme

    When you wish upon a star

    As dreamers do

    To: Senator Ron Wyden

    From: INS

    Re: Dreamers

    Dreamer located. Please deport.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 26 Jan 2018 @ 10:37am

    FBI...

    As in "Federal Bureau of Investigation"

    not

    "Freely Browse Information"!

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    TDR, 26 Jan 2018 @ 10:46am

    The Nerd Harder Song

    Nerd Harder (played to the tune of Eye of the Tiger)
    ---------------------------------------------------------

    Nerd!
    Nerd! Nerd! Nerd!
    Nerd! Nerd! Nerd!
    Nerd! Nerd! Nerd!

    Nerd!
    Nerd! Nerd! Nerd!
    Nerd! Nerd! Nerd!
    Nerd! Nerd! Nerd!

    Loggin' in, startin' up Windows
    Worst OS on the planet
    But the spooks, they just love it to death
    They want us all insecure all the time

    Clapper's
    lied on and on about this whole goin' dark
    wants to go
    and install some useless backdoors
    But it's
    not gonna work and it'll make us less safe
    Now Wray still says tech needs to go
    nerd harder

    Nerd!
    Nerd! Nerd! Nerd!
    Nerd! Nerd! Nerd!
    Nerd! Nerd! Nerd!

    Nerd!
    Nerd! Nerd! Nerd!
    Nerd! Nerd! Nerd!
    Nerd! Nerd! Nerd!

    Ignorant, that's what Chris Wray is
    Not a clue about nothin'
    Safe backdoors, it just cannot be done
    But he still asks for the impossible

    Clapper's
    lied on and on about this whole goin' dark
    wants to go
    and install some useless backdoors
    But it's
    not gonna work and it'll make us less safe
    Now Wray still says tech needs to go
    nerd harder

    Just got to nerd harder

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 26 Jan 2018 @ 10:48am

    "These tech companies that have made billionaires of their founders are filled with the best nerds, but they're just not applying themselves."

    In otherwords, nerd harder. So far that hasn't worked for eliminating the effects of gravity for physicists. It's a dodge for trying to say, "That's not my problem, I just know what I want. Someone else make it possible".

    If it were that easy, I want to be able to go to other galaxies. Not next year but tomorrow. Has the same ring of reality to it.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • icon
      orbitalinsertion (profile), 26 Jan 2018 @ 11:21am

      Re:

      They keep ignoring the better nerds who actually do encryption. If Apple is actually rolling their own, the FBI probably already has what it wants and just doesn't know it. Or again, broken encryption isn't really what they want, or only part of it. They want to keep shifting what the public is used to, and probably even for no really good police-state reason, but just to suit their authoritarian tastes.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • icon
    DannyB (profile), 26 Jan 2018 @ 10:50am

    Another consequence of backdoored encryption

    If US companies are forced to build insecure systems and backdoored encryption, it will put the US at a competitive disadvantage compared to the other 96% of the world's population.

    The other 96% of the world population will know better than to use products from US companies -- because of baked-in backdoors. If you're looking for a security product, or a secure product, DON'T BUY FROM THE US!

    Quasi-related: Intel's Management Engine is going to come back to bite them so hard they will hate the day they ever built it. These things just take time. But I suppose I should consider that Windows is used all over the world and Microsoft can totally pwn your Windows computer at its whim.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • identicon
      Machin Shin, 26 Jan 2018 @ 11:09am

      Re: Another consequence of backdoored encryption

      "But I suppose I should consider that Windows is used all over the world and Microsoft can totally pwn your Windows computer at its whim."

      LOL, You mean like how Windows 10 is a huge malware program pretending to be an OS? They demand control over your computer any time they feel like they need an update. Then they spy on all that you do on your computer. If you try and stop all the spying then they make sure the next forced update "fixes" all your settings preventing the spying.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

      • icon
        DannyB (profile), 26 Jan 2018 @ 11:58am

        Re: Re: Another consequence of backdoored encryption

        Q. Father, please tell me, is it a sin to use Windows 10?
        A. No dear child, using Windows 10 is not a sin, it is a penance.

        reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • identicon
      Thad, 26 Jan 2018 @ 11:16am

      Re: Another consequence of backdoored encryption

      Quasi-related: Intel's Management Engine is going to come back to bite them so hard they will hate the day they ever built it. These things just take time.

      I think you're being optimistic.

      Intel's share of the processor market is already decreasing, but that's mostly due to the rise of ARM in mobile devices. Intel has very little competition in the desktop/laptop market; AMD has made some positive steps in the past year, but the vast majority of people buying a desktop or laptop are not the kinds of consumer who pay attention to whether it's got an Intel or AMD processor under the hood. (And the kinds of users who are likely to switch to AMD are enthusiasts who are more interested in performance for the buck than security -- if security were their highest priority, they wouldn't be using Windows.)

      If IME is going to dent Intel's bottom line, it's going to be because OEMs become wary of Intel processors, not end users. I don't see much evidence of that happening yet. If a major remote exploit shows up in the wild, that could change things, but so far most of the exploits have required physical access, and there's no evidence of any attacks as yet.

      I'd like to see users rise up against IME, but I just don't think it's a priority for most users -- hell, most users aren't even aware that it exists.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

      • icon
        orbitalinsertion (profile), 26 Jan 2018 @ 11:28am

        Re: Re: Another consequence of backdoored encryption

        OEMs will switch to AMD, at least in some portion of their offerings, for similar reasons as when they used AMD in the past: cost, or some feature. Considering AMD and Intel both have other IME flaws, and i don't see security as being a big point of consideration with OEMs anyway, i imagine you have a fair point here.

        reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

      • identicon
        Lawrence D’Oliveiro, 26 Jan 2018 @ 2:57pm

        Re: Intel's share of the processor market is already decreasing

        Intel is currently at number 3 in the processor market:

        • x86 -- under 300 million units per year and still dropping
        • MIPS -- close to a billion units per year
        • ARM -- more units shipped per year than the entire population of the Earth.

        reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • icon
      Roger Strong (profile), 26 Jan 2018 @ 11:39am

      Re: Another consequence of backdoored encryption

      I'm pretty sure that Microsoft and Apple already create regional versions of their products.

