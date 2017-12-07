State Board That Fined Man For Criticizing The Government Without A License Admits It Was Wrong
Earlier this year, government entities in Beaverton, Oregon got fed up with a resident's refusal to stop pestering them about problems with their traffic light timing. Mats Jarlstrom, a red light camera ticket recipient and consequential thorn in the side of local pols, tried repeatedly to get state traffic engineers to take a look at his research on yellow light timing. They refused. And they refused in a way only powerful bureaucracies can.
The Oregon Board of Examiners for Engineering and Land Surveying told Jarlstrom to shut up by issuing him a $500 fine for practicing engineering without a license. It was, of course, bullshit. Jarlstrom couldn't alter traffic light timing and certainly wasn't sending in bids for government work while presenting himself as an engineer. He just wanted to talk about his research. But the state board wasn't interested in his work or his refusal to stop talking. Despite holding a bachelor's degree in electrical engineering, Jarlstrom was told he wasn't enough of an engineer to talk about subjects he'd thoroughly researched.
The Institute for Justice picked up Jarlstrom's case, securing an injunction against the state board earlier this year. We're another step closer to a full resolution in this case, as the state board has finally conceded it trampled all over Jarlstom's rights in its efforts to get him to stop talking.
A state panel violated a Beaverton man's free speech rights by claiming he had unlawfully used the title "engineer'' and by fining him when he repeatedly challenged Oregon's traffic-signal timing before local media and policymakers, Oregon's attorney general has ruled.
Oregon's Board of Examiners for Engineering and Land Surveying unconstitutionally applied state law governing engineering practice to Mats Järlström when he exercised his free speech about traffic lights and described himself as an engineer since he was doing so "in a noncommercial'' setting and not soliciting professional business, the state Department of Justice has conceded.
"We have admitted to violating Mr. Järlström's rights,'' said Christina L. Beatty-Walters, senior assistant attorney general, in federal court Monday.
Jarlstrom will get a $500 refund from the state, but perhaps more importantly, an admission of wrongdoing -- a rarity in litigation settlements. Jarlstrom and the Institute for Justice would like to see further changes made in the state's government. They want the court [PDF] to review the laws used to silence Jarlstrom and find them unconstitutional. The state, unsurprisingly, does not. Its settlement offer [PDF] wants awards limited to its admission of wrongdoing and a refund of the fine paid by Jarlstrom. The state would still like to be able to declare who is or isn't an engineer. But it's already been used as a weapon against a critic once. There's nothing in the board's settlement offer that would prevent it from doing it again.
Telling objection
"It was wrong to do this, we shouldn't have done it, and we are very sorry that we did."
"So you won't have a problem with a ruling explicitly saying you can't do it again, right?"
"Whoa now, let's not be hasty here! How about we just return your money and call it a day, no need to go totally overboard and waste everyone's time with trifles."
Unlike the fields of law or medicine, you don't even need P.E. registration to be employed as an engineer in an engineering firm, in fact there's often not much difference in pay between those who have a stamp and those who don't.
The old "webster" defense.
The state's AG did.
The state board conceded nothing.
The state's AG did.
The state board isn't trying to settle the case with a $500 check.
The state's AG is.
would still like to be able to declare who is or isn't an engineer
i find that very amusing. i had a ~20-year career functioning mostly as a contract design engineer in aerospace though my degree was in english and was clearly so stated on my resume.
that sometimes caused me headaches finding work and several cohorts advised me to lie on my resume, but my mom and dad didn't raise me to be a liar, so i stuck with the truth. it turned out that most engineering managers could care less where i learned to do the work, and since i always lusted for the most difficult assignments, they were only so happy to oblige me provided i found a way to produce efficient, effective, and economical designs in a reasonably timely manner that could pass inspection. once at a major aircraft firm i was told when i turned in a particularly difficult assignment that the degreed design engineer who sat across the aisle from me had previously returned the package with the assessment that it couldn't be done. as i had been moved into that group with the express purpose of resolving that issue, i had no idea the guy across from my workstation had turned down the assignment. of course, i was glad i didn't know.
i say all this to ask this question: was i a design engineer, oregon? i applied for design engineer assignments and worked right alongside degreed engineers doing exactly what they were doing (though i may have relied more heavily on analysts' opinions). although i had no degree whatever in engineering and very few classroom hours i have lots of design work in the air right now both military and commercial. airlines, business jets, fixed wing and rotary wing. most oregon people have flown in planes i touched and surely the very people hounding this man and pounding their bureaucratic chests.
Re:
Re: Re:
intentionally
you know that? that's an odd comment, mr cushing.
"Wait a second, this story isn't about a fox. This story isn't about ANY foxes!"
Out of curiosity, do you also question why Fox covers stories don't involve actual foxes, or why Ford offers products that aren't shallow sections of rivers?
The state attempted to silence someone from criticizing them via claiming that the one doing so wasn't a real engineer, and therefore weren't allowed to call themselves one when they called into question something the state had in place(red light cameras).
Abuse of the law in order to silence critics is right up TD's alley and is covered on a regular basis, so I can only assume that you're new here(in which case welcome), you are a regular who doesn't actually read the stories(in which case there's your problem), or you didn't actually want to read the article, were forced to anyway, and wanted to vent about it(in which case blame the magic coding, and may TD never weaponize such a fiendish bit of technology).
