Studies

by Mike Masnick

Thu, Dec 14th 2017 11:53am


Filed Under:
ajit pai, fake comments, fcc, net neutrality



Two Separate Studies Show That The Vast Majority Of People Who Said They Support Ajit Pai's Plan... Were Fake

from the fake-news dept

The fact that the FCC comments for Ajit Pai's net neutrality repeal were stuffed with fake comments is nothing new at all. We first reported on it back in May, and reports of comments from totally fake people or long dead people continue to pop up. Even worse are multiple stories of people having their own identities used to file comments, often opposed to their own views. The FCC has consistently responded that it doesn't care. New York's Attorney General has been investigating this as fraud, and asked the FCC to delay its net neutrality repeal until after the investigation was complete -- a request the FCC completely ignored. And, as we just noted a little while ago, Schneiderman recently announced that he's found over 2 million fake comments.

But it's easy to say "well, all these fake comments mean all the comments can be ignored." But it's important to look at the source of these fake comments and on which side they ended up. And just this week two new studies have come out, both taking a really deep dive into the fake comments. The Wall Street Journal did an investigation and reached out to 2,757 people who had supposedly commented. 72% of them said they had not posted the comments.

But even more thorough and more interesting is a new report that just came out this morning, from Startup Policy Lab's "Truth in Public Comments" project. Its methodology was even more thorough than the Wall Street Journal's. It took a random sample of 450,000 public commenters, and asked them "did you submit the comment quoted below to the FCC, yes or no?" The results are astounding:

88% of survey respondents whose emails were used to submit pro-repeal comments replied, “no,” that they did not submit the comment . Conversely, only 4% of pro-net neutrality respondents said that they did not submit the comment attributed to them.

Let's unpack that again to make it clear. Out of a fairly massive sample of FCC commenters nearly all of the ones supporting Pai's plan were fake. And nearly all of the ones supporting the existing rules were real. Here, see it in graphical form:

And this happened across multiple samples that the TiPC project ran. Each time, it showed that nearly all of the support for Pai's plan was fake. And nearly all the support for existing rules was real.

Also, quite telling: in sending out these emails asking people whether or not they filed, most of the responses they got came from people who supported net neutrality. The response rate among those who supported Pai? Tiny. Because most of them appear to be fake.

This is not to say that there weren't fake comments in support of the old rules. They did exist. But as the TiPC report notes, the "fakes" in support of the old rule were fairly obvious -- using obviously fake emails and names. The comments in support of Pai, while fake, used real emails and names that tried to appear real:

The FCC received spam comments that supported both the pro-net neutrality and pro-repeal. The difference, however, is that the majority of spam comments associated with email addresses supporting pro-net neutrality were ignored by the FCC because they were obviously fake. Conversely, we must conclude that the spam comments associated with email addresses that supported pro-repeal email addresses were a deliberate campaign to evade the eyes of regulators and influence the rulemaking process.

The discrepancy rests in the nature of the bounceback of emails. The survey resulted in a high bounce rate for emails associated with pro-net neutrality using unsophisticated approaches. Examples of an unsophisticated spam comment are those the FCC acknowledged are, “[o] bviously, fake comments [...] by the Flash, Batman, Wonder Woman, Aquaman, and Superman are not going to dramatically impact our deliberations on this issue. ”

By contrast, it appears that the spam comments for emails associated with pro-repeal comments reflect deliberate action to use stolen identities. In these instances, millions of Americans may have had their identity harvested for the political objectives of supporting the repeal of net neutrality laws, regardless of whether that individual agreed with the position or even had a position on the proposal. Accordingly, unlike the submission from Batman, which the FCC was correct to ignore, millions of Americans had their voice taken and repurposed without their consent.

No matter where you stand on the question of net neutrality, this should be a major concern. Public commenting is important, but when the system is totally hijacked in a way that appears designed to deliberately skew or merely taint the results, it does no one any good at all.



Reader Comments

View by: Time | Thread


  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 14 Dec 2017 @ 12:21pm

    2 back to back articles on FCC lying about coments?

    So what? Everyone knows they lie.

    This reminds of one of those tactics where people are so busy talking about a bunch of lies that the real criminal yet to be caught is getting away. But since they found a liar, they make them a scapegoat so that they can sit back after fucking that person over and doing nothing more.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • identicon
      Anonymous Coward, 14 Dec 2017 @ 12:29pm

      Re:

      Two essentially duplicate articles an hour apart seems a bit unusual --or perhaps even a bit sloppy - especially considering that it seems to take about two days before the stories I've submitted to Techdirt get written about and posted.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • icon
      ThaumaTechnician (profile), 14 Dec 2017 @ 12:59pm

      Re:

      No, it's not the FCC that lies. It's the FCC's current administration. Important distinction.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

      • identicon
        Anonymous Coward, 14 Dec 2017 @ 1:42pm

        Re: Re:

        No, I am right, the FCC lies because there is not a single administration that I am aware of that has been honest.

        In fact TD has loads of articles talking about dubious information that the FCC uses when making judgements.

        reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

        • icon
          Roger Strong (profile), 14 Dec 2017 @ 2:17pm

          Re: Re: Re:

          You're both right.

          The FCC is directed by five commissioners appointed by the President, so it's the politicians who get the blame. But that still that means that the FCC staff must implement and defend the policies of those political appointees, however corrupt.

          The FCC is like a beanbag chair. It's shaped by the ass of the last person who sat on it. Now Trump sits on it, leaving an Ajit Pei shaped impression.

          reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • identicon
      Anonymous Coward, 14 Dec 2017 @ 1:18pm

      Re: So what ?

      yeah, the FCC commenting system is untrustworthy -- so where do we get reliable, trustworthy information on citizen views of Net Neutrality ?