      US customers would get the backdoor distribution, while others - and no doubt the US government and FBI - would get the secure one.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • icon
    Uriel-238 (profile), 26 Jan 2018 @ 11:45am

    "Purest Intentions"

    The FBI has demonstrated from the Hoover years forward that it never has pure intentions.

    Remember this is the same institution that entraps mentally disabled people in terrorist sting operations by gaslighting them and isolating them from all their friends.

    Even if it _was_ possible to design encryption with a backdoor safe from hackers, The FBI (and the rest of our Law Enforcement) have demonstrated they should not be trusted with the keys.

    Wray doesn't follow codes of ethics or honor. He just trumpets for his team -- a team to which the rest of us do not belong.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • icon
      Uriel-238 (profile), 26 Jan 2018 @ 11:50am

      Dangit!

      I keep forgetting to check my boxes.

      Maybe put on the Techdirt wishlist the option to set the defualts for the comment options into our account settings

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Iggy, 26 Jan 2018 @ 11:52am

    Maybe the FBI needs to attract more "Smart People" to their side

    If the "Smart People" are withholding solutions the FBI needs, maybe they should do more to attract "Smart People". They wont find a secure encryption with a back door but they might get a leg up in the hacking arms race against Silicon Valley. As the Senator said, there are often vulnerabilities right from the design stage of many encryption schemes and hackers working for the government have found zero-day vulnerabilities before as in the Stuxnet virus. In modern times, there are costs to alienating people in STEM fields and the FBI is experiencing them now.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • icon
    Jeffrey Nonken (profile), 26 Jan 2018 @ 11:53am

    It's a giant conspiracy. All the nerds say is that it can't be done, and every single one of them is lying.

    Hasn't this guy ever heard of Occam's Razor?

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Chris Way, formerly known as James Comey, 26 Jan 2018 @ 12:51pm

    "We know it's possible to make tobacco cigarettes that don't harm the health of smokers and passive smokers. We just don't know how, but you must find a way, or else."

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Zonker, 26 Jan 2018 @ 1:08pm

    Making a secure encryption backdoor is impossible because in order to work the backdoor must be able to break the encryption. If the encryption can be broken, it is not secure.

    Authorized persons would have the key to the encryption.
    Unauthorized persons would not have the key and have to find a backdoor to get in.
    If a backdoor exists, they will be able to get in. If it doesn't, they won't.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • icon
      The Wanderer (profile), 26 Jan 2018 @ 1:41pm

      Re:

      The argument is that a secure backdoor could be one where any given ciphertext can be decrypted by either of two keys: the unique one controlled by the person who the encryptor means to be able to decrypt the data, and a single central key which is in the control/custody of law enforcement (or of a company which is obligated to use it upon demand of law enforcement).

      No encryption-breaking is involved in that backdoor; it's just that the encryption is designed to have two valid keys. (This is also why they try to argue that it's not a backdoor, it's a second front door, or something like that.)

      Of course, even leaving aside the problems with securing the central key and the likelihood that that central key would be abused even by its authorized holders, the counterargument is that a system which is designed to have two keys in this way would be inherently easier to crack than one which is designed to have only one key, because of the mathematical underpinnings of the encryption.

      That counterargument is where I understand the "nerd harder" line to come in; "if you think making one that's not less secure would be impossible, you must not be trying hard enough".

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

      • identicon
        Anonymous Coward, 26 Jan 2018 @ 1:44pm

        Re: Re:

        A central key also has the huge risk that it will leak out, and the system becomes completely equivalent to no encryption..

        reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 26 Jan 2018 @ 1:21pm

    Choice

    "He has claimed the move to default encryption is motivated by profit. And if that's not the motivation, then it's probably just anti-FBI malice."

    I certainly hope the choice list is longer, including at least sane, sober considerations of the security needs of private citizens and an entire web of national and international commerce. However, if no other options ARE on the list, I hope it's malice. When it comes to malicious retaliation for deceitful attacks on Constitutional rights, I can think of no more deserving group than the FBI.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Bruce C., 26 Jan 2018 @ 2:08pm

    Hmmm...

    Maybe there's a bright side to Fox News claiming that the FBI contains a vast left-wing conspiracy to discredit the Trump presidency. If the Republicans get on board with Sen. Wyden with questioning the FBI's truthiness, we might actually get some answers rather than obfuscation.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • icon
    Toom1275 (profile), 26 Jan 2018 @ 4:05pm

    "So, we've just rolled out our 'secure encryption backdoor.' How long do you think we can keep this to ourselves?"

    "Ten..."

    "Ten Ten what?"

    "Eleven..."

    "Wait, if this is a countdown, aren't you counting the wrong way?"

    "Twenty..."

    "... And now it's accelerating?!"

    "...Fifty. This isn't a countdown, it's just a count - of how many malicious hacker groups already have possession of our 'secret secure master key'. One hundred..."

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • icon
    Dave Cortright (profile), 26 Jan 2018 @ 5:09pm

    Are you willing to conduct all of your personal banking with this backdoor encryption system, Mr Wray?

    When it comes to literally putting your money where your mouth is, I would like to see any person who is proposing a backdoor encryption model move all of their personal banking, stocks, bonds, loans, retirement accounts... really all financial data over to using that encryption. Given all the bad actors out there, do they really trust all of their money with this system? I think we all know the answer...

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]


