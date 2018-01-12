FBI Says Device Encryption Is 'Evil' And A Threat To Public Safety
from the thanks,-g-men.-we'll-take-it-under-advisement. dept
The FBI continues its anti-encryption push. It's now expanded past Director Christopher Wray to include statements by other FBI personnel. Not that Chris Wray isn't taking every opportunity he can to portray personal security as a threat to the security of the American public. He still is. But he's no longer the only FBI employee willing to speak up on the issue.
Wray expanded his anti-encryption rhetoric last week at a cybersecurity conference in New York. In short, encryption is inherently dangerous. And the FBI boss will apparently continue to complain about encryption without offering any solutions.
The Federal Bureau of Investigation was unable to access data from nearly 7,800 devices in the fiscal year that ended Sept. 30 with technical tools despite possessing proper legal authority to pry them open, a growing figure that impacts every area of the agency's work, Wray said during a speech at a cyber security conference in New York.
The FBI has been unable to access data in more than half of the devices that it tried to unlock due to encryption, Wray added.
"This is an urgent public safety issue," Wray added, while saying that a solution is "not so clear cut."
The solution is clear cut, even if it's not workable. What Wray wants is breakable encryption. And he wants companies to do the work and shoulder the blame. Wray wants to be able to show up at Apple's door with a warrant and walk away with the contents of someone's phone. How that's accomplished isn't really his problem. And he's not intellectually honest enough to own the collateral damage backdoored encryption would cause. But that's how Wray operates. He disparages companies, claiming encryption is all about profit and the government is all about caring deeply for public safety. Both statements are dishonest.
But Wray isn't the only FBI employee taking the move to default encryption personally. And the others commenting are taking the rhetoric even further, moving towards personal attacks.
On Wednesday, at the the International Conference on Cyber Security in Manhattan, FBI forensic expert Stephen Flatley lashed out at Apple, calling the company “jerks,” and “evil geniuses” for making his and his colleagues' investigative work harder. For example, Flatley complained that Apple recently made password guesses slower, changing the hash iterations from 10,000 to 10,000,000.
That means, he explained, that “password attempts speed went from 45 passwords a second to one every 18 seconds,” referring to the difficulty of cracking a password using a “brute force” method in which every possible permutation is tried.
[...]
“At what point is it just trying to one up things and at what point is it to thwart law enforcement?" he added. "Apple is pretty good at evil genius stuff."
This is great. Apple is now an "evil genius" because it made stolen iPhones pretty much useless to thieves. Sure, the device can be sold but no one's going to be able to drain a bank account or harvest a wealth of personal information. This was arguably in response to law enforcement (like the FBI!) complaining cellphone makers like Apple were assholes because they did so little to protect users from device theft. And why should they, these greedy bastards? Someone's phone gets stolen and the phone manufacturer now has a repeat customer.
Encryption gets better and better, limiting the usefulness of stolen devices and now Apple is an "evil genius" engaged in little more than playing keepaway with device contents. Go figure.
The FBI's phone hacker did have some praise for at least one tech company: Cellebrite. The Israeli hackers were rumored to have helped the FBI get into San Bernardino shooter Syed Farook's phone after a failed courtroom showdown with Apple. The FBI ended up with nothing -- no evidence on the phone and no court precedent forcing companies to hack away at their own devices anytime the government cites the 1789 All Writs Act.
Now we're supposed to believe device makers are the villains and the nation's top law enforcement agency is filled with unsung heroes just trying to protect the public from greedy phone profiteers. I don't think anyone believes that narrative, possibly not even those trying to push it.
Reader Comments
Subscribe: RSS
View by: Time | Thread
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Encryption for me not for thee
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Truth is Optional
The only thing that matters to corrupt officials is the wishes of their `owners'.
Just as they're not willing to call a backdoor a backdoor, they're not willing to admit their push for "New Slavery".
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
With 'friends' like these...
The Federal Bureau of Investigation was unable to access data from nearly 7,800 devices in the fiscal year that ended Sept. 30 with technical tools despite possessing proper legal authority to pry them open, a growing figure that impacts every area of the agency's work, Wray said during a speech at a cyber security conference in New York.
