After Investigating Itself, CenturyLink... >>
<< Hospitality Industry Group Pushes Back On...
 tdicon 

Legal Issues

by Tim Cushing

Wed, Dec 13th 2017 3:29am


Filed Under:
drug lab, evidence, misconduct, prosecutors, toxicology, uk

Companies:
randox testing service



UK Drug Lab Misconduct Calls 10,000 Convictions And Prosecutions Into Question

from the limited-oversight,-unlimited-damage dept

UK prosecutors are looking at the possibility of having a whole bunch of convictions overturned, thanks to misconduct by a lab service contracted by the government. Malfeasance at Randox Testing Service, which handles toxicology tests for UK law enforcement, first came to light earlier this year when two of its employees were arrested.

Hundreds of cases could be reviewed after two men who work at a laboratory used by police to test drug samples were arrested.

Randox Testing Services (RTS) is used by forces across the UK to analyse samples used in prosecutions.

Police chiefs said it had been told 484 cases handled by the firm since November 2015 may have been affected.

The men, 47 and 31, were arrested on suspicion of perverting the course of justice and bailed, police said.

At the time, Randox offered to re-run tests handled by the two employees and provided law enforcement with a list of cases affected. The bogus tests affected far more than run of the mill driving under the influence charges. In a few cases, convictions for vehicular homicide were placed under review.

About 50 prosecutions have so far been dropped in what BBC home affairs correspondent Danny Shaw described as "the biggest forensic science scandal in the UK for decades".

Matthew Bravender is appealing against his conviction after pleading guilty to causing death by careless driving while over the legal limit for a prescribed drug.

[...]

Also challenging his conviction is Anderson Ward, 39, who was jailed for causing the death of his girlfriend in a crash while he was high on drugs.

Since then, the estimate of affected cases has skyrocketed. The original estimate of 484 cases is now 10,000 and prosecutors have begun dropping prosecutions rather than go toe-to-toe with judges unsympathetic to their requests for extensions. It's now apparent the retests won't be completed until sometime in 2018. To make matters worse, some of the tainted tests can't be retested because the samples have been destroyed or are no longer viable.

And it's no longer just about driving under the influence charges. Randox, which has since seen its contracts with UK police forces suspended, also handled rape kits and investigations of suspicious deaths.

To make matters worse, another government contractor is being investigated for similar misconduct.

Potential data manipulation at a different facility, Trimega Laboratories, is also being investigated by Greater Manchester Police, said the NPCC.

In these incidents, child protection and family court cases could be affected.

Nick Hurd, the minister for policing, fire and criminal justice, said all tests carried out by Trimega between 2010 and 2014 were currently being treated as "potentially unreliable".

He also said due to "poor record-keeping practices", it may not be possible to identify all the customers affected.

This is far more than problematic. It's devastating. It mirrors multiple forensic lab issues uncovered here in the United States. Obviously, law enforcement agencies don't have the manpower to handle testing in-house. So, these are turned over to third parties. This wouldn't be an issue if there were any direct oversight. But there doesn't appear to be anything like that in place. When misconduct is finally uncovered, it has taken place for years and tainted thousands of cases.

If government agencies are sincere in their expressed concerns for public safety, these failures to head off problems before they affect 10,000-20,000 cases are inexplicable. It undermines legitimate convictions, putting criminals back on the street. It dead-ends investigations because lab results are no longer trustworthy.

Worse, it has the potential to land innocent people in jail. Faked results and mishandled tests are used as evidence in criminal trials, "proving" guilt when none exists. This is a problem everywhere, but it seems authorities are more interested in post-debacle damage control than rigorous oversight that could prevent this from happening in the first place.

13 Comments | Leave a Comment

If you liked this post, you may also be interested in...

Reader Comments

Subscribe: RSS

View by: Time | Thread


  • icon
    Ninja (profile), 13 Dec 2017 @ 2:04am

    So how many of these 10000+ were innocent and had their lives destroyed by rogue law enforcement outfits?

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • icon
      PaulT (profile), 13 Dec 2017 @ 3:53am

      Re:

      We'll probably never know, sadly.

      Then, there's the other thought that always disturbs me when this sort of thing happens - how many other crimes were committed by the real guilty party after the police were convinced they had their man? It's a double issue - not only do you create a victim of the innocent person wrongly convicted, you create victims of further crime that wouldn't have happened if the right person was locked up.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

      • icon
        stderric (profile), 13 Dec 2017 @ 9:52am

        Re: Re:

        you create victims of further crime that wouldn't have happened if the right person was locked up.

        How else are they supposed to keep both the incarceration and the crime rates from declining? If that happened, their funding might follow suit. Not a great business model.

        reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • identicon
      Anonymous Coward, 13 Dec 2017 @ 5:33am

      Re:

      This is, sadly, a common situation. It happens with drug tests, it happens with sobriety tests, it happens with rape kits, it happens with all kinds of forensic evidence...because the processes/procedures are far less rigorous than the ones we'd expect a senior chemistry major to understand and follow. But credible, uneducated, and unintelligent juries see/hear SCIENCE! and believe it.

