Daily Deal: CloudApp Team Plan >>
<< FCC Boss Lies Again, Insists Net Neutrality...
 tdicon 

Legal Issues

by Tim Cushing

Thu, Dec 7th 2017 9:18am


Filed Under:
beaverton, mats jarlstrom, timing, traffic cameras, traffic lights



State Board That Fined Man For Criticizing The Government Without A License Admits It Was Wrong

from the but-reserves-option-to-do-it-again-to-someone-else dept

Earlier this year, government entities in Beaverton, Oregon got fed up with a resident's refusal to stop pestering them about problems with their traffic light timing. Mats Jarlstrom, a red light camera ticket recipient and consequential thorn in the side of local pols, tried repeatedly to get state traffic engineers to take a look at his research on yellow light timing. They refused. And they refused in a way only powerful bureaucracies can.

The Oregon Board of Examiners for Engineering and Land Surveying told Jarlstrom to shut up by issuing him a $500 fine for practicing engineering without a license. It was, of course, bullshit. Jarlstrom couldn't alter traffic light timing and certainly wasn't sending in bids for government work while presenting himself as an engineer. He just wanted to talk about his research. But the state board wasn't interested in his work or his refusal to stop talking. Despite holding a bachelor's degree in electrical engineering, Jarlstrom was told he wasn't enough of an engineer to talk about subjects he'd thoroughly researched.

The Institute for Justice picked up Jarlstrom's case, securing an injunction against the state board earlier this year. We're another step closer to a full resolution in this case, as the state board has finally conceded it trampled all over Jarlstom's rights in its efforts to get him to stop talking.

A state panel violated a Beaverton man's free speech rights by claiming he had unlawfully used the title "engineer'' and by fining him when he repeatedly challenged Oregon's traffic-signal timing before local media and policymakers, Oregon's attorney general has ruled.

Oregon's Board of Examiners for Engineering and Land Surveying unconstitutionally applied state law governing engineering practice to Mats Järlström when he exercised his free speech about traffic lights and described himself as an engineer since he was doing so "in a noncommercial'' setting and not soliciting professional business, the state Department of Justice has conceded.

"We have admitted to violating Mr. Järlström's rights,'' said Christina L. Beatty-Walters, senior assistant attorney general, in federal court Monday.

Jarlstrom will get a $500 refund from the state, but perhaps more importantly, an admission of wrongdoing -- a rarity in litigation settlements. Jarlstrom and the Institute for Justice would like to see further changes made in the state's government. They want the court [PDF] to review the laws used to silence Jarlstrom and find them unconstitutional. The state, unsurprisingly, does not. Its settlement offer [PDF] wants awards limited to its admission of wrongdoing and a refund of the fine paid by Jarlstrom. The state would still like to be able to declare who is or isn't an engineer. But it's already been used as a weapon against a critic once. There's nothing in the board's settlement offer that would prevent it from doing it again.

11 Comments | Leave a Comment

If you liked this post, you may also be interested in...

Reader Comments

Subscribe: RSS

View by: Time | Thread


  • icon
    That One Guy (profile), 7 Dec 2017 @ 8:23am

    Telling objection

    "It was wrong to do this, we shouldn't have done it, and we are very sorry that we did."

    "So you won't have a problem with a ruling explicitly saying you can't do it again, right?"

    "Whoa now, let's not be hasty here! How about we just return your money and call it a day, no need to go totally overboard and waste everyone's time with trifles."

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 7 Dec 2017 @ 9:44am

    The word "engineer" has many more meanings than just a state-licensed professional engineer, so it seems rather odd that anyone simply calling himself an engineer (without performing or soliciting any kind of work-for-hire) would get into legal trouble over the mere use of the word.

    Unlike the fields of law or medicine, you don't even need P.E. registration to be employed as an engineer in an engineering firm, in fact there's often not much difference in pay between those who have a stamp and those who don't.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • identicon
      JEDIDIAH, 7 Dec 2017 @ 10:32am

      The old "webster" defense.

