Minnesota Supreme Court Says Unlocking A Phone With A Fingerprint Isn't A Fifth Amendment Issue
When it comes to the Fifth Amendment, you're better off with a password or PIN securing your device, rather than your fingerprint. Cellphone manufacturers introduced fingerprint readers in an effort to protect users from thieves or other unauthorized access. But it does nothing at all to prevent law enforcement from using their fingerprints to unlock seized devices.
The US Supreme Court hasn't seen a case involving compelled production of fingerprints land on its desk yet and there's very little in the way of federal court decisions to provide guidance. What we have to work with is scattered state court decisions and the implicit understanding that no matter how judges rule, a refusal to turn over a fingerprint or a password is little more than a way to add years to an eventual sentence.
The Minnesota Supreme Court has issued the final word on fingerprints and the Fifth Amendment for state residents. In upholding the appeals court ruling, the Supreme Court says a fingerprint isn't testimonial, even if it results in the production of evidence used against the defendant. (h/t FourthAmendment.com)
From the ruling [PDF]:
Although the Supreme Court’s distinction between the testimonial act of producing documents as evidence and the nontestimonial act of producing the body as evidence is helpful to our analysis, the act here—providing the police a fingerprint to unlock a cellphone—does not fit neatly into either category. Unlike the acts of standing in a lineup or providing a blood, voice, or handwriting sample, providing a fingerprint to unlock a cellphone both exhibits the body (the fingerprint) and produces documents (the contents of the cellphone). Providing a fingerprint gives the government access to the phone’s contents that it did not already have, and the act of unlocking the cellphone communicates some degree of possession, control, and authentication of the cellphone’s contents. See Hubbell, 530 U.S. at 36. But producing a fingerprint to unlock a phone, unlike the act of producing documents, is a display of the physical characteristics of the body, not of the mind, to the police. See Schmerber, 384 U.S. at 763.
Because we conclude that producing a fingerprint is more like exhibiting the body than producing documents, we hold that providing a fingerprint to unlock a cellphone is not a testimonial communication under the Fifth Amendment.
The ruling notes the defendant did try to holdout on this, sticking to his Fifth Amendment arguments. But when the trial court gives you only unpalatable options, defendants tend to give prosecutors what they want.
The district court concluded that compelling Diamond’s fingerprint would not violate his Fifth Amendment privilege because “[c]ompelling the production of [Diamond’s] fingerprint or thumbprint would not call upon the use of [his] mind. It is more akin to providing a key to a lockbox.” Accordingly, it ordered Diamond to “provide a fingerprint or thumbprint as deemed necessary by the Chaska Police Department to unlock his seized cell phone.”
Diamond continued to object to providing the necessary fingerprint for unlocking the phone. Nevertheless, he finally unlocked the cellphone with his fingerprint in court after being held in civil contempt and warned of the possibility and consequences of criminal contempt.
This is an aspect never discussed by the FBI and others engaged in the war on encryption. Many, many people can be motivated to unlock devices when faced with the prospect of indefinite imprisonment on contempt charges. It's something that should work in all but the most extreme criminal cases where the potential imprisonment might be as close to indefinite as humanly possible.
Public service announcement: press the iPhone power button 5 times on any encounter with police, TSA, ICEiOS now has a reasonably easy way to disable fingerprint unlock on the fly. 5 presses of the power button, and it will reject all touchID attempts. I don't have an X, but my guess is this works for FaceID too.
Be smart
It's so easy to get around this giving them your prints BS/
Re: Be smart
Re: Re: Be smart
Re: Re: Be smart
um...
Is that true though?
I always assumed they introduced fingerprint readers for convenience - because they're generally less secure if anything.
The only way they can add security is if you couple them with a pin/password as two-factor authentication.
Re: um...
Additionally, security is not just based on theoretical security of the system, but also practical usage of said system. So if adding fingerprint readers (which are generally more convenient than a passcode) cause additional people to use security (e.g. people did not use a passcode because it was inconvenient, but do use a fingerprint), then adding the fingerprint did serve to increase the security of users. Good security is better than no security, after all, even if it's not quite as good as it theoretically could be.
Riiiiiiight
Do we REALLY want to go down this road of trying to decide which parts of the body are considered private and inviolate under the Constitution?
Re: Riiiiiiight
Re: Riiiiiiight
given a past article...
techdirt article here
Deciding what body parts are private may not help. Who is to say that person will not be forced to give that biometric key when they happen to drive near an international airport or the country border?
Re: Riiiiiiight
Most people keep those covered, so they should be secure. We can use the same readers built into phones.
The icons may have to change, but I'll leave that to others. Having read that "the only truly intuitive user interface is the nipple," I'm not allowed to work on UI design any more.
Let's reserve your alternatives for two-factor authentication.
Actually...
I can't see anything to disagree with in that analysis. This is a fourth amendment issue, not a fifth amendment issue.
Re: Actually...
Re:
Re: Killswitch
It also has the (now standard) 10 bad tries and wipes the phone feature.
A consequence of all these actions are that phone manufacturers are actively working on ways of making the devices more secure against coercion.
Here's another good idea. I have a smart watch, what if every time the phone looses connection to it for a few minutes it requires a password. That's something that's easily doable, and would mean that any time I'm separated from my phone it goes into a more secure state.
Heh
proof
I'd love to see Apple further develop technology to protect the phones
Public service announcement: press the iPhone power button 5 times on any encounter with police, TSA, ICE
Re: Public service announcement: press the iPhone power button 5 times on any encounter with police, TSA, ICE
Public service announcement: The obstruction of justice statute states that it's a felony to alter, damage or remove something so it can't be used as evidence in an investigation or proceeding.
If "fingerprint disabled" is your phone's normal state, that may be OK. Disabling it on the fly when the police ask you to unlock it may be a felony.
This is why we can't have nice things
Apple rolls out a feature designed to provide a measure of security while also being fairly easy to use.
Police/courts take note that the 'password' involves a body part rather than knowledge.
Police argue, and courts agree, that while the end result is the same, compelling someone to unlock a device with a fingerprint rather than a password is acceptable, such that police now have a dodge around the fifth so long as the accused has one of the relevant devices.
End result: A feature that was designed to protect the privacy and data of the owner is now being used against them.
