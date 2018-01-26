FBI Director Chris Wray Says Secure Encryption Backdoors Are Possible; Sen. Ron Wyden Asks Him To Produce Receipts
I cannot wait to see FBI Director Christopher Wray try to escape the petard-hoisting Sen. Ron Wyden has planned for him. Wray has spent most of his time as director complaining about device encryption. He continually points at the climbing number of locked phones the FBI can't crack. This number signifies nothing, not without more data, but it's illustrative of Wray's blunt force approach to encryption.
I'm sure Wray views himself as a man carefully picking his way through the encryption minefield. But there's nothing subtle about his approach. He has called encryption a threat to public safety. His lead phone forensics person has called Apple "evil" for offering it to its users. He has claimed the move to default encryption is motivated by profit. And if that's not the motivation, then it's probably just anti-FBI malice. Meanwhile, he claims the FBI has nothing but the purest intentions when it calls for encryption backdoors, even while Wray does everything he can to avoid using that term.
He claims the solution is out there -- a perfect, seamless blend of secure encryption and easy law enforcement access. The solution, he claims, is most likely deliberately being withheld by the "smart people." These tech companies that have made billionaires of their founders are filled with the best nerds, but they're just not applying themselves. Wray asserts -- without evidence -- that secure encryption backdoors are not only possible, but probable.
Senator Ron Wyden has had enough. He's calling out Director Wray on his bullshit. Publicly. His letter [PDF] demands Wray hand over information on his encryption backdoor plans. Specifically, Wyden wants Wray to name names. [via Kate Conger at Gizmodo]
Your stated position parrots the same debunked arguments espoused by your predecessors, all of whom ignored the widespread and vocal consensus of cryptographers. For years, these experts have repeatedly stated that what you are asking for is not, in fact, possible. Building secure software is extremely difficult, and vulnerabilities are often introduced inadvertently in the design process. Eliminating these vulnerabilities is a mammoth task, and experts are unified in their opinion that introducing deliberate vulnerabilities would likely create catastrophic unintended consequences that could debilitate software functionality and security entirely.
I would like to learn more about how you arrived at and justify this ill-informed policy proposal. Please provide me with a list of the cryptographers with whom you've personally discussed this topic since our July 2017 meeting and specifically identify those experts who advised you that companies can feasibly design government access features into their products without weakening cybersecurity. Please provide this information by February 23, 2018.
Remember how FBI directors (Wray, Jim Comey) claimed they just wanted to have "an adult conversation" with tech experts and cryptographers? My guess is they've never even tried. Wray hasn't held the post for long, but he's been beating Comey's weathered anti-encryption drum as long as he's held the title. And in all this time, I doubt he has talked to anyone in the tech industry directly about his encryption backdoor theory. Even if he has, he certainly hasn't found anyone who agrees such a thing can be done without weakening device security. Wray will have no answers for Wyden. We can only hope being publicly embarrassed by Senator Wyden will force him to rethink his position.
Are you willing to conduct all of your personal banking with this backdoor encryption system, Mr Wray?When it comes to literally putting your money where your mouth is, I would like to see any person who is proposing a backdoor encryption model move all of their personal banking, stocks, bonds, loans, retirement accounts... really all financial data over to using that encryption. Given all the bad actors out there, do they really trust all of their money with this system? I think we all know the answer...
Wait, someone on Capitol Hill recognizes reality?
He is so not getting re-elected.
Re:
Re:
So you're saying the whole public / private key thing is wrong.
Seems "cryptographers" are of two opinions, both wrong. I'd avoid everything NSA advises, just because the method is known if not the keys.
Use any custom method instead.
It's "hoist with your own petard", meaning blown up by your own bomb. There is NO "bomb-hoisting" even possible if you understand the notion!
Then there's "weathered anti-encryption drum"! Where DO you come up with these concatenations of ordinary words? They're unique and practically INHUMAN, and I mean that this minion MAY be "AI".
Re: So you're saying the whole public / private key thing is wrong.
Re: So you're saying the whole public / private key thing is wrong.
Perhaps he should have said, petard-hoisted?
Re: So you're saying the whole public / private key thing is wrong.
Encryption relies on scrambling data so it appears to be random even if it isn't. All it takes is a very slight mistake for it all to come apart. The enigma machine was cracked because of someone sending a message that was one letter repeated over and over. Once someone finds a pattern your encryption falls.
Building a solid encryption system is well beyond the skill level of most people.
Re: So you're saying the whole public / private key thing is wrong.
Wuh? Bomba nu explody? Modern warfare is a lie!
Re: So you're saying the whole public / private key thing is wrong.
For an illustration of how this falls apart, look at the FAA's public/private key solution for suitcase locks.
Someone took a picture that just happened to include the keys handed out to appropriate personnel, and suddenly that key wasn't so private. And ALL locks made for the program were suddenly useless.
And yes: in the FAA illustration, "rolling your own" is likely better, although it will result in your own lock being destroyed by the TSA eventually.