      This incompetence and negligence is compounded by active criminality on the part of police. In Baltimore, the Gun Trace Task Force (GTTF) was supposed to be an elite unit pursuing violent criminals. Instead, they've turned out to BE violent criminals, engaging in armed robbery, drug dealing, extortion, racketeering, etc. Five of them have pleaded guilty so far and prosecutions are still just getting started. .

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

      • identicon
        Anonymous Coward, 13 Dec 2017 @ 8:43am

        Re: Re:

        "It happens with drug tests, it happens with sobriety tests, it happens with rape kits"

        One of these is not like the others

        reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • icon
    That Anonymous Coward (profile), 13 Dec 2017 @ 4:09am

    But they are a part of the great machine.
    It requires no oversight.
    It requires no verification.
    The first few times a mistake are found, they are given good faith exceptions.
    Eventually the raging fire escapes the news blackout & the public is shocked, just shocked that it happened AGAIN.

    There have been way to many cases tainted by the work of a few individuals, perhaps having someone touch 10,000 cases & never drug testing them is a bad idea. Perhaps not demanding that all i's are dotted & all t's are crossed is a bad thing. Perhaps piling on charges to force a plea to slightly lesser charges & backing that with evidence that's been screwed up is a really bad way to run a legal system.

    We were supposed to be willing to let 100 bad guys go free rather than a single innocent end up behind bars. What happens when 100 innocents are behind bars & 10,000 bad guys are still free?

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Steve, 13 Dec 2017 @ 4:24am

    Also...

    This very problem was predicted when the UK forensic services were being sold off just a few years ago. The services previous to that actually were 'in house,' albeit a separate wing of the judiciary. Some of the now fragmented services have also gone through various owners due to their inability to provide services on budget.
    This is what happens when you allow your precious 'free market' to dictate the course of justice!

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • icon
      ralph_the_bus_driver (profile), 13 Dec 2017 @ 5:01am

      Re: Also...

      Similar situations have happened in the US with both public and private labs. One well known case involved over 20,000 cases from a State Police lab in Boston.

      The worse though are the "Field Kits" that allow cops to check suspected drugs in the field. These kits end up with a very high rate of false positives yet the courts allow they give reasonable cause.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

      • identicon
        Anonymous Coward, 13 Dec 2017 @ 5:51am

        Re: Re: Also...

        That is because the field kits are testing for sugar, not drugs. It is designed to be positive over 50% of the time so they have justification to do the search and arrest.

        reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

        • identicon
          Anonymous Coward, 13 Dec 2017 @ 8:47am

          Re: Re: Re: Also...

          If one has the misfortune to be subjected to one of these drug "tests", is there the option to have a blood sample drawn by a registered nurse for real testing?

          reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 13 Dec 2017 @ 6:20am

    For child welfare, get your own test.

    For years, child welfare support groups such as fightcps have suggested that parents get their own substance abuse tests, especially if they miss court-ordered counseling where they are routinely tested. I have personally witnessed an infant being taken by a child welfare worker and 2 policemen because the mother missed her counseling session because she was in the emergency room.

    Of course she was getting a prescription drug for stress after being arrested for shop-lifting, but child welfare was more concerned about her missing the counseling appointment. The child has never been returned and has been adopted.

    Substance abuse cases are easy pickings for both child welfare and police.
    ...

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • identicon
      Anonymous Coward, 13 Dec 2017 @ 8:49am

      Re: For child welfare, get your own test.

      "more concerned about her missing the counseling appointment"

      Billable hours?

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]


Add Your Comment

Have a Techdirt Account? Sign in now. Want one? Register here
Get Techdirt’s Daily Email
Use markdown for basic formatting. HTML is no longer supported.
  Save me a cookie
After Investigating Itself, CenturyLink... >>
<< Hospitality Industry Group Pushes Back On...
 tdicon 
Follow Techdirt
Techdirt Gear
Shop Now: I Invented Email
Advertisement
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads
Essential Reading
Techdirt Deals
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads
Techdirt Insider Chat
Advertisement
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads
Recent Stories

Wednesday

09:24 Bogus Wiretap Charges Brought Against Man Who Recorded Cops Costs NH Taxpayers $275,000 (4)
06:30 After Investigating Itself, CenturyLink Proclaims There's Just No Way It Committed Billing Fraud (12)
03:29 UK Drug Lab Misconduct Calls 10,000 Convictions And Prosecutions Into Question (13)

Tuesday

19:40 Hospitality Industry Group Pushes Back On Portland's Attempt To Trademark Bully A Local Brewery (7)
15:40 It Was Twenty(-odd) Years Ago Today When The Internet Looked Much Different Than It Does Now (20)
13:30 Techdirt Podcast Episode 147: Games That Tell Stories (1)
11:59 No, The FTC Won't Save You Once Net Neutrality Rules Are Killed (57)
10:45 Court Tosses Cop's Attempt To Sue Twitter And Facebook For Someone Killing Cops In Texas (10)
10:40 Daily Deal: eLearnExcel + eLearnOffice (0)
09:31 Canadian Supreme Court Says Privacy Protections Apply To Sent Text Messages Obtained From The Recipient (6)
More arrow
Advertisement
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads

Close

Email This

This feature is only available to registered users. Register or sign in to use it.