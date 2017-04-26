Cord Cutting Is Very Real, And 25% Of... >>
Legal Issues

by Tim Cushing

Wed, Apr 26th 2017 3:27am


annie dookhan, drug convictions, drug lab, evidence, massachusetts



Prosecutors Overturn More Than 21,000 Drug Convictions In Wake Of Massive Drug Lab Misconduct

from the you're-free-to-go-x-21k dept

Back in 2012, it was discovered that a Massachusetts state drug lab technician had falsified thousands of tests submitted as evidence in criminal cases. Technician Annie Dookhan was able to "produce" three times as many test results as her coworkers, mostly by never actually testing the submitted substance -- something that went unquestioned for far too long. Dookhan went to jail for three years, but many of those convicted on faulty evidence spent far more time locked up.

Dookhan's prolific fakery resulted in a list of 40,000 cases possibly tainted by her work. This list was turned over to prosecutors, who managed over the next few years to trim it down to 23,000 possibly-tainted convictions. Faced with the daunting task of sorting this all out and notifying former defendants, the district attorney's office decided the best approach was to do as little as possible.

First, with an unbelievable amount of hubris, it argued that those who had already served time for bogus convictions likely didn't care whether or not they'd been exonerated post facto. It can't be that the prosecutor's office doesn't know drug convictions keep people unemployed/underemployed and/or car-less/homeless. It appears the office simply has no empathy for those it's helped convict.

Then it did as little as it could to inform those who had been possibly wrongfully convicted. It sent out poorly-targeted mass mailings that looked like government junk mail, rather than the life-changing exonerations they possibly were. No research was performed to ensure current addresses were used and the letter itself didn't inform recipients of their legal rights and remedies.

A court finally stepped in and ordered the DA's office to come up with a plan of adequately addressing this backlog of 21,000 possibly-wrongful convictions. These plans would have to be approved by the court, which obviously felt the DA's office would mount another half-hearted effort without direct supervision.

Faced with having to lift a few fingers to locate and inform citizens of their rights, remedies, and their chance to un-fuck their lives, the DA's office has opted again to do as little as possible. However, in this case, the minimum of effort is probably the course of action it should have taken in the first place.

On April 18, nearly five years after Dookhan’s confession, prosecutors submitted lists of about 21,587 tainted cases with flawed convictions that they have agreed to overturn. The state’s highest court must still formally dismiss the convictions.

Once that happens, many of the cleared defendants will be freed from the collateral consequences that can result from drug convictions, including loss of access to government benefits, public housing, driver’s licenses and federal financial aid for college. Convicted green card holders can also become eligible for deportation, and employers might deny someone a job due to a drug conviction on their record.

The very small number of cases the state isn't dismissing -- 320 of them, according to prosecutors -- shows how heavily the state relies on drug lab evidence to secure convictions. These cases are ones prosecutors feel would still hold up in court even without drug lab evidence. Possibly there are other cases with similarly strong evidence once Dookhan's fakery has been excised, but the DA's office has had zero desire to reexamine most of the 23,000 cases Dookhan's work affected.

Odds are, there are a great many people who wrongfully served more jail time than Dookhan rightfully did. The fallout from this is going to cost Massachusetts taxpayers a whole lot of money. Not only did they pay Dookhan to not perform her duties for several years, but they'll be on the hook for the inevitable lawsuits this mass exoneration will produce.

Reader Comments

    Barabaz, 26 Apr 2017 @ 3:38am

    > but they'll be on the hook for the inevitable lawsuits this mass exoneration will produce.

    Hopefully it will! Those "war on drug" idiots are just as criminal as the ones they criminalize.

    Ninja (profile), 26 Apr 2017 @ 4:03am

    "It appears the office simply has no empathy for those it's helped convict. "


    Of course not, all they care about is scoring convictions. Justice isn't an issue.

    Sadly the US are just a high profile example. Law enforcement and the justice systems around the world are plagued with similar problems differing only in how bad it is.

    Capt ICE Enforcer, 26 Apr 2017 @ 4:27am

    Copyright

    Boy, if only she would have infringed on someone's copyright. Then she would have had a few extra years in jail.

    tom (profile), 26 Apr 2017 @ 5:53am

    Assuming she makes one, wonder if the state will defend a claim of 'Qualified Immunity' when folks start suing Ms Dookhan for false imprisonment damages.

    Given the footdraging by the DA's office, a case might be made for stripping them of Immunity.

    Unless QI is stripped, the sad thing is that the bad guys in this won't bear the cost, it will be the folks paying taxes so these DA's could brag about their conviction rates.

    TheResidentSkeptic (profile), 26 Apr 2017 @ 6:12am

    1 down, 49 to go...

    And defense lawyers in 49 other states are lining up to see if they can get in on this... if just one worker in each drug lab in each state was faking results... how many false convictions will that be? How many records to be expunged? How many lives to be made whole? How many Billions will this cost before it is all over?

    This is the result of the "War on Drugs". Looks like everyone lost but the government agencies, contractors, and for-profit prisons making money from it.

    D.C. Pathogen (profile), 26 Apr 2017 @ 6:29am

    Is she still alive?

    You figure if she is in jail with any of the other 21000 inmates she helped put there - well she must be kept out of the GP. If she is not in jail she must be in a witness protection program or something.

      PaulT (profile), 26 Apr 2017 @ 7:23am

      Re: Is she still alive?

      Honestly, although I could understand it, I hope that wouldn't be the reaction. The system that will happily jail people for years for a positive drug test with no corroborating evidence is at fault here (note the 320 who are still convicted despite the tests being invalid).

      She is to blame for what she did, but not for the system that allowed it to have so much devastating impact on so many lives. That system needs to be fixed, else this will happen again and again (assuming it's not already happening, which is likely).

    Anonymous Coward, 26 Apr 2017 @ 6:51am

    Unfortunately, i'm held captive

    I'm a prisoner of an HOA. No option to cut the cord on the cable I don't watch.

    Anonymous Coward, 26 Apr 2017 @ 7:25am

    This so called War on Drugs needs to end. It does far, far more harm then good. There's this huge industry built up around it. It all has to go.