In the case of cryptography, rolling your own has ALWAYS resulted in something that didn't work. Real cryptography is done in public, with industry feedback. Even the smartest cryptographer is going to miss something, because the subject is insanely complex.
Rolling your own encryption
These days, rolling your own means taking one of the several well-tested sans-backdoor encryption schemes available and using one of them. Contrast the 1990s in which security through obscurity was still regarded as a valid encryption tactic. And it was in vogue for mathematics freshmen to try their hand at amateur crypto.
We've gotten really good at both cryptanalysis and guessing human-created passwords, and this has been established by the late aughts. So it's commonly known (at least should be within the tech sector) that it is dangerous to attempt to construct an encryption scheme without a lot of study, practice and rigorous testing. And if passwords are easy to guess or stowed while lightly encrypted themselves, they're going to be discovered.
(Curiously, it's less well known that cracking TPMs is expensive but doable and has been since 2011. Generally, something that is expensive to crack is regarded as acceptable. Regarding the San Bernadino Shooter iPhone affair, either the FBI lied about having cracked it, or the consulting firm broke the unit's TPM with a tunnelling electron microscope.)
And granted, programming is a messy, buggy process, but that puts the vulnerability of roll-your-own encryption not in the encryption algo but its implementation.
Re: Rolling your own encryption
Contrast the 1990s in which security through obscurity was still regarded as a valid encryption tactic.
That's not how I remember the 90's. I think you need to go back a lot further to get to the point where anyone competent thought that. I was looking at ASIC implementations of RSA in 1983.
Re: Re: Rolling your own encryption
Agreed; there were a group of us working with Phil Z in the 90s to find secure implementations of accepted crypto routines.
The problem with "rolling your own" isn't limited to rolling your own key crypto: the problem extends to rolling your own implementation of known-secure crypto. All it takes is for your random seed to not be so random, or your inputs to be subject to a replay or timing attack, and it doesn't matter which crypto lib was used. This stuff needs many eyes from end to end to ensure that the implementation doesn't have a fatal flaw.
Adding the complexity of third party keys into the mix basically makes the "acceptable security" part of it impossible. If one person doesn't control the keys, they don't control the security.
So the only way this could possibly work is if, say, the FBI had a PKI program where they held the master key, but access to that key was role based and time boxed. You could even have multipart keys, where, say, the FBI and the manufacturer both held key parts, and they both had to present their tokens within a specific timeframe to gain access to the master key. This access would then be used alongside the individual's public key to generate a decryption key for the individual product.
Works fine in napkin theory. However, such a model is rife with holes in security management: not only will those keys need constant rotation to stay secure (due to the known bug in PKI and human fallability), someone still has to manage the servers that manage the private keys. And we've created a single point of failure that every single hacker in the world is going to see as the ultimate target, and this single point HAS to be connected to the Internet.
TL;DR: Sure there's plenty of bright people out there, but in order for good enough security, the entire process needs many eyes and few inputs. What the FBI wants is few eyes and many inputs, which isn't secure.
Petard Hoisting
I assumed this meant I wasn't the only one who listened to the Idle Thumbs and Important If True podcasts.
Hoists by one's own petard is a major theme
He absolutely has, no doubt. He was also advised it's not possible... without making everyone less secure. He (FBI, NSA, ETC) could give 2 shit about the latter and it is acceptable collateral damage as long as they get the backdoor.
Re:
Re:
Actually, you can be absolutely certain that he's found a government contractor - probably small and almost certainly fly-by-night - that specializes in telling government officials what they want to hear, who can absolutely accomplish what's considered to be impossible (by actual experts) as long as there are enough zero's on the check.
Let me pick one tidbit from the intro:
Re: Let me pick one tidbit from the intro:
I mean, it is. Because it is a feature that customers want.
Re: Re: Let me pick one tidbit from the intro:
That's why we're so proud of being a capitalist economy. Because making profit is evil. Right?
Right?
There are TWO choices
1. Securely encrypted devices. Hackers can't get into them. But neither can the government.
2. Insecure devices. The government can get into them. But so can hackers.
Let me pick one tidbit from the intro:
If the offer of encryption is enough of an added value for enough customers to make their phone choice (and it's not like the price spread is all that large) profitable, it seems like enough customers care for their privacy that should be protected from government intrusion by the Fourth Amendment (but isn't really anymore) that it counts.
So how about some representatives offering to work on making the Fourth Amendment heeded? There is a market for it, you know. It's just that the market is getting bled dry because of partisan politicsmaking and either of the two ingrained parties being a lousy choice for heeding any of the amendments coined against government overreach because either are too accustomed to getting their turn in the seat of power occasionally.
A person must not be running more than twice for president. How about a party being only permitted to rule not more than 5 times at all? Now that would upset the party system continuity that rides roughshod over democracy.
To: FBI Director Christopher Wray
From: Senator Ron Wyden
Re: Backdoors without weakening security
To: Senator Ron Wyden
From: INS
Re: Dreamers
Re:
FBI...
not
"Freely Browse Information"!