      Don't be coy. There is a considerable difference between those that are licensed and those that are not. Being licensed allows a firm to do business. It also means that someone will be personally responsible for the work.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 7 Dec 2017 @ 9:48am

    Illegal math - sheeesh.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 7 Dec 2017 @ 9:52am

    The state board admitted nothing.
    The state's AG did.
    The state board conceded nothing.
    The state's AG did.
    The state board isn't trying to settle the case with a $500 check.
    The state's AG is.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 7 Dec 2017 @ 10:14am

    would still like to be able to declare who is or isn't an engineer

    i find that very amusing. i had a ~20-year career functioning mostly as a contract design engineer in aerospace though my degree was in english and was clearly so stated on my resume.

    that sometimes caused me headaches finding work and several cohorts advised me to lie on my resume, but my mom and dad didn't raise me to be a liar, so i stuck with the truth. it turned out that most engineering managers could care less where i learned to do the work, and since i always lusted for the most difficult assignments, they were only so happy to oblige me provided i found a way to produce efficient, effective, and economical designs in a reasonably timely manner that could pass inspection. once at a major aircraft firm i was told when i turned in a particularly difficult assignment that the degreed design engineer who sat across the aisle from me had previously returned the package with the assessment that it couldn't be done. as i had been moved into that group with the express purpose of resolving that issue, i had no idea the guy across from my workstation had turned down the assignment. of course, i was glad i didn't know.

    i say all this to ask this question: was i a design engineer, oregon? i applied for design engineer assignments and worked right alongside degreed engineers doing exactly what they were doing (though i may have relied more heavily on analysts' opinions). although i had no degree whatever in engineering and very few classroom hours i have lots of design work in the air right now both military and commercial. airlines, business jets, fixed wing and rotary wing. most oregon people have flown in planes i touched and surely the very people hounding this man and pounding their bureaucratic chests.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    I.T. Guy, 7 Dec 2017 @ 10:30am

    Not enough zeros in the settlement.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 7 Dec 2017 @ 10:31am

    Not sure why by this is a techdirt story. What's the intersection with tech here?

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • identicon
      JEDIDIAH, 7 Dec 2017 @ 10:33am

      Re:

      The headline is also intentionally misleading.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • icon
      That One Guy (profile), 7 Dec 2017 @ 11:02am

      "Wait a second, this story isn't about a fox. This story isn't about ANY foxes!"

      Out of curiosity, do you also question why Fox covers stories don't involve actual foxes, or why Ford offers products that aren't shallow sections of rivers?

      The state attempted to silence someone from criticizing them via claiming that the one doing so wasn't a real engineer, and therefore weren't allowed to call themselves one when they called into question something the state had in place(red light cameras).

      Abuse of the law in order to silence critics is right up TD's alley and is covered on a regular basis, so I can only assume that you're new here(in which case welcome), you are a regular who doesn't actually read the stories(in which case there's your problem), or you didn't actually want to read the article, were forced to anyway, and wanted to vent about it(in which case blame the magic coding, and may TD never weaponize such a fiendish bit of technology).

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]


Add Your Comment

Have a Techdirt Account? Sign in now. Want one? Register here
Get Techdirt’s Daily Email
Use markdown for basic formatting. HTML is no longer supported.
  Save me a cookie
Daily Deal: CloudApp Team Plan >>
<< FCC Boss Lies Again, Insists Net Neutrality...
 tdicon 
Follow Techdirt
Techdirt Gear
Shop Now: Techdirt Logo Gear
Advertisement
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads
Essential Reading
Techdirt Deals
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads
Techdirt Insider Chat
Advertisement
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads
Recent Stories

Thursday

10:40 Why I Changed My Mind On Net Neutrality (4)
10:35 Daily Deal: CloudApp Team Plan (0)
09:18 State Board That Fined Man For Criticizing The Government Without A License Admits It Was Wrong (11)
06:17 FCC Boss Lies Again, Insists Net Neutrality Harms The Sick And Disabled (42)
03:19 Appeals Court Can't Decide Whether It Should Protect Critic's Anonymity, Boots Free Speech Case Back To Lower Court (7)

Wednesday

19:31 Another Reason To Distinguish Alcohol Markets In Trademarks: Actual Infringement Defended By Use Across Alcohol Products (4)
16:25 The Strange Fight Over Who Should Take John Conyers Spot Atop The Judiciary Committee (37)
13:40 Snopes Debunks Fake YouTube Video; Video's Creator Responds With A Bogus DMCA Notice (36)
11:56 Google And Amazon Are Harming Consumers And Behaving Like Obnoxious Toddlers (44)
10:44 Appeals Court: Forcing A Teen To Masturbate So Cops Can Take Pictures Is A Clear Violation Of Rights (56)
More arrow
Advertisement
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads

Close

Email This

This feature is only available to registered users. Register or sign in to use it.