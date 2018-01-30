EU's Highest Court Says Privacy Activist... >>
(Mis)Uses of Technology

by Tim Cushing

Tue, Jan 30th 2018 3:33pm


Filed Under:
encryption, fifth amendment, fingerprints, first amendment, minnesota, self incrimination



Minnesota Supreme Court Says Unlocking A Phone With A Fingerprint Isn't A Fifth Amendment Issue

from the non-testimonial-act-of-producing-evidence-against-yourself dept

When it comes to the Fifth Amendment, you're better off with a password or PIN securing your device, rather than your fingerprint. Cellphone manufacturers introduced fingerprint readers in an effort to protect users from thieves or other unauthorized access. But it does nothing at all to prevent law enforcement from using their fingerprints to unlock seized devices.

The US Supreme Court hasn't seen a case involving compelled production of fingerprints land on its desk yet and there's very little in the way of federal court decisions to provide guidance. What we have to work with is scattered state court decisions and the implicit understanding that no matter how judges rule, a refusal to turn over a fingerprint or a password is little more than a way to add years to an eventual sentence.

The Minnesota Supreme Court has issued the final word on fingerprints and the Fifth Amendment for state residents. In upholding the appeals court ruling, the Supreme Court says a fingerprint isn't testimonial, even if it results in the production of evidence used against the defendant. (h/t FourthAmendment.com)

From the ruling [PDF]:

Although the Supreme Court’s distinction between the testimonial act of producing documents as evidence and the nontestimonial act of producing the body as evidence is helpful to our analysis, the act here—providing the police a fingerprint to unlock a cellphone—does not fit neatly into either category. Unlike the acts of standing in a lineup or providing a blood, voice, or handwriting sample, providing a fingerprint to unlock a cellphone both exhibits the body (the fingerprint) and produces documents (the contents of the cellphone). Providing a fingerprint gives the government access to the phone’s contents that it did not already have, and the act of unlocking the cellphone communicates some degree of possession, control, and authentication of the cellphone’s contents. See Hubbell, 530 U.S. at 36. But producing a fingerprint to unlock a phone, unlike the act of producing documents, is a display of the physical characteristics of the body, not of the mind, to the police. See Schmerber, 384 U.S. at 763.

Because we conclude that producing a fingerprint is more like exhibiting the body than producing documents, we hold that providing a fingerprint to unlock a cellphone is not a testimonial communication under the Fifth Amendment.

The ruling notes the defendant did try to holdout on this, sticking to his Fifth Amendment arguments. But when the trial court gives you only unpalatable options, defendants tend to give prosecutors what they want.

The district court concluded that compelling Diamond’s fingerprint would not violate his Fifth Amendment privilege because “[c]ompelling the production of [Diamond’s] fingerprint or thumbprint would not call upon the use of [his] mind. It is more akin to providing a key to a lockbox.” Accordingly, it ordered Diamond to “provide a fingerprint or thumbprint as deemed necessary by the Chaska Police Department to unlock his seized cell phone.”

Diamond continued to object to providing the necessary fingerprint for unlocking the phone. Nevertheless, he finally unlocked the cellphone with his fingerprint in court after being held in civil contempt and warned of the possibility and consequences of criminal contempt.

This is an aspect never discussed by the FBI and others engaged in the war on encryption. Many, many people can be motivated to unlock devices when faced with the prospect of indefinite imprisonment on contempt charges. It's something that should work in all but the most extreme criminal cases where the potential imprisonment might be as close to indefinite as humanly possible.

Reader Comments

The First Word

Public service announcement: press the iPhone power button 5 times on any encounter with police, TSA, ICE

iOS now has a reasonably easy way to disable fingerprint unlock on the fly. 5 presses of the power button, and it will reject all touchID attempts. I don't have an X, but my guess is this works for FaceID too.
—Dave Cortright

    Jordan Chandler, 30 Jan 2018 @ 3:43pm

    Be smart

    I only put one or two fingers as the fingerprint sensor, and the Apple ones are finicky. If the sensor is dirty it doesn't work. And I could always try my non-correct fingers first until it locks and requires a password.

    It's so easy to get around this giving them your prints BS/

    Anonymous Coward, 30 Jan 2018 @ 3:52pm

    um...

    "Cellphone manufacturers introduced fingerprint readers in an effort to protect users from thieves or other unauthorized access."

    Is that true though?

    I always assumed they introduced fingerprint readers for convenience - because they're generally less secure if anything.

    The only way they can add security is if you couple them with a pin/password as two-factor authentication.

      Anonymous Coward, 30 Jan 2018 @ 4:04pm

      Re: um...

      It depends. If you use a 4 number code to unlock AND you do not have the phone set to erase after "x" failed attempts, then a fingerprint reader is more secure. In that scenario, a criminal could fairly easily type in all possible codes by hand. Since this was (and maybe still is?) the default security setting for phones, then the fingerprint reader is more secure.