      Does anybody here have reliable information on what percent of Americans support NN versus those who do not ?

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

      • identicon
        Anonymous Coward, 14 Dec 2017 @ 1:44pm

        Re: Re: So what ?

        Probably not, but that is what elected officials are for. If you don't like what an agency is going stop blaming the agency and start blaming your elected officials.

        Last I checked there were a lot of bought off politicians over this.

        reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

      • icon
        An Onymous Coward (profile), 14 Dec 2017 @ 1:59pm

        Re: Re: So what ?

        That's not even possible now. The public opinion of NN is tainted by political lies about what NN is, skewed in an effort to make it sound like NN = baby murder so the public will be against it. Far too many people have bought into the lies to make any kind of poll data useful.

        reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

        • identicon
          Anonymous Coward, 14 Dec 2017 @ 2:27pm

          Re: Re: So what ?

          so the American public is so brainwashed that it's a waste of time now to get their opinion?

          then on what basis do we make the Net Neutrality policy decision?

          reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • icon
    Roger Strong (profile), 14 Dec 2017 @ 12:22pm

    Wikipedia: FCC: Offices

    The FCC has eleven Staff Offices. The FCC's Offices provide support services to the Bureaus.

    The Office of the Inspector General (OIG) recommends policies to prevent fraud in agency operations. The Inspector General recommends corrective action where appropriate, referring criminal matters to the United States Department of Justice for potential prosecution.

    Have they done so? Or did Pai have their door bricked shut and wallpapered over with everyone in it?

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 14 Dec 2017 @ 12:24pm

    coder's veto

    I'm curious if the site accepting these comments has the usual annoying anti-bot "prove you're a human" features, or is it the kind of wide-open "honor system" that can easily be gamed and flooded by a single person?

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 14 Dec 2017 @ 12:27pm

    Why does it matter? The APA only requires a comment period open to the public. It is not a vote, and agencies don't float general ideas as a gauge for public sentiment through the rulemaking process. The FCC can proceed with the rule whether one person or one hundred million comment. The FCC is only soliciting comments to comply with the APA and nothing more.

    In fact, trying delete comments deemed fake or otherwise doing anything beyond passively collecting comments submitted opens the rule up to legal challenge. Why would Pai do anything to give his opponents additional ammunition in the inevitable lawsuit. Pai is following the letter of the law and taking the least risky path available by ignoring the false comment side show.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • icon
      Roger Strong (profile), 14 Dec 2017 @ 12:39pm

      Re:

      It matters because *every* criminal dishonestly tries to justify their actions. In this case they try to dishonestly justify it with "it's what the public wants."

      Let them get away with it, and it'll keep happening.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

      • identicon
        Anonymous Coward, 14 Dec 2017 @ 12:48pm

        Re: Re:

        You can criticize the rationale relied upon for the change, the amount of broadband investment, but the FCC did not rely at all on popularity. In fact, if it tried to reclassify to title one on pblic popularity alone, that would have been grounds to strike the rule as it is not rational.

        reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

        • identicon
          Anonymous Coward, 14 Dec 2017 @ 12:50pm

          Re: Re: Re:

          All of this could still become important in the ensuing lawsuits over the vote though.

          reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

          • identicon
            Anonymous Coward, 14 Dec 2017 @ 12:59pm

            Re: Re: Re: Re:

            A musty fart could become important too.

            We are all long past maintaining any respectability when it comes to partisan politics. It is nothing more than one sycophant against the other.

            reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

        • icon
          Roger Strong (profile), 14 Dec 2017 @ 1:01pm

          Re: Re: Re:

          but the FCC did not rely at all on popularity

          Neither did the last federal election, but that doesn't mean it's not important.

          Sure, the FCC should rely on common sense, expert advice and experience. But they're not doing that. Faked popularity is about the only thing between them and demands that they be thrown in jail on corruption charges.

          reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • icon
    rebrad (profile), 14 Dec 2017 @ 1:11pm

    Good Job

    Thank God, we got the government out of the internet. I can't trust government to protect my freedoms. Why would I want them to tell others and me what is fair or neutral? The great thing about the internet is that technology has always been ahead of what the government and the corporate world can control. Just think what telecommunications would be like if the FCC didn't install AT&T and the regional Bells as the single provider of popular communications, we probably would be farther ahead technically. We don't need big daddy. Don't fall for the governments false propaganda.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • icon
      Roger Strong (profile), 14 Dec 2017 @ 1:19pm

      Re: Good Job

      As BernardoVerda wrote in another topic:

      Chess or Poker, Baseball or Basketball, the Justice system or the Economy... Without rules (a.k.a. "regulations") and effective enforcement, what you're left with just doesn't work.

      (Hell -- eventually we figured out that even full out War is worse for everyone, without some regulation. )

      But I'm sure you actually believe what you wrote. And I'm sure this post will be flagged as abusive for saying so.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • icon
      An Onymous Coward (profile), 14 Dec 2017 @ 2:03pm

      Re: Good Job

      Don't fall for the governments false propaganda.

      True story, kids. The post above is what happens when you do.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    David, 14 Dec 2017 @ 1:48pm

    So what?

    Two Separate Studies Show That The Vast Majority Of People Who Said They Support Ajit Pai's Plan... Were Fake

    That's missing the elephant for the trees. What is a fake comment compared to a fake chairman?

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • icon
    Rapnel (profile), 14 Dec 2017 @ 2:11pm

    That's a bummer. I guess it's a good thing that people were never actually a part of the decision, then.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]