Meanwhile I feel very safe in assuming that effective, working encryption has protected vastly more than 7,800 devices from various criminals, protecting people from having personal and/or valuable information stolen in addition to having their property stolen, but of course the FBI would rather overlook that little tidbit.
The FBI has been unable to access data in more than half of the devices that it tried to unlock due to encryption, Wray added.
Which completely killed the relevant cases, because the only evidence they had was located on the devices, right? The only thing standing between them and a conviction was access to a particular device, rather than say it possibly making the cases/investigations easier?
"This is an urgent public safety issue," Wray added, while saying that a solution is "not so clear cut."
He's partially correct, but not in the way he means. Having the FBI and other government agencies attacking a critical security feature that millions depend on is most certainly an 'urgent public safety issue', however it's not caused by the tech companies, but rather by him and others like him.
As for the second half the solution is in fact very 'clear cut', and is extremely simple:
Stop attacking the security millions depend on to protect themselves.
Stop trying to vilify an extremely important security measure simply because you don't like the fact that you can't get access to everything simply by demanding it.
Stop trying to hand the public to criminals country-wide by making their personal devices vastly less secure.
In short: Stop trying to make the 'job' of criminals easier just because it would make fulfilling your desires easier too.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: With 'friends' like these...
Stop trying to make the 'job' of criminals easier just because it would make fulfilling your desires easier too.
Except that it wouldn't do even that. The existence of secure encryption depends on the laws of mathematics not the policies of Apple. Even if Apple only offered backdoored encryption serious criminals would still be able to deploy their own encryption. Only the low hanging fruit would be affected - and they usually leave plenty of other evidence to work with.
As for San Bernardino - well the two main perpetrators were already dead, and it has been shown time and again that these Islamic plots don't depend on sophisticated support networks. So why bother? There was nothing that the FBI could have "cracked" and this was baltantly obvious from the very start.
These attacks are triggered by information which is propagated in plain sight via the various Islamic scriptures. The way to combat them it to take on the ideology in the public square.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: With 'friends' like these...
Except that it wouldn't do even that.
Ah, but you see that's where the distinction between 'job' and 'desire' comes into play, and it's why I used the latter rather than the former. Crippling encryption would make their desire to be able to access any device simply by issuing a demand for access vastly easier, however it would make their jobs much harder by causing an absolute explosion of crime thanks to said crippled encryption.
Their desires are in conflict with their jobs, but they are aligned with the desires of enormous amounts of criminals who have got to be positively salivating over the idea of millions of people forced to use broken encryption.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: With 'friends' like these...
I still think that it wouldn't really satisfy their desires - but I'll concede that it it would satisfy what they currently believe their desires to be.
In other words it's what they currently think that they want - but if they got it they would quickly realise that it isn't what they actually want.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Re: With 'friends' like these...
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Hmm.. I actually think law enforcement has greatly overstepped its authority and acts generally like a bunch of voyeur thugs in a criminal gang towards citizens that are lucky if they don't come out of the interaction dead.
Sadly.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
/s
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
At the point where there are more law enforcement agents blocked than criminals who are stopped by the technology.
Since, at present levels, that would require an astounding number of new federal employees, I think we're safe in saying that we're not at that point just yet.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
How very cabal news
Sounds like you should go to these conferences, or watch them on youtube. It would seem you don't grok wise-ass-ease.
While I totally disagree with the FBIs position on the subject, the article appears to conflate a technical discussion with a political one. In a technical context, the comment is a compliment.
Which is to say that you've very likely strayed into the typical misconstrued-quoting practices common to institutions that are generally regarded with contempt in these waters. In the future please check your trim before takeoff.
TIA
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: How very cabal news
Our trim is fine, how's yours?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
"despite possessing proper legal authority"
If they are investigating the owner's murder, then he should have left his password with his will. If he didn't then it is his own fault his family might not see justice.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Face It
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Face It
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Let the FBI test this idea
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Geniuses
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Next they'll be ...
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Next they'll be ...
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Add Your Comment