"These tech companies that have made billionaires of their founders are filled with the best nerds, but they're just not applying themselves."
In otherwords, nerd harder. So far that hasn't worked for eliminating the effects of gravity for physicists. It's a dodge for trying to say, "That's not my problem, I just know what I want. Someone else make it possible".
If it were that easy, I want to be able to go to other galaxies. Not next year but tomorrow. Has the same ring of reality to it.
Re:
Another consequence of backdoored encryption
The other 96% of the world population will know better than to use products from US companies -- because of baked-in backdoors. If you're looking for a security product, or a secure product, DON'T BUY FROM THE US!
Quasi-related: Intel's Management Engine is going to come back to bite them so hard they will hate the day they ever built it. These things just take time. But I suppose I should consider that Windows is used all over the world and Microsoft can totally pwn your Windows computer at its whim.
Re: Another consequence of backdoored encryption
LOL, You mean like how Windows 10 is a huge malware program pretending to be an OS? They demand control over your computer any time they feel like they need an update. Then they spy on all that you do on your computer. If you try and stop all the spying then they make sure the next forced update "fixes" all your settings preventing the spying.
Re: Re: Another consequence of backdoored encryption
A. No dear child, using Windows 10 is not a sin, it is a penance.
Re: Another consequence of backdoored encryption
I think you're being optimistic.
Intel's share of the processor market is already decreasing, but that's mostly due to the rise of ARM in mobile devices. Intel has very little competition in the desktop/laptop market; AMD has made some positive steps in the past year, but the vast majority of people buying a desktop or laptop are not the kinds of consumer who pay attention to whether it's got an Intel or AMD processor under the hood. (And the kinds of users who are likely to switch to AMD are enthusiasts who are more interested in performance for the buck than security -- if security were their highest priority, they wouldn't be using Windows.)
If IME is going to dent Intel's bottom line, it's going to be because OEMs become wary of Intel processors, not end users. I don't see much evidence of that happening yet. If a major remote exploit shows up in the wild, that could change things, but so far most of the exploits have required physical access, and there's no evidence of any attacks as yet.
I'd like to see users rise up against IME, but I just don't think it's a priority for most users -- hell, most users aren't even aware that it exists.
Re: Re: Another consequence of backdoored encryption
Re: Intel's share of the processor market is already decreasing
Intel is currently at number 3 in the processor market:
Re: Another consequence of backdoored encryption
US customers would get the backdoor distribution, while others - and no doubt the US government and FBI - would get the secure one.
"Purest Intentions"
Remember this is the same institution that entraps mentally disabled people in terrorist sting operations by gaslighting them and isolating them from all their friends.
Even if it _was_ possible to design encryption with a backdoor safe from hackers, The FBI (and the rest of our Law Enforcement) have demonstrated they should not be trusted with the keys.
Wray doesn't follow codes of ethics or honor. He just trumpets for his team -- a team to which the rest of us do not belong.
Maybe the FBI needs to attract more "Smart People" to their side
Hasn't this guy ever heard of Occam's Razor?
Authorized persons would have the key to the encryption.
Unauthorized persons would not have the key and have to find a backdoor to get in.
If a backdoor exists, they will be able to get in. If it doesn't, they won't.
Re:
The argument is that a secure backdoor could be one where any given ciphertext can be decrypted by either of two keys: the unique one controlled by the person who the encryptor means to be able to decrypt the data, and a single central key which is in the control/custody of law enforcement (or of a company which is obligated to use it upon demand of law enforcement).
No encryption-breaking is involved in that backdoor; it's just that the encryption is designed to have two valid keys. (This is also why they try to argue that it's not a backdoor, it's a second front door, or something like that.)
Of course, even leaving aside the problems with securing the central key and the likelihood that that central key would be abused even by its authorized holders, the counterargument is that a system which is designed to have two keys in this way would be inherently easier to crack than one which is designed to have only one key, because of the mathematical underpinnings of the encryption.
That counterargument is where I understand the "nerd harder" line to come in; "if you think making one that's not less secure would be impossible, you must not be trying hard enough".
Re: Re:
Choice
I certainly hope the choice list is longer, including at least sane, sober considerations of the security needs of private citizens and an entire web of national and international commerce. However, if no other options ARE on the list, I hope it's malice. When it comes to malicious retaliation for deceitful attacks on Constitutional rights, I can think of no more deserving group than the FBI.
Hmmm...
Re: Hmmm...
"Ten..."
"Ten Ten what?"
"Eleven..."
"Wait, if this is a countdown, aren't you counting the wrong way?"
"Twenty..."
"... And now it's accelerating?!"
"...Fifty. This isn't a countdown, it's just a count - of how many malicious hacker groups already have possession of our 'secret secure master key'. One hundred..."
Are you willing to conduct all of your personal banking with this backdoor encryption system, Mr Wray?
