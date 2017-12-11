FBI Director Complains About Encryption, Offers To Sacrifice Public Safety In The Interest Of Public Safety
from the an-argument-divided-against-itself dept
FBI Director Christopher Wray offered testimony to the House Judiciary Committee at a hearing entitled "Oversight of Federal Bureau of Investigation." Not much in terms of oversight was discussed. Instead, Wray took time to ask for a reauthorization of Section 702 before using several paragraphs of his prepared comments to discuss the "going dark" problem.
It picks up where Wray left off in October: offering up meaningless statistics about device encryption. Through the first eleven months of the fiscal year, the FBI apparently had 6,900 locked phones in its possession. Wray claims this number represents "roughly half" of the devices in the FBI's possession. The number is meaningless, but it serves a purpose: to make it appear device encryption is resulting in thousands of unsolved crimes.
That number has been updated in Wray's latest comments [PDF]:
In fiscal year 2017, the FBI was unable to access the content of approximately 7800 mobile devices using appropriate and available technical tools, even though there was legal authority to do so. This figure represents slightly over half of all the mobile devices the FBI attempted to access in that timeframe.
This number will always grow. And it will always be meaningless. There's no context provided by the FBI, nor will there ever be. The FBI needs us to believe every locked cell phone contains evidence crucial to investigations and prosecutions. It needs us -- and our Congressional representatives -- to believe thousands of criminals are roaming the streets thanks to device encryption. But it should make people wonder how the FBI ever managed to complete investigations successfully before the advent of cell phones.
Wray goes on to make familiar complaints. Metadata isn't enough to generate evidence needed for convictions. (But Wray still believes every uncracked phone is loaded with just such evidence. Nothing provided by the FBI shows how many times accessing phones fails to produce prosecution-worthy evidence.) Hacking into phones isn't a solution that scales. (This is dubious as well. If hacking into phones can't scale, then the ongoing existence of companies like Cellebrite is a mystery. The solution must work often enough, across several models of phones, to justify the millions being spent by US law enforcement agencies.)
Finally, Wray again presents a intellectually dishonest equation.
Some observers have conceived of this challenge as a trade-off between privacy and security. In our view, the demanding requirements to obtain legal authority to access data—such as by applying to a court for a warrant or a wiretap—necessarily already account for both privacy and security.
"Some" observers may say this, but they're not the sort of observers worth observing. The real tradeoff is personal security versus government access. The FBI is willing to trade away citizens' personal security for easier access -- something only the FBI benefits from. (And as to how often access is truly a benefit, we're deliberately left in the dark. The FBI is unwilling to divulge how many accessed phones are dead ends and how many cases it closes despite the presence of a locked device.)
This willingness to make personal device use less safe for millions of phone owners is inserted directly into heartwarming statements about public safety. According to Wray, the existence of devices the FBI can't access is a public safety issue. This is said despite no evidence being provided there's been a correlating rise in criminal activity. We continue to live in an era of unprecedented safety -- even with the threat of worldwide terrorists organizations being supposedly omnipresent. The spikes in homicide rates experienced in a few cities do not indicate a new era of lawlessness being ushered in, led by criminals emboldened by device encryption.
If Wray gets his way, the public will be less safe. Encryption will either be backdoored or no longer an option. For years law enforcement asked cell phone providers to give their users more protection against device thieves. Encryption prevents thieves from doing much more than stealing a phone. They can't harvest personal info or directly access sensitive services accessible from a stolen phone. Now that companies are offering this, the FBI is complaining about its lack of access.
The numerous leaks of hacking tools from the CIA and NSA show the government can't be trusted with encryption backdoors. If the FBI truly values public safety, it would drop the anti-encryption arguments and continue working with companies to make cell phone use safer. Instead, it takes its misguided complaints directly to Congress, dropping hints that it would like a legislative "solution" -- mandated backdoors or an encryption ban -- rather than the tools it already has.
Reader Comments
Subscribe: RSS
View by: Time | Thread
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
What if WWII London had used such 'logic?'
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Dishonest comparisons
When clamoring about the number of crimes that could additionally be solved given weakened encryption, law enforcement conveniently forgets to mention the number of crimes that could additionally be committed given weakened encryption.
And that's quite relevant even without looking at crimes committed by law enforcement (for which laws and the constitution, its own convictions notwithstanding, are not optional).