      Additionally, security is not just based on theoretical security of the system, but also practical usage of said system. So if adding fingerprint readers (which are generally more convenient than a passcode) cause additional people to use security (e.g. people did not use a passcode because it was inconvenient, but do use a fingerprint), then adding the fingerprint did serve to increase the security of users. Good security is better than no security, after all, even if it's not quite as good as it theoretically could be.

    Anonmylous, 30 Jan 2018 @ 4:04pm

    Riiiiiiight

    So, how would Your Honor feel about, say, a dickprint? Taintprint? Anus scan maybe? I mean, they're just parts of your body, right? No 4th Amendment violations cause they're physical keys!

    Do we REALLY want to go down this road of trying to decide which parts of the body are considered private and inviolate under the Constitution?

      Anonmylous, 30 Jan 2018 @ 4:05pm

      Re: Riiiiiiight

      Oops, I meant 5th Amendment, though 4th should be considered too.

      Rosie-Redstar (profile), 30 Jan 2018 @ 4:59pm

      Re: Riiiiiiight

      given a past article...

      techdirt article here

      Deciding what body parts are private may not help. Who is to say that person will not be forced to give that biometric key when they happen to drive near an international airport or the country border?

      Roger Strong (profile), 30 Jan 2018 @ 5:07pm

      Re: Riiiiiiight

      Nipples are said to be as unique as fingerprints.

      Most people keep those covered, so they should be secure. We can use the same readers built into phones.

      The icons may have to change, but I'll leave that to others. Having read that "the only truly intuitive user interface is the nipple," I'm not allowed to work on UI design any more.

      Let's reserve your alternatives for two-factor authentication.

    Pseudonym, 30 Jan 2018 @ 4:22pm

    Actually...

    "It is more akin to providing a key to a lockbox."

    I can't see anything to disagree with in that analysis. This is a fourth amendment issue, not a fifth amendment issue.

      Anonymous Anonymous Coward (profile), 30 Jan 2018 @ 5:06pm

      Re: Actually...

      Since it was a court that was asking for the print (on penalty of contempt of court) it becomes a court order, and therefore not really a 4th Amendment issue. That is, unless the court was ignoring the Constitution...again.

    Reverend Dak (profile), 30 Jan 2018 @ 5:07pm

    Has anyone created a killswitch app yet, that if the wrong passcode, or the wrong finger is used to unlocked the phone, it erases it instead? Doesn't seem hard.

      Atkray (profile), 30 Jan 2018 @ 5:29pm

      Re:

      I would be very concerned that any such app was in fact a product of the NSA.

      Arthur Moore (profile), 30 Jan 2018 @ 5:39pm

      Re: Killswitch

      My current phone (Moto G5 Plus) requires a password every 72? hours. That's pretty secure. Also, simply being able to lower that number to say 24 hours would help tremendously.

      It also has the (now standard) 10 bad tries and wipes the phone feature.

      A consequence of all these actions are that phone manufacturers are actively working on ways of making the devices more secure against coercion.

      Here's another good idea. I have a smart watch, what if every time the phone looses connection to it for a few minutes it requires a password. That's something that's easily doable, and would mean that any time I'm separated from my phone it goes into a more secure state.

    Anonymous Coward, 30 Jan 2018 @ 5:31pm

    Heh

    They can unlock my phone with my finger print with my cold dead hands. Oh, wait...

    Jordan Chandler, 30 Jan 2018 @ 5:56pm

    proof

    Don't they need some indication the phone was used for the crime, other than "phones have everything"

    I'd love to see Apple further develop technology to protect the phones

    Dave Cortright (profile), 30 Jan 2018 @ 6:16pm

    Public service announcement: press the iPhone power button 5 times on any encounter with police, TSA, ICE

    iOS now has a reasonably easy way to disable fingerprint unlock on the fly. 5 presses of the power button, and it will reject all touchID attempts. I don't have an X, but my guess is this works for FaceID too.

      Roger Strong (profile), 30 Jan 2018 @ 7:03pm

      Re: Public service announcement: press the iPhone power button 5 times on any encounter with police, TSA, ICE

      Public service announcement: The obstruction of justice statute states that it's a felony to alter, damage or remove something so it can't be used as evidence in an investigation or proceeding.

      If "fingerprint disabled" is your phone's normal state, that may be OK. Disabling it on the fly when the police ask you to unlock it may be a felony.

    That One Guy (profile), 30 Jan 2018 @ 6:52pm

    This is why we can't have nice things

    Apple rolls out a feature designed to provide a measure of security while also being fairly easy to use.

    Police/courts take note that the 'password' involves a body part rather than knowledge.

    Police argue, and courts agree, that while the end result is the same, compelling someone to unlock a device with a fingerprint rather than a password is acceptable, such that police now have a dodge around the fifth so long as the accused has one of the relevant devices.

    End result: A feature that was designed to protect the privacy and data of the owner is now being used against them.