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Dishonest comparisons
LOL - like any crimes have been solved due to the ridiculous number of cameras everywhere, why would enc back doors be any different ... these people are blowing smoke
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
fantasy conversation
"Can you tell us more about this legal authority?
"Uh... no."
"Were these devices in your custody?"
"I'd... rather not say."
"Was encrypted data on all of these devices?"
"I cannot comment on that."
"Did you, in fact, gain access to any of these devices?"
"I cannot comment."
"You do understand that strong encryption cannot be broken after the fact, right? It must be broken before it's installed."
"I'm not sure that we-- I think we should not jump to--"
"Let's say that some of these devices are in your possession and are encrypted in such a way that you cannot read them, can we suppose that?"
"Yes, we can suppose that, that is a--"
"Then why are you holding onto them?"
"That's all the time we have."
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: fantasy conversation
They seem to be imagining James Bond scenarios where they need to crack a phone in order to stop a bomb from going off in the next five minutes.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: fantasy conversation
Not surprising. A lot of people defended torture not so long ago by apparently confusing reality with an episode of 24, so why not Bond as well?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: fantasy conversation
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Re: fantasy conversation
Snuff film? Not really, but when politicians are literally using its plotlines as justification for real-life torture, and don't seem to understand that it's highly unrealistic fiction? That is very concerning.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: fantasy conversation
No more Jedi, then a new one comes around. The Empire builds a big ass weapon and the alliance blow it up.
Isn't that the plot line for about 4 of the movies?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
If the police can bust into my phone through a back door, then so can anyone else. The Fourth Amendment is not just a bunch of words.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
Until it becomes illegal to talk in code, I can't see how they will ever prevent encryption - just make it harder to obtain by the people who will be more at risk.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re:
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re:
They can't. They can make it more difficult for non-criminals to use effective encryption, and they can make it impossible for people to offer legal off-the-shelf solutions. Encryption itself will be alive and well.
Hence, the concerns about the skewed effects on the general population. You can't force a dedicated terrorist to use a government-approved encryption system, but you can certainly introduce a way for criminals to be able to access everybody else's sensitive data more easily.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re:
Although device encryption can be weakened by their manufacturers, 3rd party encryption can always be added on top of it.
Simply adding a strong password on an application to encrypt it's data is enough to foil these ham-fisted attempts to peer into general public's private data.
The question here is that most people is unaware and as long as they have their iPhones, Alexas and Starbucks they don't actually give two flying flocks about it.
And governments all over the world are taking advantage.
Personally, I don't mind that the government look into my porn folders nor anything else, I do tend to overshare my life nonetheless. But for key individuals, like company CEOs, engineers etc, it may open a hole for Government Sponsored corporate espionage.
We've all heard this before, about systems like Prims and Echelon being used to steal proprietary information from EU companies and feed them to US companies.
Anyway, if you want unrestricted access, if we are nothing more than sheep, at least tell us so, and don't hide behind excuses as "Public Safety" or "Crime Fighting".
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re:
One does not need to write an algorithm inb order to encrypt something. In addition, writing the code is not as easy as one may think - just look at all the bugs and associated exploits.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
We see them being non-responsive here, they stonewall or just plain refuse to give congress information (who has oversight.)
There are reports of the FBI having an internal culture of sexual harassment and actually use information of agents having affairs as blackmail.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
one order of the usual please.
"Public Safety" has always been the altar where liberty is sacrificed.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: one order of the usual please.
Certainly not the general public.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
1984
"It's just like 1984, well,
Even the late Georgey Orwell
Would surely think he was hearing a fiction
If you tried to describe how far this shit's gone
Would presume you were taking the piss
Being happy with technology like this
Where you can sit n watch Jimmy on the Big Fat Quiz
Whilst peering into the letterbox of that swanky flat of his."
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
You go first, Mr. Wray
If they are confident that this can be done, then there is nothing stopping them from leading the way and showing everyone else how safe it can be.
I wonder what the Vegas odds would be if the FBI or any part of the U.S. government did exactly that. I just guessing that the odds would be infinity:1.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: You go first, Mr. Wray
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Shhh. The adults are having a conversation about security.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Not hardly
The FBI is willing to trade away citizens' personal security for easier access -- something only the FBI benefits from.
Nonsense, far more than the FBI benefits from crippled encryption, think of all those hackers, identity thieves, stalkers, terrorists and various other criminals who would massively benefit from such an action.
Take them into account and the FBI is actually only a small slice of the total that would benefit from crippled security measures.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Add Your Comment